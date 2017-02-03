Ruby_Monografia_MSID

Hacia un Refugio de Vida Menos Aislado El Bosque Escuela Como Herramienta de la Conservación Matt Ruby Minnesota Studies i...
1 Hacia un Refugio de Vida Menos Aislado: El Bosque Escuela Como Herramienta de la Conservación Matt Ruby Minnesota Studie...
2 Índice Resumen ............................................................................................................
3 Resumen Pambiliño, una reserva ecológica y finca educacional situada en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito (DMQ), nos br...
4 Nota al Lector y Agradecimientos Les quisiera expresar mis agradecimientos sinceros a unas personas antes de comenzar es...
5 Introducción En 1798, el filósofo y científico británico Thomas Malthus le avisó a cualquier persona que le escucharía d...
6 en el bosque montañoso donde parece que hay más plantas de palmito que hay personas, los habitantes de este "refugio de ...
7 plan para el BEP, Torres escribe, "El BEP busca ser un espacio de aprendizaje sobre el uso sostenible de la biodiversida...
8 Objetivos Antes de que yo describa el contexto en el cual he trabajado para mi pasantía y los documentos importantes par...
9 Contexto Contexto del Lugar Quisiera ahora proveer un contexto de ambos la reserva Pambiliño y el pueblo cercano de Mash...
10 amplio en la microcuenca del rio Mashpi después de la llegada de una carretera en el año 1998. Esta expansión, además l...
11 así constituyen una parte integral de ingreso para muchas familias de Mashpi. A veces parece que la autonomía socioecon...
12 naturaleza y una oportunidad para conectar con sus alrededores ambientales. Lo importante sobre la educación ambiental,...
13 Documentos para el Bosque Escuela Pambiliño He creado los siguientes documentos para ayudarles a los dueños de Pambiliñ...
14
15 1. El Vivero y La Restauración a. Esta parada del sendero es una oportunidad para explicarles a los visitantes la impor...
16 aunque no es dañoso para los suelos, todavía sirve un propósito importante para la construcción. Estas propiedades son ...
17
18
19
20 Catálogo de usos de especies vegetales relevantes de los tropicultores La alimentación es bastante importante para Pamb...
21
22
23 Diseño de un espacio para el aprendizaje de la importancia de la relación entre los ecosistemas acuáticos, terrestres, ...
24
25 1. La Restauración de Áreas Ribereños a. Según el National Research Council de los EEUU en su libro “Riparian Areas: Fu...
26 i. “Las áreas ribereñas son eficaces para filtrar y transformar los materiales (tal como las sustancias contaminantes, ...
27 4. La Flora Ribereña a. La organización Conservación Internacional dice que en el chocó ecuatoriano existe 9.000 especi...
28 Conclusión La reserva de Pambiliño está realizando trabajo muy importante para la preservación de la biodiversidad únic...
29 suficiente para sus hijos. La educación, por lo tanto, es un ejemplo de cómo lo cosmopolita y la vida privilegiada choc...
30 Bibliografía Bosque Escuela La Olimpia Ariel Masson Deyá. (2016). Bosque Escuela. Recuperado de http://bosqueescuela.or...
31 Khush, G.S., Lee, S., Cho, J.I., et al. (2012). Biofortification of Crops for Reducing Malnutrition. Plant Biotechnolog...
32 Proyecto de Sostenibilidad Financiera para el Sistema Nacional de Áreas Protegidas. (2015). “Plan de Monitoreo, Control...
33 Anexos Fp1
34
35 Summary internship Student’s name: Matt Ruby Organization: Pambiliño Ecological Reserve and Educational Farm Nature of ...
36 maintenance of an edible forest and the processes of ecological restoration and natural regeneration. Pambiliño is in a...
37 creators of Pambiliño, the following document also attempts to reach some specific objectives. I would like to describe...
38 Reporte de observación personal Mientras yo escribo este reporte, me pongo recordado de nuestro viaje de integración en...
39 tan simple. Al principio pensé, “Claro, vine a Pambiliño para aprender algo nuevo y aprovechar la oportunidad para apoy...
40 de los artes liberales, es decir de la educación avanzada, y un conocimiento más progresivo sobre el uso de la tierra. ...
41 Fp3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ruby_Monografia_MSID

14 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ruby_Monografia_MSID

  1. 1. Hacia un Refugio de Vida Menos Aislado El Bosque Escuela Como Herramienta de la Conservación Matt Ruby Minnesota Studies in International Development – Track de Medio Ambiente 9 de diciembre, 2016
  2. 2. 1 Hacia un Refugio de Vida Menos Aislado: El Bosque Escuela Como Herramienta de la Conservación Matt Ruby Minnesota Studies in International Development Track de Medio Ambiente Tutores: Oliver Torres y María Emilia Arcos 9 de diciembre, 2016
  3. 3. 2 Índice Resumen ......................................................................................................................................... 3 Nota al Lector y Agradecimientos................................................................................................... 4 Introducción.................................................................................................................................... 5 Objetivos......................................................................................................................................... 8 Contexto.......................................................................................................................................... 9 Contexto del Lugar...................................................................................................................... 9 Contexto del Bosque Escuela.................................................................................................... 11 Documentos para el Bosque Escuela Pambiliño........................................................................... 13 Diseño e interpretación del sendero de la restauración ecológica de Pambiliño.................... 13 Módulo de la restauración ecológica basado en la foresteria análoga.................................... 16 Catálogo de usos de especies vegetales relevantes de los tropicultores................................. 20 Diseño de un espacio para el aprendizaje de la importancia de la relación entre los ecosistemas acuáticos, terrestres, y el ciclo hidrológico.......................................................... 23 Conclusión..................................................................................................................................... 28 Bibliografía.................................................................................................................................... 30 Anexos........................................................................................................................................... 33 Fp1............................................................................................................................................. 33 Summary internship.................................................................................................................. 35 Reporte de observación personal............................................................................................. 38 Fp3............................................................................................................................................. 41
  4. 4. 3 Resumen Pambiliño, una reserva ecológica y finca educacional situada en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito (DMQ), nos brinda un ejemplo de cómo, a un nivel local, podemos empezar a pensar sobre alternativas a cómo relacionarnos con la naturaleza, especialmente por medio de la alimentación. Pambiliño está en el Área de Conservación y Uso Sustentable (ACUS) de Mashpi- Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal (Mashpi) y los dueños de la reserva están intentando desarrollar un Bosque Escuela adentro de Pambiliño en donde visitantes pueden aprender sobre la restauración ecológica y el aprovechamiento sostenible del medio ambiente. Yo como pasante he trabajado con los dueños de la reserva para desarrollar este proyecto y fortalecer la relación entre Pambiliño y una generación futura de agricultores, científicos, y pensadores. El propósito de esta monografía es describir conceptualmente por qué y cómo el bosque escuela es una herramienta importante no solo para Pambiliño, sino para países supuestamente "desarrollados" también y además los que están en vías de desarrollo. Basado en investigación personal y entrevistas con los dueños, gerentes, y creadores de Pambiliño, el documento siguiente también trata de alcanzar unos objetivos específicos. Me pretendo describir la importancia y razón atrás de:  El diseño e interpretación del sendero de la restauración ecológica de Pambiliño  Un módulo de la restauración ecológica basado en la forestería análoga  La sistematización de productos diferentes de Pambiliño  Un catálogo de usos de especies vegetales relevantes de los tropicultores  El diseño de un espacio para el aprendizaje de la importancia de la relación entre los ecosistemas acuáticos, terrestres, y el ciclo hidrológico
  5. 5. 4 Nota al Lector y Agradecimientos Les quisiera expresar mis agradecimientos sinceros a unas personas antes de comenzar esta monografía. Primeramente, me gustaría decir muchas gracias al lector de este documento. Espero que la información que sigue sirva para mejorar nuestro entendimiento colectivo de la restauración ambiental y cómo podemos compartir dicho entendimiento con las generaciones del futuro. Además, me gustaría agradecer el apoyo de Oliver Torres y María Emilia Arcos cuyas pasión y dedicación me inspiraban cada día durante mi pasantía. Estoy muy agradecido también por su generosidad y por la oportunidad conocerle a su familia linda. Sin duda, quisiera también mostrar mi gratitud para con todos los empleados de CIMAS y Pambiliño, sin su ayuda nunca hubiera terminado este documento y con su ayuda he aprendido bastante.
