PORTFOLIO.01.2016

Marie Fe L. Ajos Portfolio
Foundation Work
Acrylic Painting in the style of Van Goh
Flower Vases in Oil Pastel
Acrylic Art Printed on T-shirt
Lines Art in 3 different Images
www.airasia.com.my Air Asia Billboard Design
Tracing & Product Labels
Product Labels
The Product & the Labels
Italino Tomato Sauce Label Ingredients Tomatos (50%), Unsweetend Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin) Nutirtion...
The Product, Label & Packaging Mock-up
Product Label Malaysia 1800 88 9988 Singapore 1800 466 3002 Thailand 1800 22 3000 Philippines 1800 10 2255 722 Email: my.d...
Eco Festival 2013
Logo in Colour
Logo in Black & White
Eco Admission Tickets
Posters
Billboard
4 fold Leaflet (back)
4 fold Leaflet (inside)
Corporate Identity
Logo in Colour
Logo in Black & White
Product Packaging
Poster in the bus stop
Print Ads
Billboard
Letterhead
Fascimile
Invoice Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala...
Inventory Slips
Compliments Card
Normal Envelope
Envelope in side Colour
Window Envelope
Business Card BackFront
Post Card Front Back
Name Badges Ma. Erika A. Garcia Cashier Ma. Erika A. Garcia Manager Ma. Erika A. Garcia Sales Officer
CalendarCalendar Marian Rivera Tv Host/Actress JANUARY2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 ...
Note Pads & Pens
Uniform & Tote Bag
Delivery Van
Home & Product Webpage
Orders & Contacts Webpage
Client’s Projects
IDC Backdrop
IDC Generic Banner Exhibition Main Plenary Session Coffee Break & Networking Lunch
IDC Rostrum
IDC Banner IDC’S ASIA/PACIFIC INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 22 May 2014 | Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore making...
IDC Nametag Name Company Name SPONSOR Name Company Name SPEAKER INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 Name Company Name ORGANIZER IN...
Award Label 2014 Bronze Everbest Printing Co., Ltd Category 11 Silver Mayflower (Thailand) Co. Ltd Category 3
Nametag 2014 ASIAN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING CONFERENCE 2016CONFERENCE 2016 Name Company Asian Label Association ASIAN FLEXIBLE P...
Award Label 2016 AFTA CONFERENCE & PACKAGING EXCELLENCE AWARD 01 April 2016: Riverside Montein Hotel Bangkok Silver Winner...
Nametag 2016 ASIAN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING CONFERENCE 2016CONFERENCE 2016 Name Company Asian Label Association Asian Label Asso...
Asian Label Association Sales Executive Marie Fe Ajos Print World Asia +65 8318 9809 Asian Print Awards Management Pte Ltd...
Rhythm Asia Production
Rhythm Asia Production Rhythm Rhythm Asia Production Asia Production R A P Rhythm Asia Production Rhythm Asia Production 1...
RhythmAsia Production Final Logo Singapore Entertainment Agency
Impulse Energy Ltd
Logos
Impulse Energy Ltd London Final Logo
DigitalisAsian
Logos Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group Information for the Printing Industry
Final Logo Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group Information for the Printing Industry
Business Cards Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group Marie Fe Ajos Director mariefeajos@gm...
