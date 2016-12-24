  1   European Congress of Homeopathy Riga, Latvia 2011 ANDROCTONUS AMOREUXII HEBRAEUS Getting to know the Androctonus p...
  2   Elizalde, from Buenos Aires, Argentina and the Argentine School had a great influence in many Schools all over the...
  3   4. Cosmos, Logos and new approaches: Cosmos: the universal laws that are ruling our material world will produce, a...
  4   Last but not the least, our thanks to Samuel Hahnemann, the man who blessed our souls with his eternal knowledge. ...
  5   A mandala type of dream. I was in a room with a dark bearded man. He showed me some Chinese ink he will draw with ...
  6   Desire to fight, violent and cruel. (Clinical) Desire to fight and kill. (Clinical) Felt that people were laughing...
  7   An erotic sort of dream. I spent a whole week in bed with a close friend at my mother and father's, cooking and cl...
  8   Dream started outside of a school-type building. My husband and I sat next to my mum and dad at the back of an aud...
  9   Indifference and cold heart. Pushed kids out of bed with no compassion; would usually have felt very guilty doing ...
  10   Nostalgia This last group of symptoms shows the internal being, his internal sufferings. It shows what was left o...
  11   Clinical cases: Case I E. F., female, born in 1970, working in the Police Force. First consultation on June 2004:...
  12   During pregnancy: she was weeping, crying and sobbing for hours. “I just couldn’t stop crying and trembling all o...
  13   Teenage years: “I start having sex at 16. I had no feelings for him”. (for the boyfriend to whom she made sex the...
  14   During the first years, Androctonus potencies had been prescribed always due to the same returning condition: I r...
  15   This was a problem until January 2008. At the moment of her appointment, her mother was late parking the car, so ...
  16   Conclusions The clinical cases are showing that we are in the right path. The understanding of the Androctonus pa...
  17   Kent, James T., Lectures on Homeopathic Philosophy, New Delhi, B. Jain Publishers, 1974 Kent, James T., Lectures ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Androctonus

57 views

Published on

Getting to know the Androctonus patient
A study based on Jeremy Sherr proving
Claudio C. Araujo et al.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
57
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Androctonus

  1. 1.   1   European Congress of Homeopathy Riga, Latvia 2011 ANDROCTONUS AMOREUXII HEBRAEUS Getting to know the Androctonus patient A study based on Jeremy Sherr proving Claudio C. Araujo et al. Summary Ignatia is not suitable for persons or patients in whom anger, eagerness, or violence is predominant, but for those who are subject to rapid alternations of gaiety and disposition to weep, or in whom we notice the other emotional states indicated at the end of the following list of ignatia symptoms, provided always that the other corporeal morbid symptoms resemble those that this drug can produce. Even in a high potency, Ignatia is a main remedy in cases of vexation in subjects who have no tendency to break out violently or to revenge themselves, but who keep their annoyance to themselves; in whom, in a word, the remembrance of the vexatious occurrence is wont to dwell in the mind, and so also especially in morbid states which are produced by occurrences that cause grief. S. Hahnemann, Materia Medica Pura, 1830 Samuel Hahnemann was the first one who noticed that, after the homeopathic proving of a remedy, some mental personal characteristics were coming up so vividly that could not be left aside, but, mostly, should be taken into consideration and later on, as a reference. Since then, many homeopaths had been trying to increase our medical knowledge on the patient, rather than using solely the selected characteristic symptoms of any given clinical disease. J. T. Kent was one of the leaders of this movement, increasing widely our knowledge on the mental sphere of many remedies. We shall find by examining the symptoms of this remedy that the intellectual feature predominates, as in the metal; that the affections are disturbed only in a limited way. …He is tormented in his mind by the inflowing of troublesome thoughts, and especially at night his thoughts torment him to the extent that he is extremely anxious, and this puts him in a hurry and in a fidget, and he goes out and walks and walks, and the faster he walks the faster he thinks he must walk, and he walks till fatigued. Argentum nitricum, Kent´s Materia Medica From Kent´s Materia Medica, a new approach of the study of a remedy had started. As he said “by examining the symptoms of this remedy” we can admit that he was not only seeking for characteristic or general symptoms, but he was looking for the person who should need a homeopathic remedy especially suited for him. He was trying to build an image of the patient/remedy through the symptoms brought by the provers. This idea was taken forward by homeopaths like Dr. Paschero and Dr. Masi