  6. 6. 5 Introducción En 1798, el filósofo y científico británico Thomas Malthus le avisó a cualquier persona que le escucharía del peligro amenazante del crecimiento de la población humana en su famoso Ensayo Sobre el Principio de la Población. En el primer capítulo del ensayo, Malthus escribe, “El poder de la población es indefinidamente más que el poder de la Tierra para producir la subsistencia para la humanidad” (p. 4). Es decir, habrá en el futuro no tan distante demasiada gente para este planeta. “Esta dificultad,” sostiene Malthus en una manera presagia, “debe suceder en algún lugar y necesariamente debe ser sentida severamente por una porción grande de la raza humana” (p. 5). Y como si eso fuera poco, él se preocupaba antes del conocimiento que tenemos actualmente sobre el cambio climático. Hoy en día, no es necesario ser científico para ver que estamos acercando una crisis maltusiana. Aun así, los científicos han visto la crisis viniendo. Como escribieron Hoppenberg y Pimentel en 2001, para la población humana aumentar sin límites, necesitaríamos “desafiar todas las leyes físicas y biológicas” (p. 11). Naturalmente, después de aprender sobre estos hechos tan deprimente, uno se preguntará cuales tipos de soluciones existen. El desarrollo científico recién de biofortificación, por ejemplo, puede disminuir los niveles altos de malnutrición a través del mundo (Khush, 2012; Garcia-Casal et al., 2016). Sin embargo, a pesar de avances impresionantes así, como los New York Times recién han reportado, estas tecnologías todavía no son tanto una panacea como una desilusión (Hakim, 2016). Por lo tanto, parecería que esta relación con la naturaleza no funciona al alcance que quisiéramos y una alternativa es necesaria. Gudynas ha escrito que nos toca pensar sobre el modelo actual del desarrollo como un sistema inherentemente con fallos que requiere una alternativa (2013). Refugiado en el bosque húmedo al noroccidente de la capital del Ecuador es el comienzo de una tal alternativa. Pambiliño, una reserva ecológica y finca educacional situada en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito (DMQ), nos brinda un ejemplo de como a un nivel local podemos empezar a pensar sobre alternativas a como relacionamos con la naturaleza especialmente por medio de la alimentación. Pambiliño está en el Área de Conservación y Uso Sustentable (ACUS) de Mashpi- Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal (Mashpi) que se llama a sí mismo "Un Refugio de Vida." Pero ocultado
  7. 7. 6 en el bosque montañoso donde parece que hay más plantas de palmito que hay personas, los habitantes de este "refugio de vida" hasta ahora han tenido dificultades compartiendo su estilo de vida con personas interesadas. Por eso, los dueños de la reserva están intentando desarrollar un Bosque Escuela adentro de Pambiliño en donde visitantes pueden aprender sobre la restauración ecológica y el aprovechamiento sostenible del medio ambiente. Yo como pasante he trabajado con los dueños de la reserva para desarrollar este proyecto y fortalecer la relación entre Pambiliño y una generación futura de agricultores, científicos, y pensadores. No soy de Mashpi, el pueblo más cerca de Pambiliño, ni soy del Ecuador. De hecho, no soy de América Latina. Por lo tanto, aunque soy afuereño, este estatus me deja ofrecer una perspectiva única en como pensar sobre el Bosque Escuela Pambiliño (BEP) al nivel local, nacional, e internacional. En esta monografía, mi propósito no es para mandarle a la gente local que piensen en una manera específica, sino que urgirles a los actores de varios niveles que consideren la importancia del BEP como una mirada hacia el desarrollo del futuro. Seguramente, es importante que los actores al nivel local en Mashpi entiendan la teoría que respalda el BEP. La Asociación de Turismo y la escuela de Mashpi, por ejemplo, son beneficiarios potenciales del BEP, y por lo tanto deben jugar un papel significativo durante el desarrollo del BEP en el futuro. Además, como dice en el plan del BEP siendo escrito actualmente por el dueño de la reserva, al nivel regional la experiencia educativa del BEP tiene un potencial de réplica fuerte en otros lugares cercanos. Por lo menos ya existen ocho reservas o fincas al interior de la mancomunidad andina (MCA) que han trabajado con estudiantes e investigadores y potencialmente pueden desarrollar sus propios bosque escuelas. Dado que el valor del BEP sin duda puede expandir a otros lugares al nivel regional, es lógico considerar que puede expandir al nivel nacional también. Ciertamente, los objetivos del BEP coinciden con ellos del gobierno nacional ecuatoriano desde 2008 ya que la Constitución nueva de ese año enfatiza la importancia del Buen Vivir y el Sumak Kawsay, los cuales reflejan los valores de los dueños de Pambiliño. En artículo 14 de la Constitución ecuatoriana, declara que es “de interés público la preservación del ambiente, la conservación de los ecosistemas, la biodiversidad, y la integridad del patrimonio genético del país, la prevención del daño ambiental, y recuperación de los espacios naturales degradados” (p. 29). Similarmente, en su
  8. 8. 7 plan para el BEP, Torres escribe, "El BEP busca ser un espacio de aprendizaje sobre el uso sostenible de la biodiversidad y sobre la conservación de la integridad ecológica de los recursos naturales para difundir el conocimiento sobre el aprovechamiento de especies útiles para el ser humano, promover mejores prácticas de manejos de la tierra, y dotar a la población local con el conocimiento e insumos para mitigar los efectos del cambio climático" (2016). Finalmente, desde una perspectiva teorética bastante amplia, pero al mismo tiempo bastante interesante, el BEP y sus objetivos pueden y deben ser expandidos al nivel global. El Acuerdo del Clima firmados recién en Paris afirma en su primera página la importancia de la educación para realizar las metas que siguen (2016). En esta nueva época de consciencia climática, el bosque escuela (y si vamos al caso, un océano escuela, desierto escuela, o tundra escuela) puede ser una respuesta poderosa a una situación actualmente que a veces parece no tener esperanza. El Bosque Escuela, específicamente su énfasis en la restauración ecológica y el aprovechamiento sostenible del medio ambiente, sirve como una herramienta importante no solo para Pambiliño y otras reservas de esta región del Ecuador, sino para comunidades a través del mundo.
