David Rendón Velarde: E book valor y coraje gracia bajo presión.

LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 8 Introducción En esta obra se realiza un profundo y vigoroso análisis sobre el espíritu del valor y ...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 9 Muy pocos poseen valor para ser juiciosos, pues serlo implica olvidar...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 10 El líder en un marco de claridad con respecto a sus convicciones encuentra fácil las oportunidades...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 11 La guerra que sostiene el líder con su tiempo, se vuelve la consumac...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 12 En 1956, John F. Kennedy publicó Profiles in Courage. Este libro habla acerca de la más admirable ...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 13 Para Kennedy, la conciencia, el estándar personal de ética, la integ...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 14 En el sello de una gran época, señaló Confucio,1 está el signo del “precipicio”, del “peligro”. El...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 15 Una característica importante del líder ha de ser el apego a los val...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 16 Creer en Principios Universales. Más como su criterio se asienta en valores éticos y espirituales,...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 17 Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: En su visión de la vida y el mundo, ...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 18 Buscando en las hojas de la historia, encontramos a un hombre que consideró al destino como una re...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 19 Y cuando Napoleón regresa de su primer destierro para recuperar el t...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 20 Enfrentando lo Desconcido el Espíritu se Hace Gigante. Pero lo que sí creía Napoleón poseer, era l...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 21 “....Y si no empeñáis en ello la vida, no os hacéis dignos de vivirl...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 22 Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: La iniciativa personal, las difíciles escapadas, los éxitos crecie...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 23 Y es aquí, cuando la historia se interna en tierra de nadie, se comp...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 24 Una Salida Siempre la hay. Después de su primer destierro Lenin vivía acosado desde que llegara a ...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 25 Un ejemplo de resistencia y firmeza por un ideal es el de Lech Wales...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 26 “¡Resultó”, señala Walesa, “los japoneses me consideraban como un verdadero samurai! Estaban profu...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 27 Llegar a Ser Alguien en la Vida. Felizmente, el movimiento obrero de...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 28 Ser Un Espíritu Desafiante. El valor del líder se ve reflejado cuando se dispone a desafiar lo est...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 29 Al cabo de poco tiempo, algunos cientos de hombres se habían transfo...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 30 Y ante un suceso poco común: un temblor de tierra. En la plaza, frente a su casa, en medio de una ...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 31 Manifestación de audacia, desafío al destino, a veces, lanzarse al v...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 32 En Castro no hay un proyecto colosal o milimétrico, en lo que no se empeñe con una pasión encarniz...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 33 dieron un permiso temporal, de acuerdo con el Urban Areas Act, que s...
LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 34 Conclusión La parte final, la victoria. El proceso que culmina con la imposición del ideal, con la...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 35 Sólo el ser que ha sido forjado por diferentes etapas que la vida pr...
LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 39
David Rendón Velarde: E book valor y coraje gracia bajo presión.
  1. 1. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 2 Basado en la Obra Original de 1996 México La Mística del Líder El motivo humano, las causas y las razones Íntimas del liderazgo de trascendencia histórica. 11,000 ejemplares vendidos Ce Ácatl Topilzin Quetzalcóatl
  2. 2. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 3 Título original de la Obra: La Mística del Líder El motivo humano, las causas y las razones íntimas del liderazgo de trascendencia histórica. Capítulo XII Original Valor y Coraje: El Riesgo. Capítulo y libro para esta edición: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión. Colección LuX In GeniuS. Autor David Rendón Velarde. Primera Edición, Noviembre de 1996. Copy Right C en 1996 David Rendón Velarde Editado Por David Rendón Velarde ISBN - 970-91774-0-0 Quedan rigurosamente prohibidas, sin la autorización escrita del autor y editor, bajo las sanciones establecidas en las leyes, la reproducción parcial o total de esta obra por cualquier medio o procedimiento, comprendidos la reprografía y el tratamiento informático o transferencia electrónica, y la reproducción de ejemplares de esta obra mediante alquiler o préstamo público. Hecho en México/Impreso en México Made in México/Printed in Mexico
  3. 3. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 4
  4. 4. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 5 A todos Aquell@s que Poseen Un Espíritu Finalista.
  5. 5. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 6 Y… “Esto es para los locos, para los inadaptados, los rebeldes, los problemáticos, los que van en contra de la corriente, a los que ven las cosas de forma diferente. Ellos no siguen las reglas y no tienen respeto por lo establecido. Puedes citarlos, estar en desacuerdo con ellos, puedes glorificarlos o satanizarlos, pero lo único que no puedes hacer es ignorarlos. Porque ellos cambian las cosas e impulsan a la raza humana hacia adelante. Y mientras que otros los ven como “Locos”, nosotros los vemos como genios. Porque la gente que está tan loca como para llegar a pensar que puede cambiar al mundo, es la que lo cambia.” Steve Jobs (1955-2011)
  6. 6. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 7 Índice Introducción 8 Capítulo Primero: La base fundamental del valor: arrojo, atrevimiento, audacia… 11 Capítulo Segundo: La base de la confianza: profundo sentimiento de destino. 17 Capítulo Tercero: Disposición al sacrificio: perseverar hasta el final. 22 Capítulo Cuarto: Resistencia y firmeza ante el próposito: la fe. 25 Capítulo Quinto: Resistencia y firmeza ante el próposito: la fe. 28 Conclusión 34 Referencias Bibliográficas 36 Enlace
  7. 7. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 8 Introducción En esta obra se realiza un profundo y vigoroso análisis sobre el espíritu del valor y el coraje que permiten el ascenso y la realización de uno mismo; los aspectos íntimos, sensibles y humanos que contribuyen a formar un sólido carácter y una inquebrantable voluntad para alcanzar el sueño, el ideal o la misión que uno se ha propuesto noblemente en la vida. Así también, nos muestra una retrospectiva muy rigurosa en cómo las grandes complejidades y adversidades pueden ser vencidas para trascender y dejar una huella positiva y constructiva en la existencia. El Valor y coraje, el atrevimiento, el riesgo, la audacia, son expuestos aquí como valores íntimos que rebasan los límites de nuestra propia naturaleza y existencia humana: lo que tarde o temprano el que será un auténtico líder ha de experimentar, superar o sufrir. Este es el verdadero elixir espiritual que da el temple para asumir pasionalmente el liderazgo en cualquier esfera de la vida en que nos desarrollemos. Para lograr este propósito inspirador para todos nosotros, se recurrió a la vida de mujeres y hombres que han dejado su huella en la historia y en la actualidad. No es coincidencia que muchos de ellos hayan sido líderes en muchas facetas y épocas de nuestra historia, de nuestro mundo lleno de razas y formas de pensar distintas, tiempos y continentes. Lo importante es haber rescatado el proceso humano que ellos siguieron para cambiar y hacer evolucionar a nuestro mundo; y también, el corazón que soportó miles de vicisitudes para intentar triunfar como cualquiera de nosotros lo desea. Y en todo esto, hay un gran mensaje de esperanza para cada uno, sobre todo, una fuente de luz personal para tu futuro.
