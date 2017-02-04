"Exceptional people are our business"
Pinnacle Realtors-4

  1. 1. "Exceptional people are our business"
  2. 2. Who we are With over a decade of experience working across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, Taylor STA provides strategic talent acquisition consulting to major organisations across the globe. Our innovative approach and global network of providers allows us to provide the most efficient and cost-effective service for our clients, allowing them to win the global competition for talent.
  3. 3. Our Mission To use our global network to create opportunities for both our candidates and our clients in finding exceptional people for exceptional businesses.
  4. 4. Taylor STA prides itself on providing clients with the international knowledge and innovative talent acquisition strategies to ensure they have access to elite talent for their organisations. MATT TAYLOR, MANAGING DIRECTOR
  5. 5. Our Services Taylor STA partners with clients in providing the following services: Global Workforce Migration Reports Strategic Global Recruitment Analysis Talent Acquisition Strategies Executive and Senior Level Talent Acquisition Consulting Virtual Recruitment Advisor Services
  6. 6. Our Key Industries Sourcing senior level technical and management professionals, Taylor STA specialises in the search and acquisition of the following industries: Energy Executive and C-Suite Construction & Infrastructure Security and Defence Health
  7. 7. $2B+ LARGEST SECURITY PROJECT SERVICED $7.9BLARGEST HEALTHCARE PROGRAM SERVICED $24BPROJECT VALUE OF LARGEST ENERGY PROJECT SERVICED $20BLARGEST MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM SERVICED
  8. 8. Why choose us? Our clients come first Our foremost standard of conduct is integrity Our team is experienced and committed We offer fixed price fees to be more transparent We individually and collectively thrive for excellence We offer innovative and customised services We back our service with a money back guarantee
  9. 9. Contact us We would relish the opportunity to discuss how we can assist you in becoming a strategic resource for your recruitment function. +61 (08) 6102 1103 +61 (0) 431 010 326 Matthew@TaylorSTA.com www.TaylorSTA.com
  10. 10. Thank You