  2. 2.   2   Elizalde, from Buenos Aires, Argentina and the Argentine School had a great influence in many Schools all over the world, mostly in Brazil. Although using different methodologies, our goal is the same: from a group of symptoms brought by the provers, using a given scientific method to analyze the data produced by J. Sherr and the Dynamis Scholl, we are trying to build an homeopathic image of the, in this case, Androctonus am. hebr. patient. The material and methodology are explained during the next steps of this paper. Introduction Jeremy Sherr and his colleagues from Israel had produced some very interesting pathogenesis over the years. Our School in Rio de Janeiro had been studying these data in order to bring to life the individual picture of each one of those experimentations on the healthy individual. We build a hypothesis on every new pathogenesis and we put it on test with our clinical patients. This paper is the result of one of these studies, together with clinical results. Methods Based on the steps laid out by the Miletus School (6th century BC) that had been the cornerstones of modern scientific approach towards the study of reality, we are using those same fundaments as guiding lines to our study: 1. Physis: We are assuming that our field of work, the manifested part of reality we are aiming to study is Sherr’s Androctonus proving. Synthesis rubrics, added by trustful authors, were also used in order to bring the full picture of the remedy. Metaphysical ideas and interpretations were left outside the study, due to the fact that only what is happening in the manifested world (physis) is to be used for the general understanding of the remedy. 2. Causes and affects Reality continues and spread itself from causes to effects and a given effect will turn itself to be the cause of the next new effect. We are assuming that a given symptom/sensation, being caused by a former sensation, can cause a next new symptom. 3. The Arché Our theoretical proposal is: there will be a primal individual misunderstanding regarding of what is coming towards ourselves from reality around us. Our hypothesis is that each and every one of us (and each and every single remedy) has its own personal way to receive and feel reality. Reality is not the same to every one of us and we will build our life defenses, strategies, sufferings and frustrations from that particular way to see the world around us. This altered form to perceive reality, in order to become a symptom, shall be a suffering. Must be a painful experience regarding people, ourselves and/or the world we perceive. It will be the aim of our study to find out what stands for Androctonus first dis- interpretation of reality and how it will continue inside him. How it will move from this first misunderstanding towards more and more new reactive symptoms.
  3. 3.   3   4. Cosmos, Logos and new approaches: Cosmos: the universal laws that are ruling our material world will produce, as a result and consequence, the harmony that surrounds our everyday life. Health and sickness are both the presence and the absence of harmony. Dis-ease is dis-harmony. The homeopathic main goal is to help and cure the sick. To bring back the patient´s former unbalanced way of feeling into order. But to achieve this goal we must know what is dis-order, how it manifest itself in any given patient. We should be able to recognize, in every single patient/remedy, what is disease, how it begins and how it moves inside the organism towards the full destruction of health. It should be clear to all of us what health is and what is disease. We should assume this knowledge, facing prejudice and modern morality. Last, we must keep clear in our minds that this new individual balanced state (the results obtained by Vis medicatrix medicamentosa) had never being felt before by the patient in his whole life. It will be a completely new experience for him, to see and feel the world through this new aligned individual apparatus. Logos: There is a logic intellectual structure regarding the Androctonus psychological approach and understanding. Logic is part of any given study that is to be discussed. New studies and alternatives to understanding the remedy shall be produced. This procedure has been encouraged, long before, by the school of Thales of Miletus. It means that the study results of should not represent a complete understand of the remedy. But new studies and data shall be done in order to increase our knowledge on every single substance to be used as a homeopathic remedy. There will never be an end to the understanding of a remedy. Material The material used is Sherr’s pathogenesis of Androctonus, a scorpion species native of Israel. A full description of this valuable being (for us homeopaths, I must say…) is brilliant lay down by Sherr in the introduction of his proving and we fully recommend its reading. Some rubrics from Synthesis are already present, rubrics added by some other homeopathic authors regarding this remedy. Androctonus pathogenesis is fully transcribed to the repertorial language in Synthesis, helping us in any sense to approach the remedy. Acknowledgements We feel very much obliged to say that, without Sherr efforts and of his collaborators in bringing to light the true image of this medicine, nothing related to this paper could have been done. And none of the results with the patients helped by this remedy could have been achieved. Sherr’s work is an example for all of us, helping Homeopathy to follow its own path of greatness and service to mankind in Medicine. Thanks to our colleagues from Letra Homeopatica, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, through encouragement, support and participation in all the study and analysis of the material: Dr. Cynthia. Carvalho M.D., Dr. André Pessanha M.D., Dr. Angela Moscoso M.D., Dr. Daniela Alves M.D., Dr. Jorge Frederico Fortes M.D., Dr. Louis Barros M.D., Dr. Marly Guedes M.D., Dr. Mariza Salgueiro M.D. Dr. Julieta Figueiredo, M.D. and to all colleagues who have been studying and contributing to the Homeopathic Science.