  8. 8. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 9 Muy pocos poseen valor para ser juiciosos, pues serlo implica olvidarse de la seguridad personal y entregarse al riesgo de vivir; aceptar el dolor como condición de la existencia, cortejar la duda y la obscuridad como precio de la sabiduría, armarse de tenacidad en el conflicto y aceptar siempre las consecuencias de vivir y de morir. Morris West Valor y coraje, implican adentrarnos en el corazón del líder, en el alma, en la sangre, en el palpitar de su esencia. El corazón del líder se encuentra sumergido en un esquema de valores que lo hacen trascendental. Corazón fuerte, cubierto de valor, que tal vez las circunstancias esculpieron, pero que también la Divina Providencia señaló para albergar en su interior la sensación de lo correcto, de lo que se debe hacer. Cada uno en su momento-espacio diferente. Así, por azares de la vida se vuelven seres elegidos que conservan un fuego que los obliga, que los impulsa y motiva, que buscan la perfección del género humano. El líder simplemente se deja llevar por su intuición al llamado, donde su fuerza proviene de causas superiores a su entendimiento, mas no así de su instinto. La seguridad que transmiten se sustenta en un complejo equilibrio entre sí mismo, en un complejo y transparente sentido de comunicación, el cual utiliza al corazón como mediador. Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión.
  9. 9. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 10 El líder en un marco de claridad con respecto a sus convicciones encuentra fácil las oportunidades, las relaciona con su destino, con lo que se espera que haga; ve la luz en la oscuridad, ve el fuego en las tinieblas, pero tanto el fuego como la luz no son más que simples destellos que palpitan en la invisibilidad de los demás. Desde un lugar de comienzo, el camino es largo, las pruebas son muchas y además, no conocidas e inesperadas, a veces crueles y sádicas. El líder es aquí donde sabe que debe sacrificar. Dar algo de sí, incluso, la vida, el tiempo, el placer o cualquier otra cosa digna de sacrificio. El líder sabe que su sangre es necesaria para avanzar en el camino, que se verá en un mar de tinieblas y que lo inesperado se volverá parte de su vida, como el dolor. Pero sabe también, que la causa y el principio del valor es lo importante; son la fuerza motriz, lo trascendente, y que la obscuridad se vuelve algo que se considera cotidiano e incluso necesaria. La guerra que sostiene el líder con su tiempo, se vuelve la consumación de un proceso que atiende y medita en la serenidad de la victoria: el verdadero momento en que se consagra, sin importar si vive o muere. Lo importante se vuelve su causa, aquella que abrazó desde el principio, y aquello a lo que él mismo se prometió defender hasta las últimas consecuencias. Ser el Único Guerrero. Este camino implica romper barreras y estructuras, implica desafiar todo lo establecido, implica luchar contra intereses e impopularidad. Es así como tú necesitas resistencia, soportar lo que venga, con la espada del coraje en una mano y el escudo del corazón en la otra; te vuelves un guerrero donde tu misión es ir adelante, perseverar y no detenerse, entregarte en cuerpo, alma y vida a una lucha total en la que tal vez seas el único guerrero de tu propio ejército, pero que tiene el mejor casco de todos: una causa, una misión, un sueño, una esperanza, un deseo apasionado de trascender y dejar huella.
  10. 10. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 11 La guerra que sostiene el líder con su tiempo, se vuelve la consumación de un proceso que atiende y medita en la serenidad de la victoria: el verdadero momento en que se consagra, sin importar si vive o muere. Lo importante se vuelve su causa, aquella que abrazó desde el principio, y aquello a lo que él mismo se prometió defender hasta las últimas consecuencias. El arrojo es apostar al futuro, el arriesgar a una carta: cualidad de los líderes, apostar todo a su visión. En ello, el sacrificio se presenta de diferentes maneras, pero siempre a manera de duras pruebas. Aquí, la característica fundamental del líder es la disposición al sacrificio que se vuelve la base del valor mismo. El líder está consciente de que el riesgo es alto, y que todo tiene un costo, incluso, éste mismo puede ser su propia vida. Es aquí donde su ideal se antepone ante cualquier vacilación en sus acciones, y decide afrontar el sacrificio, el pago que debe hacer por llevar a cabo sus anhelos. Conciencia de Ti Mismo. El valor de trascender con tu esencia de Ser, se vuelve la base fundamental de tu coraje y entrega a lo que eres dentro de ti mismo. El sólo hecho de poseer conciencia propia de ti mismo representa indiscutiblemente una característica esencial para elevarte y ascender. Esta conciencia de ti mismo te hace diferente al mundo que te rodea. El apego a tu propio código de Ser es lo que te prepara para decisiones que has de tomar para cambiar tu mundo y el mundo de otros. El tener conciencia del valor y coraje en la vida y acatar tus dictados, es la prueba que define si posees voluntad propia o simplemente dependes de la voluntad de otros. CAPÍTULO PRIMERO LA BASE FUNDAMENTAL DEL VALOR: ARROJO, ATREVIMIENTO, AUDACIA…
  11. 11. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 12 En 1956, John F. Kennedy publicó Profiles in Courage. Este libro habla acerca de la más admirable de las virtudes humanas: el coraje, definiéndolo él mismo como una virtud suprema de las grandes mujeres y hombre. Son las historias experimentadas por ocho senadores de Estados Unidos y la virtud con la cual ellos soportaron los riesgos de sus carreras, la impopularidad, la difamación, y algunas veces, la vindicación de sus reputaciones y sus principios. Para Kennedy, la ruta de los insurgentes conscientes debe frecuentemente ser la de un solitario: hombres que abandonan sus posiciones por el interés nacional, convirtiéndose en esclavos de su emoción. Cuando probablemente el más sencillo logro para ambiciosos políticos es el fino arte de parecer que dicen algo sin hacerlo como tal. La cosa importante es no estar en el lado derecho del actual derrame pero si sobre el lado popular. Donde las posibilidades de levantar el