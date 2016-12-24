REZA HSE Professional 24 12 2016

MEHBOOB REZA (CMIOSH) Mobile No: +974 30567144 (Qatar) E-Mail: mehboobreza1@yahoo.com Skype ID: mehboob.reza NOC will be p...
1. Mercury MENA, Doha, Qatar (May-2015 till Nov-2016) Position: Health, Safety & Environment Manager Projects: Managing HS...
• Attending the client & consultant HSE meeting and conducting in-house HSE Coordination & Committee meetings with the Pro...
  1. 1. MEHBOOB REZA (CMIOSH) Mobile No: +974 30567144 (Qatar) E-Mail: mehboobreza1@yahoo.com Skype ID: mehboob.reza NOC will be provided for local transfer HSE PROFESSIONAL RESUME (Open for any HSE Roles) I am Chartered Safety & Health Professional Member of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, UK (CMIOSH), MSc in HSE from UK & NEBOSH Diploma qualified professional with 8 years of hands-on HSE experience at Project and Management level, in Sewer Re-construction, Oil & Gas Process Plant Construction, Large Infrastructure projects which consist of Highways, Bridges, High-rise Buildings, Hospital, and the most recent is Turnkey MEP & Fire Protection System projects in India, UAE & Qatar as a Lead HSE Professional. I am highly pro-active and articulate in communication and possess excellent leadership, management and persuasive skills to promote HSE culture particularly on large scale construction projects. Core Health, Safety & Environmental Management System Competencies HSE legal & other requirements HSE strategies and initiatives Fire Safety Engineering Preparing HSE construction management plan/procedures HSE benchmarking & leadership promotion HSE key performance measures and metrics Developing HSE training programs for the project Risk management and assessments Occupational Health Hygiene management & communication Environmental management Incident trend analysis Accident/Incident investigation Conducts internal HSE audits Preparing HSE Tool Box Talks HSE Leadership Tour Internationally Recognized Health, Safety & Environment “Professional & Academic” Qualifications MSc in Safety, Health & Environment (Merit) from the University of Greenwich, London, UK (March 2016) Post Graduate Diploma in International Env. Law & Policy from National Law University Delhi (On-going) NEBOSH International Diploma in Environmental Management Level-6, UK (Dec’2013) NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health & Safety Level-3, England, UK (June 2012) BSc in Fire Safety & Hazard Management from Shobhit University, Govt’ Approved Course, India (2012-2014)  Graduated with Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from AL Kabir Govt’ Polytechnic, Jamshedpur, India on June 2009 (AICTE Approved). International Professional Membership/Affiliations of Health, Safety & Environment Chartered Safety & Health Professional Membership from Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (CMIOSH) England, UK (License No: 171008). Abu Dhabi Govt’ HSEMS “A” Category Registered Safety Practitioners (License No: 2001259).  Approved as a Lead Tutor/Trainer by NEBOSH & Highfield Awarding Body for Compliance (HABC), UK. Detailed Environmental, Health & Safety Professional Experience https://qa.linkedin.com/in/mehboobrezacmiosh Page 1 of 3
  2. 2. 1. Mercury MENA, Doha, Qatar (May-2015 till Nov-2016) Position: Health, Safety & Environment Manager Projects: Managing HSE teams (3 HSE Managers & 15 HSE Officer) and advising project teams at management level for Lusail City (High-rise Building, MEP & District Cooling Network) Projects CP1, CP02A, CP16, Qatar National Library Project and Workers Hospitals & Integrated Health Center in Mesaieed. 2. TRISTAR Engineering & Construction, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E (May 2014 to May 2015) Position: Environment, Health & Safety Manager Projects: (1) The Nibras Stage 1 Infrastructure Project (Client MUBADALA) at Al Ain. (2) The Development of South Shamkha Infrastructure Project (Client MUSANADA) at Abu Dhabi. 3. KHARAFI NATIONAL LLC, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Jan’ 2012 to April 2013) Position: Health, Safety & Environment Engineer Project: IGD Habshan-5 Process Oil & Gas Plant (Client GASCO). 