  4. 4.   4   Last but not the least, our thanks to Samuel Hahnemann, the man who blessed our souls with his eternal knowledge. The remedy His first perception of reality: How the impressions coming from the world, from people and from his relatives reach him? Felt disconnected from the human race, as if everyone were another species. Directionless. (7) Totally detached, not from self but from surroundings. (10) I feel entirely alone, that I am viewing the world through one hole, for it all seems just a picture, and the rest of the world shares a different viewfinder together. I don't want to join theirs though. (7) In the evening felt very lonely and desolate, although not alone. She felt separated, detached, disconnected and unreal. (7) Felt tense and absolutely alone, but sure that the rest of the world was mad, not her. She felt defiant with others and would not be manipulated. (7) On occasions experienced fear, especially of being attacked in the street. (1) Felt out of control. His emotions took over. Felt terror, panic, fear and that he could not cope. (2) Absolutely terrified of dog on street for no apparent reason, with numbness and tingling through every part of his body, followed by a sick feeling in the stomach. He felt shaken for hours later. (2) Overwhelmed by terror, panic and fear, like a psychic attack. Then specifically became fear of being psychically tested as if confronted by something absolutely horrible, as in a "cult initiation ordeal." He felt so scared he had to shut the door, with a feeling that something would appear from behind it if he left it open. (4) Our hypothesis is that the impression of solitude and his feeling as if he was a stranger in this (in his eyes) violent and dreadful planet, is Androctonus first experience in this world. The symptoms had been brought during the proving, it´s a suffering feeling who had born in his imagination. This threatening world is bound to hurt him, “he felt so scared he had to shut the door”. But “she felt defiant”, she decided to fight those strange folks around her. She decided she will “not be manipulated”. Androctonus is to be manipulated. And he has to fight back. Fight back means that one need to find out weapons in order to achieve one´s goal. But before starting to look for guns and knives, its necessary first be able to use them. And then comes what we believe is his second step: Androctonus needs to become cold, brainy and violent, in order to defend himself. And he found out that he had to remove the feminine principle inside him, leaving only his masculine part alive in himself.
  5. 5.   5   A mandala type of dream. I was in a room with a dark bearded man. He showed me some Chinese ink he will draw with and then there are five of us-- myself, him, a young woman and man and an older woman-- sitting in a circle. The young man declares that he is searching for perfection. One after another we all stand to show that each one of us is, too. Only the young woman does not participate. She looks like a friend of mine and I realize now that my inclination was to exclude her from the dream as without her we made up a perfect mandala. (25) A Mandala (the non-written representation of an idea, a feeling, a deep cultural aspect or an archetype) will be perfect without the young woman. There is no room for her in his life. Androctonus had removed her from his internal being in order to search for perfection. Removing the feminine principle brings the impossibility to have a conjugal love, to have a family, children, to sympathize with anyone else. The absence of love removes in Androctonus the Empathic feeling for mankind and produces violence. It will turn him into an intellectual more than an affectionate and emotional being. Things will be decided through the use of reason, not affection. We got now the most easily found features of Androctonus, symptoms representing those changes in behavioral attitudes: Intellectual Felt calm and controlled in a situation where usually nervous. (20) Mind very clear and aware. More able to concentrate and meditate, though usually her mind was restless. (25) Relaxed and able to watch TV with which he was usually bored. (28) Unusually happy and fit in the morning, felt content and calm, performed many jobs and tasks. This alternated with boredom, apathy and indecision. (28) Felt clear and alert in the morning although he had drunk much and slept little the night before. (29) Violence Dreams of fire. Of throwing gunpowder into a fire. (Clinical) Increased irritability, a "how dare you!" feeling. Felt like tearing offenders to pieces with his bare hands. He felt an enormous surge of violent emotions at trifles, and had to exercise great control to stop outbursts of violence and impulses to hurt someone. Felt that "everyone was a creep". Could not be bothered with anyone. (2) Assertive, impatient, aggressive. Felt resentful and abused. Had no control over her temper. Bellowed and lashed out at everyone. In the evening, furious for no apparent reason. Wanted to kill her husband and children, banged doors and threw things. By bedtime, she felt fine but the intensity of her evil thoughts was very frightening. (7)
  6. 6.   6   Desire to fight, violent and cruel. (Clinical) Desire to fight and kill. (Clinical) Felt that people were laughing at him, making fun of him, and had to fight them all. (Clinical) Dream of somebody attacking me. I held my hands up and then with one strike between the eyes, I killed the opponent. (Clinical) In the street, he felt aggressive and very strong, that his umbrella was a knife, and desired to smash people up. (29) Desire to pick an argument or fight. (29) Nasty dream. Someone was trying to kill me and I fought the person by sinking my teeth into the index and second finger, penetrating right into the bone. (4) As we can see, violence is only towards the others. Is a reaction - “someone was trying to kill me” – due to some violence performed against him. Violence in Androctonus should never be violence by itself. It will always be a defensive reaction. Lack of Morality In a public place jumped up and played antics, and though many people watched, did not care. (29) Desired alcohol and drugs, a feeling of wanting to escape. (29) It seemed as though he was a different person, very similar to the way he had been in adolescence, but in a much more powerful manner. These emotions were so intense he wanted to rip his chest apart to let them out. He lost all control over his emotions, which seemed to come from a deep and distant part of himself, a darker side. He desired to continue the proving for the rest of his life. (29) Dream of people's heads being chopped off. I was weighing them. One weighed 28 lb. and I declared it should only weigh 12 lb., the women at relaxation class told us. My husband appeared and shouted: 'Yours would weigh at least 3 stone. Let me try it. I'll chop it off. It won't hurt and we can put it back together.' I was petrified. I woke up in the middle of the chase and actually hit him in the eye. (7) Her husband acts towards her as if he had no moral feelings – “I´ll chop it off!” – He doesn´t care for her. He is acting moved by his amoral rational thoughts, weighting all the chopped heads. Sexuality without love Very strong liking and disliking to people. Very intense, ranging from immense sexual attraction to extreme hatred. Spoke with hatred and maliciousness about colleagues. (4) Ailments from disappointed love and being 'dumped' by a lover, leading to promiscuity, taking on lovers with no feeling and then dumping them, desire to kill. (Clinical) Intensely erotic dream. (4)