trabajo interesante, las trampas fascinantes y las prerrogativas de impresión, pueden causar la más seria pérdida del coraje. Algunos tienden a lo fácil, menos notas y actos problemáticos para armonizar o racionalizar con sus consciencias y la opinión mayoritaria de sus constituyentes. Respecto al análisis de las historias de estos hombres valerosos, Kennedy señala que no se requieren calificaciones excepcionales, ni fórmulas mágicas, ni combinaciones especiales de tiempo, espacio y circunstancias, sino que ésta es una oportunidad que prontamente o tardíamente se nos presenta como momentos de la verdad en nuestra existencia. Donde has de sobreponer tu espíritu ante un mundo vencido y caído ante la adversidad. “En cualquier arena de nuestra vida, uno debe enfrentar la aventura del coraje, cualquiera que sea el sacrificio que se encare si sigue uno su propia conciencia. Cada hombre debe decidir por sí mismo el curso que seguirá, pueden definir qué ingrediente ellos pueden enseñar y ofrecer esperanza. Aquí, cada hombre debe ver dentro de su propia alma.” John F. Kennedy JJoohhnn FF.. KKeennnneeddyy
  12. 12. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 13 Para Kennedy, la conciencia, el estándar personal de ética, la integridad o la moralidad han de ser más duros que las presiones de una desaprobación pública, porque la fe de que el curso que se ha tomado es el mejor, aunque a veces el bien público sea el beneficiado indirecto de este sacrificio. La Incomprensión de los Demás es Tu Potencial. El significado de coraje, manifiesta Kennedy, como motivación de trascender es frecuentemente mal entendido. Algunos disfrutan lo existente de sus batallas, pero caen al notar las implicaciones de las consecuencias. Algunos admiran las virtudes en otros hombres y otros tiempos, pero fallan al comprender sus actuales potencialidades. En este sentido, algunos han demostrado coraje a través de su inflexible devoción a principios absolutos. Otros demostraron coraje a través de su aceptación del compromiso, a través de buena voluntad para remplazar aquello que afecta al mundo. Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: Tener valor y el coraje en la vida es inevitablemente un espectáculo inquietante al interior de ti mismo, pero no menos dramático que tu valor y el coraje para que decididamente luches hasta el final para alcanzar lo que anhelas; y que no es menos que una mezcla de triunfo y tragedia, acéptalo así. Tú debes hacer lo que es correcto para ti afrontando las consecuencias personales, el dolor de los obstáculos, la envidia, los daños, las traiciones y las presiones; dónde tú debes forjar una base moral y de inspiración con valor y coraje para estar por encima de todo ello, solo así se puede ser único, auténtico, original… llegar a la cima. Esta trascendencia aplica en todos los planos de la vida y las sociedades del mundo. Es huella y flujo de tu trascendencia.
  13. 13. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 14 En el sello de una gran época, señaló Confucio,1 está el signo del “precipicio”, del “peligro”. El signo del peligro tiene como imagen el agua, que recorre todos los precipicios. “El agua fluye y no se detiene en parte alguna”, señala; “pasa por lugares peligrosos y no pierde, sin embargo, su confianza. El avanzar en el peligro da el éxito. El peligro del cielo es su inabordabilidad; los peligros de la tierra son las montañas y los ríos, las alturas y las elevaciones. Los reyes y príncipes utilizan el peligro para defender su reino. Los efectos de la época del peligro son verdaderamente grandes.” La Fuerza del Peligro y las Dificultades. “Una posición semejante se atribuye a la época de los obstáculos. Obstáculos significa dificultad. El peligro está ante uno. Ver el peligro y saber detenerse: he aquí la sabiduría. Las épocas de las dificultades reúnen a los hombres en la común experiencia de la necesidad, y sacan a la luz los grandes hombres que poseen la fuerza necesaria para disciplinar a nuestro destino”. ¡La acción de la época de los obstáculos es grande en verdad! El bien de la necesidad consiste en que hace que el hombre se vuelva sobre sí mismo. De esta suerte el noble medita sobre su propia persona y forma su carácter”. Confucio
  14. 14. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 15 Una característica importante del líder ha de ser el apego a los valores. Más aún, el tener conciencia de ellos, el conocer su esencia, el poderlos transmitir con claridad. Se puede observar en el alma del líder el anhelo de comunicar y de transmitir, la conjugación de valor y la sinceridad consigo mismo. Se necesita de mucha fuerza interior para poder exteriorizar e impulsar toda la idea, el no dejarla sepultada dentro de uno mismo, no ser uno mismo su prisión. Sólo un gran esfuerzo y una firme convicción proporcionan el coraje necesario para abrir las puertas que la mayoría de los hombres mantienen cerradas. En la antigua Checoslovaquia, la historia puso a un hombre cuyas puertas a sus ideas fueron abiertas, y transmite a su pueblo lo que su propia conciencia le dicta: la verdad. Vaclav Havel, uno de los mayores prosistas de este siglo y al mismo tiempo un alto promotor de la justicia en su país natal: Checoslovaquia. Estuvo 5 años en la cárcel por la política de readaptación social de la URSS. ¿Su pecado? Luchar muchos años contra el sistema imperante, y además, “por enfrentar la vida como verdad frente a la vida como mentira.” Al tomar la presidencia de su país: “Durante los últimos 40 años han escuchado ustedes en este día a mis predecesores pronunciar discursos que no han sido más que variaciones sobre el mismo tema: cómo prospera nuestro país, cuántos miles de toneladas más de acero hemos producido, que tan felices somos todos, cuánto confiamos en nuestro gobierno y las magníficas perspectivas que nos ofrece el futuro. No creo que me hayan propuesto en este cargo para que yo, de entre todas las personas, también les mienta a ustedes. Nuestro país no está prosperando. El gran potencial creativo y espiritual de nuestra nación no está siendo utilizado en toda su capacidad. Sectores enteros de la industria producen cosas en las cuales nadie está interesado, mientras que escasean los artículos que necesitamos.”