  9. 9. 8 Objetivos Antes de que yo describa el contexto en el cual he trabajado para mi pasantía y los documentos importantes para el desarrollo del BEP, me gustaría resumir el objetivo general y los objetivos más específicos de esta monografía. Brevemente, el propósito de esta monografía es describir conceptualmente por qué y cómo el bosque escuela es una herramienta importante no solo para Pambiliño, sino para países supuestamente "desarrollados" también y además los que están en vías de desarrollo. Basado en investigación personal y entrevistas con los dueños, gerentes, y creadores de Pambiliño, el documento siguiente también trata de alcanzar unos objetivos específicos. Después de un resumen del contexto físico y teorético del BEP y unas definiciones importantes, me pretendo describir la importancia y razón atrás de:  El diseño e interpretación del sendero de la restauración ecológica de Pambiliño  Un módulo de la restauración ecológica basado en la foresteria análoga  La sistematización de productos diferentes de Pambiliño  Un catálogo de usos de especies vegetales relevantes de los tropicultores  El diseño de un espacio para el aprendizaje de la importancia de la relación entre los ecosistemas acuáticos, terrestres, y el ciclo hidrológico
  10. 10. 9 Contexto Contexto del Lugar Quisiera ahora proveer un contexto de ambos la reserva Pambiliño y el pueblo cercano de Mashpi para que el lector tenga un entendimiento mejor de la ubicación de mi pasantía y el ímpetu para el BEP. Pambiliño es un proyecto privado y familiar con dos familias que viven en el predio permanentemente. La reserva forma parte de la Red de Bosques Privados del Ecuador desde el año 2010 y de la Fundación Imaymana, una red más pequeña del Noroccidente de Pichincha, desde el 2012. Originalmente los reservistas de Pambiliño se organizó con la meta de defender el Noroccidente de Pichincha de la extracción minera. Ciertamente, el Plan de Monitoreo, Control y Vigilancia Ambiental en las ACUS Mashpi y Pachijal define la minería metálica como una "amenaza considerable e inminente" ya que la Empresa Nacional Minera tiene dos concesiones grandes que colindan con ambas ACUS y hay al menos 15 concesiones mineras más en el área (2015, p.11). Desde su incepción en 2008, Pambiliño ha crecido y ahora incluye, además de las casas de los reservistas, una casa para voluntarios con una cocina grande, dos viveros, una maloca que sirve como un espacio educativo, y los desarrollos principales de dos senderos a través del bosque de la propiedad. Estos senderos tendrán interpretación en los próximos meses que les provee a visitantes y estudiantes con información relevante sobre la restauración ecológica, la importancia de ciertas especies para dicha restauración, y la historia del choco ecuatoriano. La propiedad en la cual Pambiliño está situado fue adquirida en 2008 por Leticia Pozo y los hermanos Ronald y Oliver Torres, quienes todavía viven con sus familias en la reserva. Antes de su adquisición hace ocho años para propósitos ecológicos, la propiedad era usada para la ganadería y los propietarios actualmente realizan restauración de antiguos potreros. Sin duda, la ganadería y otras actividades agropecuarias ha sido el uso primario de la tierra en esta región (el choco en el noroccidente del DMQ) desde su asentamiento en los años 60 (Fundación Jatun Sacha, 2015). En realidad, la frontera agrícola con monocultivos de palmito y caña de azúcar
  11. 11. 10 amplio en la microcuenca del rio Mashpi después de la llegada de una carretera en el año 1998. Esta expansión, además la intensificación de la extracción de madera, han causado una fragmentación significativa del bosque y los agroquímicos de estas industrias han tenido un fuerte impacto ambiental en la microcuenca del rio Mashpi. Esta dicha microcuenca del rio Mashpi se encuentra adentro del ACUS Mashpi-Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal, el cual fue declarada como área natural protegida del subsistema metropolitano de áreas protegidas en mayo del 2011 mediante ordenanza 088 del consejo del DMQ (Carrera, Bustamante, Sáenz, 2016). El chocó andino, la bioregión en la cual el ACUS Mashpi está ubicado, es uno de los 35 "hot spots" de biodiversidad del mundo. Hay 426 especies de aves en el ACUS (46 de las cuales son endémicas), 61 especies de mamíferos, y 40 especies de anfibios (35% de las cuales son endémicas, un nivel bastante alto) (Carrera, Bustamante, Sáenz). Muchas de estas especies están, lamentablemente, amenazadas. Aunque Pambiliño con sus 26.5 hectáreas de área y énfasis en el uso sustentable de la tierra (la foresteria análoga) nos presenta con un buen ejemplo de como la conservación ecológica puede funcionar en el Ecuador, la realidad geográfica, sociocultural, y económico de la región en la cual la reserva está ubicada a veces no concuerda con el bienestar del medio ambiente. Como he escrito, la minería y la expansión de la frontera agropecuaria amenazan la biodiversidad y el bienestar del medio ambiente, pero al mismo tiempo, estas industrias son fuentes importantes de ingresos para mucha gente y constituyen una moda de vida que está profundamente arraigada en la consciencia local. De las más o menos 20 familias dedicadas que viven en Mashpi, la municipalidad pequeña cerca de Pambiliño, la mayoría trabajan para fincas locales, el proyecto hidroeléctrico Manduriacu, o el Mashpi Lodge, un hotel lujo en los alrededores del pueblo. Al lado de Pambiliño es la Reserva Mashpi Shungo, la cual está protegiendo 56 hectáreas de bosque mientras realizando actividades de producción agroforestal orgánica de cacao. Este tipo de finca no es común en esta región, sin embargo, y aunque el ACUS Mashpi limita el uso no-sustentable de la tierra, hay más que 204 hectáreas de monocultivo de palmito en los alrededores de Mashpi que utilizan químicos como glifosato, endosulfan, palmarol, y urea que dañan un suelo que ya está caracterizada por mala calidad (ECOPAR, 2013). Sin embargo, fincas
  12. 12. 11 así constituyen una parte integral de ingreso para muchas familias de Mashpi. A veces parece que la autonomía socioeconómica de la población adentro el ACUS está comprometida dado que las oportunidades educativas para los niños de la comunidad son limitadas y actores que no son locales a menudo explota la tierra para propósitos cuyos efectos malos exceden los buenos. Por ejemplo, el proyecto hidroeléctrico Manduriacu ha embalsado cantidades altas de agua contaminada en el rio cercano de Guayllabamba el cual ahora no es apto para riego, industrias, o actividades recreativas (Esteulle, 2011). Contexto del Bosque Escuela En este momento me gustaría proveer un breve resumen del contexto teorético del bosque escuela como una herramienta general para situar el BEP en un dialogo académico que actualmente está ocurriendo. Torres define el bosque escuela en su diseño para el BEP así: "Un espacio vivo donde existe un bosque y sus recursos asociados cuya finalidad de conservación es facilitar el aprendizaje y difusión de sus características ecosistémicas para estudiantes y visitantes" (2016, p. 9). El plan del futuro para el BEP está basado en un modelo establecido en 2003 por el Bosque Escuela La Olimpia Ariel Massol Deyá en Puerto Rico. La Olimpia tiene un currículo bien desarrollado además de una variedad de salones construidas sustentablemente en aire abierto. Unos ejemplos de dichos salones incluyen un Salón de Hongos para aprender sobre el rol de los microrganismos en el bosque, un Salón de Cuenca Hidrográfica para aprender sobre el rol del bosque en el ciclo hidrológico, y un Laboratorio de Agroecología para aprender sobre el rol del bosque para la producción de alimentos. En la página de web de La Olimpia, dice que una parte fundamental de su misión es proveer “un espacio científico/comunitario para educar hacia la protección de nuestros recursos naturales y el desarrollo sostenible de la región” (2016). También, para los estudiantes que visitan, la Escuela es un espacio de aprendizaje sobre el buen uso y manejo de recursos naturales. El concepto que respalda el bosque escuela tiene sus raíces en el campo académico de la educación ambiental. Como escriben Peden, Hall, Westcot, y Police (2016), la educación ambiental contemporánea les provee a estudiantes una experiencia de primera mano en la
