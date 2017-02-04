Resume - McRey Banderlipe II 01262017

MC REYNALD SIMBAJON BANDERLIPE II Address: Blk 36 Lt 17 Lentils Drive, Robinsons Homes East, Brgy. San Jose, Antipolo City...
Resume of MCREY BANDERLIPE II (page 2) - Areas of Involvement: Research writing; procurement; networking and relationship ...
Resume of MCREY BANDERLIPE II (page 3) - Areas of Involvement: Teaching to Deaf students using Filipino Sign Language; bus...
Resume of MCREY BANDERLIPE II (page 4) SOME CONSULTING AND TRAINING FACILITATION EXPERIENCES - "Sari-Sari Store Training a...
  1. 1. MC REYNALD SIMBAJON BANDERLIPE II Address: Blk 36 Lt 17 Lentils Drive, Robinsons Homes East, Brgy. San Jose, Antipolo City 1870 Philippines Contact No.: (02)639-1326 (Home); (0917)373-6546 (Mobile) E-mail address: msbanderlipeii@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://ph.linkedin.com/in/mcreyeconomics PROFILE - Dedicated research-based independent consulting professional with experience in the fields of economics, finance, and accounting; highly exposed in data-driven work and capacity-building; has collaborated with national and local governments for governance initiatives; engaged in project bids, proposals, negotiations, and project management - Respected team player with excellent networking skills, with the ability to relate and work well with people from various organizations, nationalities, and backgrounds EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY (Manila, Philippines) Doctor of Philosophy in Economics (2011 – Present; 54 units coursework earned) Master of Science in Accountancy (2005 – 2008) DE LA SALLE – COLLEGE OF SAINT BENILDE (Manila, Philippines) Filipino Sign Language Learning Program (2010 – 2011) UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS (Manila, Philippines) Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (1999 - 2003) PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES MCREY BANDERLIPE II BUSINESS CONSULTANCY SERVICES Antipolo City, Philippines • OWNER (October 2016; to complete business registration process) - Areas of Involvement: Research; management consulting; feasibility studies; business planning; operations planning; design and delivery of training programs; capacity building; networking and relationship management; data gathering, management, and analysis; project management KEY MILESTONES: - Completed projects on corporate governance, micro-entrepreneurship, feasibility studies, business planning, business education, and capacity building, among others - Handles planning, scheduling, implementation, management and evaluation of projects KPMG PHILIPPINES (R.G. Manabat & Co.) Makati City, Philippines • SUPERVISOR, LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT (July 2016 – October 2016) - Areas of Involvement: Rebuilding activities; leadership; design and delivery of training programs in audit, tax, advisory, and soft skills; mentoring of future corporate leaders; capacity building; networking and relationship management; data management and analysis; innovation KEY MILESTONES: - Led a special project team that eliminated the backlog of the Training Management System - Introduced improvements in the processes of the unit to better accommodate the learning needs of >1,000 employees and external clients of the company - Co-supervised the planning, scheduling, roll-out and post-activity evaluation of learning programs THE WALLACE BUSINESS FORUM Makati City, Philippines • CONSULTANT FOR SPECIAL PROJECTS (August 2014 – September 2014)
  2. 2. Resume of MCREY BANDERLIPE II (page 2) - Areas of Involvement: Research writing; procurement; networking and relationship management; data management and analysis; and statistical and econometric modeling KEY MILESTONE: - Completed a consultancy project analyzing the growth of the Philippine express market industry JESSE M. ROBREDO INSTITUTE OF GOVERNANCE Manila, Philippines • RESEARCH ASSOCIATE (January 2013 – June 2016) - Areas of Involvement: Studies on open data development, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation, collaborative governance, and public finance; proposal writing; project management; capacity building; operations manual development; monitoring and evaluation; networking and stakeholder engagement; data visualization; conference/events management; knowledge management; and strategic planning KEY MILESTONES: - Managed the proposal writing/bidding for a PHP4.5 million study of a peace development program - Completed and published studies on economics, sustainability, and governance - Developed the internal operations manual and the corporate slogan of the institute - Provided capacity building on research tools and methodologies COLEGIO DE SAN JUAN DE LETRAN Manila, Philippines • ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE FACULTY (June 2012 – December 2012) • CHAIRPERSON (June 2012 – October 2012) - Areas of Involvement: Program administration; instruction; staff development; performance evaluation; external relations; curriculum development; resource, events, and change management KEY MILESTONES: - Designed the curriculum of the Bachelor of Science in Accounting Technology - Established network with media and corporate entities for internship programs - Improved the CPA Licensure examination performance by 30% EXCELCIA KNOWLEDGE INSTITUTE Quezon City, Philippines • BUSINESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT (October 2011 – February 2012; May 2016 - Present) - Areas of Involvement: Administration; research-based consulting; teaching; strategy; courseware evaluation; start-up operations; networking and marketing; and training design KEY MILESTONES: - Developed and administered the training curriculum for Finance and Accounting program while providing support in the start-up operations; in charge of establishing and operating its research unit - Evaluates the internally-developed accounting courseware for adoption of K-12 institutions and designs the marketing plan and the action research agenda to test its effectiveness FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY Manila, Philippines • ACCOUNTING FACULTY and RESEARCHER (July 2010 – October 2011) - Areas of Involvement: Teaching; research and publication; student coaching; strategy formulation; curriculum development; and extension services KEY MILESTONES: - Received outstanding performance based on student evaluation - Completed, presented, and published two funded research projects - Coached a team that won 2nd runner-up in the national business case competition DE LA SALLE – COLLEGE OF SAINT BENILDE Manila, Philippines • ACCOUNTING FACULTY FOR DEAF STUDENTS (January 2011 – April 2011)