  15. 15. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 16 Creer en Principios Universales. Más como su criterio se asienta en valores éticos y espirituales, añade enseguida: “Pero esto no es lo principal. Lo peor es que vivimos en un medio moral podrido. Estamos moralmente enfermos, porque hemos aprendido a no creer en nada, a no fiarnos el uno con el otro, a ocuparse cada uno de sí mismo. Nociones tales como el amor, la amistad, la compasión, la humildad o el perdón han perdido sus dimensiones y su profundidad y significado, para muchos de nosotros, una especie de peculiaridad psicológica. Los interpretamos como mensajes errantes de otros tiempos pasados, un poco ridículo en la era de los ordenadores y los cohetes espaciales.” Pero al hablar así, no culpó a los privilegiados: “Me refiero”, advirtió, “a todos nosotros, porque todos nos hemos acostumbrado al sistema totalitario y lo hemos aceptado como algo que no podía cambiar. Hemos contribuido a mantenerlo. En otras palabras: todos somos responsables, aunque cada cual en una medida diferente; de la marcha del engranaje totalitario, ninguno de nosotros es solamente víctima, sino que todos somos coautores.”
  16. 16. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 17 Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: En su visión de la vida y el mundo, Vlacav Havel nos hace énfasis en que “El hombre nunca es simplemente un producto del mundo que lo rodea, si no que siempre es capaz de luchar por algo más elevado, no importa cuán sistemáticamente esta capacidad esté mellada por el mundo a su alrededor.2 Y que elevarse puedes lograrlo cuando decides a enfrentar la vida como verdad frente a la vida como mentira”. Y por lo tanto, esta es la actitud que debes asumir, consciente de tu vocación dispuesto a afrontar lo que sea. Esto es ser responsable y honesto consigo mismo en el mejor sentido de tu vida, lo cuál te conecta con tu destino, y que es también el verdadero sentido de la existencia. Así nunca no habrá vacío en tu espíritu. El líder sostiene su confianza en la creencia del destino. El destino, esencia incomprensible, pero tan real para los líderes como el agua para vivir en los hombres. Toda la energía del líder adquiere un rumbo con un destino que guía, que encamina todo el coraje que un líder alberga en su corazón, siendo así el destino la base fundamental de la confianza. CAPÍTULO SEGUNDO LA BASE DE LA CONFIANZA: PROFUNDO SENTIMIENTO DE DESTINO.
  17. 17. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 18 Buscando en las hojas de la historia, encontramos a un hombre que consideró al destino como una realidad imprescindible: Napoleón Bonaparte.3 El hombre que tuvo en su puño a Europa, el gran creyente del destino. Cuando por su ardor toma una decisión histórica, entonces la maquinaria se pone en movimiento, la rueda gira, y nadie puede ya detenerla. Ser Enérgico con Espíritu Aventurero. Napoleón se siente arrastrado por una fuerza invencible, por el encadenamiento de los hechos que lo han llevado hasta el poder; las aventuras arriesgadas y las sombras del pasado lo empujaban hacia delante, construyendo diversos puertos para refugiarse en ellos en caso de tormenta, o por si es arrojado finalmente al mar con mayor violencia y celeridad de lo que él mismo habría deseado. Con un gesto enérgico de gran aventurero, empuñaba entonces el timón, que durante tanto tiempo manejara con la prudencia del estadista: “¿No veis”, exclamó ante su hermano, “que sólo puedo sostenerme en este trono mediante la gloria que me lo ha dado, y que un particular que se ha elevado hasta la soberanía no puede detenerse y tiene que continuar su ascensión so pena de perecer?”
  18. 18. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 19 Y cuando Napoleón regresa de su primer destierro para recuperar el trono perdido, el primer batallón del rey Luis XVIII avanza a su encuentro. Los oficiales, que han prestado juramento al rey como ya lo hicieron antes a Napoleón, ordenan atacar. ¿Será éste el comienzo de la guerra civil? Durante toda su vida, Napoleón la ha evitado. ¿Se convertirá este camino en campo de batalla? Napoleón desciende del caballo, avanza hasta hallarse a diez pasos de ellos y exclama: “¡Soldados del 5°, yo soy vuestro Emperador! Reconocedme. ¡Si hay entre vosotros un soldado que quiera matar a su Emperador, aquí me tenéis!” y entreabre su capote gris. Silencio terrible: ¿qué va a suceder? Un grito se levanta: “¡He aquí a nuestros hermanos! ¡He aquí a nuestro general! ¡Lo hemos visto en tantas batallas, en tantos campamentos!” Y los antiguos recuerdos les hacen olvidar su nuevo juramento. El batallón grita “¡Viva el Emperador!” Y la Guardia contesta: “Viva el Emperador”, confusión general. Clavan sus morriones en la punta de sus bayonetas y, una hora después, en vez de 1,000 hombres, son 2,000 los que marchan con el jefe. Este encuentro en el camino fue decisivo. Una vez más, Napoleón triunfó por su valor; el soldado canoso ya ha reconquistado el poder por la magia de su mirada y de su palabra. Su mismo valor, virtud fundamental del soldado, no se parecía a ningún otro. Había dado de él tantos ejemplos, sobre todo en la época de su juventud y durante sus primeras campañas, que podía afirmar sin avergonzarse que llegaba siempre un momento en que el valor abandonaba al soldado; momentos de pánico que al buen general tocaba observar en el enemigo a fin de aprovecharlos eficazmente.
