  1. 1. Dorm Room Essentials Ten necessary items for any homeschooler going off to college or their first apartment! These are practical, everyday items that are probably more important than you realize--try going without them.
  3. 3. View our dorm essentials (You may think these are a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how much you can forget in a move!)
  4. 4. Towels Dish towels, hand towels, bath towels, washcloths… Whichever towel you can think of, it would come in pretty handy. I mean, you *could* replace hand towels with paper towels, but think of how much money you’d end up spending. And drying off from the shower with paper towels doesn’t quite sound like fun. Towels are certainly an essential!
  5. 5. Microwave Unless you happen to be against microwaves, these are such a lifesaver! If you’ve lived with a microwave until now, you’d be surprised at how much you rely on one when you don’t have one available. Oftentimes you can get a compact microwave for fairly inexpensive at Walmart, or search around Craigslist, Buy & Barter Facebook groups, or friends and family.
  6. 6. Trash Bags Without kitchen trash bags, you’ll be making more trips to the dumpster than you’d like and there’s only so many containers in which you can store your trash. Save yourself the trouble and get a box of trash bags.
  7. 7. Toilet Paper This is as self-explanatory as it gets. Unless your roommate has already stocked the bathroom with toilet paper, you’ll be needing to purchase some...ASAP.
  8. 8. Bathroom Trash Can Again, there’s only so many containers you can use to store trash and you’ll soon find yourself annoyed at the inconvenience of walking to another room to dispose of trash. It’s quite essential to have a trash can in the bathroom. You can even purchase one at the dollar store! Just pop a grocery bag in the can for a quick trash bag and you’re all set!
  9. 9. Bathroom Mat Stepping out of the shower isn’t exactly the best when you don’t have anything to catch the dripping water--even if you have dried off in the shower. A bathroom mat saves so much effort and the risk of slipping. (Not our image. Source.)
  10. 10. Shower Curtain Say you are the first of your roommates to move into this apartment and you don’t have one of those nice showers that doesn’t require a curtain. You’ll want to get a curtain before taking that first shower or there will be lots of water to sop up! Also, don’t forget curtain hooks. (Not our image--source.)
  11. 11. Paper Towels Though paper towels shouldn’t replace bath towels, hand towels, or dish towels, they are still one of the most handy products in the house! Anything that you’d rather not dirty a nice towel for, is a great job for a paper towel--and believe me, there are many of those situations!
  12. 12. Hand Soap This one is rather self-explanatory as well, unless you are a die hard hand sanitizer fan. The bottom line is: hand soap cleans better and is healthier for your skin and frankly, not expensive.
  13. 13. Dish Soap I suppose if you are using all paper plates, bowls, and plastic flatware, then this one is not an essential. However, if you have any non-disposable dishes, dish soap will come in handy, and hopefully before the sink is overflowing with dirty dishes. ;)
