Suzuki ignis kapcsolasi_rajzok

Előszó Előszó Jelen szervizkönyv a „Villamos kapcsolási rajzok” című 8A FEJEZETET tartalmazza, amely része a szervizkönyv ...
Tartalom Tartalom Óvintézkedések.................................................8A-0-1 Általános tájékoztató................
8A-0-1 Óvintézkedések • Az akkumulátor csatlakozóinak levétele előtt feltétlenül (1) kapcsoljuk ki a gyújtást és minden má...
8A-1-1 Általános tájékoztató A dugaszoló csatlakozók elrendezési rajzának jelölései [A-1] A kábelköteg megnevezése [A-1] A...
8A-1-2 A dugaszoló csatlakozók kódja és az érintkezők számozása Csatlakozó kódszáma/érintkező száma/az érintkezők kiosztás...
8A-1-3 Érintkezők egy csatlakozón belül (szaggatott vonal) (B15) / érintkezők különböző csatlakozókban (B14,B16) Egyesítő ...
8A-1-4 A csatlakozó helye, alakja és az érintkező száma A testelési (föld) pontok jelölése
8A-1-5 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajzának jelölései
8A-1-6 Az egyes rendszerek kapcsolási rajzainak jelölései A kapcsolási rajzok úgy vannak kialakítva, hogy az áram a rajz t...
8A-1-7 [A] A biztosíték száma [B] Az áramkör folytatása, oldal / irány [C] Az áramkör folytatása, pont / irány [D] Az egy ...
8A-1-8 Jelképek és jelölések Akkumulátor Test (föld) Biztosíték Tekercs, elektromágnes Fűtés Izzó Szivargyújtó Villamos mo...
8A-1-9 Gyújtáskapcsoló Kulcs nélküli ajtónyitó rendszer Indításgátló rendszer Kombinált műszer Világításkapcsoló Fényszóró...
8A-1-10 Rövidítések Oldallégzsák (jobb) Oldallégzsák (bal) Szervokormány Izzítógyertya Rövidítés Teljes megnevezés 2WD 2-k...
8A-1-11 A vezetékek / csatlakozók színjelölései ST Indító TCC Nyomatékváltó tengelykapcsoló TCM Sebességváltó vezérlőegysé...
8A-1-12 Feljegyzés
8A-3-1 A dugaszoló csatlakozók elrendezési rajza A motortér C: A motor kábelei Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-2 C: A motor kábelei Balkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A motor kábelkötege C01/GRY 1. befecskendező s...
8A-3-3 A motor kábelkötege C24/BLK MAP érzékelő C25/GRY ECT érzékelő C26/GRY Kopogásérzékelő C27/GRY Gépkocsisebesség-érzé...
8A-3-4 C: A motor kábelei Balkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-5 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A motor kábelkötege C33/BLK Olajszint kapcsoló C42 Generátor C45/BLK Indítómotor C46 In...
8A-3-6 C: A befecskendezés kábelei Balkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-7 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A befecskendező rendszer kábelkötege C19 ECT érzékelő C20 Üzemanyag-nyomás szabályozó C...
8A-3-8 E: A fő kábelköteg Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-9 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E01/BLK Fényszóró (jobb) E02/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E03/BLK M...
8A-3-10 E: A fő kábelköteg Balkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-11 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E01/BLK Fényszóró (jobb) E02/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E03/BLK ...
8A-3-12 E: A fő kábelköteg, és a hátrameneti lámpa kapcsolójának vezetéke Balkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-13 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E01/BLK Fényszóró (jobb) E02/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E03/BLK ...
8A-3-14 A műszerfal E: A fő kábelköteg Jobbkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E36/BLK Féklámpa k...
8A-3-15 E: A fő kábelköteg Balkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E25/BLK(DSL) Gázpedál érzékelő ...
8A-3-16 G: A műszerfal kábelkötege Jobbkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A műszerfal kábelkötege G01/BLK Komb...
