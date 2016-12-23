161222 Company Profile

COMPANY PROFILE
ABOUT APG APG are a Sydney based project management organisation and property consultant. Our team of experienced professi...
ABOUT APG LEAD CONSIDER CHALLENGE SUCCEED Our systems and processes have been collated into 3 volumes called the APG Prope...
OUR SERVICES Property Advisory Property advice Due Dilligence Business case development Accommodation brief Redevelopment ...
OUR PEOPLE Executive Management Project Management Team PM Assistants & Tenancy Coordinators Client Services & Marketing A...
“We engaged APG in the early stages of our process which proved immensely beneficial as they worked closely with our busin...
Rhodes Waterside, Sydney RETAIL EXPERIENCE APG – a retail specialist delivering in excess of 30 projects since 2014, inclu...
RETAIL EXPERIENCE Project Client Service 5 Martin Place Dexus/Cbus Project Management / Tenancy Coordination Broadway Shop...
COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BASE BUILD, REFURBISHMENT AND REPOSITIONING 6 O’Connell St, Sydney Since inception, Artazan Prop...
COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BASE BUILD, REFURBISHMENT AND REPOSITIONING Project Client Service 275 Kent St, Sydney Westpac P...
COMMERCIAL - WORKPLACE Financial Sector Workplace APG have delivered dynamic workplaces for their clients managing selecti...
Project Client Service MLC Centre, Sydney McCullough Robertson Project Management Waterloo St, Surry Hills Readers Diggest...
The Bourbon Hotel, Potts Point HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE APG has experienced successive waves of hotel, bar and restaurant, f...
HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE Project Client Service The Oaks Hotel Neutral Bay Thomas Family Project Management The Ivanhoe Hote...
St Augustine’s College Brookvale EDUCATION, AGED CARE, COMMUNITY AND LEISURE EXPERIENCE APG have managed projects for Aged...
EDUCATION, AGED CARE, COMMUNITY AND LEISURE EXPERIENCE Project Client Service Loreto Kirribilli Loreto Project Management ...
Atchison St, Crows Nest RESIDENTIAL EXPERIENCE APG – our current projects include more than 250 residential dwellings. Pro...
Project Client Service Norfolk Apartments, Neutral Bay Norfolk Group Project Management ‘North’ Apartments, Lane Cove Cres...
COMMUNITY APG 8/210 George St Sydney 2000 8035 5450 www.apg.com.au From late July until early September 1916, the Australi...
161222 Company Profile

  1. 1. COMPANY PROFILE
  2. 2. ABOUT APG APG are a Sydney based project management organisation and property consultant. Our team of experienced professionals possess a variety of skills and thorough knowledge enabling APG to offer a full suite of services for private and institutional clients across many property sectors. We offer comprehensive Development Management expertise in addition to traditional Project Management capabilities with an attitude that will add value for our clients, the project teams and ultimately the built outcome. We work together collaboratively with our internal and external teams and firmly believe that the quality of our culture and the relationships we support are integral to the success of our projects. EVERYDAY WE LEAD, CONSIDER, CHALLENGE AND SUCCEED Our Head Office is centrally located in Sydney CBD with a capacity that extends nationwide. We enjoy working on projects of various sizes and welcome challenging briefs where we can add our problem solving methodology and innovative thinking. We invite you to visit our website www.apg.com.au for an overview of our diverse range of clients and our recent projects in the retail, commercial, workplace, aged care, residential, education and hospitality sectors.