  13. 13. 12 naturaleza y una oportunidad para conectar con sus alrededores ambientales. Lo importante sobre la educación ambiental, y por extensión el concepto del bosque escuela, es que esta manera de educar tiene la potencial para sembrar mejor entendimiento y opiniones positivas sobre la naturaleza en las mentes de estudiantes. Por ejemplo, Powers (2004) encontró que los programas cortos de la educación ambiental les influyeron a los estudiantes jóvenes de la escuela primaria para pensar en una manera más positiva sobre los bosques. Ciertamente, los estudiantes que se beneficiaron más eran los que venían de comunidades con acceso limitado a los bosques públicos. Uyanik (2016) también encontró que la educación ambiental utilizada con un énfasis en la teoría del aprendizaje transformacional desarrolló en un grupo experimental más consciente de la relevancia de una actitud más responsable hacia el medio ambiente. La investigación alrededor de la educación ambiente ha enfatizado su importancia para los niños jóvenes dado que esta forma de educar juega un papel importante para desarrollar en los niños el “mismo eco-psicológico,” o el sentido natural del mismo en relación al mundo natural (Phenice y Griffore, 2003). Sin embargo, el bosque escuela y otras formas de la educación ambiental tienen una oportunidad para desarrollar este sentido en los adolescentes y adultos también. Intervenciones como la educación ambiental para adolescentes en áreas urbanas, por ejemplo, pueden promover un sentido de la percatación espacial, la cual puede promover comportamiento pro-ambiental (Kudryavtsev, Krasny, y Stedman, 2012).
  14. 14. 13 Documentos para el Bosque Escuela Pambiliño He creado los siguientes documentos para ayudarles a los dueños de Pambiliño con el desarrollo del BEP. Uno de los dueños, Oliver Torres, probablemente usará estos documentos en su trabajo futro con el Consorcio para el Desarrollo Sostenible de la Ecorregión Andina (CONDESAN), una ONG que provee fundos a Pambiliño. Diseño e interpretación del sendero de la restauración ecológica de Pambiliño He creado un mapa esquemático que demuestra las paradas diferentes en el Sendero de la Restauración Ecológica. También, he descrito unos puntos de hablar para guías del sendero cuando están caminando con visitantes. Este plan para el sendero puede servir la reserva como uno de las primeras etapas hacia un currículo del BEP. El sendero educacional es una herramienta importante para promover la interacción entre visitantes (especialmente los estudiantes) y la naturaleza. En este sentido, el sendero actúa como un aula del aire libre para los visitantes de la comunidad local, de la región más generalmente, y tal vez en el futuro de otros países. Ciertamente, este modelo de la educación ambiental puede servir en otros contextos a través del mundo en los cuales hay estudiantes de las áreas urbanas sin experiencia con la naturaleza, pero quienes se beneficiarían de más contacto con ello.
  15. 15. 14
  16. 16. 15 1. El Vivero y La Restauración a. Esta parada del sendero es una oportunidad para explicarles a los visitantes la importancia de la restauración ecológica y qué es la restauración desde una perspectiva general. Con una descripción de unas plantas diferentes en el vivero, la guía puede mostrarles a los visitantes la primera etapa en cómo la raza humana puede apoyar la regeneración natural por medio de la restauración. 2. Vista Sociopolítica de la Mancomunidad del Chocó Andino (MCA) a. Esta parada del sendero les provee a los visitantes una descripción breve de donde está Pambiliño desde una perspectiva local, regional, nacional, y global. Es necesario que los visitantes a la reserva entiendan donde está situada la propiedad geográficamente y sociopolíticamente, y esta parada en el sendero es una oportunidad para explicar este contexto. 3. La Restauración de Áreas Ribereñas a. Aquí los visitantes pueden recibir una breve descripción de la restauración ecológica específicamente en áreas riberos (una descripción más detallada puede ser proveído en la Salón Ribereño). Por lo menos, esta parada sería útil para demostrar la diferencia entre la restauración de áreas riberos y áreas forestales. 4. La Relación entre los Ríos y los Suelos a. Como dice el Natural Resources Conservation Service del USDA (1997), los bosques ribereños establecen las orillas de ríos que están erosionando y filtran nutrientes, pesticidas, y excrementos de la tierra agrícola para que la calidad del río no se baje. Esta relación compleja constituye una faceta importante del ecosistema en el cual Pambiliño está ubicado y puede ser interesante para los visitantes quienes no saben qué interconectado las partes diferentes del bosque son. 5. El Rol de la Guadua a. La guadua, el bambú endémico del chocó andino, juega un papel importante para la restauración ecológica de bosques montañosos y ribereños porque,
  17. 17. 16 aunque no es dañoso para los suelos, todavía sirve un propósito importante para la construcción. Estas propiedades son únicas a la guadua y merecen una parada en el sendero de la restauración ecológica. 6. La Producción Sustentable a. El fin del sendero está en la finca de Mashpi Shungo chocolate – una finca orgánica y comercio justo que trata de producir alimentos con bajo efecto malo al medio ambiente. Esta parada al fin del sendero provee una oportunidad para demostrar cómo no necesitamos sacrificar la alimentación y los ingresos en nuestros esfuerzos para restaurar la calidad de la tierra. Módulo de la restauración ecológica basado en la foresteria análoga Este módulo es una herramienta educacional que los dueños de Pambiliño pueden usar en el futuro en la forma de hojas laminadas cerca del Sendero del Bosque Comestible. La forestería análoga es una estrategia de restauración ecológica cuyo objetivo es la recuperación de la funcionalidad y la estructura del ecosistema nativo (IAFN-RIFA, 2015). Pambiliño utiliza este método para sembrar y cosechar productos alimentarios del bosque y planifica diseñar un sendero a través del bosque comestible. Este módulo no es tan detallado que podría guiar un estudiante en el proceso de manejar un bosque comestible, pero les provee a los visitantes la información básica y necesaria para entender qué es la forestería análoga, por qué es importante, y cómo se utiliza. La forestería análoga ha sido utilizado a través del mundo, notablemente según la Red Internacional de la Forestería Análoga (IAFN-RIFA) en Costa Rica, Indonesia, y Sri Lanka. Esta manera de la agroforestería puede ser expandida a otras partes del mundo y nos presenta con un concepto importante de cómo la agricultura no necesariamente debe ser en desacuerdo con la salud del medio ambiente.