8A-3-17 A műszerfal kábelkötege G67/GRY J/C G68/BLU J/C G69/BLU J/C G71/BLU Motor kábelköteg (C81-hez) G72/N(A/T) Motor ká...
8A-3-18 G: A műszerfal kábelkötege Balkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A műszerfal kábelkötege G01/BLK Kombi...
8A-3-19 A műszerfal kábelkötege G50/GRY(DSL) Indításgátló vezérlőegység G51/BLK Vezető oldali felfúvódó egység G56/BLK Ada...
8A-3-20 Ajtó, tető J: A mellső ajtó vezetékei, a hátsó ajtó vezetékei K: A tető vezetékei Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-21 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A mellső ajtó vezetéke (vezető oldali) J01/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő mo...
8A-3-22 J: A mellső ajtó vezetékei, a hátsó ajtó vezetékei K: A tető vezetékei Balkormányos gépkocsi
8A-3-23 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A mellső ajtó vezetéke (vezető oldali) J31/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő mo...
8A-3-24 A padló E: A konzol vezetékei L: A padló kábelkötege, az üzemanyag-szivattyú kábelkötege, a hátsó lökhárító kábelk...
8A-3-25 E: A konzol vezetékei L: A padló kábelkötege, az üzemanyag-szivattyú kábelkötege, a hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege Ba...
8A-3-26 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A padló kábelkötege L01/N Hátsó kombinált lámpa (jobb) L02/N Hátsó kombinált lámpa (ba...
8A-3-27 A hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege L77/N (jobbkormányos) L75/N (balkormányos) Hátsó ködlámpa A konzol vezetéke E95/N Pa...
8A-3-28 A hátsó rész O: A hátfali ajtó kábelkötege, a hátsó páramentesítő vezetéke Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A hátfali a...
8A-4-1 A testelési (föld) pontok
8A-4-2
8A-5-1 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza
8A-5-2 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza
8A-5-3 A biztosítékok és a védett rendszerek Biztosítékok a fő biztosítékdobozban Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 80 A Akku...
8A-5-4 15 A Fő relé ECM Indításgátló vezérlőegység Üzemanyag-szivattyú CKP érzékelő CMP érzékelő 1. befecskendező szelep 2...
8A-5-5 Az egyedi áramkörök biztosítékdoboza, Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (1. sz.) Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 15 A FRONT...
8A-5-6 15 A STOP Féklámpa kapcsoló A/T relé ECM Indításgátló vezérlőegység 20 A DOOR LOCK Ajtóreteszelő vezérlője 15 A AIR...
8A-5-7 Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (2. sz.) Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (3. sz.) Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 30 A Szervok...
8A-5-8 Feljegyzés
8A-6-1 A rendszerek kapcsolási rajzai A-1 A motorindító rendszer (M13A/M15A)
8A-6-2 A-1 A motorindító rendszer (DSL)
8A-6-3 A-2 Az akkumulátortöltő rendszer
