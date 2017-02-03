The horizon is brightening for the building industry, according to a survey of 300 building contractors across France, Germany and the U.K. conducted by L.E.K. Consulting in Spring 2016. Contractors polled anticipated an increase in business, remain loyal to their preferred merchants and revealed the purchasing criteria they prioritize.



The survey emphasized the significant value creation opportunities for building materials manufacturers and merchants. Manufacturers can justify higher prices by leveraging brand reputation, product warranty, and the durability and energy efficiency of materials, while merchants, on the other hand, can improve stock availability, delivery speed and the breadth of their offerings.



At the same time, the survey revealed that the internet and smart home technology represent currently underexploited growth vectors.



In this Executive Insights L.E.K. Consulting’s Frédéric Dessertine, David Danon-Boileau and Maxime Julian examine the results of the survey and discuss the implications for building contractors in France.