  18. 18. 17
  19. 19. 18
  20. 20. 19
  21. 21. 20 Catálogo de usos de especies vegetales relevantes de los tropicultores La alimentación es bastante importante para Pambiliño. Los dueños reconocen que la restauración ecológica no vale tanto sin su habilidad para mejorar el suelo al punto que se puede usarlo sosteniblemente. Por lo tanto, es importante que el BEP tenga un elemento enfocándose en la alimentación para que los visitantes a la reserva comprendan que el bosque es un ser vivo que por casualidad produce cosas que podemos comer. La naturaleza no es una fuente sin límites para el ser humano, sino que es un recurso que debemos respetar. Hay muchos productos comestibles en Pambiliño – más que 20. Y hay unos más que empezarán a estar listos para cosechar en tres o cinco años. Para educarles a los visitantes sobre la diversidad de productos comestibles en la reserva, he diseñado unos ejemplos de hojas que los dueños pueden usar en un catálogo. Hasta ahora, solo he creado dos ejemplos – una para el café y otro para el cacao. Pero en el futuro, este diseño puede ser utilizado para el resto de los productos comestibles en la reserva. El propósito de este catálogo no es tanto proveer mucha información como una enciclopedia, sino que mostrar un poco de información básica en una manera visualmente atractiva para que los visitantes se pongan entusiasmados con la cantidad de comida proveído por el bosque. En diferentes regiones a través del Ecuador y también el mundo, sería útil que la educación de futuras generaciones incluya información como este catálogo. Algo así puede forjar una conexión más profunda entre la civilización y la naturaleza por medio de la comida.
  22. 22. 21
  23. 23. 22
  24. 24. 23 Diseño de un espacio para el aprendizaje de la importancia de la relación entre los ecosistemas acuáticos, terrestres, y el ciclo hidrológico He creado un mapa esquemático que demuestra las paradas diferentes del Salón Ribereño. Los puntos verdes representan plantas ribereñas sembradas en un esfuerzo de la restauración ecológica. También, he descrito unos puntos de hablar para guías del salón cuando están caminando con visitantes. Este plan para el salón puede servir la reserva como uno de las primeras etapas hacia un currículo del BEP. El área educacional es una herramienta importante para promover la interacción entre visitantes (especialmente los estudiantes) y la naturaleza. En este sentido, el área actúa como un aula del aire libre para los visitantes de la comunidad local, de la región más generalmente, y tal vez en el futuro de otros países. Ciertamente, este modelo de la educación ambiental puede servir en otros contextos a través del mundo en los cuales hay estudiantes de las áreas urbanas sin experiencia con la naturaleza, pero quienes se beneficiarían de más contacto con ello. Es una cosa aprender sobre los ecosistemas acuáticos y como se relacionan con los ecosistemas terrestres por medio del ciclo hidrológico, pero es otra cosa mejor aprender sobre esas cosas en un ecosistema real.
  25. 25. 24
  26. 26. 25 1. La Restauración de Áreas Ribereños a. Según el National Research Council de los EEUU en su libro “Riparian Areas: Functions and Strategies for Management” de 2002: i. “Las áreas ribereñas, en proporción a su área adentro de un parteaguas, realizan más funciones biológicamente productivas que las tierras altas” (p. 126). ii. [Las áreas ribereñas] son únicamente posicionadas entre los ecosistemas acuáticos y terrestres para proveer una amplia gama de funciones cruciales para muchas especies acuáticas y terrestres, para el mantenimiento de la calidad del agua, para las estéticas, para la producción de bienes y servicios, y para una amplia gama de valores sociales y culturales” (p. 126). iii. “Porque las áreas ribereñas están situadas en la convergencia de los ecosistemas acuáticos y terrestres, son ‘hot spots” regionales de la biodiversidad y a menudo presentan tasas altas de la productividad biológica en un contrasto marcado al paisaje más grande” (p. 127). b. Dado la información arriba de los EEUU, es razonable hacer conclusiones similares sobre la importancia de las áreas ribereñas en el Ecuador también. Ya que estos hábitats son bastantes cruciales para la salud del medio ambiente y la gente que vive cerca, es necesario informarles a los visitantes de Pambiliño que estas áreas cercas de los ríos son indispensables. En esta parada del salón, un guía también podría discutir con los visitantes cuales tipos de plantas ribereñas están sembradas en esta área y qué son sus papeles diferentes en el chocó andino. 2. El Ciclo Acuático y los Ecosistemas Acuáticos/Terrestres a. Según el National Research Council de los EEUU en su libro “Riparian Areas: Functions and Strategies for Management” de 2002:
  27. 27. 26 i. “Las áreas ribereñas son eficaces para filtrar y transformar los materiales (tal como las sustancias contaminantes, disuelvas, y de partículas) de la escorrentía ladera” (p. 126). ii. “Los árboles, arbustos, y las plantas herbáceas contribuyen significativamente al ciclismo del agua y el movimiento de los materiales en las áreas ribereñas. El efecto más directo de las plantas al flujo y depósito del agua en las áreas ribereñas es la transpiración” (p. 68). iii. “Otros efectos de la vegetación al ciclismo del agua incluyen los efectos del crecimiento y de la descomposición de las raíces para crear macro- agregados del suelo y consecuentemente macro-poros, los cuales aumentan la permeabilidad del suelo” (p. 109). b. En este punto del sendero del este salón, sería bueno que los guías hablen con los visitantes sobre la información arriba – o sea, que las plantas, el suelo, el aire, y el agua todo juegan un papel importante para el mantenimiento del uno al otro. 3. La Basura y el Medio Ambiente a. Según National Geographic: i. En el Océano Pacifico hay unas áreas de basura gigantes justo debajo de la superficie del agua que científicos estiman ser muchos millones de miles. En un solo kilómetro cuadrado de esta zona pueden estar 750,000 pedazos de microplástico, pedacitos de fundas, tapas, botellas, y vasos de plástico. ii. Estas áreas de basura en el océano son solo unos ejemplos de qué grave la situación actualmente es en relación a los desechos. Porque este salón ribereño era un basurero por mucho años antes del inicio de Pambiliño, todavía se ve muchos desperdicios en el suelo. Esto les provee una oportunidad para los visitantes entender cómo la basura es un problema y por qué es necesario que seamos más consciente sobre dicho problema.
  28. 28. 27 4. La Flora Ribereña a. La organización Conservación Internacional dice que en el chocó ecuatoriano existe 9.000 especies de plantas vasculares, muchas de las cuales son ribereñas. En este lugar sería bueno discutir unas de las plantas sembradas en el salón como un esfuerzo de la restauración. Ejemplos de plantas incluyen: i. Erica, Gesneria, bromeliad flores ii. Tagua iii. Helechos ancianos iv. Xantosoma sp. – la planta de la oreja del elefante v. Orquídeas 5. La Fauna Ribereña a. En el ACUS de Mashpi-Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal hay: i. 426 especies de aves (42 endémicas) ii. 61 especies de mamíferos (16% endémicas) iii. 40 especies de anfibios (35% endémicas) 1. Hay unas ranas muy amenazadas como el cutín de dedos hendidos, el cutín adornado, el cutín de ingle azul, y la ran torrentícola susurrante b. Esta parada en el salón puede enfocarse en cómo la fauna interacciona con la flora y como la flora y fauna juntas interaccionan con el suelo, el aire, y el agua.
