Learning Record Name Michael Hurd City / Country -Stoke On Trent / United Kingdom Date of Birth 8th February, 1965 E-mail ...
Learning Record 81%Diploma in Electrical Studies Electricity lights up our streets and buildings, and enables us to use an...
Learning Record 86%Diploma in Workplace Safety and Health Workplace safety and health policies are key elements of any mod...
Learning Record 0% completedDiploma in Information Technology Management The Diploma in Information Technology Management ...
Learning Record 10% completedDiploma in Legal Studies This free online Diploma in Legal Studies course from ALISON.com giv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alison Learners Record

72 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
72
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Alison Learners Record

  1. 1. Learning Record Name Michael Hurd City / Country -Stoke On Trent / United Kingdom Date of Birth 8th February, 1965 E-mail michaeland.hurd@yahoo.co.uk Gender Male Time spent studying on ALISON 67:09:20 Certified courses 80%Introduction to Change Management The free online course Introduction to Change Management will introduce you to the whole area of change management and how it is being used to guide and transition individuals, groups and organizations to a new desired future state using a structured approach. Modern businesses are continuously facing the need to change - It could be departments within an organization or the entire business itself that needs to change, so managing and adapting to organizational change is an essential ability required in the workplace today. The course begins by examining a wide range of organizational structures that exist within modern businesses. By studying... 83%Hospitality Management Studies - Hotel Operations The free online course in Hospitality Management Studies – Hotel Operations provides detailed information on a variety of hotel management operations including the front office department and the housekeeping department. The course first introduces hotel ownership classifications and the different modes of hotel management such as management contract enterprises and franchising. You will learn about the classification of hotel departments into categories such as revenue centred and cost centred departments. You will also gain an understanding of the organization of hotel departments and their varied functions and how they work together to provide... 82%Diploma in Supply Chain Management The Diploma in Supply Chain Management course is a free online Diploma course that explains what supply chain management is and how it can be a key component in organizational success. You will learn how modern supply chain ecosystems now comprise of a network of companies, countries and their governments, social and political organisations, natural, industrial (clusters), financial and human resources, delivery infrastructure including logistics and IT, and knowledge of the industrial environment. You will see how within these ecosystems, each configuration is unique to the particular enterprise that owns that supply chain. It is said that in...
  2. 2. Learning Record 81%Diploma in Electrical Studies Electricity lights up our streets and buildings, and enables us to use and enjoy the many electronic devices that make our lives more comfortable. Skilled electricians and engineers work behind the scenes to ensure that we receive a continuous supply of electric power. In order to do this, they need to have a thorough understanding of the basic concepts and practices of the electrical trade that enables them to install and maintain functional electrical systems. In ALISON's free online diploma course, the first section introduces you to the electrical trade. Topics on electrical safety, electrical circuits, and electrical theory are discussed... 80%Introduction to Teaching English as a Second Language English is the international language of business and opens up many opportunities to non-native speakers. Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) instructors provide a valuable service to immigrants in English-speaking countries. This free online course introduces the essential learning theories and practices needed to be a TESL instructor. The course details the needs of adult ESL learners, the learning styles of students, and how to facilitate intercultural communication in the classroom. Following this, it describes the activities and exercises that increase student comprehension of the English language. Finally it explains how to prepare... 88%Diploma in Manufacturing and Product Design All modern economies need industries that are innovative in product design and efficient in manufacturing. In turn, these industries need people who are knowledgeable about the process. ALISON's free online manufacturing course will give you a detailed understanding of manufacturing and product design by covering topics such as what design is, how to use models in product design, bringing ideas from concept to prototype to production, using the product design specification, manufacturing processes such as casting, forming, cutting and joining, surface engineering and optical materials engineering. There are also a number of case studies to review.... 86%Diploma in Human Resources Human resources (HR) plays a key role in modern organizations and businesses, be they private sector, public sector or voluntary. ALISON.com's free online human resources diploma course covers diverse topics in HR, from the role of the human resources manager and how to recruit, select, train and assess employees, to employee motivation, employee-employer relations, and how to manage change within an organization.ALISON's Diploma in Human Resources course gives a thorough knowledge and understanding of the important role HR plays in organizations, and will be of great interest to HR business professionals as well as those who are pursuing a career... 95%Diploma in Operations Management Operations management is important to any organization, whether they are manufacturing companies producing physical products or organizations offering services. ALISON's free diploma in operations management online course reviews a wide variety of topics from the development of operations management, to the role of the operations manager, the transformation model, planning and scheduling methodologies and practices, and inventory and quality management. The Diploma in Operations Management will give you a thorough understanding and knowledge of operations management and its organizational and managerial applications. The course is ideal for anyone...
