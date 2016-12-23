Curriculum_Vitae_of_Makgabo_Mamabolo

Mofolo South Soweto Johannesburg, Gauteng Makgabo Mamabolo 0642962533 makgabomamabolo@gmail.com Dear Employer I trust all ...
  1. 1. Mofolo South Soweto Johannesburg, Gauteng Makgabo Mamabolo 0642962533 makgabomamabolo@gmail.com Dear Employer I trust all is well? This letter is forms part of my determination to be part of your incredible organisation. It contains background of my experience in marketing, customer service and admin at the various organisations I have worked for. I hope the below provides you with the information you require. Makgabo is a family loving, straightforward, dedicated, loyal and hardworking but also fun individual. I refuse to let the pressure break me and nerves get the better of me. I thrive in all environments because I was taught nothing works if you don’t. I completed a short course in receptionist secretary in 2014 at Boston City Campus, this course seemed the right fit for me as I feel secretaries learn all departments of any organisation simultaneously, and providing them with experience no one else has. Due to this secretaries easily move to other departments effortlessly. Over the years I have learnt that, it is my failure to become my perceived ideal and let that ultimately define me, but if I accept my misfortune and handle it right, my perceived failure can be a catalyst for who I become. I am proficient at managing day to day work flow activities efficiently, from providing administrative support, to handling customers, serving as point person and the “voice and face” of the Company. I love spending time with family through fun and engaging activities, and I also enjoy various physical pursuits pushing my body to its limits, I am an avid gym goer who also keeps healthy. I am tenacious, driven, outspoken, a leader, team player and confident to name a few. I am constantly looking for ways to
  2. 2. challenge my experience at work through asking for more work outside my field because I believe an employee should know their organisation well. I currently work at Scania a truck manufacturing German company as a Receptionist, in my capacity I can honestly say I know the company well because of my interaction with other employees, every 2 weeks I work in the HR department as an assistant for 2 weeks and return to reception as part of my learnership. I still have a lot to achieve and learn, I am truly looking forward to developing my customer relations, marketing/advertising, human resources and administration skills nor limit myself in these industries. I also want to make a difference in the business and community and there is no better place to start than your organisation. Look forward to hearing from you. Yours Faithfully Makgabo Mamabolo Makgabo Mamabolo Mofolo South Soweto Johannesburg, Gauteng Contact details : Mobile: 0642962533 or 0744917095 Email : makgabomamabolo@gmail.com Nationality : South African Language proficiency : English, Tswana, Zulu, Sotho, Pedi Driver’s License : Yes Availability : Months’ notice
  3. 3. Education Secondary Education School Attended: Lenz Public School Highest grade passed & year : grade 12 (matric 2010) School Attended: Aaron Moeti Adult Centre Highest grade passed & year : grade 12 (matric 2013) - only Physical Science and Mathematics Tertiary Education Institution: Boston City Campus Degree/Diploma & year: Receptionist Secretary Certificate 2014 Work experience HR Learnership: Scania South Africa 22/03/2016- current • Distributing incoming and outgoing post • Greeting walk-in clients • Handling internal and external communication management systems • Screening every call that is received • Handling switchboard • Filing and organizational skills and keeping reception area tidy • Data capturing of new employees in the system • Posting of new signed requisitions • Assisting in medical aid applications and provident funds • Assisting employees in acquiring access cards • Assist in organising social events for company Brand Ambassador: Marie Stopes Clinic 26/08/2015- 17/03/2016 • Promote sexual health by giving talks at schools • Corporate companies and community functions • Organize events with government stakeholders • Market our services in communities within Soweto • Handle administration for the clinic • Counsel clients after services have been provided Department of Home Affairs (Aegis): Customer Service Consultant 13/04/2015- 25/08/2015
  4. 4. • Help clients apply for ID • Passport, Certificates and immigration documents • Assist in filling out proper documents • Calling clients to collect finalized applications and ready for collection Special skills • Communication • Self-motivated • Team player • Organization skills • Computer literate (Excel, Microsoft Word advanced, PowerPoint, publisher) • Ability to work well under pressure • Proactive • Good time management • Speed typing 52wpm Reference Ntsotiseng Matsoso Skills Development Officer (Scania South Africa) 0872866792/ 0721786032 Braghne Nkuna Team Leader (Marie Stopes Clinic) 0786697089/0836771918 Gift Seshoene Team Leader (Department of Home Affairs) 0713448148 Personal Evelyn Moleko 0733365589