  7. 7.   7   An erotic sort of dream. I spent a whole week in bed with a close friend at my mother and father's, cooking and cleaning, popping out to the kitchen in my nightie for food and each time my mother saying, "There's nothing rude going on between you two," and me assuring her that our relationship was strictly platonic. (7) A dream about a dinner party with a couple who used to live behind us. The husband suddenly kissed me, which was a real experience, very exciting. He then held my hand under the table and as I was washing up, he asked me when I was free to see him. I was flabbergasted. The "old me" was flattered and thought, "What fun, how exciting," and the older me thought, "How arrogant of him. What about my husband?" and refused. There was a conflict in me. (7) After the feminine principle had been removed, sex is to be performed without love. It will be used only as a primitive relieve of a physiological tension or as an aggression toward others. “Taking on lovers with no feeling”. Aversion to his family. Incredibly sensitive to noise, can't bear it, hundreds of thoughts pop in and out of my brain, thoughts of 'why are we here?', deep philosophical issues. Every day things disappear from my mind. Am free from pressing, nagging responsibilities, just a black thunder sits within me, and I feel afraid of what I might do next. My eyes are staring and full of hate. Just looking at the children sends them frantic. I have no control over my emotions. Impatient, snappy, shouting, felt trapped and despairing. Growled at her children. (12) Angry with her children and family. (7, 12, 17, 28) Dream that I was late for an appointment because I couldn't find my car. Crossing the road (outside the flats I lived in as a child) I dropped pounds of vegetables on the crossing. Passersby helped me pick them up. I came to the church hall where I used to go to Sunday school and my parents were there watching or taking part in a play. Eventually I confessed to them (feeling frightened of their reaction) that I have lost my car. They laughed at me and said that they had taken it. I felt terribly hurt at their laughing and thoughtlessness. I felt that I had let people down and started to cry more and more. It was our impression that Androctonus is most likely of not have a family. We should not forget that the provers were not Androctonus patients, but only people sensitive to the remedy. And they probably have families, children and relatives. The Androctonus patient will never get any children. He/she is making love just for fun and revenge. Aversion to his mother Dream of my mother prancing around a guest house which was not clean, let alone decorated. All the walls and floors were orange and red. Two people arrived for bed and breakfast, and my mother ushered them in, sweeping the floor as she went. I lose my temper and tell her she's a stupid cow. (7)
  8. 8.   8   Dream started outside of a school-type building. My husband and I sat next to my mum and dad at the back of an audience of about 30 people, none of whom I knew. Someone said that there would be three recitals by certain opera-type singers and I thought, "How awful. I hate opera singers. Fancy having to sit through this." To my amazement the singing was not shrill, but gentle and the music was the only sort of classical I like. It was so short and was over in no time it seemed. What a relief, I felt. I turned to my mom and dad to say that it was all right and their seats were empty. I thought that my mother must be feeling ill and that my dad had gone with her. However, we sat and waited and a middle-aged lady said, "Look what I have bought. It's from France. It's a calendar." It was twelve squares of knitting joined together with a knitting needle in it. It seemed weird but modern. I was looking down at a book in front of me on the table and said, "Now, this is beautiful!" It was open, and the page I was looking at was mainly printed in gold in large areas and the pages were very soft, almost like thin suede. All the pages were printed in gold. On waking the memory of the book was very vivid and so beautiful. (20) Had dream about her mother. Woke feeling angry with her and has since been much ruder to her. (7) A mother is the feminine principle most connected to us from the very beginning of our lives. She breast feed us, caring and supporting her children through many years of our lives, giving us plenty of affection. It is easy to understand why Androctonus will have a very difficult relationship with his mother. She represents something that he strongly wants to get rid of: Love, caring and tenderness, things that belong to the feminine principle. Suspicious of his friends As soon as his friends arrived and began talking to him, he felt much worse. (5) Speech slurred, answered with difficulty, was indisposed to talk and averse to company. (16) Desired company but could not be bothered to see anyone; felt lonely as if he didn't belong. (21) Aversion to talking. (25) Aversion to entertainment, desire to stay at home. Conversation difficult. (25) Dreams about visiting some friends we haven't visited for about a year. I fell asleep there, and when I woke, my friend was talking normally and I couldn't move my mouth. I felt great panic, although he appeared not to bother. His wife showed me the houses they were building and were going to sell in the field at the back and I could talk again. I had never seen the houses before. (22) To meet one´s friends is at least to have a good time. To see people we love, go to a movie, being in a party and have a lovely evening. Androctonus, when at his friends, cannot express himself. A conversation for him is a difficult task. When confronted with his friends achievements he is speechless. Maybe ashamed the way he is leading his life? “Felt lonely, as if he didn´t belong”.
