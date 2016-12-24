Graphic Designer Portfolio

portfolio “The life of a designer is a life of fight. Fight against the ugliness. Just like a doctor fights against diseas...
Cover Letter Respected Sir/Madam, I am pleased to submit my curriculum vitae’ along with this application as a first step ...
RESUME Career Objectives Seeking employment where talent, flair and passion for the art of graphic design are appreciated....
RESUME MUST IT (Jan 2004) Askaria College of Management and Information Technology, Rawalpindi OS, Ms Office, Computer Har...
Rollup Banners FEB Construction Chemicals (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) ROLLUP BANNERS
Rollup Banners Eeven’s Auto Spare Parts Store (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Brilliant’s Academy of Commerce & Science (Rawalpindi...
Rollup Banners Bright Homes Luxury Real Estate (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Omasco (Sultanate of Oman)
PanaflexBanners PAnaflex BANNERS New Cool Corner A.C & Heater Repair & Installation (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Excellence Coll...
Business Cards Business Cards National Bank Of Oman (Sultanate of Oman) Oman Air (Sultanate of Oman)
Business Cards Eleven’s Auto Spare Parts Store (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Ideal Beauty Saloon (Rawalpindi, Pakistan)
Business Cards Sample Designs
Flyers/Brouchers Business cards Brilliant’s Academy of Commerce & Science (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Flyers/Brouchers
Flyers/Brouchers FEB Construction Chemicals (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) New Cool Corner A.C & Heater Repair & Installation (Raw...
Flyers/Brouchers OMASCO (Sultanate of Oman) Salis Plastic Company (UAE)
Business cardsProfile/Catalogue Baab Al Hail Trad. & Cont. (Sultanate of Oman) Product catalogue contains the information ...
Excel Technical & Industries Supplies LLC (Sultanate of Oman) Product catalogue contains the information regarding there p...
ZM Enterprises (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Company Profile contains the information regarding there services and the introduc- ...
Business cardsLOgos Logos GLOBAL WORLDCO NS TR UC TI ON
Logos
Logos REAL ESTEEMCONSTRUCTION GRAFIX Fb/Mushi911
Illustrator Work Business cardsIllustrator work
Photoshop Business cardsphotoshop work This model picture is re-colored from black and white to colored
This face picture is re-touched with the help of different gradient use Photoshop
Photoshop This picture is manipulation of different pictures, i.e sea level, clouds. Surface shining shadows, rain, lamp l...
Photoshop From Sketch to finished model of the car. Whole car is made in photoshop no extra image is used.
Photoshop Alien attack a manipulation of different pic- tures i.e fog, smoke, aliens, fire, clouds, with the help of gradi...
Photoshop A society picture, its the master manipulation of my work. It contains of different people pictures, lamps, gril...
Photoshop This picture is re-colored from black n white image
Photoshop A war creates lot of damage, this picture is manipulation of different pictures i.e tanks, soldiers, helicopters...
Graphic Designer Portfolio
Graphic Designer Portfolio
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Graphic Designer Portfolio

