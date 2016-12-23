Controllo della telecamera virtuale in software di modellazione in base a proprietà fotografiche MATTIAS CIBIEN ANNO ACCAD...
Scopo del progetto Scopo: aiutare gli utenti del software di posing DAZ Studio ad ottenere delle inquadrature suggestive e...
Implementazione e Interfaccia Integrazione della libreria CameraReady all’interno di DAZ Studio. ◦ La libreria è basata su...
Proprietà definibili Campi e Piani: ◦ Campo estremamente lungo ◦ Campo lungo ◦ Piano medio ◦ Primo Piano ◦ Primissimo Pian...
Dettagli implementativi Creazione di un interfaccia grafica per la gestione delle caratteristiche del plugin ◦ Definizione...
Architettura Problem Builder: si occupa di convertire i vincoli imposti in proprietà comprensibili da CameraReady CameraRe...
Conversione delle proprietà fotografiche in dati comprensibili dalla libreria (piano) Primo Piano: ◦ Il viso del soggetto ...
Conversione delle proprietà fotografiche in dati comprensibili dalla libreria (angolo)
Esempio di creazione di primo piano
Risultati e sviluppi futuri I risultati ottenuti sono coerenti con quanto ci si aspettava. I tempi di risposta sono miglio...
Demo
Tesi di laurea di Mattias Cibien in cui si presenta un plugin per il software DAZ Studio attuo a generare inquadrature in base a proprietà fotografiche reali.