  9. 9.   9   Indifference and cold heart. Pushed kids out of bed with no compassion; would usually have felt very guilty doing this. (7) Canceled an appointment without any remorse. Thought "maybe I shall feel guilt later." (7) She dreamt that she had murdered her grandfather by poking a knitting needle through his eyes while he slept. Though she felt no remorse, she wanted to be punished but no one would accept her guilt. Was told by her friends that she had responsibilities and could not go to jail and the police refused to prosecute. Was frightened by the dream. (7) Feels much more self centered. Have given up all the permanent favors I do for people I don't want to do any more. Feel I need more time for me. I must feel guilt but I don't think I do. I feel the nasty side of my character is emerging much more aggressive and domineering. I don't want people's good opinion of me as someone who is nice. Very unusual. (7) Able to argue without upset or feelings of guilt, which felt marvelous. (15) Felt she should forgive her parents for any blame of real or imagined slights; at the same time she felt as if knots were untying within her. (25) (curative symptom?) Much more untidy. The house was a mess and it didn't bother her. Made ineffectual efforts to tidy up and then lost interest. Desire to sit undisturbed and just look. (25) Felt 'stoned.' Tried to express himself to a friend but could not. Behaved in a dreamy absent-minded way. His friends thought that he had taken drugs. (29) He lost interest in his usual intellectual occupation. (29) Dream that I murdered my grandfather by poking a knitting needle through one of his eyes when he was asleep. He died peacefully and it appeared that he had had brain hemorrhage. I confessed and no one believed me. A close friend explained he was 86 anyway and I had children to look after and responsibilities, I couldn't afford the luxury of easing my conscience and going to prison. I did confess properly to the police and they refused to prosecute. I wanted to be punished, yet felt no remorse myself. The confusion of what I should do took more time than thinking of poor grandfather. It frightened me. (7) The Androctonus patient is all by himself. He will come to our praxis as a rational lonely man, full of justifications on this and that, blaming everyone for his attitudes towards mankind. He can´t count on friends and relatives when he needs them. He became isolated, suspicious, friendless and affectionless. The same sensation he felt in the very beginning of his life is back. This is true with all the remedies/patients: the very first suffering sensation will come now and then in everyone´s life. The difference is that now his sensations are all justifiable, there will be a lot of daily experiences to justify those feelings. A frightening dream. I had left my daughter with her grandparents while I went on holiday and when I returned, she had been taken. Everybody said nothing could be done about it. The police couldn't find her. I was worried and pictured that she was being tortured by strange men and possibly murdered. I was going on the TV to appeal. (22) That symptom before is a combination of everything altogether: Violence from others, distance from her family and children and no possible help from friends and society. Androctonus will blame the others for his loneliness and what is happening to his life. Desired company and sympathy, felt sorry for herself, better for crying. (12)
  10. 10.   10   Nostalgia This last group of symptoms shows the internal being, his internal sufferings. It shows what was left of his original feelings. They show us the moment in his life when he was cared by his family, when he had a house with a kitchen and a table, and all of his family were sitting and eating together. But at the same time the symptoms shows that the doors of his past life are closed forever. Dream about being little again and by the sea with my family, walking on a wooden promenade with a friendly white goat. (25) Dream about childhood, walking on the top floor of my grammar school. (25) Dream that my son got on a bus by himself when we were standing at the bus stop. I chased after him, first by foot and then on the next bus. He got off at the next bus stop and walked back along the road to the first stop. I caught up with him and was very angry. The road was the same one that I used to catch the bus on with my mother when I was small. Vivid and confused dream. (25) Dream …A seventy-year-old lady went past and took a paper from her front door. It was my grandparents' house. She turned and saw us and we apologized and said we seemed to be in the wrong house. I noticed that the front door was bricked up so that it couldn't open. She said it was to stop intruders and she has only one floor to lock now. (22) Dream of standing in a bathroom with lots of large grand basins and bidets in a new house we had moved to. "It's the thing from the old house I want," I said. (20) Curative symptoms Dreams of being on a sandy beach with rocks on one side. There was a 20 - foot waterfall into the sea. I sort of floated halfway up the waterfall and there I saw a long-haired young girl in her twenties, topless with a neat body. She was shy. Nothing lascivious in the mind. I just admired her beauty. (24) Felt more love for her mother, friends and husband. (7) Dream of seeing a man I know and had tremendous regard for. I went up and hugged him with great spontaneity and affection and then stood talking to him, looking straight into his eyes. It was a very liberating feeling, as up till now, even in my dreams, I have behaved with great constraint with him. (25) If we expected our patient to be cured, these two groups of symptoms should appear: The return of the feminine principle expressing his desire of retrieving himself from violence and rationality: “I just admire her beauty” means the acceptance of love, of harmony, of nature in his fullness. And at last: the return of love for his friends, relatives and mankind.
