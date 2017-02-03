The Compucage® CPS Security System is the latest in display security for mobile phones. The CPS Security System is the eas...
CPS Hub Instructions_Revised

  1. 1. The Compucage® CPS Security System is the latest in display security for mobile phones. The CPS Security System is the easiest and most effective way to help power and protect a wide variety of mobile phones. Congratulations on your purchase of the Compucage CPS Security System! We recommend you take a few minutes to follow the step-by-step installation instructions below to ensure proper installation of the Compucage CPS Security System. INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS Compucage® CPS Security System Compucage CPS Security System: - Powers and recharges mobile phones - Alarm enabled - Automatic alarm shut-off - Automatically adjusts between 110V and 220V - Variety of mounting options - Remote control functionality Open the package and ensure that you have all the parts identified below: CPS Hub Power Adapter Remote Control Power Cable Mounting Brackets (2) Keys IR Sensor Screws (4) IR VolumeAlarm Reset OFF ON 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 IR VolumeAlarm Reset OFF ON 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 0 # 34 5 7 8 9 6
  2. 2. Mounting Options: OPTION 1 (BOTTOM MOUNTED) - Align the holes of the bracket (Figure 1) to the mounting holes at the side of the CPS Security System, making sure the slots are facing downward (Figure 2). Attach the brackets to the CPS Security System using 2 screws for each side. Attach the Security System to the top of the work surface (hardware not provided). OPTION 2 (TOP MOUNTED) -Align the holes of the bracket (Figure 1) to the mounting holes at the side of the CPS Security System, making sure the slots are facing upward (Figure 3). Attach the brackets to the CPS Security System using 2 screws for each side. Attach the CPS Security System underneath the work surface (hardware not provided). OPTION 3 (WALL MOUNTED) - Align the holes of the bracket (Figure 1) to the mounting holes on the bottom of the CPS Security System, making sure the slots are facing towards the back of the CPS Security System (Figure 4). Attach the brackets to the CPS Security System using 2 screws for each side. Attach the CPS Security System to the wall (hardware not provided). FIGURE 1 FIGURE 2 HOLES SLOTS UP FIGURE 3 FIGURE 4 UP UP IR 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 FIGURE 5 FIGURE 6 Connecting The CPS Security System: STEP 1 - Connect the power cable from the wall outlet to the power adapter. Connect the power adapter to the CPS Security System using the power port on the side of the CPS Security System(Figure 5). STEP 2 - Connect the 2m Power Cable (USB to Mini-USB) from any of the 12 USB ports on the CPS Security System (Figure 6) to the Mini-USB cable on the bottom of the Eclipse (see Eclipse 1 instructions for further information). Note: These cables are sold seperately. Only use the power cables supplied by Compucage. IR 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 OFF ON FIGURE 7 STEP 3 - Connect the infrared sensor into the infrared sensor port on the front of the CPS Security System (Figure 7). Peel off the protective liner from the double-sided tape on the back of the sensor. Place the sensor in the desired position. NOTE: Sensor must have in-line visibility with the remote control.
  3. 3. Alarm Functionality: If the alarm is enabled and a phone is disconnected from the CPS Security System, the alarm will sound. Additionally, the numbered LED light belonging to the affected unit will turn from Green to Red (ie: if the phone plugged into port #7 was disconnected the LED light on port #7 would turn Red). If no action is taken within 30 seconds the alarm will shut off automatically. To disengage the alarm manually there are two options: OPTION 1: Turn the key to the off position. This will turn off the sirenAND alarm functionality completely. Turning the key back to the “On” position will re- activate the alarm functionality. FIGURE 10 PLASTIC TAB BACK OF REMOTE CONTROL IR VolumeAlarm Reset OFF ON 90º IR VolumeAlarm Reset OFF ON FIGURE 8 FIGURE 9 LOUDERSOFTER Programming The Remote Control: STEP 1 - The remote control comes with a battery pre-installed. Remove the plastic tab protruding from the battery cover to enable power to the remote control (Figure 10). STEP 2 - To program a new security code enter the previous 4 digit code and press the “#” key (the factory default security code is “0000”.) Note that the “IR” LED light on the CPS Security System will begin flashing. Enter a new 4 digit code within 30 seconds, and press the “#” key to confirm and save (the “IR” LED light will now stop flashing). Note: If you do not enter a new code within 30 seconds the remote control will revert to the previous code. Enabling The Alarm: Adjusting The Volume: To activate the alarm functionality insert the key into the lock and turn 90º counter-clockwise to the “ON” position (Figure 8). Turning the key back to the “OFF” position will disengage the alarm functionality. Note: Power is always supplied to the phone whether the alarm is turned on or off. Rotating the volume knob will adjust the volume of the siren. To increase the volume turn the knob clockwise; to decrease the volume turn the knob counter-clockwise (Figure 9).
  4. 4. CONGRATULATIONS, YOUR MOBILE PHONE IS NOW READY TO BE DISPLAYED! The Compucage CPS Security System is designed to give you years of protection with almost no maintenance. Just ensure that it remains clean and dry. Do not use any harsh chemicals for cleaning. Wipe with a dry cloth to clean if necessary. Copyright© Compucage International Inc., 2012. All rights reserved. Compucage® is a registered trademark of Compucage International Inc. Limited Warranty Compucage International Inc. warrants the original purchaser of this Compucage product against manufacturing defects due to material or workmanship, for a period of one (1) year from the date of purchase. In the case of a defect due to material or workmanship within this period, return the Compucage product to your dealer, along with original proof of purchase. Compucage International Inc. assumes no further obligations or liability. This warranty does not cover accidental damages, wear and tear, or consequential or incidental damages. Under no condition is Compucage International Inc., its distributors, or their agents liable for loss or damage to a device or a structure to which the device is secured; nor loss of, or damage to programs, records, data or stored information; nor any consequential or incidental damages, even if previously informed of their possibility. Resetting The CPS Security System and Remote Control: STEP 1 - In order to reset the CPS Security System and remote control to factory settings simply press the “Reset” button on the front of the CPS Security System for 2 seconds. Note: The 4 digit security code for the remote control will be reset to “0000”. OPTION 2: Using the remote control, enter the 4 digit security code and press the “ ” key. The siren will shut off but the LED light of the affected unit will remain Red. Entering the 4 digit security code and pressing the “ ” key a second time will turn the LED back to green and reset the alarm functionality.