Billboard Information for the Printing Industry www.digitalisasian.com
  2. 2. Foundation Work
  3. 3. Acrylic Painting in the style of Van GohAcrylic Painting in the style of Van Goh
  4. 4. Flower Vases in Oil PastelFlower Vases in Oil Pastel
  5. 5. Acrylic Art Printed on T-shirtAcrylic Art Printed on T-shirt
  6. 6. Lines Art in 3 different ImagesLines Art in 3 different Images
  7. 7. www.airasia.com.my Air Asia Billboard Design
  8. 8. Tracing & Product Labels
  9. 9. Product Labels NET WT 7 OZ (200g) S T R A W B E R R Y Bitter Orange All Naturals All Naturals Plum+Raspberry Product Labels
  10. 10. The Product & the LabelsThe Product & the Labels
  11. 11. Italino Tomato Sauce Label Ingredients Tomatos (50%), Unsweetend Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin) Nutirtion Facts Total Fat Calories Protein Sodium Carbohydrate Sugar Value (20g per serving) 60g 0g 0g 0mg 12g 6g By gentle cooking in the traditional of the Italy country side, the natural flavour of This product should be stored and dry place. One opened, it is advised to store in refrigerator. Made under the direction of and distributed by: St. Dalfour Freres. B.P.N95, 41004 Cendex France Sole agent for Malaysia: Shiroro (M) Sdn. Bhd. Lot 22 & 24, Jalan 225, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia Italino Tomato Sauce Label
  12. 12. The Product, Label & Packaging Mock-upThe Product, Label & Packaging Mock-up
  13. 13. Product Label Malaysia 1800 88 9988 Singapore 1800 466 3002 Thailand 1800 22 3000 Philippines 1800 10 2255 722 Email: my.drypers@sca.com Gentle to Skin Gentle to Skin Manufactured In Malaysia For/ Diperbuat Di Malaysia Untuk: SCA HYGIENE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. (320704-U) Distributed By/ Diedarkan Oleh: SCA HYGIENE MALAYSIA (M) SDN. BHD.. 3, Jln Gicing Hulu 28/33, HICUM Industrial Estate, Sector C, 40400 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. East Malaysia: HARRISONS TRADING (SARAWAK/SABAH) SDN. BHD. Tel: (Kuching) +6082 343700, (K.Kinabalu) +6088 215011 Singapore: SCA HYGIENE SINGAPORE PTE LTD 10, Jln Kilang #02-01 Sime Darby Enterprise Centre, S’pore 159410. Philippines: SCA HYGIENE CORP. 8F, Asian Star Bldg., 2402-2404 ASEAN Drive, cor. Singapura Lane, Filinvest Corporation City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City 1781, Philippines. Indonesia: PT. SCA HYGIENE INDONESIA Menara Karya Lt.28, Blok X-5, Jln HR. Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950, Indonesia. Tel: +6221 5789 5910 Cambodia: L.M.M TRADING CO., LTD. Tel: +855 2321 1556 Laos: S.C.K CO., LTD. Tel: +856 21 223274 Vietnam: DKSH VIETNAM CO., LTD Tel: +84 1800 5454 05 Brunei: KINGSTON BEVERAGE & CREAMERY SDN. BHD. Tel: +673 2450102 /3 /4 Enriched with Oat Kernel Extract, Provitamin B5 and baby friendly fragrance. Drypers tear-free Baby Shampoo leaves baby’s hair smooth, moisturized and conditioned. SCA c/o Diperkanyakan dengan Ektrak Isirung Oat, Provitamin B5 dan wangian lembut untuk bayi, Drypers Baby Shampoo dirumus khas tidak memedikhan mata dan juga memelihara rambut bayi agar menjadi lebih lembut dan harum sepanjang hari. H A L A L M A A A L Y S I Direction To Use/ Arahan Penggunaan: Drypers Baby Shampoo is suitable for newborn baby and above. Apply it on wet hair. Lather and rinse off with water Drypers Baby Shampoo adalah sesuai untuk bayi yang baru lahir dan ke atas. Gunakan pada rambut yang basah sehingga berbuih. Bilas dengan air. Caution/ Perhatian: Use under adult’s supervision. Gunakannya di bawah pengawasan orang dewasa. Ingredients/ Bahan-Bahan: Deionised water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Fragrance, Decyl Glucoside, Polyquanternium-10, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, PEG-120 Menthyl Glucose Dioleate, PEG-150 Distearate, Panthenol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Citronellol, Alpha-isomethyl lonone, Hexamenthylindanopyran Product Label