  19. 19. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 20 Enfrentando lo Desconcido el Espíritu se Hace Gigante. Pero lo que sí creía Napoleón poseer, era lo que él llamaba el “valor de las dos de la mañana”, valor hecho de presencia de ánimo y de decisión ante lo imprevisto y lo desconocido. En cambio, despreciaba el valor caballeresco, oscuro y traicionero a la espalda que solo exhiben los débiles y sin valor alguno en sus vidas, que son como de caníbales y que es lo más bajo de la raza humana. Así, Napoleón sintetizaba su valor en una frase: “Cualquiera que sea mi destino, jamás adelantaré mi fin ni un solo instante”. Otto Von Bismark4 , quien lograría la gran unidad alemana, la realeza, cuando vislumbró su potencial, pretendía evitar que él ocupara el puesto de Primer Ministro: “Si llega Bismark sabemos en dónde iremos a parar. Nos sumirá a todos en indecible miseria... ¿Se podrá evitar?” Y en otra ocasión: “Aceptar a Bismark sería tan insensato como que un hombre que no sabe nadar se arrojara al agua precisamente en el lugar más profundo.”
  20. 20. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 21 “....Y si no empeñáis en ello la vida, no os hacéis dignos de vivirla.” Es obvio que para Bismark no todo era agua de rosas. Son los esfuerzos convulsivos de un hombre de acción y de ambición que lucha a muerte entre las garras de los demás. Y cuando amanece de nuevo al siguiente día, el mundo y la lucha le llaman de nuevo, entonces, se yergue el caballero, recita una poesía que compara con un verso que dice: “....Y si no empeñáis en ello la vida, no os hacéis dignos de vivirla.” El valor implicaba también para Bismark fuerte presión, sobretodo, por la soledad en que a veces se veía para tomar una resolución y la idea de su responsabilidad ante la historia universal, pues de día tiene que atender a múltiples negociaciones -pues todo pasa por sus manos-, por las noches se revuelve insomne en su lecho, calculando lo que debe hacer. Sabía que si cede a los deseos de los demás, incluyendo al mismo rey y los generales, podría sólo asegurarse conservar su reputación. Pero si se decidía a hacer valer con sumo carácter y osadía su opinión sobre los demás, entonces sería él, como un rey absoluto, el único responsable, y sabía también, que sólo se le perdonaría su osadía si llegaba a tener éxito, y siempre lo obtuvo. Ante el peligro el cuerpo va hacia adelante, no hacia atrás. Bismark, como no conoció nunca el miedo, en momentos decidía archivar sin temor la guerra en su botiquín y decidía no echar mano de tan fuerte veneno sino cuando ningún otro remedio tuviera eficacia. Y es que el talento y el valor vivían en este hombre con igual fuerza, lo que lo hacía casi único entre los alemanes. Y todo esto era verdad, pues desde su primer duelo a sable estaba seguro de que algún día moriría luchando, a pesar de lo cual no echó nunca el cuerpo atrás en momentos de peligro. Estas íntimas manifestaciones de valor, constituían uno de los grandes medios de íntima sugestión. Era, por decirlo así, el licor mágico con que Bismark reanimaba a su espíritu en las horas de debilidad.
  21. 21. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 22 Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: La iniciativa personal, las difíciles escapadas, los éxitos crecientes, el apoyo popular cada vez más vasto, todo esto te lleva a la oportunidad de reconstruir tu mundo o crear cosas nuevas, y modelar de nuevo las actitudes de toda una sociedad. Max Weber señalaba que el carisma, el poder personal invencible ante los peligros, es la única gran fuerza de cambio y transformación. Por eso, debes construir una confianza excepcional en ti mismo y los objetivos que pretendes alcanzar. He aquí: el carisma surge mediante la toma de riesgos personales y el manejo afilado de habilidades no convencionales y sacrificios individuales. Estas cualidades te diferenciarán del resto del mundo. Esto para muchos no suena nada sensato, por eso abandonan. La resistencia es una parte más en el misterio que alberga la composición del valor. También, la persistencia que es la antesala de la victoria se vuelve un elemento de vital importancia. La persistencia, el seguir el camino; el que además de resistir los obstáculos, sigue adelante; el que teniendo el viento en contra, sigue dando pasos por el camino del ideal puro; el que teniendo como brújula los latidos de su corazón, los sigue, y aunque arda su cuerpo entero, va a continuar, estando a un paso de lo que los líderes consideran la victoria: la imposición de su idea. CAPÍTULO TERCERO DISPOSICIÓN AL SACRIFICIO: PERSEVERAR HASTA EL FINAL.
  22. 22. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 23 Y es aquí, cuando la historia se interna en tierra de nadie, se comprueba que a veces hay terrenos inexplorables en los que un hombre se aventura a penetrar, para luego ser seguido por los demás. Por eso, hay hombres que poseen el don de la audacia rayando a tal altura que linda con el genio, y Vladimir Ilich Ulianof, Lenin,5 era uno de ellos. La ejecución del hermano de Lenin y de cuatro compañeros en mayo de 1887 había provocado una oleada de pánico entre el estudiantado, pero también una renovada rebeldía. Las protestas de los universitarios se sucedían. Este ambiente de agitación fue el que encontró Lenin al entrar a la universidad. Vigilado por la policía desde la ejecución de su hermano, Lenin no tardó en verse en dificultades. El 16 de diciembre participó en una manifestación estudiantil en la Universidad de Kazán. Aunque probablemente Lenin no tenía nada que ver con la convocatoria de la protesta, la policía le detuvo al día siguiente en su domicilio, acusándole de encabezar la manifestación. Lenin pasó unos cuantos días en la cárcel de la ciudad junto con otros cuarenta detenidos y fue expulsado de la universidad. Entre él y uno de los policías se desarrolló este significativo diálogo: “¿A qué viene tanta rebeldía joven? Se está usted dando cabezazos contra un muro.” A lo que Lenin le respondió: “Es un muro, cierto, pero amenaza ruina y en cuanto se le empuje un poco se desplomará.” Para un joven intelectual, el ser visto en compañía de obreros era desafiar al peligro; había espías policiacos por todas partes. Se pondría una gorra de obrero y un abrigo raído y vagaría por los desolados distritos proletarios de los suburbios de San Petersburgo y de la isla Vasilievski, haciendo toda clase de preguntas acerca del costo de la vida y de las condiciones en que irían a la huelga los obreros; y anotaría cuidadosamente en su agenda toda la información que recogiese.