  3. 3. ABOUT APG LEAD CONSIDER CHALLENGE SUCCEED Our systems and processes have been collated into 3 volumes called the APG Property Playbook. That document was submitted without modification for the ISO9001 certification. We are also certified to NSW Government requirements for WHS and Environment. We stand ready, willing and able to tackle projects of any size and complexity. ‘During all phases of the project, APG demonstrated excellent project management and team leadership skills. Based on our experience, McCullough Robertson would have no hesitation in recommending the APG team to project manage any comparable project’. Brett Hawkins – Partner, McCullough Robertson Lawyers
  4. 4. OUR SERVICES Property Advisory Property advice Due Dilligence Business case development Accommodation brief Redevelopment & upgrade feasibility studies Gateway review Asset planning Claims mitigation Relocation, operational & change management Development Management Highest and best use assessment Feasibility modelling Master planning & concept analysis Authorities approvals Procurement controls, contracting strategies & management Stakeholder management Sale and purchase negotiations Project Management Project brief development Design management Contract, tendering, assessment and award Project controls and reporting Project planning/scheduling Quality assurance Risk management Independent certification & verification advisory Project commissioning & handover Tenancy Coordination
  5. 5. OUR PEOPLE Executive Management Project Management Team PM Assistants & Tenancy Coordinators Client Services & Marketing Accounts & Administration Michael Kirkby Gavin White Paul White Rebecca Perry July Sivira Luz Smith Sarah Alderson Avril McMorrow John Hetreles Alexis Bell Tyron Bicknell Cian Fitzgerald Norman Johnston Tim Kirkby Trent Klouzal Ricardo Melo De Sousa
  6. 6. “We engaged APG in the early stages of our process which proved immensely beneficial as they worked closely with our business units to really understand who we are and what we required. Their people centric approach combined with sound management and processes delivered our new workplace to the quality level we expected within our budget and on time. We are confident that APG will continue to look after our needs into the future and would recommend them to other clients without hesitation.” Client testimonial
  7. 7. Rhodes Waterside, Sydney RETAIL EXPERIENCE APG – a retail specialist delivering in excess of 30 projects since 2014, including centre refurbishments, complex expansions and repositioning along with new neighbourhood centres. Our services include Tenancy Co-ordination and Delivery.
  8. 8. RETAIL EXPERIENCE Project Client Service 5 Martin Place Dexus/Cbus Project Management / Tenancy Coordination Broadway Shopping Centre Mirvac Project Management Oxford Square Darlinghurst Fort Street Capital Project Management / Tenancy Coordination Greenwood Plaza North Sydney Mirvac Project Management Sydney International Airport SACL Tenancy Coordination Rhodes Shopping Centre Mirvac Project Management Belrose Super Centre BBRC Property Project Management / Tenancy Coordination Wetherill Park Shopping Centre Stockland Tenancy Coordination Castle Mall Shopping Centre QIC Project Management Castle Towers QIC Tenancy Coordination Tuggerah Home Aventus Property Project Management / Tenancy Coordination Kmart Port Macquarie Kmart Australia Project Management Nepean Village Shopping Centre Vicinity Project Management Bankstown Central Shopping Centre Vicinity Project Management Lennox Shopping Centre Vicinity Project Management
  9. 9. COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BASE BUILD, REFURBISHMENT AND REPOSITIONING 6 O’Connell St, Sydney Since inception, Artazan Property Group has established a strong portfolio of base build, refurbishment and capital expenditure works in the commercial office and industrial space. This has included large format retail refurbishments, expansions as well as greenfield developments. Our satisfied clients include property funds and trusts, owner occupiers, large institutions and private investors.
  10. 10. COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BASE BUILD, REFURBISHMENT AND REPOSITIONING Project Client Service 275 Kent St, Sydney Westpac Property Advisory Chatswood Business Continuity Centre Financial Intitution Project Management 6 O’Connell St, Sydney Investa Project Management Carpark - Norwest Business Park Woolworths Project Management Bunnings, Wallsend Bunnings Project Management 124 Walker St, North Sydney AMP Project Management 173 Pacific Highway, North Sydney RG Property Project Management Farrar Place, Sydney Dexus Project Management Large Format Retail Decathlon Project Management
  11. 11. COMMERCIAL - WORKPLACE Financial Sector Workplace APG have delivered dynamic workplaces for their clients managing selection of suitable tenancy to completion of project.
  12. 12. Project Client Service MLC Centre, Sydney McCullough Robertson Project Management Waterloo St, Surry Hills Readers Diggest Project Management Castlereagh St, Sydney Dexus Project Management Kent St, Sydney Financial Services Project Management Surry Hills, Sydney Zambrero Project Management George St, Sydney APG Project Management Macquarie St, Sydney The Bible Soceity Australia Project Management COMMERCIAL - WORKPLACE
  13. 13. The Bourbon Hotel, Potts Point HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE APG has experienced successive waves of hotel, bar and restaurant, food precinct and club projects for a variety of clients. These projects include new builds, expansion and refurbishment projects and fit outs.
