Evaluación Estadística Datos originales 1.- Los datos que se dan a continuación corresponden a los pesos en Kg. de veinte ...
2.- Las temperaturas medias registradas durante el mes de mayo en Madrid, en grados centígrados, están dadas por la siguie...
La temperatura promedio registrada durante el mes de mayo en Madrid es de 17,65ºC Mediana 18=Me Cerca de la mitad de la te...
Media Geométrica n f n ff G n mmmX *** 21 21 = 472,9256842 2233,5129E 95*5,84*5,74*5,64*5,54*5,44*5,34 120 120 9324321113...
0233,75 43 3660 *970 =       − += Me Me Cerca de la mitad de las calificaciones del examen final de algebra se halla...
Maria de los angeles ejercicios

  1. 1. Evaluación Estadística Datos originales 1.- Los datos que se dan a continuación corresponden a los pesos en Kg. de veinte personas: 60; 66; 77; 70; 66; 68; 57; 70; 66; 52; 75; 65; 69; 71; 58; 66; 67; 74; 61; 63 Se pide calcular las medidas de tendencia central (media aritmética, media geométrica, mediana y moda) Media Aritmética ∑= = n i i n x X 1 05,66 20 1321 20 7775747170706968676666666665636160585752 = = +++++++++++++++++++ = X X X El peso promedio de las veinte personas es de 66 kgs Media Geométrica n nG xxxX *** 21 = 7574,65 10285008762,2 77*75*74*71*70*70*69*68*67*66*66*66*66*65*63*61*60*58*57*52 20 36 20 = = = G G G X xX X El peso promedio de las veinte personas es de 65,75 kgs Mediana 66 2 6666 = + = Me Me Alrededor del 50% de los pesos son inferiores a los 66kgs, y el otro 50% son por encima a los 66kgs Moda 66=Mo kgs, es el valor de mayor frecuencia (fi), es el peso con mayor frecuencia
  2. 2. 2.- Las temperaturas medias registradas durante el mes de mayo en Madrid, en grados centígrados, están dadas por la siguiente tabla: Datos Agrupados Temperatura en ºC Nº de días (fi) xi*fi 13 1 13*1=13 14 1 14*1=14 15 2 15*2=30 16 3 16*3=48 17 6 17*6=102 18 8 18*8=144 19 4 19*4=76 20 3 20*3=60 21 2 21*2=42 22 1 22*1=22 n=31 =∑= 31 1i ii fx 55 1 Se pide calcular las medidas de tendencia central (media aritmética, media geométrica, mediana y moda) Media Aritmética ∑= = n i ii n fx X 1 7742,17 31 551 = = X X La temperatura promedio rastreada durante el mes de mayo en Madrid es de 17,77ºC Media Geométrica n f n ff G n xxxX *** 21 21 = 6570,17 10512872713,4 22*21*20*19*18*17*16*15*14*13 31 38 31 1234863211 = = = G G G X xX X
  3. 3. La temperatura promedio registrada durante el mes de mayo en Madrid es de 17,65ºC Mediana 18=Me Cerca de la mitad de la temperatura registrada se encuentra por debajo de 18ºC, y la otra mitad es superior a 18ºC. Moda 18=Mo ºC, es el valor con mayor frecuencia (fi), es la temperatura con mayor frecuencia. 3.- La siguiente distribución de frecuencias se refiere a las puntuaciones de un examen final de algebra. Para ese tipo de distribución, calcule las medidas de Tendencia Central (Media, media geométrica, mediana y moda). Analice los resultados. Puntuaciones Nº de estudiantes(fi) Marca de clase (mi) mi*fi Fi 30 – 39 1 34,5 1*34,5=34,5 1 40 – 49 3 44,5 3*44,5=133,5 4 50 – 59 11 54,5 11*54,5=599,5 15 60 – 69 21 64,5 21*64,5=1354,5 36 70 – 79 43 74,5 43*74,5=3203,5 79 80 – 89 32 84,5 32*84,5=2704 111 90 – 100 9 95 9*95=855 120 Total 120 =∑= 120 1i ii fm 8884, 5 2 lsli mi + = ervalodelerioritels ervalodelerioriteli intsuplim intinflim = = Media Aritmética ∑= = n i ii n fm X 1 0375,74 120 5,8884 = = X X La calificación promedio del análisis final de algebra es de 74,03 puntos
  4. 4. Media Geométrica n f n ff G n mmmX *** 21 21 = 472,9256842 2233,5129E 95*5,84*5,74*5,64*5,54*5,44*5,34 120 120 93243211131 = += = G G G X X X La calificación promedio del análisis final de algebra es de 72,925 puntos Mediana       − += fm Fn ampMe am2/ *lim donde = 2 n se ubica en la columna de las iF =lim límite inferior de la clase medianal =amp amplitud de la clase medianal =amF frecuencia acumulada de la clase anterior a la clase medianal =mf frecuencia absoluta de la clase medianal. Para este ejercicio 60 2 2 120 2 = = n n [ )7970 − clase medianal 70lim = =amp 9 =amF 36 =mf 43
  5. 5. 0233,75 43 3660 *970 =       − += Me Me Cerca de la mitad de las calificaciones del examen final de algebra se hallan por debajo de 75,02 puntos y la otra parte es superior a 75,02 puntos. Moda       ∆+∆ ∆ += 21 1 *lim ampMo donde: =lim limite inferior de la clase con mayor frecuencia absoluta (clase modal) 1001 −−=∆ ff frecuencia de la clase modal – frecuencia absoluta de la clase pre- modal. 1002 +−=∆ ff frecuencia de la clase modal – frecuencia absoluta de la clase post- modal. =amp amplitud de la clase modal. Para este 430 =f mayor frecuencia absoluta [ )7970 − clase modal 70lim = 22 2143 1 1 1001 =∆ −=∆ −=∆ −ff 11 3243 2 2 1002 =∆ −=∆ −=∆ +ff 9=amp 76 1122 22 *970 =       + += Mo Mo
  6. 6. Las puntuaciones con mayor frecuencia en el examen final de álgebra es de 76 puntos María de los Ángeles Villarreal CI 26640877 #76
×