Ogrodzenie gabionowe
http://www.mgprojekt.com.pl/blog/ogrodzenie-gabionowe/

Ogrodzenie gabionowe

  Ogrodzenie gabionowe: ile kosztuje i czy warto wybrać gabiony? Opublikowany 16 grudnia 2016 przez MG Projekt Pracownia Architektoniczna Ogrodzenie gabionowe Dobrze dobrane ogrodzenie to jeden z podstawowych elementów, o który należy zadbać podczas projektowania i budowy domu. Wybierając jego rodzaj należy kierować się funkcjonalnością, praktycznością, trwałością i wygodą. Nie mniej ważna jest estetyka – to przecież właśnie ogrodzenie jest wizytówką domostwa. Dlatego też dobre ogrodzenie powinno charakteryzować się nie tylko solidnym wykonaniem, ale także dopasowaniem do projektu architektonicznego domu oraz do otaczającego go terenu. Wybór dostępnych na rynku ogrodzeń jest bardzo duży, a ich producenci prześcigają się w pomysłach na ciekawe rozwiązania. Z powodu tej różnorodności każdy może znaleźć ogrodzenie na miarę własnych wizji i marzeń. Tradycjonaliści mogą wybrać:  ogrodzenia drewniane,
  parkany metalowe,  betonowe,  kute,  klinkierowe. Natomiast osoby ceniące sobie oryginalność i nowoczesne rozwiązania mogą zdecydować się na innowacyjne ogrodzenia gabionowe, które nie tylko nadadzą domostwu wyjątkowego charakteru, ale także pozwolą wyróżnić się na tle tradycyjnych, podobnych do siebie ogrodzeń. Rozwiązania tego typu już od wielu lat są stosowane na południu i zachodzie Europy, a od kilku lat docierają także do naszego kraju. Polacy zaczynają doceniać ich oryginalność i nietypowość – ogrodzenia gabionowe cieszą się coraz większą popularnością i zyskują uznanie nawet w oczach tradycjonalistów. Dlaczego? Otóż ogrodzenia tego typu to nie tylko ciekawy element architektury i ozdoba każdej posesji, ale także wygoda i wiele praktycznych zalet. Co to jest gabion? Ogrodzenia gabionowe Gabion to nic innego jak kosz wykonany ze stalowej siatki, który napełnia się różnorodnym wypełnieniem. Najczęściej ma kształt prostopadłościanu i składa się z kilku komór.
  Jego specyficzna budowa pozwala na łączenie ze sobą poszczególnych modułów i tworzenie w ten sposób większych konstrukcji wykorzystywanych na elewacjach domu, jako meble, ogrodzenia, murki i wielu innych form (zarówno użytkowych, jak i dekoracyjnych). Skąd pomysł na ogrodzenia gabionowe? Gabion nie jest współczesnym produktem – konstrukcja tego typu była już znana wiele tysięcy lat temu. Pierwsze wzmianki o gabionach pojawiły się około siedmiu tysięcy lat przed naszą erą, kiedy to starożytni Egipcjanie i Chińczycy wykorzystywali je do stabilizowania skarp i nabrzeży. W średniowieczu ich główną funkcją było wzmacnianie wojennych fortyfikacji i tworzenie zapór na polach bitwy. Dodatkowo gabiony były systematycznie wykorzystywane jako wszelkiego rodzaju podpory, fasady i elewacje. Za ciekawostkę może posłużyć fakt, iż gabiony zostały doceniane przez samego mistrza Leonarda da Vinci, który zaprojektował specjalny ich rodzaj na potrzeby budowy kościoła San Marco w Mediolanie. Może Cię też zainteresować: Silikony - rodzaje uszczelniaczy i sposoby spoinowania Stopniowo znajdowano dla nich coraz to nowe zastosowania, wykorzystując ich podstawowe cechy – trwałość, szczelność, stabilność i masywność. Również w czasach współczesnych zainteresowanie tym rozwiązaniem nie słabnie – konstrukcje tego typu były stosowane jako ochrona ludności, a w budownictwie cywilnym często służą do zabezpieczania i wzmacniania koryt rzek. Coraz częściej sięga po nie także architektura, tworząc oryginalne i niebanalne ogrodzenia. Zalety ogrodzeń gabionowych Metalowa siatka wykonana z drutu to niezwykle ciekawy pomysł na ogrodzenie domu bądź posesji. Konstrukcję tego typu można przyrównać do ogrodzenia wykonanego z klocków, a to co je wyróżnia, to ich niezwykła estetyka. Prostota ich konstrukcji i odpowiednie wkomponowanie w otoczenie pozwalają na uzyskanie spektakularnych efektów. Ogrodzenia gabionowe charakteryzują się dosyć nowoczesnym wyglądem – i dlatego dobrze współgrają zwłaszcza z architekturą modernistyczną.
