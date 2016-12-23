20161223早會

鳳山分公司 早會簡報 FP 黃彥禎 Kyle
全球股匯市
美國重要經濟數據 11月耐久財訂單：-4.6% ( X ) 上週初領失業金人數：27.5萬人 ( X ) 第三季GDP年率：3.2%→3.5% ( O ) 11月個人消費物價指數(PCE)：1.4% ( O ) 11月核心PCE：1.6% ( ...
道瓊指數
VIX恐慌指數
若高檔修正
FP回訓分享-指單(1/9開業) 指 定 單 獨 信 託 全 權 委 託 穩健投資基金、ETF Robot Advisors 經理費：0.6%~1.8% 信管費：0.2% 銀行保管費：0.1% (低消3500~4000/月) 門檻：5000萬T...
FP回訓分享-詩雅(保經) 保障型商品 殘扶險 #1~6級殘扶金相同 (調漲保費) #有效避免實質課稅 短年期儲蓄險 台幣1~3年期 美元分紅保單 #6年固定利率還 本將消失 #投資型保單 7年期保本 型商品 連結國際板 債券
台灣加入CRS還早，但遲早！ #海外資金回流規劃 #預留稅源傳承規劃
元大人壽每日一報導
宣達事項 1.儲蓄險+祝扶年年附約DF全數月底下架！加緊把握！ 2. 本週新基金IPO：保德信策略報酬ETF組合基金 (12/19~12/23) 3.IPO預告： 元大美國政府20年期(以上)債券傘型ETF → 1/3~1/5 群益納斯達克生技...