  29. 29. 28 Conclusión La reserva de Pambiliño está realizando trabajo muy importante para la preservación de la biodiversidad única del Ecuador. El ACUS Mashpi-Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal es, según un reporte de la secretaría de ambiente del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito, el principal remanente de vegetación natural del chocó andino en el DMQ con alta biodiversidad y endemismo. Con su énfasis en la restauración ecológica y la educación ambiental, Pambiliño está realizando muchas de las metas de ambos la Constitución ecuatoriana y el Plan de Buen Vivir del país. Dado que las metas de Pambiliño están tantas de acuerdo con ellas del DMQ y el país más generalmente, los dueños de la reserva están intentando desarrollo sus esfuerzos con el apoyo de unos fundos de ONGs tal como Bosques Andinos y CONDESAN. Específicamente, Pambiliño está desarrollando su bosque escuela programa educacional, la planificación de la cual es en enfoque de este documento. Actualmente, el BEP está tratando de expandir para ser una destinación educacional para las escuelas públicas de Quito. Mientras esto es bueno, también sería buen idea conectar más con la comunidad de Mashpi por medio de la escuela local. En mi experiencia interactuando con los niños de la comunidad local, me parece que existe una falta de conexión entre la gente de Mashpi y su ambiente alrededor. La mayoría de los habitantes de Mashpi se mudaron al pueblo para trabajar en trabajos que no requieren mucha educación. No hay un colegio en Mashpi y la idea de la universidad parece ridículo en medio del bosque y las plantaciones de palmito. Al otro lado, en Pambiliño existe una burbuja de los artes liberales, es decir de la educación avanzada, y un conocimiento más progresivo sobre el uso de la tierra. Los dueños de la reserva han recibido mucha más educación que la gente que trabajan para la reserva o para otras fincas cercanas. Ellos viven en Mashpi por elección propia mientras los otros habitantes del pueblo viven allí por necesidad. O sea, Pambiliño parece como una alternativa al desarrollo tradicional y occidental, pero sus metas solo parecen relevantes para el estrato más élite del país. Este choque de valores está complicado más cuando considero el futuro de los niños de los dueños de Pambiliño. Por ejemplo, ¿adónde asistirán a la escuela? He hablado con los padres en Pambiliño sobre la escuela en Mashpi y todos no piensan que es
  30. 30. 29 suficiente para sus hijos. La educación, por lo tanto, es un ejemplo de cómo lo cosmopolita y la vida privilegiada chocan en Mashpi con lo rural y la vida desfavorecida. Entonces, ¿cómo debemos pensar sobre Pambiliño – como una burbuja del privilegio o una visión progresiva del desarrollo? Es necesario que analicemos la diferencia entre lo que Pambiliño está tratando de hacer y lo que debe hacer. O sea, Pambiliño está tratando de crear un espacio en donde las personas, especialmente los niños y adolescentes, pueden aprender sobre la importancia de la salud de la tierra para la salud de las poblaciones humanas. Después de trabajando allá y hablando con los dueños sobre su visión para la propiedad, estoy de acuerdo que estas metas son sinceras y buenas para la gente y el medio ambiente. El proyecto educacional es bastante importante para salvar la distancia entre la gente de Mashpi y la gente de Pambiliño. En este caso, la educación sobre el medio ambiente puede servir como una manera en que la dualidad entre unos dos lados bastantes separados del Ecuador puede ser menos polarizador y más unificador. Además, el BEP nos brinda un ejemplo de cómo podemos cambiar la trayectoria negativa del mundo por medio de la educación al nivel local. Algo que está pasando en una comunidad en una parte del mundo directamente e indirectamente les afecta la gente en otro contexto lejos, pero al mismo tiempo igualmente local. El mundo está globalizando a pesar de que muchos de nosotros todavía sucumbimos a la tentación fácil que lo único que nos importa debe ser lo local. El futuro del Ecuador y de esta región depende de la educación de la generación futura, y el medio ambiente no solo es algo para los intelectuales discutir mientras tomando café. En relación al cambio climático, por ejemplo, la torre de marfil está desmoronándose y está empezando a aparecer como algo real y peligroso para muchas personas en países en vías de desarrollo. Tenemos una responsabilidad para proteger uno a otro y nuestras generaciones del futuro porque sin esta intenta moral no hay nada que nos separe de la barbaridad que sabemos la raza humana es capaz de realizar. Países a través del mundo deben organizar sus gobiernos con un énfasis más claro en promoviendo la armonía entre las personas y el medio ambiente. Podemos comenzar este viaje a un mundo más sano y más feliz con la promoción de proyectos como el Bosque Escuela de Pambiliño, el cual nos ofrece una esperanza necesaria durante un tiempo que ciertamente fáltala.
  31. 31. 30 Bibliografía Bosque Escuela La Olimpia Ariel Masson Deyá. (2016). Bosque Escuela. Recuperado de http://bosqueescuela.org/ Carrera, M.I., Bustamante, M., Sáenza, M. (2016). Las Áreas Protegidas del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito: Conocer Nuestro Patrimonio Natural. SAMDMQ/Fondo Ambiental/CONDESAN/Proyecto EcoAndes-Programa Bosques Andinos. Quito, Ecuador. Conservación Internacional Ecuador. (2016). Chocó Ecuatoriano. Recupeerado de http://conservation.org.ec/choco-ecuatoriano/ Dosskey, M., Schultz, D., Isenhart, T. (1997). Riparian Buffers for Agricultural Land. Agroforestry Notes of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Recuperado de http://nac.unl.edu/documents/agroforestrynotes/an03rfb02.pdf Garcia-Casal, M.N., Peña-Rosas, J.P., Pachón, H., De-Regil, L.M., Centeno Tablante, E., Flore- Urrutia, M.C. (2016). Staple Crops Biofortified With Increased Micronutrient Content: Effects on Vitamin and Mineral Status, as Well as Health and Cognitive Function in the General Population. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 8. Recuperado de 10.1002/14651858.CD012311 Gudynas, E. (2013). Debates on Development and its Alternatives in Latin America. A Brief Heterodox Guide. En M. Lang y D. Mokrani (Eds.), Beyond Development: Alternative Visions From Latin America (pp. 15-40). Quito, Ecuador: Fundación Rosa Luxemburg. Recuperado de https://www.tni.org/files/download/beyonddevelopment_complete.pdf Hakim, D. (2016, 29 de octubre). Doubts About the Promised Bounty of Genetically Modified Crops. The New York Times. Recuperado de http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/30/business/gmo-promise-falls-short.html Hoppenberg, R. y Pimentel, D. (2001). Human Population Numbers as a Function of Food Supply. Environment, Development and Sustainability, 3, 1-15. Recuperado de http://www.bioinfo.rpi.edu/bystrc/courses/population/foodpop.pdf IAFN-RIFA. (2015). Forestería Análoga: Guía Práctica Para la Restauración de la Biodiversidad. Secretariado IAFN-RIFA: San José, Costa Rica.