  Jednak da się je wkomponować także w tradycyjny styl domostwa – zależy to przede wszystkim od rodzaju i koloru gabionów oraz od użytego wypełnienia. Duże możliwości wyboru gwarantują, iż każdy znajdzie wzór odpowiadający stylowi posesji. Ta dowolność w wyborze materiałów to ogromna zaleta – wygląd ogrodzenia można dopasować do każdego stylu architektonicznego, a to jak będzie ono ostatecznie wyglądać zależy od inwencji oraz potrzeb. Nie ulega wątpliwości, iż ogrodzenia gabionowe przyciągają wzrok – przede wszystkim niebanalnym wyglądem. Oprócz tego posiadają one bardzo wiele zalet, które także przyczyniają się do wzrostu ich popularności. Skuteczna bariera dźwiękowa Ogrodzenia gabionowe z jednej strony doskonale tłumią hałas dochodzący z zewnątrz, a z drugiej – zabezpieczają sąsiadów przed odgłosami dochodzącymi z naszej posesji (na przykład podczas organizowanej w ogrodzie imprezy). Dzieje się tak dlatego, iż nieregularne kształty wypełnienia gabionów posiadają właściwości rozpraszania fal dźwiękowych, co skutkuje redukcją hałasów. Pełna prywatność Ogrodzenia wykonane z gabionów znacząco zwiększają poczucie komfortu domowników. Przede wszystkim dobrze zabezpieczają posesję przed wtargnięciem na nią osób niepowołanych – gęste rozmieszczenie oczek siatki, z której wykonany jest kosz skutecznie utrudnia wspinaczkę na ogrodzenie i przedostanie się na drugą stronę. Dodatkowo ściśle przylegające do siebie wypełnienie ogranicza pole widzenia i tym samym zabezpiecza przed ciekawskimi spojrzeniami. Stabilność Ogrodzenia gabionowe charakteryzują się niezwykle stabilną i masywną konstrukcją. Może Cię też zainteresować: Budowa ogrodzenia w świetle nowych przepisów Mogą być stawiane na nierównym terenie, gdyż dobrze znoszą różnorodne wibracje oraz ruchy podłoża. Dzięki temu sprawdzają się w trudnym i pofałdowanym terenie. W niektórych przypadkach są wykorzystywane do zabezpieczenia brzegów rzek, osypisk bądź przepaści.
  Trwałość Według wielu ekspertów ogrodzenia gabionowe swoją trwałością przewyższają nawet te wykonane z betonu. Są odporne na uszkodzenia mechaniczne oraz na działanie czasu i warunków atmosferycznych. Dodatkowo ich wytrzymałość wzrasta wraz z upływem lat – na skutek wrastania w nie systemów korzeniowych otaczających je roślin. Ich niezwykłą właściwością jest to, iż posiadają naturalną zdolność przepuszczania wody, dzięki czemu nie są narażone na niszczycielską działalność niskich temperatur. Według szacunków taka konstrukcja może przetrwać nawet pięćdziesiąt lat. Ekologiczne rozwiązania Ogrodzenia gabionowe to produkt niezwykle przyjazny środowisku. Do ich produkcji stosuje się naturalne materiały, które nie tylko doskonale współgrają z otoczeniem, ale także nie stanowią dla niego żadnego zagrożenia. A w przypadku demontażu ogrodzenia wszystkie jego elementy mogą być wykorzystane do ponownego zastosowania. Uniwersalność Ogrodzenia gabionowe są bardzo uniwersalne – pasują do wielu stylów architektonicznych i mogą być ozdobą wielu posesji. Dzięki swojej budowie, rozmiarom i wytrzymałości gabiony umożliwiają tworzenie różnorodnych konstrukcji, które doskonale komponują się z krajobrazem i otoczeniem. Bogactwo wzorów i różnorodność wypełnień umożliwia uzyskanie przeróżnych efektów dekoracyjnych, dzięki czemu mogą wpasować się w różnorodne style i gusta. Jedną z podstawowych zalet ogrodzeń gabionowych jest także łatwość montażu. Ich budowa jest dosyć prosta, a sam montaż nie wymaga skomplikowanych i czasochłonnych prac. Dzięki temu wykonanie takiego ogrodzenia nie zajmuje zbyt dużo czasu i nie jest problematyczne dla przeciętnego właściciela domu. Ile kosztuje ogrodzenie gabionowe? Dowiedz się więcej na http://www.mgprojekt.com.pl/blog/ogrodzenie-gabionowe/

