study of dams

Objectives • To find a suitable site for dam construction. • To study Q-GIS and ENVI softwares. • To find a perfect area f...
Definition • DAM- A dam is a barrier that impounds water or underground streams. Reservoirs created by dams not only suppr...
Reason for dam/catchment construction • Flood control. • Agricultural purposes. • Hydro-electricity. • Water reservation. ...
Dam site requirement criteria • Area having gentle slope rather than steep slope (slope stability). • Area receiving adequ...
Study Area Location • Location- Lavale, Pune, Maharashtra • Area is enclosed between these intervals:- (By GPS) 18°ϯϮ′ϯϯ.Ϭ...
Study Area • Over-view of Study Area- 1. Seasonal Rainfall Pattern. 2. Study of Soil Map ,Land Use Map, HSG Map, Drainage ...
Flow chart of methodology Satellite Data (LANDSAT) Land Use Map Soil map ASTER DEM HSG Map Slope Map SCS-CN Topographic Ma...
Important terms • LANDSAT- The Landsat program is the longest running enterprise for acquisition of satellite imagery of E...
• Soil Map: It determines the various types of soil in a particular area such as clayey, desert soil etc. • Land Use Map: ...
• ASTER DEM MAP: ASTER (Advanced Space borne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) DEM(Digital Elevation Map) 1. AST...
• HSG MAP- HYDROLOGICAL SOIL GROUP It groups the soil of similar type. • RUNOFF MAP The amount of water lost due to turbul...
• Land use - Land use involves the management and modification of natural environment or wilderness into built environment...
• Spectral Bands- For the true color rendition, band 1 is displayed in the blue color, band 2 is displayed in the green co...
• Geo referencing is the process of assigning spatial coordinates to data that is spatial in nature, but has no explicit g...
Hydrologic Soil Group • Soils are classified by the Natural Resource Conservation Service into four Hydrologic Soil Groups...
Classification of digital imagery Supervised- • The user selects representative samples for each land cover class in the d...
Classification of digital imagery Unsupervised- • Pixels are grouped based on the reflectance properties of pixels. These ...
Rainfall Map and Data Site can be chosen when the rainfall in the area is above average. Since our area is quite small and...
Slope Map and Data • Steep: Steeper the slope, more is the water shed. • Gentle: In gentle slope the water shed is less. S...
Stream flow/ Watershed Map and Data • An area or ridge of land that separates waters flowing to different rivers, basins, ...
2 3 1
Suitable site for Dam
Land Use/Land Cover • It is basically how the land is put into use or how has it been covered by natural resources- agricu...
Post classification analysis
K-Mean classification- The objective of K-Mean is to minimize the within cluster variability.
Soil Type Ideal soil conditions are as follows- • Permeable • Compressible • Shear strength • Particle size • Specific gra...
Permeability Test- Aim- To determine coefficient of permeability of soil sample. K= QL/AtH Observation Table- Length of sa...
Cone Penetration Test: Aim- To determine geotechnical properties of soil. Observation Table- No. Of Blows Total Blows Pene...
Density of soil by sand replacement method Aim- To determine the density of dry soil. Observation Table-
Data Interpretation % Importance distribution Requirement criteria Sub types rating Total 20 Slope Gentle 8 160 Steep 6 La...
840
Conclusion All the points that fulfill the criteria of slopes, land use/land cover, rainfall, soil type, earthquake zone, ...
Future Scope This work can be carried forward by improvising all the available data and researching on earthquake zone and...
THANK YOU!