  3. 3. Resume of MCREY BANDERLIPE II (page 3) - Areas of Involvement: Teaching to Deaf students using Filipino Sign Language; business coaching; curriculum development; and extension services KEY MILESTONES: - Received outstanding performance based on evaluation of Deaf students LA SALLE COLLEGE Antipolo City, Philippines • ACCOUNTING FACULTY (October 2009 – October 2010) • CHAIRPERSON (October 2009 – March 2010) - Areas of Involvement: Program administration and development; instruction; staff development; performance evaluation; external relations; resource and change management KEY MILESTONE: - Increased passing rate of the college in the CPA Licensure Examination by 20% DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY Manila, Philippines • ACCOUNTING FACULTY (September 2008 – September 2009) - Areas of Involvement: Teaching in the undergraduate and graduate programs; research and publication; student coaching; advocacy; and extension services KEY MILESTONES: - Received very satisfactory performance based on student evaluation - Completed, presented, and published a research project in an international peer-reviewed journal UNICAPITAL, INC. Makati City, Philippines • ASSISTANT MANAGER FOR CORPORATE FINANCE (August 2007 – February 2008) - Areas of Involvement: Corporate finance; management consulting; financial research; securities underwriting; project management; and organizational development KEY MILESTONE: - Led a team that won a Php 10 million underwriting project for a popular beverage company UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS Manila, Philippines • ACCOUNTING FACULTY (June 2005 – March 2007) - Areas of Involvement: Teaching; student coaching; curriculum development; and extension services DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY – DASMARIÑAS Dasmariñas, Cavite, Philippines • ACCOUNTING FACULTY (November 2004 – March 2005) - Areas of Involvement: Teaching; student coaching; and extension services PANASONIC INDUSTRIAL ASIA PTE. LTD. (PHILIPPINE BRANCH) Santa Rosa City, Philippines • ACCOUNTANT (May 2004 – October 2004) - Areas of Involvement: Accounting; physical asset management; inventory management; accounts payable and liabilities management; and data management KEY MILESTONE: - Major involvement in successful migration from BAAN IV to SAP financial reporting system SYCIP, GORRES, VELAYO, & Co. Makati City, Philippines • ASSOCIATE, ASSURANCE AND ADVISORY SERVICES (November 2003 – May 2004) - Areas of Involvement: Financial statement audit; consolidation and merger accounting; research; tax implications; internal control walkthrough; audit and management report preparation; quality control; compliance; night audit for hospitality operations; and project management KEY MILESTONE: - Was lauded for providing sound technical advice given to audit clients
  4. 4. Resume of MCREY BANDERLIPE II (page 4) SOME CONSULTING AND TRAINING FACILITATION EXPERIENCES - "Sari-Sari Store Training and Access to Resources: Kaalaman sa Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo" to 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs in the Philippines sponsored by a popular beverage company - University Town Project for De La Salle University and nearby communities - The World Bank's Open Development Initiative Training for Political Science and Development Studies students - “Accountancy, Business, and Management Strand of the K-12 Program: Materials Design, Pedagogy and Assessment in the Basic Education Program” - Baseline research on distressed women OFWs towards becoming micro-entrepreneurs - Operations planning for proposed national association of micro-entrepreneurs - Feasibility study for entry into renovation and rehabilitation industry - Business planning for entry into motor vehicle financing industry - Research on improving the conduct of shareholder meetings towards better corporate governance - Research methods and statistical consulting for the industry and the academe SELECTED PUBLICATIONS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN REGULATING “TOO BIG TO FAIL” BANKS IN THE PHILIPPINES Published in the DLSU Business and Economics Review, Vol. 26, No. 1, pp. 158-164 TOWARDS A COORDINATED TAXATION POLICY IN AN INTEGRATED ASEAN REGIME Published in the Asia-Pacific Social Science Review, Vol. 15, No. 2, pp. 176-186 THE INFLUENCE OF CORPORATE BOARD CHARACTERISTICS ON FIRM PERFORMANCE OF PUBLICLY LISTED PROPERTY COMPANIES IN THE PHILIPPINES Published in the Academy of Accounting and Financial Studies Journal, Vol. 16, No. 4, pp. 123-142 THE IMPACT OF SELECTED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE VARIABLES IN MITIGATING EARNINGS MANAGEMENT IN THE PHILIPPINES Published in the DLSU Business and Economics Review, Vol. 19, No. 1, pp. 17-27 OTHER INFORMATION - Fluent in English, Filipino, and Filipino Sign Language - Certified Public Accountant (License No. 109844) - Excellent computer skills and use of data analysis software (i.e. EViews, Stata, Minitab, SPSS, NVIVO) - Member of professional organizations, including interest groups (i.e. data science) - Certified Trainer by The World Bank for its Open Development Initiative Program - Has a comprehensive portfolio of published and unpublished research projects with global viewership and citations (Academia.edu and Scopus) - Reviewer, Asia-Pacific Social Science Review and the Journal of Global Business - Resource person on workshops, conferences, and sharing sessions - Engaged in volunteer work and advocacy programs - Yoga practitioner (>1 year) and brand ambassador for Yoga+ Express - Strong passion for research and capacity building that promotes economic development, sustainability, and improvement in the clients’ businesses REFERENCES - To be provided upon request