  14. 14. Eco Festival 2013
  15. 15. Logo in Colour C=0 M=0 Y=0 K=100 C=40 M=0 Y=100 K=55 C=0 M=0 Y=100 K=50 C=40 M=0 Y=100 K=55 Logo in Colour
  16. 16. Logo in Black & WhiteLogo in Black & White
  17. 17. Eco Admission TicketsEco Admission Tickets
  18. 18. Posters E Kuala Lumpur The 6th C 2013Film Fest October 11-13 @ Publika Mall Join Our Biggest Environmental & Creative Art Festival For more info; www.ecoknights.org.my email: info@ecoknights.org.my phone: +603-7731 8361 E Kuala Lumpur The 6th C 2013Film Fest October 11-13 @ Publika Mall Join Our Biggest Environmental & Creative Art Festival For more info; www.ecoknights.org.my email: info@ecoknights.org.my phone: +603-7731 8361 E Kuala Lumpur The 6th C 2013Film Fest October 11-13 @ Publika Mall Join Our Biggest Environmental & Creative Art Festival For more info; www.ecoknights.org.my email: info@ecoknights.org.my phone: +603-7731 8361 Posters
  19. 19. Billboard E Kuala Lumpur 2013 The 6th CFilm Fest 50 55 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 60 SAVE the EARTH! www.ecoknights.org.my Billboard
  20. 20. 4 fold Leaflet (back) with the support of A member of gointernationalgroup.com sharing insights integrity valour love. . .of Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival 2013 is presented by October 11-13 @ Publika Mall Join Our Biggest Environmental & Creative Art Festival For more info; www.ecoknights.org.my email: info@ecoknights.org.my phone: +603-7731 8361 SHORT FILMS Title: Yield Sypnosis: The new way to learn about sustainability with a ukuelele & an electro-swing system. An animated music video about the permaculture principle “Obtain a Yield” featuring a cast of quirky farmers & a mischievous sheep. Directed by: Jono ‘Dropbear’ Chong Title: Cseppek (Drops) Sypnosis: Fragments of melting What was frozen earlier become liquid; dissolve Directed by: Denes Ruzsa Title: Quagga Sypnosis: A reminder about the importance of protecting animals from extinction for the sake of our children. Directed by: Tatiana & Olga Poliektova Title: Snap Sypnosis: Inspiring adventure: Bullies don’t win. Friends come all shapes & sizes. Underwater life is a challenge for little Snap Haggis until he meets an unlikely new friend. Together they discover a novel solution to his problem. Directed by: Thomas G. Murphy & Hilere 4 fold Leaflet (back)
  21. 21. 4 fold Leaflet (inside) WORKSHOPS OFFICIAL SELECTIONS ANIMATIONS FEATURE FILMS PSA DOCUMENTARY Title Date VenueTime 10/12/13 1:00 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 2:42 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 3:30 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 1:13 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 2:13 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 4:30 pm Segaris Art Center Art of Nature Capacities Ganga At Risk Save Earth, Save Tress Save Our Seafood (S.O.S) The Unborn’s Dream Come Along with Hariya Creamen Cseppek (Drops) Fragile Michael Pollan’s Food Rules Quagga Title Date VenueTime 10/12/13 9:13 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 1:13 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 