  32. 32. 31 Khush, G.S., Lee, S., Cho, J.I., et al. (2012). Biofortification of Crops for Reducing Malnutrition. Plant Biotechnology Reports, 6(3), 195-202. Recuperado de 10.1007/s11816-012-0216-5 Kudryavtsev, A., Krasny, M., Stedman, R.C. (2012). The Impact of Environmental Education on Sense of Place Among Urban Youth. Ecosphere, 3(4). Recuperado de http://dx.doi.org/10.1890/ES11-00318.1 Malthus, T. (1798). An Essay on the Principle of Population. Imprimido por J. Johnson en St. Paul’s Church-Yard. Recuperado de http://rescuingbiomedicalresearch.org/wp- content/uploads/2015/04/Malthus-1798.pdf Ministerio de Bienestar Social. (2008). “Constitución del Ecuador.” Quito, Ecuador. National Geographic Society. (2016). Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Recuperado de http://nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/great-pacific-garbage-patch/ National Research Council. (2002). Riparian Areas: Functions and Strategies for Management. Recuperado de https://www.nap.edu/catalog/10327/riparian-areas-functions-and- strategies-for-management Peden, J.G., Hall, A., Westcot, G., Police, S. (2016). A Walk in the Forest: Elementary Students’ Perceptions and Knowledge of Forestry Principles. Journal of Park and Recreation Administration, 34(2). 62-73. Recuperado de http://dx.doi.org/10.18666/JPRA-2016- V34-I2-5987 Phenice, L. y Griffore, R. (2003). Young Children and the Natural World. Contemporary Issues in Early Childhood. 4(2). 167-178. Powers, A.L. (2004). Evaluation of One and Two Day Forestry Field Program for Elementary School Children. Applied Environmental Education and Communication, 3(1). 39-46. Proyecto de Sostenibilidad Financiera para el Sistema Nacional de Áreas Protegidas. (2013). “Levantamiento de Información Estratégica para la Sostenibilidad Financiera del Nodo Nor-Occidente, -- Bioregión Chocó Ecuatoriano – Bajo Procesos de Capacitación y Fortalecimiento Local: Producto 4: Plan de Manejo Ambiental: Reserva Pambiliño.” Fundación Jatun Sacha: Quito, Ecuador.
  33. 33. 32 Proyecto de Sostenibilidad Financiera para el Sistema Nacional de Áreas Protegidas. (2015). “Plan de Monitoreo, Control, y Vigilancia Ambiental en las ACUS Mashpi-Guaycuyacu- Sahuangal y Sistema Hídrico y Arqueológico Pachijal, Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.” Fundación Imaymana: San Pedro del Valle, Nayón, Ecuador. Torres, O. (2016). Plan del Bosque Escuela Pambiliño. Aún no publicado. Recuperado del escritor. UNFCCC. (2016). “Paris Agreement.” Paris, Francia. Recuperado de https://unfccc.int/files/meetings/paris_nov_2015/application/pdf/paris_agreement_en glish_.pdf Uyanik, G. (2016). Effect of Environmental Education Based on Transformational Learning Theory on Perceptions Towards Environmental Problems and Permanency of Learning. International Electronic Journal of Environmental Education, 6(2). 126-140.
  34. 34. 33 Anexos Fp1
  35. 35. 34
  36. 36. 35 Summary internship Student’s name: Matt Ruby Organization: Pambiliño Ecological Reserve and Educational Farm Nature of the Organization: Pambiliño is both an ecological reserve and an educational farm. The owners and managers of the reserve, which is privately owned and operated, work to restore the surrounding area ecologically while at the same time providing an educational space for students to learn about the region and how the forest can be used sustainably for human consumption. Primary Internship Objectives: To work with the owners and managers of the property to develop documents for the Bosque Escuela Pambiliño (the educational farm) that can be used in the future to help educate students on the importance of ecologically sustainable land management. Project’s Main Activities: At Pambiliño this past month or so we would usually wake up at 7am to help prepare breakfast with the owners and their family. After breakfast, usually we would work on practical tasks that Pambiliño needed for its physical development. For example, we would help with various construction projects, planting new native species in ecologically damaged areas, and harvesting farm products like cacao or coffee. We would work on practical tasks like this every morning until 12 or 1pm at which time we would help prepare lunch. Each afternoon was dedicated to working on materials for the Bosque Escuela. Tasks during the afternoon included designing signs, creating informational documents about ecological restoration or analog forestry, and cataloguing edible forest products. Every day we would later help prepare dinner and clean up afterward. Evaluation: I very much enjoyed my time at Pambiliño. The owners are incredibly generous people and were quite patient with both me and the other intern. We learned quite a bit about topics that before coming to Ecuador I had little to know knowledge about, such as the
  37. 37. 36 maintenance of an edible forest and the processes of ecological restoration and natural regeneration. Pambiliño is in a state of transition right now in that the owners are working tirelessly to build the infrastructure of the property to be able to support the education of more visitors in the future. This has been both a good and at times a difficult thing for me as an intern because while it has given me the opportunity to be a part of Pambiliño’s growth, the space has also been a bit hectic during the week. Also, often our time was spent on projects that, although important, felt tedious and less a utilization of our minds than our bodies. Appropriateness for Future Internships: I would highly recommend this internship site for future students interested in gaining practical experience in ecological restoration of a beautiful landscape that is completely different than anything in the United States. I would also highly recommend this internship site for anyone interested in environmental education and furthering Pambiliño’s ability to reach out to more students. Term Paper Title: Hacia un Refugio de Vida Menos Aislado: El Bosque Escuela Como Herramienta de la Conservación Abstract: Pambiliño, an ecological reserve and educational farm in the Metropolitan District of Quito, offers us an strong example of how, at a local level, we can begin to think about alternatives to how we relate to nature, especially by way of food. Pambiliño is in the Conservation and Sustainable Use Area of Mashpi-Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal and the owners of the reserve are trying to develop a Forest School within Pambiliño in which visitors can learn about ecological restoration and the sustainable use of the environment. I as an intern have worked with the owners of the reserve to develop this project and strengthen the relation between Pambiliño and a future generation of agriculturalists, scientists, and thinkers. The purpose of this document is to describer conceptually why and how the Forest School is an important tool not only for Pambiliño, rather for all countries that are supposedly “developed” as well as those that are developing. Based on personal research and interviews with the owners, managers, and
  38. 38. 37 creators of Pambiliño, the following document also attempts to reach some specific objectives. I would like to describe the importance and reason behind:  The design and interpretation of the ecological restoration trail in Pambiliño  A module for ecological restoration based on analog forestry  A catalogue of important vegetable species that are relevant to tropical agriculturalists  The design of a space for learning about the importance of the relationship between aquatic ecosystems, land ecosystems, and the water cycle. Supervisor’s Evaluation: My supervisors were both awesome people whose generosity and patience helped me grow as both a student and as a person. I would highly recommend working with them to any student interested in cultivating a strong bond with their supervisor and learning about something that gets them out of bed excited every day.
