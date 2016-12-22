AIAA Conference - Big Data Session_ Final - Jan 2016

L A N G L E Y R E S E A R C H C E N T E R
NASA Langley Core Technical Areas Aerosciences Atmospheric Characterization Entry, Descent & Landing Intelligent Flight Sy...
Comprehensive Digital Transformation Modeling & Simulation • Physics-based understanding and simulation – Improved discipl...
Big Data Analytics and Machine Intelligence Vision: Virtual Research and Design Partner
Projects and Pilots Towards Virtual Partners
Two Key Areas for Virtual Partner – Data Intensive Scientific Discovery Deriving new insights, correlations, and discoveri...
Anomaly Detection in the Non-Destructive Evaluation Images of Materials Predicting Flutter from Aeroelasticity Data Develo...
Pilot Cognitive State Assessment Rapid Exploration of Aerospace Designs Build classification models for predicting cogniti...
Current State SME pre-selects data to be analyzed and analyzes relying on traditional methods; Requires expertise and is t...
Two Key Areas for Virtual Partner - Knowledge Analytics Obtaining insights, identifying trends, aiding in discovery, and f...
• Digest and analyze thousands of articles without reading with ability to dissect the content interactively • Automatical...
Cognitive Computing : Systematic and repeatable approach to learning Understand scientific and domain language Adapt and l...
Watson Discovery Advisor Accelerate the discovery of new insights by synthesizing information in seconds • Take advantage ...
Algorithms and Software
Linear Regression Application 1: Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) Image Analysis Goal: Automate delamination detection Met...
Gaussian Process Application: Knowledge Bot for Optimizing Complex Simulation Software Goal: Emulate simulation to predict...
Time Series Motifs Application: Pattern Mining of Time Domain Aeroelastic Flutter Data Goal: Identify flutter precursors t...
Deep Learning: Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Application: NDE Image Analysis to Segment Delaminations Method: Convolu...
Artificial neural networks (ANN) Application 1: Crew State Monitoring Goal: Build classification models capable of accurat...
Ensemble of Machine Learning Techniques Application 1: Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) Image Analysis Goal: Automate dela...
Clustering: K-Means Application: Knowledge Analytics Goal: Automatically group thousands of documents into useful clusters...
Key Insights, Challenges and Next Steps
• Focus on ‘Big Analytics’; Big Data is not just about volume • Data Science is a team effort - Computer Science; Statisti...
• Trending a new path to develop the capability for very specialized disciplines • Using a mix of research, experimentatio...
Acknowledgements – Big Data Analytics Team Data Analytics and Machine Learning Expertise : Manjula Ambur, Lin Chen, Christ...
  • Welcome.

    Introductions.

    Review Agenda

  • GPU = graphical processing unit.
    OGA = Other government agencies
    R. Lightfoot: “Partnerships beyond just getting coffee.” In other words, accomplishing real, complex work via partnerships
    Bold rectangles are the CDT foundation
    Explicit, intentional, and robust integration with the dashed ovals (Experimentation, Test, NASA Centers, external partners)

    Explanation of Ties between Vision benefits and CDT:

    NASA Missions propelled by digital advances: the Virtual Capabilities are the focal point to this. Digital grand challenges that solve significant challenges for the missions, such as a virtual flight test capability.

    Robust, mission-focused partnerships. Advanced IT knowledge systems and collaboration directly support this. Also, standardized interfaces among our and partners’ models, sims, etc.

    Agile response to emerging missions. Virtual capabilities and the overall digital transformation architecture enable agile, flexible, rapid response. Easier to rearrange electrons than people or buildings.

    Streamline ideation & invention. Big data & machine intelligence can help automate & analyze selected parts of this process. In addition, the entire CDT framework is intended to help people ideate, conceptualize, design, test, and produce results faster & more efficiently than ever before.

    Faster, better research & design cycles. M&S and big data techniques can help find issues in designs earlier in the process. Less costly to rearrange electronic designs than re-cast / test parts. Also enabled by automated manufacturing.

    Reduce excess margins. M&S and analytic techniques can contribute significantly to reducing uncertainties, resulting in right-sizing rule-of-thumb margins instead of simply stacking them.

    Maximize global contributors. Advanced IT collaboration techniques enable NASA to leverage the best brains worldwide.

    Solve entirely new NASA problems. The overall framework is aimed both at accomplishing existing & emerging missions far better. In addition, the right tools & brainpower can enable NASA to take on missions which seem impossible today.


  • Main point: At the core of what makes Watson different are three powerful technologies - natural language, hypothesis generation, and evidence based learning. But Watson is more than the sum of its individual parts. Watson is about bringing these capabilities together in a way that’s never been done before resulting in a fundamental change in the way businesses look at quickly solving problems

    Further speaking points:. Looking at these one by one, understanding natural language and the way we speak breaks down the communication barrier that has stood in the way between people and their machines for so long. Hypothesis generation bypasses the historic deterministic way that computers function and recognizes that there are various probabilities of various outcomes rather than a single definitive ‘right’ response. And adaptation and learning helps Watson continuously improve in the same way that humans learn….it keeps track of which of its selections were selected by users and which responses got positive feedback thus improving future response generation

    Additional information: The result is a machine that functions along side of us as an assistant rather than something we wrestle with to get an adequate outcome

    ×