  3. 3. Learning Record 86%Diploma in Workplace Safety and Health Workplace safety and health policies are key elements of any modern business or organization. They can help ensure employee well-being as well as foster a productive work environment.ALISON's free online health and safety certification course guides you through the important aspects involved in workplace safety and health and is ideal for anyone wishing to attain certification or gain a greater understanding of the topic.Topics covered in this free online course include behavior-based safety for supervisors and managers, workstation ergonomics, back safety, and the keys to maintaining a drug-free workplace.You will gain a thorough understanding... 85%Diploma in Business Management & Entrepreneurship ALISON's free Diploma in Business Management and Entrepreneurship online business course gives you the opportunity to gain extensive knowledge and understanding of the principles and practices behind key business management subjects.Subjects include corporate management, operations management, accounting, human resources, financial accounting, and project management, as well as providing insight on key entrepreneurial skills from Bill Liao, co-founder of the social networking site XING.com.ALISON's business management certificate, with a focus on entrepreneurial studies, is ideal for those who want to further their knowledge and understanding... Work in Progress 49% completedDiploma in Computer Networking The free online course Diploma in Computer Networking introduces the key devices found on local area networks (LANs), explains the structure and function of different types of LANs and WANs, and introduces you to the network architecture and protocols used in network security.The course begins by introducing you to the key devices found on LANs such as hubs, switches and routers, and how each of these devices functions to allow for effective and efficient communication on the LAN. You will then learn about the functions of IP addresses and how they are broken down into Network ID and Host ID components. The course then moves on to explain the... 5% completedDiploma in HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript The free online course Diploma in HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript introduces you to the three main languages all web developers must learn: HTML5 which is used to define the content of web pages CSS3 which is used to specify the layout and style of web pages JavaScript which is used program the behavior of web pages The course begins by showing you how to use HTML5 elements and CSS3 style sheets for responsive web design. You will learn how to declare a HTML5 document and set up the head and body sections of a web page. You will then learn about a wide range of HTML5 elements and their functions and uses. You will learn how to identify different types... 0% completedChange Management – Guiding Principles and Practices The free online course Change Management – Guiding Principles and Practices will introduce you to the principles of change management while also providing you with examples of change management in practice. Even though change management is a relatively new field it possesses a significant body of theory. You will learn the key terms and phrases used within the field and study how the discipline has evolved over the past decades. You will then be presented with a range of scenarios that include how the culture of an organization can affect the implementation of change and various approaches to implementing organizational change. Next you will...
  4. 4. Learning Record 0% completedDiploma in Information Technology Management The Diploma in Information Technology Management is a free online course that explains why managers must understand how Information Technology plays a fundamental role in both the structure and control of the modern business. A successful manager must have an excellent grasp of the functionality, capabilities and effects of the technology that he or she must implement and manage. This free online course presents an array of the core concepts of Information Technology management. The course will review such key areas as corporate frameworks, software, databases, information systems, communications and management of personnel in relation to technology... 11% completedDiploma in Six Sigma The Diploma in Six Sigma is free and online. It is a Six Sigma quality management training course that describes a set of techniques and tools which seek to improve the quality of process outputs by identifying and removing the causes of defects (errors) and minimizing variability in manufacturing and business processes. Each Six Sigma project carried out within an organization follows a defined sequence of steps and has quantified value targets, for example: reduce process cycle time, reduce pollution, reduce costs, increase customer satisfaction, and increase profits. In this free online Diploma course the learner will be introduced to important... 33% completedDiploma in Accounting - Advanced Controls and Transactions This free certificate in accounting course looks in-depth at the transactions, processes and controls used to record typical transactions in a business. In sales, you will learn how to handle returns, discount and freight charges as well as working out the cost of goods sold. In inventory, you will see the two different methods of counting inventory, periodic and perpetual, as well as the different methods of calculating value of the inventory and the associated journal transactions to record the necessary adjustments. To help manage the cash assets within a company, the different controls and best practices are outlined with examples of documents... 7% completedDiploma in Customer Service Providing excellent customer service is essential to the long-term viability of every business. ALISON's free online Diploma in Customer Service course introduces the fundamental elements of customer service and explains how they can be applied in any organization. Following this, it describes how a business can develop its customer service program to the highest level. ALISON's customer service certification course also details the role of customer service in the hospitality industry, the retail industry and the public sector. These sections explain the elements of customer service that should be focused on in these sectors. This free online... 17% completedDiploma in Project Management This free online project management professional certification course from ALISON offers a comprehensive review of project management such as methodology, tool sets and documentation, and the project life cycle including analysis, planning, design and evaluation. The course also includes a project management case study. With project management in great demand internationally, the diploma in project management course will greatly enhance your career prospects.
  5. 5. Learning Record 10% completedDiploma in Legal Studies This free online Diploma in Legal Studies course from ALISON.com gives you the opportunity to study key subjects in legal studies, greatly increasing your understanding and knowledge of legal systems and related procedures and practices.You will review the types of law and how they are created, how the adversary legal system operates, and what types of legal procedures there are. Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org)

×