  11. 11.   11   Clinical cases: Case I E. F., female, born in 1970, working in the Police Force. First consultation on June 2004: She came into my praxis carrying her gun, she carries her gun everywhere. She burst into my office saying: “please, do something or I’ll kill him, myself and our baby!” On her ex-fiancée: “I can´t help stop thinking on all the bad things I will do to him. I will come to his house and I will shoot him down!” Suicidal thoughts, wants to shoot his baby son and herself. “I want to see him feeling down, needing me, despairing to see our son. But no, he’s fine, digging his life and I’m feeling miserable” Strong weeping and crying out loud. Wants to bite all things around her, had to hold her screams. Mind: During pregnancy: “I start to feel suffocated, had to stop work as a policeman, I felt prisoner of my own body, of my son, I never wanted to have children, he (her fiancée) had insisted”. She felt rejected after got pregnant. “I didn’t want to have any children. He raped me on that day” (ex-fiancée is also a policeman) She is very jealous. Many of their fights and quarrels were due to her jealousy. “Why are you not honest with me? (Supposing her fiancée had other women). “I had nowhere to go, my salary was not enough, could not have sex with another men (due to her body change, to pregnancy), I felt forsaken”. She loves and rejects her son. She became very aggressive with her baby. “I want to beat him up, want to drop him down, I feel like a prisoner of him”. “I want to take care of me”. She’s breast feeding her baby. “When he throws milk out on me, I shout angrily on him or I press him strongly against me”. She left her fiancée during the fifth month of pregnancy due to a lot of quarreling. One month before the deliver, she started a new relationship with someone else. She went to Law School to become a Policeman. She had been involved in gun fire in the most dangerous areas around Rio, saying that she like very much fighting against drug dealers. She wanted to have these guys locked inside the jail. Love to read religious books on spirituality. Irritability and anger, before menses. “I’m too responsible”.
  12. 12.   12   During pregnancy: she was weeping, crying and sobbing for hours. “I just couldn’t stop crying and trembling all over”. She wanted to throw any objects on her fiancée, want to beat him up. To her mother she said: “I want to see you in the gutter, under the bridge, you’re a f** hippie”. Some years ago she put a lot of pressure on her mother to sell their only flat. When she had it done, she convinced her mother to give her all the money, saying that her mother was not capable to take care of the money. And she never gave the money back. About all the help she’s now receiving from her mother, caring for her son: “She’s compensating the bad thing she had done to me, nothing else”. She’s seducing the actual flat owner she’s renting. She is very sensitive to noise. Some months after birth, she split from her new boyfriend, suspicious that he’s actually a thief. (He is a Marine officer!). She is long gone away from all of her friends, doesn´t want to be in touch with them. Police Officer: “I’d tried many jobs before. I was desperate. I try first a restaurant, but my partner took away all our money and disappeared. Then I read that many working opportunities were offered in the Police Force. I thought: if I become a policeman, I can track him down and have my money back”. “I love the action, I feel bored when nothing happens in my shift” (shooting, etc) “Our Justice system is a joke. Everyone up there is bribed: Judges, lawyers, you named it. It’s impossible to rely upon a corrupt system like that”. I don’t care about material things. Just want to reach a normal life. But if I’m broke, I become completely desperate. Childhood: “I woke up during the night many times, and if I didn’t see my mom I’ll start crying. But I did it always hidden behind the curtains. I didn’t want anyone to seeing me crying” “I always missed my mother too much” “I wanted to share with her my moments, my feelings, but it was always that empty feeling coming from her. Life was passing away meaningless. I felt as I was dependent of her” Her father left the family when she was two years old. “I don’t remember him at all” The one I was really missing was my mom. Some years later her mom got a second marriage with a widower with four children. “My life changed, from a peaceful one to a raging sea”. “She got married only to have a good life, for money”. “I start to see her as a weak person; she stops working to become a housewife”. “I would never accept a man that wanted to take me away from my professional life”. Lately: “When the money was over, I felt responsible for many things, to take care of what was left of our family”. Her mother got two more kids from the second marriage. But then this marriage also went over when her stepfather lost all his money in the Stock Market. She’s very afraid of the sea. She used to hold her feces inside her, “don’t know why”.