8A-6-4 A-3 Az indításgátló rendszer (M13A/M15A)
8A-6-5 A-3 Az indításgátló rendszer (DSL)
8A-6-6 A-4 A gyújtásrendszer (M13A/M15A)
8A-6-7 A-5 A motorhűtő rendszer (M13A/M15A)
8A-6-8 A-5 A motorhűtő rendszer (DSL)
8A-6-9 Feljegyzés
8A-6-10 A-6 A motor-és légkondicionáló-vezérlő rendszer (M13A/M15A) (1/4)
8A-6-11 (2/4)
8A-6-12 (3/4)
8A-6-13 (4/4)
8A-6-14 A-6 A motor-és légkondicionáló-vezérlő rendszer (DSL) (1/4)
8A-6-15 (2/4)
8A-6-16 (3/4)
8A-6-17 (4/4)
8A-6-18 B-1 A szélvédőtörlő és mosó
8A-6-19 B-2 A hátsó ablaktörlő és mosó
8A-6-20 B-3 A hátsó ablak páramentesítő
8A-6-21 B-4 A villamos működtetésű ablakemelő
8A-6-22 B-5 A központi ajtózár
8A-6-23
8A-6-24 B-6 A távműködtetésű tükör Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
8A-6-25 B-6 A távműködtetésű tükör Balkormányos gépkocsi
8A-6-26 B-7 A kürt
8A-6-27 B-8 Az ülésfűtés
8A-6-28 C-1 A kombinált műszer (mérőműszerek)
8A-6-29 C-2 A kombinált műszer (jelzőlámpák)
8A-6-30 C-3 A kombinált műszer (figyelmeztető lámpák)
8A-6-31
8A-6-32 D-1 A fényszóró rendszer
8A-6-33 D-2 A fényszóró magasságállító rendszere
8A-6-34 D-3 A helyzetjelző, hátsó és rendszámtábla-megvilágító lámpa
8A-6-35 D-4 A mellső ködlámpa
8A-6-36 D-5 A hátsó ködlámpa
8A-6-37 Feljegyzés
8A-6-38 D-6 A megvilágító lámpák
8A-6-39
8A-6-40
8A-6-41 D-7 A belső világítás
8A-6-42 D-8 Az irányjelző és vészvillogó lámpa
8A-6-43 D-9 A féklámpa
8A-6-44 D-10 A hátrameneti lámpa
8A-6-45 E-1 A fűtés és légkondicionálás
8A-6-46 E-2 PTC fûtés
8A-6-47 F-1 Rádió / szivargyújtó
8A-6-48 F-2 A többfeladatú kijelző
8A-6-49 F-3 A zümmögő
8A-6-50 F-5 Az óra
8A-6-51 G-1 Az A/T vezérlőrendszer
8A-6-52
8A-6-53 G-2 A szervokormány
8A-6-54 Feljegyzés
8A-6-55 G-3 A légzsák vezérlőrendszer
8A-6-56
8A-6-57 G-4 A blokkolásgátló fékrendszer
8A-6-58
8A-6-59
8A-6-60
8A-7-1 A csatlakozók jegyzéke C C01 C02 C03 C04 C07 C08 C13 C14 C15 C16 C17 A/T C18 C19 C20 C21 C23 C24 DSL DSL C25 C26 C2...
8A-7-2 C54 C57 C58 C59 C60 C61 A/T C62 C63 C64 DSL C66 C68 C69 C70 DSL DSL DSL DSL C76 C77 C78 DSL C79 C80 C81 (G71-hez) C...
8A-7-3 E E01 E02 E03 E04 E05 E06 E11 E12 E13 E14 E15 E16 E20 E21 E22 E23 E25 E26 DSL DSL E27 E28 (C89-hez) E29 DSL DSL DSL...
8A-7-4 E59 E60 E61 DSL DSL E62 E63 E68 (E70-hez) DSL DSL DSL E69 (C90-hez) E70 (E68-hoz) E71 (L83-hoz) E72 (G74-hez) E73 (...
8A-7-5 G G01 G02 G03 G05 G09 Balkormányos G10 G11 G13 G15 G16 G17 G18 G19 G21 M13A/M15A G22 G25 G26 G27 G28 G30 G31 G32 G3...
8A-7-6 G56 G58 G66 G67 G68 G69 G71 (C81-hez) G72 (C82-höz) G73 (E73-hoz) G74 (E72-höz) G75 (L63-hoz) M13A/M15A A/T G76 (L6...
8A-7-7 J K J01 J02 J04 (G78-hoz) J05 J06 J07 J08 J11 J12 J14 (G79-hez) J15 J16 J18 J21 J22 J24 (G79-hez) J25 J26 J28 J31 J...
8A-7-8 L L01 L02 L04 L05 L11 L12 L15 L16 (L72-höz) L17 L18 L21 L22 L23 L25 L26 L27 L28 L31 L32 L34 L35 L51 L61 (E74-hez) L...