4. ANGERLEHNER - Hoch-und Tiefbau Gesellschaft mbH, Kolkata, India. (July 2009 to Dec’ 2011) Position: HSE/Safety Officer Project: Underground Drainage Network Rehabilitation Project (Client Kolkata Municipal Corporation) Roles & Responsibilities handled • Develop, implement and evaluation of HSE policies, procedures for operation according to the OPCO & Clients. • Preparing the project HSE legal and other requirement register & evaluation as per ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 and the regulatory frame work of HSEMS & International HSE standard, guidelines & best practices. • Identify and design HSE training needs and ensure the appropriate development and implementation of appropriate training to meet these needs. • Lead the incident investigation on the project (Recordable & Reportable Incidents, Near Miss and First Aid) and ensure proper records are completed and submitted. Assist in implementation of corrective actions as it relates to the incident and ensure “lessons learned” are communicated throughout the Company and are incorporated into the program, if necessary. • Liaise with relevant regulatory authorities i.e. Municipality HSE Department, Civil Defense, Food Control Authorities, and Ministry of Environment etc.; regarding HSE Management issues. • Preparation of Waste Management Control Plan for an effective waste management (Hazardous & Non- Hazardous Waste) within the organization. • Conduct comprehensive ergonomic assessments and develop training modules focusing on body mechanics for field operatives performing manual material handling tasks such as lifting, shoveling, digging and other relevant tasks associated with the construction industry. • Perform Incident Root Cause Analysis, Health & Safety Hazard Analysis/Risk Assessments, and Environmental aspect and impact analysis. • Monitor and maintain data and information statistics on HSE activities and incident trends to provide analysis and recommendations. • Develop and maintain an ISO and OHSAS integrated HSE Management System certification and external & internal audit action plans. https://qa.linkedin.com/in/mehboobrezacmiosh Page 2 of 3
  3. 3. • Attending the client & consultant HSE meeting and conducting in-house HSE Coordination & Committee meetings with the Project team. • Actively carrying out internal HSE audits and schedules HSE inspections on the projects with the help of standard checklists to ensure that company’s HSE Management System is effectively implemented. • Attend the scheduled in-house HSE trainings & program for the Continual Professional Development. • Reviewing all safe system of works and PTW system implementation periodically and making amendments accordingly. • Preparing the monthly HSE performance statistics to measure the HSE performance on the basis of accident/incident frequency rates, LTI’s, HSE training, incidents trend analysis, etc. • Conduct emergency evacuation drill on quarterly basis on the Project & Site Offices as per the applicable OHS legislations and client requirements. • Providing HSE support during the Testing & Commissioning process of newly Process units. Professional Development Courses ISO 14001:2015 Lead Auditor Course (IRCA UK, Accredited) March 2016. BS OHSAS 18001:2007 Lead Auditor Course (IRCA UK, Accredited) Dec 2015 Confined Space Entry & Gas Testing Awareness Training (Jan 2014) Essential Food Safety Training (EFST) Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority Approved (ADFCA) Course (Jan 2014) International First Aid course ( Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services -June 2014) Abu Dhabi EHSMS Occupational Health & Safety Practitioner’s Course & Examination (Passed on June 2013). International English Language Communication Skill & Certifications IELTS: General Module -- Overall Band 7 Certified by British Council & IDP IELTS Australia, March 2016 IELTS: Academic Module – Overall Band 6- Certified by British Council & IDP IELTS Australia, 2011 International English: English Impact Intermediate Course from British Council, Kolkata in the year 2010 (Distinction) Personal Dossier Present Address : Doha, Qatar. Nationality : Indian Linguistic Skills : English, Hindi and Basic Arabic & Tagalog Home Town : Kolkata, West Bengal, India Civil Status : Married, with one child (residing in Qatar) Driving License : UAE & Qatar Interests : International travel, current HSE affairs and reading. Place: Doha, Qatar Date: Mehboob Reza https://qa.linkedin.com/in/mehboobrezacmiosh Page 3 of 3