  13. 13.   13   Teenage years: “I start having sex at 16. I had no feelings for him”. (for the boyfriend to whom she made sex the first time). I thought I was frigid. After that, I had many relationships: I always choose the bad wild guys, crazy ones, no routine whatsoever”. I had many dogs, pets. I used to take much care of them. “These small ones are dependent on you”. During childhood and teenage years she had several disagreements with her mother. She still blames her of many problems in her life. Sleep: I feel better if I don’t sleep many hours. If I sleep, I’ve got the sensation that I’m wasting my time. Skin Acne at face and nates. Itching all over. Boils under her arms Dreams: Vivid dreams, about facts of the day before. Dream that I’ m a prisoner in someplace; to be free I need to kill someone. Her actual boyfriend was taken away by a sea wave and was sinking in the sand. A second sea wave came and took the two of us. I was right in the middle of two high waves. Generals Exercises amel. She needed to exercise herself every day. Bathing amel. (she was taking three showers a day) Sensitive to warm weather. Perspires too much. After the first single dose (1M): “I felt like it was a strong tranquilizer! I felt lighter as all the things that were crushing me were about to be solved”. But four days after the remedy, her best friend happens to be killed: “I went to despair but only some days after and it was not on my mind anymore”. No more suicidal thoughts or ideas about killing her son. I’m considering bringing the boy for his father to see him. “The guy I was dating was lying to me, he was using drugs” “I always think about buying you a gift in everything I see” (in fact she’s bringing me gifts all over these years!) “I felt better after breaking down this relationship”. Follow up: During these years she took from time to time high potencies of Androctonus, single doses, up to 100M. She moved to a small town near Rio de Janeiro, saying that she will only be happy living near Nature.
  14. 14.   14   During the first years, Androctonus potencies had been prescribed always due to the same returning condition: I received a call from her, and she was always saying: “I’m in a fret, I want to striking him down, please, could you give another dose of that remedy?” It happens for about two years, every four or five months. Then she put away her gun, went away from police action, bought a house in that small city and changed her life. She became friends with her ex-husband until he died with a sudden disease (I don’t have information on that). She started to take care of her son and became a careful mother. I believe that this was the first deep change in her attitude. She also changed towards her mother. She’s more feminine and those aggressive moments are almost completely gone. In the last two years she had been involved in a serious relationship and got married. She’s now very happy with her family. And she still brings me special gifts, in every consultation… Case II M. C., female, student, born in 2001. First consultation in October 2004: Her parents are both medical doctors. They looked for homeopathic treatment due to the common complaints during childhood: Tendency to take cold. Monthly tonsillitis. Daily rhinitis. She suffers also from sinusitis and asthma. She had tonsillitis before a dancing performance at school. Cough during winter, running nose, “never stops”. Increased adenoids, blocked nose and sinusitis, these last days. From time to time, she suffered from bronco spasms. She coughs and vomits. Leucorrhoea. Epistaxis, from time to time. (due to rhinitis?) Otitis. Itching in pudenda, redness around anus, worse from chocolate. “She is been on antibiotics every month” her mother says. She is worse from cold weather and from strong odors She loves dancing. Her mother says that she is very dictatorial. Sensitive to reproaches from parents. She’s afraid of dark. “No other fears”, says her mother. She defies her parents; she sits on the floor crying out loud when her desires are not attended. She loves music, singing and dancing. She says that she want to be a ballerina. She lives in a world of fantasy, stays in her bedroom all day telling stories to “her daughters”, her puppets. She was on several homeopathic remedies until 2008. I did try to interview her in order to get more of her personal symptoms, but her mother always interfered, answering herself all the questions addressed to her child. And she didn´t improve completely from her symptoms, only a partial clinical improvement on some complaints.