  39. 39. 38 Reporte de observación personal Mientras yo escribo este reporte, me pongo recordado de nuestro viaje de integración en el Encanto en donde reflexioné sobre un tema que pensaba sería saliente durante mi tiempo aquí en el Ecuador. El tema aborda la dualidad y la balanza, unos conceptos que no solo influiría la manera en que vería y llegaría a comprender este país, sino mi vida en general. Hace unos meses escribí que la idea de la dualidad me pareció bastante prominente en este país – la dualidad entre la pobreza y la riqueza, la costa y la sierra, lo indígena y lo europeo. Al nivel personal también he notado unos ejemplos de la dualidad tal como la necesidad para una balanza entre el escepticismo y el optimismo o el romanticismo y el realismo. Después de mis experiencias en el Ecuador, especialmente trabajando en Pambiliño Reserva Ecológica como pasante, yo mantengo que la dualidad no solo ha sido un tema bastante interesante para mí durante este programa, sino para mi vida más allá de estos meses pasados. Cuando yo llegué a Pambiliño para empezar mi trabajo como pasante, me di cuenta inmediatamente que esta experiencia sería bien diferente que el estilo de vida a la cual recién me había acostumbrado en Quito. Apenas después de bajarnos de la furgoneta que nos llevó a esta burbuja ecológica en el bosque desde la contaminación y el frío de la capital, Tyler el otro pasante y yo comenzamos a buscar y cargar piedras del río para construir un piso nuevo en la casa grande de voluntarios. Con el agua del río subiendo hasta mis espinillas, ocasionalmente salpicando por encima de mis cauchos y mojando mis pies, yo pensé acerca de la razón para este trabajo tedioso. Claro, estábamos buscando piedras para un piso. Pero, ¿para qué serviría el piso? Claro, el piso serviría para adornar la casa grande en que viven los voluntarios de la reserva. ¿Y por qué hay voluntarios en este lugar? ¿Por qué me estoy ofreciendo como voluntario aquí? ¿Y si vamos al caso, por qué estoy en el Ecuador en primer lugar? Con el sonido tranquilo del agua corriendo atrás de mis pies, es fácil profundizar demasiado sobre la vida e irse por la tangente hasta que uno no sepa de dónde viene y adónde va. Pero esta última pregunta me molestó un poco porque no pude proveer una respuesta bien conceptualizada. Antes de que decidiera trabajar en Pambiliño, pensé mucho sobre el track que debo escoger y el lugar en donde debo pasar mi tiempo para el internado. Por lo tanto, después de todo ese pensamiento y razonamiento, me frustró que no pude responder a esta pregunta
  40. 40. 39 tan simple. Al principio pensé, “Claro, vine a Pambiliño para aprender algo nuevo y aprovechar la oportunidad para apoyar la biodiversidad única de este país.” Pero he encontrado que, como la hija de tres años de los dueños de la reserva, a veces me gusta jugar el juego de “¿por qué?” Muchas piedras más luego, y después de eso unas semanas más, llegué a la conclusión que un par de razones me traían a este momento presente. Primero, vine al Ecuador y a Pambiliño para aprender más sobre cómo yo puedo contribuir a los esfuerzos actuales para mejorar el estado presente del mundo. Segundo, acabé en ese río del Ecuador rural buscando piedras porque quería entender mejor a mí mismo. En una manera cliché, yo, como por ejemplo esos mochileros privilegiados que deambulan a través del suroriente de Asia intentando alcanzar un nivel más alto de la consciencia, quería “encontrar a mí mismo” en una tierra extranjera. Esas respuestas más o menos me satisficieron y todavía más o menos me satisfacen. Rehúso la respuesta demasiada sencilla que solo el destino es responsable para mi situación presente y que mis decisiones están comprometidas con un plan que ya está fijo. Estoy satisfecho con mi decisión para entender mejor el mundo y mí mismo, pero después de mi tiempo aquí en el Ecuador, lamentablemente (pero no sorpresivamente), voy a salir con más confusión que iluminación. Con eso, me gustaría regresar a la idea que introduje al principio de este ensayo – la idea de la dualidad. Si yo saliera de este país con un pedacito del entendimiento, sería que mi vida debe ser una balanza entre lo que quisiera y lo que es mejor. También, más allá del nivel personal, yo creo que nuestros esfuerzos para mejorar el mundo y nuestros mismos deben tratar de negociar esta dualidad. Un ejemplo de mi pasantía puede iluminar más esta idea. Después de mi tiempo en Pambiliño, estuve confrontado con un dilema en cómo la reserva se relaciona con la comunidad alrededor de Mashpi. Mashpi es una comunidad de más o menos 200 habitantes, casi todos de los cuales son de otras partes del país. Por ejemplo, cuando yo trabajé con unos estudiantes en la escuela local en Mashpi y hablé con los niños, todos me dijeron que su familia viene de afuera (lugares como Esmeraldas, Manabí, y Santo Domingo por nombrar algunas). La mayoría de los habitantes de Mashpi se mudaron al pueblo para trabajar en trabajos que no requieren mucha educación. No hay un colegio en Mashpi y la idea de la universidad parece ridículo en medio del bosque y las plantaciones de palmito. Al otro lado, en Pambiliño existe una burbuja
  41. 41. 40 de los artes liberales, es decir de la educación avanzada, y un conocimiento más progresivo sobre el uso de la tierra. Los dueños de la reserva han recibido mucha más educación que la gente que trabajan para la reserva o para otras fincas cercanas. Ellos viven en Mashpi por elección propia mientras los otros habitantes del pueblo viven allí por necesidad. O sea, Pambiliño parece como una alternativa al desarrollo tradicional y occidental, pero sus metas solo parecen relevantes para el estrato más élite del país. Nunca les pregunté a José o Eduardo, dos trabajadores de la reserva, si les importa la restauración ecológica o la soberanía alimentaria, pero adivinaría que estos conceptos no son tan importantes como la necesidad para ganar dinero para su familia. Es decir, si Pambiliño fuera una empresa minera efectivamente destruyendo la tierra, pero los dueños les pagaran a José y Eduardo mucho y les trataran bien, el efecto negativo en la tierra probablemente no les importaría. Este choque de valores está complicado más cuando considero el futuro de los niños de los dueños de Pambiliño. Por ejemplo, ¿adónde asistirán a la escuela? He hablado con los padres en Pambiliño sobre la escuela en Mashpi y todos no piensan que es suficiente para sus hijos. La educación, por lo tanto, es un ejemplo de cómo lo cosmopolita y la vida privilegiada chocan en Mashpi con lo rural y la vida desfavorecida. Entonces, ¿cómo debemos pensar sobre Pambiliño – como una burbuja del privilegio o una visión progresiva del desarrollo? Es necesario que analicemos la diferencia entre lo que Pambiliño está tratando de hacer y lo que debe hacer. O sea, Pambiliño está tratando de crear un espacio en donde las personas, especialmente los niños y adolescentes, pueden aprender sobre la importancia de la salud de la tierra para la salud de las poblaciones humanas. Después de trabajando allá y hablando con los dueños sobre su visión para la propiedad, estoy de acuerdo que estas metas son sinceras y buenas para la gente y el medio ambiente. Sin embargo, no estoy completamente de acuerdo en cómo están actualizando dichas metas. Cómo escribo en mi monografía sobre el bosque escuela de Pambiliño, este proyecto educacional es bastante importante para salvar la distancia entre la gente de Mashpi y la gente de Pambiliño. En este caso, la educación sobre el medio ambiente puede servir como una manera en que la dualidad entre unos dos lados bastantes separados del Ecuador puede ser menos polarizador y más unificador.
  42. 42. 41 Fp3

×