  23. 23. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 24 Una Salida Siempre la hay. Después de su primer destierro Lenin vivía acosado desde que llegara a Rusia a fines de 1905; ahora la policía estaba de nuevo sobre su pista. Decidió dejar Finlandia y abrirse camino hasta Suiza. ¿Pero cómo? La policía vigilaba todos los vapores. Lenin corrió el riesgo calculado de caminar de noche cinco kilómetros sobre una delgada capa de hielo a fin de llegar a una isla donde le recogería un vapor. Dos campesinos se ofrecieron a guiarle sobre el hielo. Estaban borrachos; el hielo cedió y tuvieron su tiempo justo para saltar y ponerse a salvo. Después contaría que, cuando sintió crujir el hielo, no tuvo miedo. Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: El valor y el coraje tienen que ser probados, te pruebas a ti mismo, pruebas tu valor de resistencia, que es la capacidad que tienes para mantenerte firme en tus ideales. Es conservar tu postura y resistir todo lo que el destino haya puesto en tu contra como prueba absoluta a tu valor y coraje, aquí es donde defines tu carácter, ya que sólo los caracteres fuertes logran soportar las diferentes situaciones adversas que se muestran en el camino que es guiado por un anhelo elevado, y que no es otra cosa que el camino del ascenso y trascendencia.
  24. 24. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 25 Un ejemplo de resistencia y firmeza por un ideal es el de Lech Walesa,6 quien en cada huelga tenía que resistir los estados de ánimo de sus compañeros que pasaban de la ovación al temor. Walesa consideraba que la resistencia era el camino para romper el muro que mitigaba el desarrollo de su país, y con un corazón fuerte y templado por la experiencia podía manejar los estados de ánimo en todo el transcurso de una huelga. Solidaridad fue ejemplo de resistencia, fue ejemplo de firmeza por los valores, fue inspiración para muchos polacos que encontraron a un líder que daba sentido a sus vidas y además era signo de un cambio anhelado por todos. Cuando Aparecen las Grietas Fortalece tu Valor. Y cuando deciden los obreros del astillero de Gdansk irse a huelga, fue una de las pruebas de valor más difíciles hasta el momento experimentada por Walesa: “Una huelga es una muchedumbre que reacciona a su manera, inconstante e impredecible. Yo estaba consciente de esa muchedumbre: en medio de una multitud, antes de que se convierta en una chusma, sé instintivamente lo que quiere la mayoría de la gente. Es cuestión de experiencia: es necesario haber pasado por eso a menudo para comprender lo que está sucediendo. A primera vista, quizá se tiene la impresión de que todo sucede sin ningún tropiezo, y sin embargo, las grietas están allí. Alguna persona aislada empieza a perder la cabeza, moviéndose por todas partes como animal salvaje, porque después de unos cuantos días ya no puede soportar la situación. Y cuando aparecen las grietas, uno debe saber cómo componerlas; debe saber qué es lo que se debe buscar, qué es necesario defender a toda costa y qué se debe decir. Probablemente yo habría hecho las cosas de manera totalmente diferente si hubiésemos tenido que empezar de nueva cuenta: interpreté mal el estado de ánimo; sólo con el tiempo uno puede darse cuenta de sus propios errores. “ CAPÍTULO CUARTO RESISTENCIA Y FIRMEZA ANTE EL PRÓPOSITO: LA FE.
  25. 25. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 26 “¡Resultó”, señala Walesa, “los japoneses me consideraban como un verdadero samurai! Estaban profundamente conscientes de las amenazas que se tenían sobre Solidaridad y sobre la misma Polonia y, a su juicio, yo era la encarnación del hombre que lucha en nombre de otros... quizá también del hombre que se arriesga a una derrota.” Al principio de todo, cuenta uno de sus compañeros, “Walesa también estaba repartiendo nuestros volantes y sólo un ojo experimentado habría podido ver que le temblaban ligeramente las manos. Era algo normal en los principiantes; las manos tiemblan debido a la excitación nerviosa. La segunda o tercera vez, eso se convierte en una rutina; pero la primera es un verdadero bautismo de fuego.” Cuando llegó el momento de la huelga en los astilleros, Walesa manifiesta: “Ese día me dirigí al trabajo en tranvía. Estaba solo. Por lo común, uno siempre está solo en los momentos críticos. No tenía prisa. Los pensamientos se arremolinaban en mi mente: ¿por qué no me habían arrestado? Podía ver a los milicianos no muy lejos: eran inconfundibles. Podían apoderarse de mí con cualquier pretexto. El astillero se había declarado en huelga a las seis de la mañana y para las ocho ya todos sabían lo que estaba sucediendo.” “Además, yo tenía la certeza de que muchos trabajadores no estaban muy seguros de lo que querían y de que necesitaban argumentos sólidos. Sabía que me observaban como si estuviera en una arena: si me derrumban en el primer asalto, sólo la mitad de ellos se quedaría a presenciar el segundo. Tenía que asegurarme de contar con su apoyo sólido.”
  26. 26. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 27 Llegar a Ser Alguien en la Vida. Felizmente, el movimiento obrero de Walesa fue un éxito histórico, una respuesta enorme a su propio valor, el resultado de su apuesta cuando de muy joven salió de su casa prometiendo a su madre que el sería “algo”, él mismo lo recuerda: “Una gran ciudad, un puerto, una aventura y de una manera similar a la de la anguila, que instintivamente se somete a la voluntad de la corriente, me dejé ir a la deriva hacia la región del Báltico, cerca del mar en donde al fin me encontraría a mí mismo... o me perdería.” Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: La lucha, el momento instantáneo donde tu historia se define, donde defines tu mundo, donde incluso encuentras tu lugar en el tiempo que es un misterio humano, donde muchos aquí se dejan vencer. Este momento decisorio es en sí la parte que cobija a todo tu ser, es el momento profundo y verdadero en que depositas todo en tu corazón y tu voluntad. Para llegar a hacerlo en un estado decisivo en tu vida requieres de lo más exaltado de tu espíritu lleno de valor y coraje.
