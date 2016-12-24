Valoracion

M A R Í A D E L C A R M E N G O N Z Á L E Z T I R A D O . E N F E R M E R Í A D E L E N V E J E C I M I E N T O . 3 º E N ...
INTRODUCCIÓN La artritis reumatoide es una enfermedad crónica. Lleva a la inflamación de la articulaciones y tejidos circu...
VALORACIÓN Datos Personales: •Mujer •70 años •Vive con su hija mayor (cuidadora principal) •Viuda •Tiene otra hija más. An...
VALORACIÓN FÍSICA INICIAL •TA:110/60 Talla: 1,55 •FC: 70 Peso: 80 •Tª: 36,7º IMC: 33,3 General • Tos: No • Expectoración: ...
MEDICACIÓN 1. Oxicodona 10 mg 1/12H V.O. 2. Triamcinolona 10 mg 1/12H V.R. 3. Alopurinol 100 mg 1/12H V.O. 4. Metoject 15 ...
PRESENTACIÓN DEL CASO Esperanza es una mujer de 70 años que padece artritis reumatoide, que a causa de sus dolores no pued...
ESCALAS. Se le realizan varias escalas, entre las que destacamos:  Test de Pfeifer (Normal).  Índice de Barthel: 75 (dep...
NECESIDADES DE V. HENDERSON. 1. Respirar normalmente: NSO. 2.Alimentarse e hidratarse: no sigue la dieta equilibrada presc...
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LOS PROBLEMAS PROBLEMAS DE COLABORACIÓN. Diarrea crónica secundaria a síndrome de malabsorción. NOC: (05...
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LOS PROBLEMAS DIAGNÓSTICOS DE AUTONOMÍA. Vestido y arreglo personal (suplencia parcial) Higiene y cuidad...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE INDEPENDENCIA Diagnósticos asociados a la paciente: [00078] Gestión ineficaz de la salud [00155] Riesgo d...
[00078] Gestión ineficaz de la salud R/C: incumplimiento de la dieta prescrita M/P: fracaso en el intento de incluir el ré...
[00155] Riesgo de caídas. R/C: caídas anteriores M/P: verbalización de la paciente. NOC:[1912] Caídas. NIC: [6490] Prevenc...
[00085] Deterioro de la movilidad física. R/C: Dolor, intolerancia a la actividad, rigidez articular. M/P: verbalización. ...
[00046] Deterioro de la integridad cutánea. R/C inmovilidad física. M/P: úlcera por presión en zona sacro- coccígea NOC: [...
[00061] Cansancio del rol de cuidador R/C: actividades de cuidados excesivos M/P: verbalización de la propia hija. NOC: [2...
EJECUCIÓN Se realizan cuatro visitas: 1. La primera voy para conocer a la señora y su cuidadora. 2. La segunda comienzo ha...
EVALUACIÓN NOC INDICADORES V.I V.F [00078] Gestión ineficaz de la propia salud [1621] Conducta de adhesión: dieta saludabl...
EVALUACIÓN NOC INDICADORES V.I V.F [00061] Cansancio del rol de cuidador [2202] Preparación del cuidador familiar domicili...
CONSIDERACIONES ÉTICAS. En todo momento durante la realización de nuestros cuidados, hemos promovido un entorno en el que ...