3:30 pm Segaris Art Center 10/13/13 10:13 pm Segaris Art Center 10/13/13 1:13 pm Segaris Art Center 10/13/13 3:13 pm Segaris Art Center Revenge of the Electric Car Presents the recent resurgence of electric vehicles as seen through the eyes of four pioneers of the EV revolution. These auto makers as they race each other to create the first best and most publicly accepted electric cars for the new car market. Directed by: Chris Paine THE WHALE tells the true story of a young, wild killer whale - an orca named Luna, who lost contact with his family on the coast of British Columbia and turned up alone in a narrow stretch of sea between mountains, a place called Nootka Sound. Orcas are social. They live with their families all their lives. An orca who gets separated usually just fades away and dies. Luna was alone, but he didn’t fade away. There weren’t any familiar orcas in Nootka Sound, but there were people, in a boats and on the shore. So he started trying to make contact. And the people welcomed him. Most of them. Inspired by myths, we look into the sky, not the depths, for others who might think and dream like us. We train radio telescopes on the stars, and listen for code in the static of space. The story is about what to happened then. THE WHALE Directed by: Suzanne Chisholm Michael Parfit For More Schedule of Screening Please visit the website: www.ecoknights.org.my email: info@ecoknights.org.my Phone: +603-7731-8361 Title Date Time Venue Childrens Clay Wokshop 10/13/13 10/12/13 10/12/13 10/12/13 10/12/13 10/13/13 10/13/13 10/13/13 10/13/13 10/13/13 11:00-1:00 pm 1:00-2:30 pm 1:30-3:00 pm 12:00-1:00 pm 12:00-1:00 pm 1:00-2:00 pm 1:30-3:00 pm 3:00-4:30 pm 5:00-6:30 pm 3:30-4:30 pm The Black Bridge The Black Bridge The Black Bridge The Black Bridge The Black Bridge The Black Bridge From Trash to Bling Make your Own Indoor Garden Outdoor Composting 101 Time Lapse Photography Forum Arts & Crafts Playshop You Are The Change Cartoon Crafternoon Garden Birdwatch Dangerous Beauty Talk The Square The Square Segaris Art Center Segaris Art Center Title Drill baby Drill Elemental Lost Rivers Date Time Venue 10/8/13 8:30 pm Palate Palette 10/12/13 4:29 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 2:44 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 1:25 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 5:03 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 7:24 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 5:24 pm Segaris Art Center 10/12/13 1:01 pm Segaris Art Center 10/13/13 4:50 pm Segaris Art Center 10/13/13 5:59 pm The Square 10/13/13 8:39 pm The Square 10/9/13 7:18 pm The Square Carbon For Water Imagine the Hidden Paradise (Bali) M-C-M: Utopia Milik Siapa? Ningal Aranaye Kan do Pandora’s Promise PNG Style Sand Wars Song of the Lao Elephant Advertising Title Date Time Venue 10/8/13 8:00 pmDAM 999 The Square 4 fold Leaflet (inside look)
  22. 22. Corporate Identity
  23. 23. LogoLogo in Colour
  24. 24. Logo in Black & WhiteLogo in Black & White
  25. 25. Product Packaging Product Packaging
  26. 26. Poster Your One Step Solution to Dark & Sweaty Underarms! Poster in the bus stop
  27. 27. Print AdsPrint Ads The Gardens Mall Lot. G-201B, Mid Valley City Tell: 603-8098-8900 Fax: 603-8098-8901 www.majikawhitepvt.my Visit Us @ Your One Step Solution to Dark & Sweaty Underarms! The Gardens Mall Lot. G-201B, Mid Valley City Tell: 603-8098-8900 Fax: 603-8098-8901 www.majikawhitepvt.my Visit Us @ Your One Step Solution to Dark & Sweaty Underarms!