  14. 14. HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE Project Client Service The Oaks Hotel Neutral Bay Thomas Family Project Management The Ivanhoe Hotel Hilrok Property Project Management The Bourbon Potts Point C.Inc Project Management Greenwood Foodcourt Mirvac Project Management Lotus Restaurant Barangaroo Lotus Group Project Management Lotus Restaurant, Grosvenor Place Lotus Group Project Management Norths League Club Norths Project Management Rhodes Exterior Dining Precinct Mirvac Project Management Zambrero Zambrero Project Management / Tenancy Coordination
  15. 15. St Augustine’s College Brookvale EDUCATION, AGED CARE, COMMUNITY AND LEISURE EXPERIENCE APG have managed projects for Aged Care providers, education facilities, sporting clubs and associations. Our experience includes masterplanning projects, new facilities, expansion and refurbishment projects.
  16. 16. EDUCATION, AGED CARE, COMMUNITY AND LEISURE EXPERIENCE Project Client Service Loreto Kirribilli Loreto Project Management St Augustine’s College St Augustine’s Project Management ARV Castle Hill ARV Project Management Coogee Legion Club Coogee Legion Property Advisory Freshwater Surf Life Saving Club Freshwater SLSC Development Management Lewisham Aged Care Facility Catholic Healthcare Project Management Brookvale Oval Redevelopment Sea Eagles Project Management The Garden Cemetery Cresco Opus Project Management Haberfield Childcare Private Client Project Management Northshore Medical Rooms Challenger Project Management Windsor Medical Centre Fort Street Capital Project Management Orion Leisure and Swim Centre Mirvac Project Management Epping Childcare Private Client Project Management
  17. 17. Atchison St, Crows Nest RESIDENTIAL EXPERIENCE APG – our current projects include more than 250 residential dwellings. Projects include boutique luxury offerings through to high density residential developments and residential subdivisions.
  18. 18. Project Client Service Norfolk Apartments, Neutral Bay Norfolk Group Project Management ‘North’ Apartments, Lane Cove Cresco Opus Project Management Parramatta Sydney Devine Ltd Pre-Acquisition Due Diligence Condamine St Redevelopment, Manly Vale Private Property Advisory Manly Apartments, Sydney Cambooya Property Advisory Sapphire Beach Subdivision, Coffs Harbour SBE Project and Marketing Management Private Residence Palm Beach Private Project Management Dee Why Apartments, Sydney Oracle FM Project Management Yeo St Apartments, Neutral Bay Private Property Advisory Sunshine Beach Residence, QLD Cambooya Project Management Ellsworth Townhouses Turramurra, Sydney Cresco Opus Project Management Atchinson St Apartments, Crows Nest Avance Urban Project Management RESIDENTIAL EXPERIENCE
  19. 19. COMMUNITY APG 8/210 George St Sydney 2000 8035 5450 www.apg.com.au From late July until early September 1916, the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) was fighting to secure a small village in northern France by the name of Pozieres. In just six weeks, the AIF had 23,000 casualties of which nearly 7,000 were killed, prompting historian Charles Bean to state that Pozieres “is more densely sown with Australian sacrifice than any other place on earth”. On the 28th May, 2016 the NSW Governor, General David Hurley, launched the Pozieres French-Australian School Project which renowned author and film producer, Will Davies, initiated in 2015. The project involves construction of a seven class room central school in the French village of Pozieres to act as a “living memorial” to the Australians who were lost in the Battle of Pozieres in 1916. In fact the AIF, who were new to the fighting in France, had 23,000 casualties in 6 weeks, which is unimaginable in today’s terms. The project has broad political support in Australia while the French President has committed formally. In fact the French DVA have declared “that of all the commemorative projects in France for the anniversary period, this is the best”. APG has donated project management services to assist in the delivery of this most worthy project.

