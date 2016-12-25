1 Louis Lim Vita CURRICULUM VITAE Updated: December 2016 Name and Dr. Louis Lim Contact Info: louis.lim1@gmail.com Post-se...
2 Louis Lim Vita Honours and Exceptional and Creative Teaching in Secondary Mathematics Awards: 2005 Ontario Association f...
3 Louis Lim Vita Lim, L. & Pugalee, D. K. (2006). Connecting mathematics, computer technology, and literature. ECOO Output...
4 Louis Lim Vita Current Service: 2009-present Editor, Media Clips Department, Mathematics Teacher 2005-present Reviewer, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

VITAE Lim Sept 2016

47 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

VITAE Lim Sept 2016

  1. 1. 1 Louis Lim Vita CURRICULUM VITAE Updated: December 2016 Name and Dr. Louis Lim Contact Info: louis.lim1@gmail.com Post-secondary The University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada Education and 2013-2016 Doctor of Education (Educational Leadership) Degrees: Thesis: Understanding and Negotiating the Secondary Vice-Principal Role: Perspectives of Secondary Principals Available on-line: http://ir.lib.uwo.ca/etd/4039 Thesis Supervisor: Dr. Katina Pollock Nipissing University, North Bay, Ontario, Canada 2009-2012 Advanced Bachelor’s Degree in Education Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada 1997-2002 Masterof Education (Curriculum & Instruction) Thesis: Implementing Multiple Assessments in a Grade 9 Applied Class: A Case Study of One Teacher and His Students Thesis Supervisor: Dr. Lynda Colgan York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada 2003-2009 Masterof Arts (Mathematics for Teachers) Survey Paper: Implementing a Reading Intensive Mathematics Programme in Grade 9 Applied Mathematics Supervisors: Dr. Walter Whiteley and Dr. David Pugalee 2003-2009 Graduate Diploma in Mathematics Education 1992-1996 Bachelor of Education (Intermediate/Senior Mathematics & General Science) 1990-1996 Honours Bachelor of Science (Applied Mathematics) Additional 1998, 2011 Special Education, Parts 1, 2, Specialist (in progress) Qualifications: 2017 2009-2012 Guidance and Career Education, Parts 1, 2, Specialist 2011 English as a Second Language, Part 1 2011 Alternative Education 2002-2003 Principal Qualification Program, Parts 1 and 2 2002 Junior Division 1998 Honour Specialist Mathematics 1996 Computer Studies – Computer Science, Part 1
  2. 2. 2 Louis Lim Vita Honours and Exceptional and Creative Teaching in Secondary Mathematics Awards: 2005 Ontario Association for Mathematics Education Excellence in Teaching Award 2003 York University Faculty of Education Alumni Association Future Leaders Project Award 2000 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Work Experience: Additional Qualifications Instructor (Mathematics) 2001-present Queen’s University Secondary Vice-Principal, York Region District School Board 2014-present Bayview Secondary School 2011-2014 Thornhill Secondary School Secondary Mathematics Teacher and Subject Head, York Region District School Board 2006-2011 Richmond Hill High School 2001-2006 Unionville High School Mathematics Teacher, Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board 1997-2001 Quinte Secondary School Computer Studies and Mathematics Teacher, Independent System 1996 St. Mildred’s Lightbourn School SelectedJournal Lim, L. (2016). Exploring secondary principals’ perspectives of the Articles: secondary vice-principal role. Ontario Education Research Exchange. Available on-line: http://oere.oise.utoronto.ca/wp-content/uploads /2016/10/Louis-Lim-2016_Secondary-Vice-Principal-Role_final_2016- 10-15.pdf (Non-refereed) Lim, L., & Pugalee, D. K. (2006). Using journal writing to explore “They communicate to learn mathematics and they learn to communicate mathematically”. The Ontario Action Researcher, 7(2). Available on-line http://oar.nipissingu.ca/pdfs/v722.pdf (Refereed) (Google Scholar: 16 citations)
  3. 3. 3 Louis Lim Vita Lim, L. & Pugalee, D. K. (2006). Connecting mathematics, computer technology, and literature. ECOO Output, 27(1), 11-16. (Invited submission to focus issue on integrating literacy and computers across the curriculum – Non-refereed) Lim, L., & Colgan, L. (2005). Implementing multiple assessments in mathematics. The Ontario Action Researcher, 7(1). Available on-line: http://oar.nipissingu.ca/pdfs/v722.pdf (Refereed) (Google Scholar: 5 citations) Lim, L. (2005). What does a mathematician look like? What does a mathematics sound like? Inviting mathematicians to speak with high school students. Ontario Mathematics Gazette, 43(3), 21-22. (Refereed) Lim, L. (2004). Put on your “mathematical glasses”: Connecting The Simpsons R and mathematics. Ontario Mathematics Gazette, 43(1), 24-25. Available on-line: http://www.oame.on.ca/main/files/gazettefiles/ selectedgazart92.pdf (Refereed) Selected 2006-present A Talk with teacher candidates: Surviving and excelling Presentations: as a new teacher. Invited talk at York University Faculty of Education Student Association Large Conference 2006 Incorporating the history of mathematics in high school. Invited talk at the Canadian Mathematics Society Winter Meeting – Mathematics Education, Toronto 2005 Implementing Multiple Assessments in Mathematics. Canadian Society for the Study of Education, London, ON 2005 Effects of writing in a secondary applied mathematics class: A collaborative action research project. American Educational Research Association, Montreal (with Dr. David Pugalee) 2004 The importance of teacher beliefs in driving practice. North America Chapter of International Group for Psychology of Mathematics Education
  4. 4. 4 Louis Lim Vita Current Service: 2009-present Editor, Media Clips Department, Mathematics Teacher 2005-present Reviewer, The Canadian Journal of Action Research 2013-present Reviewer, Solution Tree Publishers 2014-present Reviewer, Corwin Publishers Past Service: 2005-2008 Columnist, Get Interactive!, Ontario Mathematics Gazette, Ontario Association for Mathematics Education 2003-2006 Editorial Panel Member, Mathematics Teacher, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics 2002-2006 Writer, Ministry of Education Ontario Revised Mathematics Curriculum: Grade 9 applied and academic, grade 10 academic, grade 12 advanced functions 2004-2006 Interviewer, York University Bachelor of Education Consecutive and Concurrent Programs 2000-2003 Editor, Ontario Mathematics Gazette, Ontario Association for Mathematics Education 2000-2002 Textbook Author, McGraw-Hill Ryerson: Grade 10 applied, Grade 11 University, Grade 12 Data Management 1999-2002; Board of Director (elected), Ontario Association for 2006-2008 Mathematics Education Current 1997-present National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Professional Memberships: 2013-present Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) 2016-present Canadian Society for the Study of Education (CSSE)

×