8A-7-9 O L83 (E95-höz) L91 L92 L93 L94 L95 123 46 5 1 2 3 4 21 21 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 O01 O02 O03 O04 O11 O12 O13 O14 ...
8A-7-10 Feljegyzés
8A-8-1 Szakkifejezések Angol Magyar A/C amplifier Légkondicionáló erősítő A/C mode actuator Légkondicionáló üzemmód működt...
8A-8-2 Angol Magyar Ignition coil Gyújtótekercs Ignition timing resister Gyújtásbeállító ellenállás Ignitor Gyújtóegység I...
8A-8-3 Angol Magyar Warning controller Figyelmeztető vezérlőkészülék Water-in-fuel sensor Víz-az-üzemanyagban érzékelő Wit...
8A-8-4
Készítette MAGYAR SUZUKI CORPORATION 1. kiadás: 2003. október 126 F
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Suzuki ignis kapcsolasi_rajzok

34 views

Published on

suzuki

Published in: Automotive
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Suzuki ignis kapcsolasi_rajzok

  1. 1. Előszó Előszó Jelen szervizkönyv a „Villamos kapcsolási rajzok” című 8A FEJEZETET tartalmazza, amely része a szervizkönyv „A VILLAMOS RENDSZER” című fejezetének. A leírtak a következő modellre vonatkoznak: TSMMHX51S00100001 TSMMHY51S00100001 TSMMHX81S00100001 TSMMHY81S00100001 TSMMHX91S00100001 Az ebben a könyvben szereplő információk, ábrák és műszaki leírások a közzététel jóváhagyásának időpontjában rendelkezésre álló legújabb termékinformációkon alapulnak. A szervizkönyvben szereplő leírások a standard- vagy alapkivitelű gépkocsi specifikációján alapulnak. Ezért vegyük tekintetbe, hogy az éppen szervizelt gépkocsi kivitele eltérhet a szervizkönyvben leírtaktól. A SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION fenntartja a bármikor végrehajtható, előzetes figyelmeztetés nélküli módosítás jogát. Vegyük figyelembe, hogy jelen szervizkönyvben olyan berendezések is szerepelhetnek, amelyeket nem minden országban forgalmaznak. Az ellenőrzést és szervizelést az alább felsorolt szervizkönyv(ek) alapján végezzük. Kapcsolódó szervizkönyv MAGYAR SUZUKI CORPORATION © COPYRIGHT MAGYAR SUZUKI CORPORATION 2003 MEGJEGYZÉS: Jelen szervizkönyv a jelenleg gyártott összes lehetséges változat kapcsolási rajzát bemutatja. Azonban lehetséges, hogy az éppen kezelt gépkocsi villamos hálózata, specifikációjának megfelelően, a szervizkönyvben szereplő áramkörök valamelyikét nem tartalmazza. A szervizkönyv címe Alkatrész-szám IGNIS Szervizkönyv (RM413) 99500U86G00-01H IGNIS Kiegészítő szervizkönyv (RM415/RM413D) 99501U86G20-01H IGNIS (RM413D)/WAGON R+ (RB413D) Kiegészítő szervizkönyv Z13DT motorhoz és kézi sebességváltóhoz 99501U86G30-01H
  2. 2. Tartalom Tartalom Óvintézkedések.................................................8A-0-1 Általános tájékoztató........................................8A-1-1 A dugaszoló csatlakozók elrendezési rajzának jelölései ............................................8A-1-1 A dugaszoló csatlakozók kódszámai és az érintkezők számozása................................8A-1-2 A testelési (föld) pontok jelölése .....................8A-1-4 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajzának jelölései...........................................................8A-1-5 Az egyes rendszerek kapcsolási rajzainak jelölései............................................8A-1-6 Jelképek és jelölések ......................................8A-1-8 Rövidítések ...................................................8A-1-10 A vezetékek/csatlakozók színjelölései..........8A-1-11 A dugaszoló csatlakozók elrendezési rajza....................................................................8A-3-1 A motortér .......................................................8A-3-1 C: A motor kábelei ........................................8A-3-1 C: A motor kábelei ........................................8A-3-2 C: A motor kábelei ........................................8A-3-4 C: A befecskendezés kábelei........................8A-3-6 E: A fő kábelköteg.........................................8A-3-8 E: A fő kábelköteg.......................................8A-3-10 E: A fő kábelköteg, és a hátrameneti lámpa kapcsolójának vezetéke ...................8A-3-12 A műszerfal...................................................8A-3-15 E: A fő kábelköteg.......................................8A-3-15 E: A fő kábelköteg.......................................8A-3-16 G: A műszerfal kábelkötege........................8A-3-17 Ajtó, tető........................................................8A-3-22 J: A mellső ajtó vezetékei, a hátsó ajtó vezetékei.....................................................8A-3-22 K: A tető vezetékei......................................8A-3-22 J: A mellső ajtó vezetékei, a hátsó ajtó vezetékei.....................................................8A-3-24 K: A tető vezetékei......................................8A-3-24 A padló..........................................................8A-3-26 E: A konzol vezetékei..................................8A-3-26 L: A padló kábelkötege, az üzemanyag szivattyú kábelkötege, a hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege.................................................8A-3-26 E: A konzol vezetékei..................................8A-3-27 L: A padló kábelkötege, az üzemanyag szivattyú kábelkötege, a hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege.................................................8A-3-27 A hátsó rész ..................................................8A-3-30 O: A hátfali ajtó kábelkötege, a hátsó páramentesítő vezetéke..............................8A-3-30 A testelési (föld) pontok...................................8A-4-1 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza ......................8A-5-1 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza....................8A-5-1 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza....................8A-5-2 A biztosítékok és a védett rendszerek ..........8A-5-3 Biztosítékok a fő biztosítékdobozban............8A-5-3 Az egyedi áramkörök biztosítékdoboza, Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (1. sz.) ...............8A-5-5 Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (2. sz.) ...............8A-5-5 Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (3. sz.) ...............8A-5-5 A rendszerek kapcsolási rajzai........................8A-6-1 A-1 A motorindító rendszer (M13A/M15A)....8A-6-1 A-1 A motorindító rendszer (DSL).................8A-6-1 A-2 Az akkumulátortöltő rendszer.................8A-6-3 A-3 Az indításgátló rendszer (M13A/M15A)................................................8A-6-4 A-3 Az indításgátló rendszer (DSL) ..............8A-6-5 A-4 A gyújtásrendszer (M13A/M15A) ...........8A-6-6 A-5 A motorhűtő rendszer (M13A/M15A)......8A-6-7 A-5 A motorhűtő rendszer (DSL) ..................8A-6-8 Feljegyzések.................................................8A-6-9 A-6 A motor-és légkondicionáló-vezérlő rendszer (M13A/M15A)...............................8A-6-10 A-6 A motor-és légkondicionáló-vezérlő rendszer (DSL)............................................8A-6-14 B-1 A szélvédőtörlő és -mosó.....................8A-6-18 B-2 A hátsó ablaktörlő és -mosó.................8A-6-19 B-3 A hátsó ablak páramentesítő................8A-6-20 B-4 A villamos működtetésű ablakemelő....8A-6-21 B-5 A központi ajtózár.................................8A-6-22 B-6 A távműködtetésű tükör........................8A-6-24 B-6 A távműködtetésű