  15. 15.   15   This was a problem until January 2008. At the moment of her appointment, her mother was late parking the car, so she stepped into my office all by herself. “I’m having several nightmares”, she said: Girls running away from boys, one of the boys buried a stick in the eye of her friend, pulled it out and opened her brain out. My parents bought me a diamond and some thieves went after it, shooting my parents down. I dream with the “Deadly bite” (A horror movie) “From time to time I see things. I imagine things at daylight and they showed up in my dreams: People killing each other. Gun firing. I dream also with rape situations”. She has also dreams about accidents: car crashing, a motorcycle running over some people. Her 2 years old brother was driving his daddy’s car, hitting a tree. Dreams: with rats attacking her. Dreams: with sharks and snakes. One of those sharks attacked me and when I looked at his face I recognized my little brother. Dreams with earrings: her own ear fell on her lap, bleeding, just after she put her earring on. Dreams with her girl friend (She is constantly with this friend, her mother says that it’s almost an obsession). “I dreamt with my greatest enemy, I did cut his head off and my friend burned it down, in order to not let it grow once again”. (Hercules and the Hydra head?) “I want to run away but I can’t, all those building are getting higher, bigger and bigger”. Memory: Sometimes I forget everything that had happened with me, I forget how I got to some place. I forget what I went for to buy in a shop. I forgot what the teacher just explained. (not what she studied, she got very good marks in her school tests) She got confused, during a weekend, about where was she: if at her cousin’s house or if at grandma’s place. “I don’t want to tell this to my mom, she will think I got crazy”. She is on Androctonus since 2008. She took single doses starting from 10M up to 100M. Our last consultation was in February 2011. During these years after Androctonus her health completely improved. She suffers no more from allergic symptoms or acute tonsillitis, sinusitis, asthma, ear infections, epistaxis and all other clinical situations she suffered before. Her nightmares are all gone. Some of my remaining worries are: Her relationship with her friend is almost too strong. It’s an exclusive relationship. That friend is the one who helps her (in her dreams) to fight and cut off the Hydra´s head. She is the one she can count for. She should open herself to other friends and we hope that it should happen someday, after higher potencies. Her relationship with her mother tends to become more and more difficult, since she still sees her mother as a very closed and distant person. Let’s see what the future (and the higher potencies) will bring…
  16. 16.   16   Conclusions The clinical cases are showing that we are in the right path. The understanding of the Androctonus patient probably is right or at least we are very close of the remedy´s true nature, the scorpion that lives behind the rocks of Israel. Most of the elements found in Sherr´s proving had been showed by the patients. And Androctonus in high potencies, single doses and long intervals had proved itself its value. It had proved that those deep symptoms can be put into motion, they can change, we can free our patients from that pathologic look/sensation towards the world. Our patient can feel life around him the way it is. Without all those wrong impressions that caused as a consequence, all mistaken reactions we had seen before. Let´s wait for new studies on Androctonus and new clinical cases. That´s the way we got to increase our knowledge on this and on many other remedies. Aude sapere! Claudio C. Araujo drclaudiocaraujo@gmail.com Bibliography Allen, Timothy F., The Encyclopedia of Pure Materia Medica, New Delhi, B. Jain Publishers (original edition 1874) Araujo, Claudio C., Casos Agudos em Homeopatia, Rio de Janeiro, Ed. Cultura Médica, 2007 Araujo, Claudio C., Clinical verification on the pathogenetical symptoms of Anacardim, Proceedings of the LMHI Congress, Oostende, Belgium, 2008. Araujo, Claudio C., The homeopathic consultation and its main purposes, Proceedings of the LMHI Congress, Luzern Swiss, 2006 Hahnemann. Samuel, Organon of Medicine, 6th Edition, Calcutta, M. Bhattacharyya & Co., 1965 Hahnemann, Samuel, Materia Medica Pura, New Delhi, Jain Publishing Co., (original Edition 1830) Hahnemann, Samuel, The Chronic Diseases, their peculiar nature and their homeopathic cure, New Delhi, Jain Publishers, 1975 Hering, Constantine, The Guiding Symptoms of our Materia Medica, New Delhi, B. Jain Publishers (original edition 1891) Kent, James T. Kent´s Minor Writings on Homeopathy/comp. and edited by Klaus-Henning Gypser, Heidelberg, Haug, 1987
  17. 17.   17   Kent, James T., Lectures on Homeopathic Philosophy, New Delhi, B. Jain Publishers, 1974 Kent, James T., Lectures on Homeopathic Materia Medica, Calcutta, R. Sinha Roy (original edition 1904) Marcondes, Danilo, Iniciação à história da Filosofia, Rio de Janeiro, Zahar Ed., 1998. Schmidt, Pierre, The Art of Case Taking, New Delhi, B. Jain Publishers, 2003 Schmidt Pierre, The Art of Interrogation, Madrid, Editorial Dilema, 2003 Schroyens, Frederik, Repertorium Homeopathicum Syntheticum, London, Homeopathic Book Publishers (Electronic version 10), 2010 Sherr, Jeremy, Dynamic Provings Volume One, Worcester, England, Dynamis Books, 1997 Sherr, Jeremy, The dynamics and Methodology of Homeopathic Provings, Worcester, England, Dynamis Books,

×