  27. 27. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 28 Ser Un Espíritu Desafiante. El valor del líder se ve reflejado cuando se dispone a desafiar lo establecido, siendo así, el líder es el motor del cambio universal, ya que cada cambio en la historia, es un empujón para el giro de la rueda histórica de la humanidad. Los cambios, necesarios para la sociedad, siempre van a tener la inercia de las generaciones anteriores, lo establecido se vuelve un desafío contra los anteriores. Así, el futuro es una cosa inexplorable pero necesaria, y además representativa de una generación que debe ser comandada por un líder, un hombre que se atreva a señalar las deficiencias de lo establecido y las virtudes de lo que habrá de llegar. Dicho en palabras de Eugene Ware: “Todos los triunfos nacen cuando nos atrevemos a comenzar.” Un desafío a lo establecido, un acto de valor puede ser incluso un pequeño detalle. A menudo se nos presenta en la historia, audaz y emprendedor, el gran diletante, más osado que el especialista, pues el conocimiento de todas las dificultades previsibles no le aminoran la energía de su determinación. Simón Bolívar,7 a los veinte años, no había visto disparar un cañón y a los treinta condujo, durante centenares de leguas, a través de llanos y de montañas, una columna de aventureros reunida casi de milagro. Sin cesar llegaban nuevos voluntarios a engrosar su tropa. CAPÍTULO QUINTO COMBATIR, LA ÚNICA OPCIÓN: EL SENTIDO DE LA EXISTENCIA.
  28. 28. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 29 Al cabo de poco tiempo, algunos cientos de hombres se habían transformado en varios miles, y con igual ritmo se acrecentaron sus conocimientos generales del arte de la guerra adquiridos sin fundamentos precisos, aquí y allá, según la ocasión y el azar; lo cual ha sido parte hasta el presente a que la mayoría de los críticos le nieguen conocimientos de estrategia atribuyéndole un genio capaz de obligarlo por instinto y experiencia, a proceder como debía en cada momento decisivo. Pero no; esto, en parte, es obra de su temperamento imaginativo y sensible, que, al sopesar, con la curiosidad humana y receptiva de un poeta, la eficiencia de un arma, el carácter de una tribu, la reacción causada por el temor o el efecto de una orden del día, las consecuencias de una tempestad o los motivos de una deserción, alcanza sin estudios, entre dos campañas, amplios conocimientos, bastantes para franquearle luego rápidamente la penetración y el dominio de nuevas circunstancias, análogas a las anteriores y acaecidas en pueblos y climas iguales. Pero también, y consumido por la fiebre, en una pequeña casa de campo, sabe muy bien que, cerca de la capital, cientos de voces taimadas murmuran de él, y, mientras lo celebran como “el inmortal Bolívar”, muchos serían capaces de asesinarlo. La Audacia de un Poeta. Pero cuando, en medio de sus quiméricas renunciaciones, recibe la noticia de la formación de un nuevo ejército español de 25,000 hombres; cuando un confidente, con aire de espanto, lleva esta noticia al enfermo y le pregunta: “¿Y qué piensa Ud. hacer ahora?” Bolívar responde: ¡Triunfar! Y en medio de sus camaradas y subalternos, con su fuerza vital, se lanzó en un movimiento audaz y salvaje, rodeándose de hombres y de mujeres en cuya compañía realizó sus sueños de poeta.
  29. 29. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 30 Y ante un suceso poco común: un temblor de tierra. En la plaza, frente a su casa, en medio de una clamorosa muchedumbre, un fraile, desde lo alto de las ruinas, gritaba: “¡Sodoma y Gomorra! ¡De rodillas! ¡Ha llegado la hora de la venganza! ¡Habéis insultado la Majestad de un Rey virtuoso y el brazo de Dios cae sobre vuestras cabezas para castigaros!” Bolívar comprende el doble peligro, saca su espada, aparta al monje y grita a la multitud: “¡Si la Naturaleza se opone, lucharemos contra ella y haremos que nos obedezca!” Con esta grandiosa exclamación, al mismo tiempo titánica y política, surgida de pronto en medio de una situación trágica, entra Bolívar en la Historia. Se destaca en el colmo de su presencia de ánimo, de su valor y de su arrogancia, a la vez patético y práctico, como es propio del genio en la acción. Premisa de una Vida Ascendente: Tu persistencia, defender el deber moral a pesar de todos los peligros que depare el camino, el continuar y continuar, pero en el andar llegamos a la parte más romántica del valor y el coraje, llegamos a la zona más ardiente, llegamos al espíritu de lucha, a la pelea, a ese instante, donde se conjugan todas las partes, a la consumación de los actos valerosos, al mismo coraje, a la esencia pura.