  28. 28. Billboard Billboard Marian Rivera Tv Host/ Actor www.majikawhitepvt.my Your One Step Solution to Dark & Sweaty Underarms! Toll Free: 1-800 000 000
  29. 29. LetterheadLetterhead Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my
  30. 30. FascimileFascimile Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my Facsimile Message :Date To Tel Fax Subject : : : : Number of pages including header Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my Facsimile Message :Date To Tel Fax Subject : : : : Number of pages including header
  31. 31. Invoice Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my INVOICE : : : Date Invoice No. Billed To ItemQuantity Price/Unit Total : : : Comments Sub-Total Tax Total Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my INVOICE : : : Date Invoice No. Billed To ItemQuantity Price/Unit Total : : : Comments Sub-Total Tax Total
  32. 32. Inventory SlipsInventory Slips Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my Start Date : End Date : Product ID Description Unit Price Quantity in Stock Inventory Value on Hand Reorder Level Reorder Date Reorder Quantity Total Inventory Value Discontinued? Total Inventory Value
  33. 33. Compliments Card Compliments Card Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901 majikawhitepvt@gmail.com www.majikawhitepvt.my With Best Compliments
  34. 34. Normal Envelope
  35. 35. Envelope in side Colour
  36. 36. Window Envelope
  37. 37. Business Card BackFront
  38. 38. Post Card Front Back
  39. 39. Name Badges Ma. Erika A. Garcia Cashier Ma. Erika A. Garcia Manager Ma. Erika A. Garcia Sales Officer
  40. 40. CalendarCalendar Marian Rivera Tv Host/Actress JANUARY2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F FEBRUARY2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 S SM T W T F MARCH2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F APRIL2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 S SM T W T F MAY2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F JUNE2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 S SM T W T F JULY2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F AUGUST2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F SEPTEMBER2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 S SM T W T F OCTOBER2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F NOVEMBER2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 S SM T W T F DECEMBER2015 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 S SM T W T F T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall Mid Valley City Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur www.majikawhitepvt.my
  41. 41. Note Pads & Pens Note Pads & Pens
  42. 42. Uniform & Tofe Bag Ma. Erika A. Garcia Sales Officer Uniform & Tote Bag
  43. 43. Delivery VanDelivery Van Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia T + (603) 80988900 F + (603) 80988901
  44. 44. Home & Product WebpageHome & Product Webpage HOME PRODUCT ORDERS CONTACTS Email: Password: New User? Login Register The Asian Skin Whitening Experts Copyrights Majika Pvt 2014 . All Rights Reserved Follow Us On Facebook On Twitter On Google+ On Pinterest Contact Us Toll Free: 1-800-000-0000 Tell: 603-8098-8900 Fax: 603-8098-8901 Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Information Privacy Notice Shipping Terms Shopping Guide Categories Underarm Whitening http://majikawhite.com/ Majika White - Google Search http://majikawhite.com/ Majika White - Google Search Email: Password: New User? Login Register Copyrights Majika Pvt 2014 . All Rights Reserved Follow Us On Facebook On Twitter On Google+ On Pinterest Contact Us Toll Free: 1-800-000-0000 Tell: 603-8098-8900 Fax: 603-8098-8901 Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Information Privacy Notice Shipping Terms Shopping Guide Categories Underarm Whitening HOME PRODUCT ORDERS CONTACTS HOW TO USE: Get an ample amount of crea and apply on desired area. Do not apply on broken and irritated skin. Your One Step Solution to Dark & Sweaty Underarms! WHITENING / SKIN CELL RENEWAL majika MAJIKA WHITE UNDERARM & DARK SPOT CREAM 50g/100g WHAT MAKES IT BETTER INGREDIENTS TESTIMONIALS
