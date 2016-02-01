FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE DO SUL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATICS Transcript of Records Student Name: Levindo Gabriel Tasch...
Transcript of Records 2016-2

  1. 1. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE DO SUL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATICS Transcript of Records Student Name: Levindo Gabriel Taschetto Neto. Student ID: 00243685. Course: Computer Engineering. Curriculum: Bachelor in Computer Engineering. Year/ Semester Course code Course name Current situation Grade Credi ts 2016/2 INF01113 Computer Organization B Pass B 4 2016/2 INF01127 Software Engineering Pass A 4 2016/2 INF01142 Operating Systems I Pass B 4 2016/2 ENG04010 Electromagnetic Theory and Waves Pass A 4 2016/2 ENG10003 Laboratory of Electrical Circuits Pass B 2 2016/2 ENG10044 Electronics I Pass C 4 2016/1 ENG10003 Program Construction Techniques Pass A 4 2016/1 INF01175 Digital Systems Pass A 4 2016/1 INF05501 Theory of Computation Pass B 4 2016/1 Applied Mathematics Pass B 6 2016/1 MAT02219 Probability and Statistics Pass A 4 2016/1 ENG10002 Electrical Circuits II Pass A 4 2015/2 FIS01183 Physics III Pass B 6
  2. 2. 2015/2 INF01112 Computer Architecture and Organization II Pass A 4 2015/2 INF01124 Data Searching and Sorting Pass A 4 2015/2 MAT01167 Differential Equations Pass B 6 2015/2 INF01058 Digital Circuits Pass B 4 2015/2 ENG10001 Electrical Circuits I Pass B 4 2015/1 FIS01182 Physics II Pass B 6 2015/1 INF01108 Computer Architecture and Organization I Pass A 4 2015/1 INF01203 Data Structures Pass B 4 2015/1 INF05508 Logic for Computer Science Pass B 4 2015/1 MAT01354 Calculus and Analytic Geometry II Pass B 6 2015/1 MAT01355 Linear Algebra Pass A 4 2014/2 FIS01181 Physics I Pass C 6 2014/2 INF01107 Introduction to Computer Architecture Pass B 4 2014/2 INF01202 Algorithms and Programming Pass C 6 2014/2 MAT01353 Calculus and Analytic Geometry I Pass A 6 2014/2 MAT01375 Discrete Mathematics Pass B 4 2014/2 ENG04009 Introduction to Computer Engineering Pass A 2 Obtained Credits Curriculum Credits Compulsory: 132 Compulsory: 154 Converted Compulsory: 0 Converted Compulsory: 20 Electives: 0 Electives: 48 Complementary: 0 Complementary: 12 Complementary Activities Types: 0 Complementary Activities Types: 2
  3. 3. I hereby confirm that the transcript of records above is a faithful translation of the original transcript, as provided by the Institute of Informatics in the current date, and that the grades recorded in it are in truth the ones achieved by the student Levindo Gabriel Taschetto Neto in the correspondent semesters. 24/12/2016 ......................... Date

