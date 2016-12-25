 Hypothesis is a predict statement capable of being tested by scientific methods that relates an independent variables to...
1. Making an assumption ,called hypothesis ,about a population parameters. 2. Collecting a sample data 3. Calculating a sa...
 The T-test compares the actual difference between two means in relation to the variation in the data (expressed as the s...
 o A normal distribution (parametric data) o Underlying variances are equal It is used when there is random assignment a...
There are 3 type of T-test Used to compare a sample mean with a known population mean or some other meaningful , fixed val...
 Used to compare two means that are repeated measures for the same participant scores might be repeated across different ...
Hypothesis testing

  1. 1.  Hypothesis is a predict statement capable of being tested by scientific methods that relates an independent variables to some dependent variable  A hypothesis states what we are looking for and it is a proportion which can be put to a test to determine its validity
  2. 2. 1. Making an assumption ,called hypothesis ,about a population parameters. 2. Collecting a sample data 3. Calculating a sample statistic 4. Using the sample statistic to evaluate the hypothesis
  3. 3.  The T-test compares the actual difference between two means in relation to the variation in the data (expressed as the standard deviation of the difference between the means).  The basic principle is to test the null hypothesis that the means of the two groups are equal
  4. 4.  o A normal distribution (parametric data) o Underlying variances are equal It is used when there is random assignment and only two sets of measurement to compare.
  5. 5. There are 3 type of T-test Used to compare a sample mean with a known population mean or some other meaningful , fixed value  Independent samples t-test is applied when we have two independent samples want to make a comparison between two groups of individuals. The parameters are unknown.  In order to evaluate the mean difference between two population and compare the sample means on a given variable
  6. 6.  Used to compare two means that are repeated measures for the same participant scores might be repeated across different measures or across time  Used also to compare paired samples as in a two treatment randomized block design

