10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATING IDEAS
INTRODUCTION Christmas is all about decoration and lights. Here are 10 easy decoration ideas you can try for this December.
10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATING DOUBLE UP Two wreaths are definitely better than one. Stacked on a front door, your entryway ...
SNACKS, SNACKS, SNACKS…. Cover your Christmas tree with edible decorations, like cookies, ribbon candy, gumdrops and garla...
DECORATE YOUR BAR CART Bar carts are the one design element that still need to be functional, so make sure all of your mer...
CANDLE WREATHS Candle wreaths are a truly classic look for the holidays. DISPLAY PHOTOS Display family photos and Christma...
MIX TRADITIONAL ELEMENTS Poinsettias, cinnamon and candy canes won't ever go out of style during Christmas. TINY TREE Go a...
CONCLUSION Be creative and make this Christmas more beautiful and merrier. Merry Christmas!!! Presented By: LIJO DECOR
10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATING IDEAS

Christmas is all about decoration and lights. Here are 10 easy decoration ideas you can try for this December.

10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATING IDEAS

  1. 1. 10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATING IDEAS
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION 10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS CONCLUSIONS
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Christmas is all about decoration and lights. Here are 10 easy decoration ideas you can try for this December.
  4. 4. 10 EASY CHRISTMAS DECORATING DOUBLE UP Two wreaths are definitely better than one. Stacked on a front door, your entryway will look twice as merry. DISPLAY HOLIDAY CARDS Secured to a string with clothespins, the season's greetings are on full display. A rustic ladder can also hold cozy throws and blankets for chilly nights.
  5. 5. SNACKS, SNACKS, SNACKS…. Cover your Christmas tree with edible decorations, like cookies, ribbon candy, gumdrops and garlands of popcorn and cranberries. DANGLE CANDY CANES Keep treats on display (and out of kids' and pets' reach) by hanging them along the top of a window. Hooked on matching ribbon, the peppermints look extra sweet.
  6. 6. DECORATE YOUR BAR CART Bar carts are the one design element that still need to be functional, so make sure all of your merry- making essentials fit. Otherwise, accessorize with greenery and glassware. ADD RIBBONS You don't have to limit yourself to matching the ribbon to the paper. Put polka dots and checks on a flowery filigree like this. It's as much a gift as the gift itself.
  7. 7. CANDLE WREATHS Candle wreaths are a truly classic look for the holidays. DISPLAY PHOTOS Display family photos and Christmas cards by hanging them for your banister's garland.
  8. 8. MIX TRADITIONAL ELEMENTS Poinsettias, cinnamon and candy canes won't ever go out of style during Christmas. TINY TREE Go all out for a holiday table centerpiece, and place a miniature evergreen topped with a ribbon in the middle of your spread.
  9. 9. CONCLUSION Be creative and make this Christmas more beautiful and merrier. Merry Christmas!!! Presented By: LIJO DECOR