22 views

Published on

Resume & Portfolio

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Graphic Designer Portfolio

  1. 1. portfolio “The life of a designer is a life of fight. Fight against the ugliness. Just like a doctor fights against disease. For us, the visual disease is what we have around, and what we try to do is cure it somehow with design.” Massimo Vignelli
  2. 2. Cover Letter Respected Sir/Madam, I am pleased to submit my curriculum vitae’ along with this application as a first step towards exploring the employment possibilities in your organization. My natural flair for administration and logics help me to understand job requirements from a different perspective and in turn adopt a professional and logic approach towards develop- ment, which I believe necessary for anybody willing to grow in his career. As I understand the job specifications, I feel that I have the appropriate qualification, experience and would appreciate the opportunity of a personal interview. My contact information is provided in Resume. Thanking you for consideration. Sincerely, Murtaza Hassan COVER LETTER
  3. 3. RESUME Career Objectives Seeking employment where talent, flair and passion for the art of graphic design are appreciated. To enhance my creative designing skills while gaining some hands-on experience in the field of graphic designing & attain the position of “Graphic Designer” in your organization where I can utilize my creative and innovative skills in designing, thereby adding to the development of the organization Hi My name is Murtaza Hassan a Graphic Designer from Rawalpindi, (Pakistan). Good in Print, Logo, Signs, Illustration, Photoshop, Brochures, Profile Designing, Presentation & Etc, here are my Resume & Samples what i have done in my Career. Personal Bio-Data Father Name : Mohammad Sarfraz Malik Nationality : Pakistani Date of Birth : 9 June 1988 Religion : Islam Contact : 92-333-5324851 Passport No. : EF6807472 Residence Country : Pakistan / Sultanate of Oman Residence Card No. : 104073593 Language : Urdu , English , Punjabi E-mail : malik4rcc@hotmail.com RESUME
  4. 4. RESUME MUST IT (Jan 2004) Askaria College of Management and Information Technology, Rawalpindi OS, Ms Office, Computer Hardware Assembling / Installation, Networking Basic, DBMS, Corel Draw (Photo-mixing) SPOKEN ENGLISH (Jan 2004) Askaria College of Management and Information Technology, Rawalpindi Grammar,Pronunciation,reading skills,writing skills,speaking skills,listening skills. GRAPHIC DESIGNING (Jan 2012) New Vision Technology , Rawalpindi Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, In-page, Corel Draw MATRICULATION (Jan 2004) Standard High School , Rawalpindi Chemistry, Biology, Math, Physics ICS (Jan 2006) Rawalpindi College Of Commerce , Rawalpindi Statistics, Mathematics, Computers, English B.COM IT (Jan 2008) Rawalpindi College Of Commerce , Rawalpindi Accounts, Business Communication Read and Write, Taxation, Banking, Computers GRAPHIC DESIGNER (Mar 2013 - Oct 2015) ZaibSons Printers, Rawalpindi (Pakistan) Creating logos - Visiting Cards - Phamphlets - Flyers - Panaflex Re-Edit pictures - Brouchers - Banners - Sign Boards - Name Badges, etc. OFFICE WORK (Jan 2004 - Dec 2007) Eagle Associate , Rawalpindi (Pakistan) Computer Administrator, Office work, Internet surfing, Hardware and Software installation & troubleshooting, Ms Office IT SUPERVISOR (Jan 2008 - Dec 2008) Ismail & Co. (Pvt) Ltd, Rawalpindi (Pakistan) Software & Hardware (Installation, troubleshooting) office Work. COMPUTER OPERATOR (Dec 2008 - Apr 2010) AFIP (Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology), Rawalpindi (Pakistan) Public Dealing - Data Entering - Computer Troubleshooting. GRAPHIC DESIGNER (Nov 2015 - Present) Elite Printing Solutions, Muscat, CBD Area (Sultanate of Oman) Artwork - Card Designing - Flyers - Brouchers Illustrator work Panaflex - Sign Boards - Door Plates - Name Badges - Profile Designing WORKWORK DESIGNER / IT MANAGER (Jun 2010 - Feb 2013) Nafcon Construction, Rawalpindi (Pakistan) Maintain the records - File kee ping - Business transaction records - post all records on computer - Design the Company Profile - Business Cards Design - Stationery Design EXPERIENCEEXPERIENCEEDUCATIONEDUCATION CERTIFICTIONCERTIFICTION SKILLSSKILLS
  5. 5. Rollup Banners FEB Construction Chemicals (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) ROLLUP BANNERS
  6. 6. Rollup Banners Eeven’s Auto Spare Parts Store (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Brilliant’s Academy of Commerce & Science (Rawalpindi, Pakistan)
  7. 7. Rollup Banners Bright Homes Luxury Real Estate (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Omasco (Sultanate of Oman)
  8. 8. PanaflexBanners PAnaflex BANNERS New Cool Corner A.C & Heater Repair & Installation (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Excellence College of Commerce & Sciences (Rawalpindi, Pakistan)
  9. 9. Business Cards Business Cards National Bank Of Oman (Sultanate of Oman) Oman Air (Sultanate of Oman)
  10. 10. Business Cards Eleven’s Auto Spare Parts Store (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Ideal Beauty Saloon (Rawalpindi, Pakistan)
  11. 11. Business Cards Sample Designs
  12. 12. Flyers/Brouchers Business cards Brilliant’s Academy of Commerce & Science (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Flyers/Brouchers
  13. 13. Flyers/Brouchers FEB Construction Chemicals (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) New Cool Corner A.C & Heater Repair & Installation (Rawalpindi, Pakistan)
  14. 14. Flyers/Brouchers OMASCO (Sultanate of Oman) Salis Plastic Company (UAE)
  15. 15. Business cardsProfile/Catalogue Baab Al Hail Trad. & Cont. (Sultanate of Oman) Product catalogue contains the information regarding there Sports product and the little introduction to there company what they are offering, it consist of 06 pages ex- cluding Cover and Back Profile/Catalogue
  16. 16. Excel Technical & Industries Supplies LLC (Sultanate of Oman) Product catalogue contains the information regarding there product and the introduction to there company, what they are offering, it consist of 52 pages including Cover and Back Profile/Catalogue
  17. 17. ZM Enterprises (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) Company Profile contains the information regarding there services and the introduc- tion to there company, it consist of 40 pages including Cover and Back Profile/Catalogue
  18. 18. Business cardsLOgos Logos GLOBAL WORLDCO NS TR UC TI ON
  19. 19. Logos
  20. 20. Logos REAL ESTEEMCONSTRUCTION GRAFIX Fb/Mushi911
  21. 21. Illustrator Work Business cardsIllustrator work
  22. 22. Photoshop Business cardsphotoshop work This model picture is re-colored from black and white to colored
  23. 23. This face picture is re-touched with the help of different gradient use Photoshop
  24. 24. Photoshop This picture is manipulation of different pictures, i.e sea level, clouds. Surface shining shadows, rain, lamp lights.
  25. 25. Photoshop From Sketch to finished model of the car. Whole car is made in photoshop no extra image is used.
  26. 26. Photoshop Alien attack a manipulation of different pic- tures i.e fog, smoke, aliens, fire, clouds, with the help of gradient and different color lay- ers are used .
  27. 27. Photoshop A society picture, its the master manipulation of my work. It contains of different people pictures, lamps, grills, buildings, grass, clouds, plants.
  28. 28. Photoshop This picture is re-colored from black n white image
  29. 29. Photoshop A war creates lot of damage, this picture is manipulation of different pictures i.e tanks, soldiers, helicopters, smoke, fire, crashing he- licopter, clouds

×