  45. 45. Orders & Contacts WebpageOrders & Contacts Webpage http://majikawhite.com/ Majika White - Google Search Email: Password: New User? Login Register Copyrights Majika Pvt 2014 . All Rights Reserved Follow Us On Facebook On Twitter On Google+ On Pinterest Contact Us Toll Free: 1-800-000-0000 Tell: 603-8098-8900 Fax: 603-8098-8901 Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Information Privacy Notice Shipping Terms Shopping Guide Categories Underarm Whitening HOME PRODUCT ORDERS CONTACTS Payment Method Please select your payment for this order: Credit Card Bank Transfer Payment Credit Card Details Name As It Appears On Card: Credit Card Number: CCV: (last 3 digits on the back of your VisaMasterCard. More info) Expiration Date: Credit Card Type: Get Your Confidence Back with Majika White! http://majikawhite.com/ Majika White - Google Search Email: Password: New User? Login Register Copyrights Majika Pvt 2014 . All Rights Reserved Follow Us On Facebook On Twitter On Google+ On Pinterest Contact Us Toll Free: 1-800-000-0000 Tell: 603-8098-8900 Fax: 603-8098-8901 Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Information Privacy Notice Shipping Terms Shopping Guide Categories Underarm Whitening HOME PRODUCT ORDERS CONTACTS Majika Private Limited Sdn. Bhd. Lot. G-201B, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Kompleks Kotaraya 3-70A, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock City Centre 50000 Kuala Lumpur Wilayah Persekutuan 03-2072 2562
  46. 46. Client’s Projects
  47. 47. IDC Backdrop
  48. 48. IDC Generic Banner Exhibition Main Plenary Session Coffee Break & Networking Lunch
  49. 49. IDC Rostrum
  50. 50. IDC Banner IDC’S ASIA/PACIFIC INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 22 May 2014 | Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore making IT happen Breakfast Briefing Partner SMS Technology Partner Diamond Sponsor Lunch Roundable Partner Platinum Sponsors IDC’S ASIA/PACIFIC INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 22 May 2014 | Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore making IT happen Breakfast Briefing Partner SMS Technology Partner Diamond Sponsor Lunch Roundable Partner Platinum Sponsors IDC’S ASIA/PACIFIC INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 22 May 2014 | Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore making IT happen Breakfast Briefing Partner SMS Technology Partner Diamond Sponsor Lunch Roundable Partner Platinum Sponsors
  51. 51. IDC Nametag Name Company Name SPONSOR Name Company Name SPEAKER INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 Name Company Name ORGANIZER INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 Name Company Name DELEGATE INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 Name Company Name MEDIA INFRAVISION CONFERENCE 2014 22 May 2014: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore22 May 2014: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore 22 May 2014: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore 22 May 2014: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore22 May 2014: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore
  52. 52. Award Label 2014 Bronze Everbest Printing Co., Ltd Category 11 Silver Mayflower (Thailand) Co. Ltd Category 3
  53. 53. Nametag 2014 ASIAN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING CONFERENCE 2016CONFERENCE 2016 Name Company Asian Label Association ASIAN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING CONFERENCE 2016CONFERENCE 2016 Name Speaker Asian Label Association
  54. 54. Award Label 2016 AFTA CONFERENCE & PACKAGING EXCELLENCE AWARD 01 April 2016: Riverside Montein Hotel Bangkok Silver Winner Comfort Pemara Label Vietnam AFTA CONFERENCE & PACKAGING EXCELLENCE AWARD 01 April 2016: Riverside Montein Hotel Bangkok Bronze Winner Blooming Night Lotion Flexi Print Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka
  55. 55. Nametag 2016 ASIAN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING CONFERENCE 2016CONFERENCE 2016 Name Company Asian Label Association Asian Label Association Name Speaker ASIAN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING CONFERENCE 2016CONFERENCE 2016
  56. 56. Asian Label Association Sales Executive Marie Fe Ajos Print World Asia +65 8318 9809 Asian Print Awards Management Pte Ltd 39 Robinson Road, #11-01, Suite 25A, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911 mariefeajos@gmail.com +65 6750 4623 Business Cards 2016 Front Back
  57. 57. Rhythm Asia Production
  58. 58. Rhythm Asia Production Rhythm Rhythm Asia Production Asia Production R A P Rhythm Asia Production Rhythm Asia Production 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  59. 59. RhythmAsia Production Final Logo Singapore Entertainment Agency
  60. 60. Impulse Energy Ltd
  61. 61. Logos
  62. 62. Impulse Energy Ltd London Final Logo
  63. 63. DigitalisAsian
  64. 64. Logos Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group Information for the Printing Industry
  65. 65. Final Logo Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group Information for the Printing Industry
  66. 66. Business Cards Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group Marie Fe Ajos Director mariefeajos@gmail.com +65 8318 9809 No.10 Jalan Anjung 7/6 Horizon Hills Nusajaya 79100, Malaysia Information for the Printing Industry Part of the Print Digital Group
  67. 67. Billboard Information for the Printing Industry www.digitalisasian.com

