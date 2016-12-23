God is Good (For You) Margaret Floyd IDS - 402
Table of Contents I. Introduction II. Issue III. Plan
Introduction
What is Wellness? If health is an absence of disease Wellness could be described as a homeostasis of all aspects of one’s ...
Dimensions of Wellness Each of the 8 dimensions have a significant impact on our lives. Some are more obvious than others,...
Social Practices and Force for Social Change There is a push to be healthier in this modern, digital world Pinterest Board...
The Study of Wellness Studies have shown that the American public may understand, intellectually, what wellness is, but ha...
Positive and Negative Aspects of Wellness Being in good health increases happiness of ourselves and our families Being wit...
Emerging Technologies From our own DNA at our fingertips and available to upload for various applications to straps that m...
Issue
Spirituality: Where is God in Wellness? How important is a regular spiritual practice to wellness? Is belief enough? What ...
Doctors and nurses have reported for years that religious beliefs seem to have an effect on terminally ill patients Recent...
How Does God Help? God figures into their coping strategies Their beliefs in God or another higher power, give them hope
Against God? God has been rejected by the medical profession for decades Survey in Vermont showed 91% of patients believed...
Accommodating God: When people’s spiritual needs are met, they are physically and mentally healthier
Plan
God is Personal Not even a parent can truly change a person’s beliefs It is important to encourage PRACTICE of those belie...
A key part of all 12-step addiction recovery practices is to acknowledge a higher power
During times of weakness, such as addiction recovery, often a person’s spiritual beliefs are awakened or re- awakened
Stop Dissing God As support people, friends of adults, we should encourage each other in any spiritual practices Go to chu...
Stop Being Offended Everyone has beliefs that are different Some are different by a little - some by a lot By learning abo...
References Alcoholics Anonymous (2001). Alcoholics Anonymous: Fourth Edition. New York City, New York. Alcoholics Anonymou...
Pargament, K. I. P. (2013). What role do religion and spirituality play in mental health? Retrieved from http://www.apa.or...
Questions? Comments?
God is good (for you)

This is a presentation that was done for a Wellness class in SNHU

  • God is Good… that is something a religious person hears a lot. But what is the effect of religious practice on our health?
    God is Good… For you!
  • There are 3 parts to this presentation: Introduction - where I will be discussing what wellness is
    Issue - Where is God in Health?
    And the Plan which goes into what I believe we should be doing to make
    ourselves and the world healthier in the aspect of spirituality
  • Wellness - a complete homeostasis or balance of all aspects of one’s life.
    These include the 8 dimensions:
  • Although all 8 dimensions have significant impacts on our lives, some are more obvious than others.
    Many people underestimate the value of the dimension of spiritual health and it’s role in wellness

  • Looking forward to what can be done we have a plan that includes a lot of compassion for our fellow humans.
  • Addiction recovery can be a doorway to a new life. That includes a new spiritual life.
  • If we want to encourage each other to be more spiritual, and to be more WELL, we need to stop discouraging our friend’s and family’s spiritual activities. They may not agree with our beliefs, but we can encourage them, nonetheless.
  • When it comes to moving forward in a world that embraces a spiritual dimension to wellness, one thing above all others is imperative: STOP being offended.
  • All of the photographs included in this presentation are my personal property.

    ×