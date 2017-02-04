Medios de Transmisión de Datos Elaborado por: Mayrelis Arteaga
¿Qué son medios de transmisión? Es el canal que permite el flujo de información entre dos terminales en un sistema. Medios...
Principales Características Las principales características de los medios guiados son el tipo de conductor utilizado, la v...
Medios de Transmisión Guiados
Cable de Par Trenzado El cable de par trenzado consiste en un conjunto de pares de hilos de cobre, conductores cruzados en...
Diafonía Cable sin trenzar Cable Trenzado
Cable de Par Trenzado Blindado El cable similar al “UTP” con la diferencia de que cada par de cables Tiene una pantalla pr...
Cable de Par Trenzado sin Blindaje (UTP) Unshielded twisted pair (UTP) Es un tipo de cable de par trenzado Que no se encue...
Código de Colores
Categorías de Cables UTP Categoría 3 Categorías 1 y 2
Categoría 4 Categoría 5
Categoría 6 Categoría 7
Sus Ventajas y Desventajas
Conectores Para enlazar el cable UTP a las correspondiente trasmisiones se emplean conectores denominados RJ (Registered J...
RJ-11 RJ-12 RJ-45
Cable Directo Cable Cruzado
Cable coaxial El cable coaxial Conductor central rodeado por una capa conductora cilíndrica. Se emplea en sistemas troncal...
Conectores
Tipo de Conectores
Fibra Óptica La fibra óptica es un enlace hecho con un hilo muy fino de material transparente de pequeño diámetro y recubi...
Sus Ventajas y Desventajas
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