  30. 30. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 31 Manifestación de audacia, desafío al destino, a veces, lanzarse al vacío, son ingredientes necesarios para elevarse sobre las vicisitudes de la vida. Pero aquí, la fe ante Dios puede ser la gran palanca del cambio universal. Para Martin Luther King,8 Dios fue su gran impulsor para sobrellevar los riesgos: “En este estado de abatimiento, cuando mi valor ya casi había muerto, determiné presentar mi problema a Dios. Con la cabeza entre las manos, me incliné sobre la mesa de la cocina rezando en voz alta. Las palabras que dije a Dios aquella noche están aún vivas en mi memoria: Estoy aquí tomando partido por lo que creo es de justicia. Pero ahora tengo miedo. La gente me elige para que los guíe, y si me presento delante de ellos falto de fuerzas y de valor, también ellos se hundirán. Estoy en el límite de mis fuerzas. No me queda nada. He llegado a un punto en que ya me es totalmente imposible enfrentarme yo sólo a todo. En aquel instante experimenté la presencia de la Divinidad como jamás la había experimentado hasta entonces. Parecía como si pudiese sentir la seguridad tranquilizadora de una voz interior que decía: "Toma partido a favor de la justicia, pronúnciate por la verdad. Dios estará siempre a tu lado." Casi al momento sentí que mis temores desaparecían. Desapareció mi incertidumbre. La situación seguía siendo la misma, pero Dios me había dado la tranquilidad interior.” “ Aveces lo Más Importante es Salvar la Vida. “Yo siempre digo que el éxito o el fracaso, no es lo que indica que es correcta una línea. Nosotros pudimos haber muerto todos en nuestra lucha; estuvimos a punto más de una vez. Si hubiéramos muerto, mucha gente diría que estábamos equivocados. Yo pienso que si hubiéramos muerto no estábamos equivocados, y que nuestro camino era correcto. Pero hay una serie de factores y de imponderables que intervienen, incluso el azar, y nosotros sobrevivimos en aquellos días difíciles casi de milagro”. Fidel Castro.9
  31. 31. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 32 En Castro no hay un proyecto colosal o milimétrico, en lo que no se empeñe con una pasión encarnizada. Y en especial si se tiene que enfrentar a la adversidad. Nunca como entonces parece estar de mejor aspecto, de mejor talante, de mejor humor.” Ya como gobernante, Castro nunca está satisfecho. A pesar de sus esfuerzos por darle calor a su pueblo, y a pesar de lograrlo en muchos casos, aquellos discursos cautivos le dejaban un sentimiento de frustración. Pues decían todo lo que querían decir, y quizás lo decían mejor, pero eliminaban el mayor estímulo de su vida, que era la emoción del riesgo. “Hice mi deber para con mi pueblo y para con Sudáfrica. Estoy seguro de que la posteridad declarará que era inocente, y que los criminales, a quienes deberíamos haber traído ante este tribunal, son los miembros del Gobierno Verwoerd.” Todo esto porque “Desde el principio de mi carrera, encontré dificultades por el color de mi piel, así como por mi pertenencia y mi apoyo al ANC (African National Congress). Por ejemplo, descubrí que, contrariamente a un abogado blanco, no podía ocupar un local profesional en la ciudad, hasta no obtener una autorización ministerial, aplicando el Urban Areas Act. Pedí dicha autorización, pero nunca me la han concedido. Posteriormente, me
  32. 32. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 33 dieron un permiso temporal, de acuerdo con el Urban Areas Act, que se negaron a renovar al expirar. Las autoridades insistieron en que mi asociado y yo nos trasladásemos fuera de la ciudad para ejercer en una location para africanos, muy alejada, donde nuestros clientes no pudiesen venir durante las horas de oficina. Era como pedirnos que no nos pusiésemos al servicio de los nuestros, de abandonar el ejercicio de nuestra profesión, para la cual habíamos estudiado durante tantos años. Ningún abogado digno de ese nombre hubiese aceptado. Por consiguiente, durante algunos años seguimos ocupando los locales en la ciudad, “ilegalmente”. Durante aquellos tiempos, la amenaza de persecuciones y de expulsión no ha cesado de formar parte de nuestra vida. Se trataba de una manera de desafiar a la ley. Éramos conscientes de ello, pero sin embargo esta ley nos la habían impuesto a pesar de nuestra oposición, y sólo podíamos obedecer a la ley u obedecer a nuestra conciencia.” Esta es la impresionante postura de un hombre que desafió a la realidad que otros querían imponer a su pueblo: Nelson Mandela. 10 Su campaña de desobediencia la basó en la iniciativa, “y las fuerzas de libertad fueron hacia adelante en todos los frentes”. El ANC, así como todos los africanos, ya no piden nada, ya no esperan: toman la iniciativa.
  33. 33. LA MÍSTICA DEL LÍDER 34 Conclusión La parte final, la victoria. El proceso que culmina con la imposición del ideal, con la solidificación de una esfera gaseosa llamada pensamiento ante una roca tan sólida y fuerte como la realidad. Con un giro que se le dé a la historia, con un nuevo rumbo que sin consciencia de sus contemporáneos, el líder había pensado y desarrollado en su interior. El coraje es así, el impulsor del sueño en realidad, el último latido, la victoria. El líder busca la victoria como el alimento divino que necesita para subsistir, para que su esencia pueda seguir encontrando espacio en el mundo, aunque muchas veces no de manera material, ya que para un líder no es importante contemplar su obra en vida, sino más bien, su visión hace que vea la historia girando de acuerdo a su pensamiento, antes de emprender la lucha, y después de haber fallecido su cuerpo. Se vuelve un aro de mística en la cual el tiempo es una circunstancia más, que sólo envuelve al cuerpo, más no así a la idea. Por lo tanto, si él contempla o no su idea como roca sólida, no importa, lo que importa es la lucha y la llama encendida que se deje. El valor y el coraje son una mezcla de todos los factores mencionados, es el combustible del motor que impulsa al líder, así su alma se vuelve una con movimiento, que no para, y que además, siempre está despierta, viva. La verdadera inmortalidad se logra a través de las obras, a través de mujeres y hombres, donde su momento se extiende con la vocación de servicio a la sociedad. Sólo con el arrojo, el sentimiento de lo correcto, se logra saltar al vacío, para que estando en la obscuridad se logre ver sin ojos, y sólo por la intuición de la verdad dejarse guiar.
  34. 34. LuX In GeniuS: Valor y Coraje: Gracia Bajo Presión 35 Sólo el ser que ha sido forjado por diferentes etapas que la vida prepara, logra cruzar el umbral que hace que unos vean y otros no, que unos sientan y otros no, que unos se alimenten y otros den de comer, que unos dirijan y otros sean dirigidos, que unos sean líderes y otros no, que unos sean valientes y otros cobardes, que unos sean leales consigo mismo, y otros se traicionen a sí mismos constantemente. Son atemorizantes las épocas en la historia humana cuando se carece de líderes, cuando la sociedad se vuelve ciega y cree que ir sin rumbo es verlo todo, que es estar en el mundo de lo real, cuando ni siquiera sabe lo que es la realidad. Por eso ha de surgir el coraje y el valor, donde ninguna idea sin pasión puede sobrevivir; es la fuerza intangible que mueve a una sociedad. Su comprensión real no se conoce, se intuye, un líder la siente, incluso, la contempla sin los ojos, se alimenta de ella. La deja correr por sus venas. Todo su ser experimenta una sensación que no compara con la emoción más exaltiva, ya que se vuelve la exaltación por excelencia. El valor es en sí un signo de vida, un impulso, una energía que corroe lo más denso de lo establecido y rompe candados para dar vida a lo que ha de venir, al constante cambio. Toda luna, todo año, Todo día, todo viento, Camina y pasa también. También, toda sangre Llega al lugar de su Quietud. CHILAM-BALAM
