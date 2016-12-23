¿Es posible la revolución educativa sin la integración de la herramienta tecnológica en el aula?
¿Seria un fracaso la educación sin el uso de la tecnología? • La revolución educativa sin el uso de herramientas tecnológi...
Influencia de la TIC en los docentes. • Siendo la TIC un desafío para los profesores ya que en su mayoría son analfabetos ...
• La educación debe ir a compás de los avances y los nuevos contextos sociales teniendo la incorporación de las nuevas tec...
Funciones de las TIC • Las TIC abren puertas a maneras diferentes de trabajar en el aula, sobre todo enmarcadas en una per...
Contacto de la tecnología en los niños/as • En la actualidad los bebes desde que nacen esta invadidos por la tecnología, s...
Tres (3) razones por la cual se debe usar la tecnología en la Educación. 1.1 Alfabetización digital de los alumnos. Todo a...
2.2 Productividad. • Aprovechar las ventajas que proporcionan al realizar actividades como: preparar apuntes ejercicios, b...
3.3 Innovar en las practicas docentes. • Aprovechar las nuevas posibilidades didácticas que ofrecen las TIC para lograr qu...
Ventajas de la tecnología en la revolución educativa. • Los alumnos puedes realizar los ejercicios en menos tiempo. • Posi...
Conclusión Tal y como es imprescindible el realizar las tareas sin libros, no se podría seguir planificando clases siendo ...
Trabajo power point, ultimo.

  1. 1. ¿Es posible la revolución educativa sin la integración de la herramienta tecnológica en el aula?
  2. 2. ¿Seria un fracaso la educación sin el uso de la tecnología? • La revolución educativa sin el uso de herramientas tecnológicas sería un fracaso junto de los contenidos actitudinales y procedimentales de valores y actitudes, haciendo adaptaciones a estos contenidos.
  3. 3. Influencia de la TIC en los docentes. • Siendo la TIC un desafío para los profesores ya que en su mayoría son analfabetos de la misma, es imprescindible la formación de los profesores para que dispongan de las competencias necesarias para que puedan trabajar de forma natural la TIC en su práctica pedagógica.
  4. 4. • La educación debe ir a compás de los avances y los nuevos contextos sociales teniendo la incorporación de las nuevas tecnologías a los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje y el uso de nuevos materiales didácticos.
  5. 5. Funciones de las TIC • Las TIC abren puertas a maneras diferentes de trabajar en el aula, sobre todo enmarcadas en una perspectiva constructivista del aprendizaje, en que el alumnado se convierte en el actor principal de su aprendizaje y el profesorado en guía y soporte imprescindible de los alumnos.
  6. 6. Contacto de la tecnología en los niños/as • En la actualidad los bebes desde que nacen esta invadidos por la tecnología, saben manejar los smartphone, tabletas, laptops y PCs desde muy temprana edad.
  7. 7. Tres (3) razones por la cual se debe usar la tecnología en la Educación. 1.1 Alfabetización digital de los alumnos. Todo alumno debe de adquirir las competencias básicas en el uso de la TIC.
  8. 8. 2.2 Productividad. • Aprovechar las ventajas que proporcionan al realizar actividades como: preparar apuntes ejercicios, buscar información, comunicarnos, (E-mail) difundir información (weblogs, web de centros y docentes) Gestión de bibliotecas.
  9. 9. 3.3 Innovar en las practicas docentes. • Aprovechar las nuevas posibilidades didácticas que ofrecen las TIC para lograr que los alumnos realicen mejores aprendizajes y reducir el fracaso escolar. Dentro de las herramientas que facilitan el aprendizaje de los estudiantes están: -Diapositivas.  -Casetes de audio. -Proyectores. -Redes de comunicación. -Memorias, computadoras, entre otros.
  10. 10. Ventajas de la tecnología en la revolución educativa. • Los alumnos puedes realizar los ejercicios en menos tiempo. • Posibilidad de que los alumnos estén mas activos en el aula. • Mayor atención y motivación por el aprendizaje. • Para los alumnos las clases en las que se usan los TIC son menos pesadas. • Aumenta la posibilidad de la interacción de el alumno con los medios que lo rodea para aprender y con el profesor.
  11. 11. Conclusión Tal y como es imprescindible el realizar las tareas sin libros, no se podría seguir planificando clases siendo indiferentes a la revolución tecnológica de la que los alumnos ya son nativos. Además la implementación de las nuevas TICs con responsabilidad en el aula, favorece a la estimulación de la creatividad, manipulación y la experimentación.