tükör........................8A-6-25 B-7 A kürt....................................................8A-6-26 B-8 Az ülésfűtés..........................................8A-6-27 C-1 A kombinált műszer (mérőműszerek) ..8A-6-28 C-2 A kombinált műszer (jelzőlámpák) .......8A-6-29 C-3 A kombinált műszer (figyelmeztető lámpák)................................8A-6-30 D-1 A fényszóró rendszer ...........................8A-6-32 D-2 A fényszóró magasságállító rendszere ....................................................8A-6-33 D-3 A helyzetjelző, hátsó és rendszám- tábla megvilágító lámpa..............................8A-6-34 D-4 A mellső ködlámpa...............................8A-6-35 D-5 A hátsó ködlámpa ................................8A-6-36 D-6 A megvilágító lámpák...........................8A-6-38 D-7 A belső világítás...................................8A-6-41 D-8 Az irányjelző és vészvillogó lámpa.......8A-6-42 D-9 A féklámpa ...........................................8A-6-43 D-10 A hátrameneti lámpa ..........................8A-6-44 E-1 A fűtés és légkondicionálás..................8A-6-45 E-2 PTC fűtés .............................................8A-6-46 F-1 Rádió / szivargyújtó ..............................8A-6-47 F-2 A többfeladatú kijelző ...........................8A-6-48 F-3 A zümmögő ..........................................8A-6-49 F-5 Az óra ...................................................8A-6-50 G-1 Az A/T vezérlőrendszere......................8A-6-51 G-2 A szervokormány .................................8A-6-53 G-3 A légzsák vezérlőrendszer...................8A-6-55 G-4 A blokkolásgátló fékrendszer...............8A-6-57 A csatlakozók jegyzéke ....................................8A-7-1 Szakkifejezések.................................................8A-8-1
  3. 3. 8A-0-1 Óvintézkedések • Az akkumulátor csatlakozóinak levétele előtt feltétlenül (1) kapcsoljuk ki a gyújtást és minden más kapcsolót, (2) vegyük le a negatív (-) vezeték saruját majd a (3) pozitív (+) vezeték saruját. A vezetékeket fordított műveleti sorrendben helyezzük vissza. • A csatlakozók szétkapcsolásakor gondosan oldjuk ki a csatlakozó reteszelését (ha van), és a csatlakozó-feleket a házuknál fogva húzzuk szét. A vezetékeket ne húzzuk! • A csatlakozók összeillesztésekor is azok házát fogjuk meg. Ellenőrizzük, hogy reteszelve vannak-e. • A vezetékkötegeket rögzítve és belógás nélkül szereljük fel. • Alkatrészek beszerelésénél ügyeljünk, hogy a vezetékekkel ne ütközzenek és ne csípjék oda azokat. • Hacsak lehet, ne vezessük a kábeleket a karosszéria vagy az alkatrészek éles sarkai körül vagy azok közelében. Ha szükséges, védelemként tekerjünk szigetelőszalagot vagy hasonlót a vezetékkötegre. • Biztosíték cseréjénél feltétlenül olyan biztosítékot használjunk, amelynek névleges áramerősség-értéke megfelel az előírásnak. Nagyobb értékű biztosíték használata tönkreteheti a villamos berendezéseket és tüzet okozhat. • Ne bánjunk durván az elektromos/elektronikus alkatrészekkel (számítógép, relé stb.) és ne ejtsük le. • Ne tegyük ki az elektromos/elektronikus alkatrészeket magas (kb. 80 °C feletti) hőmérséklet vagy víz hatásának. • Nyitott hátoldalú csatlakozók ellenőrzésekor a vizsgálókészülék tapintóját a csatlakozó hátsó oldalához (a vezetékoldalhoz) illesszük. Hátul zárt csatlakozók esetében a lehető legfinomabban érintsük a tapintót az érintkezőhöz, nehogy az érintkező deformálódjék. VIGYÁZAT: (Kiegészítő visszatartó (légzsák) rendszerrel és/vagy biztonsági öv előfeszítővel felszerelt gépkocsiknál) A légzsák-rendszer/biztonsági öv előfeszítő rendszer elemein és vezetékein, illetve azok környékén, szervizmunkát csak hivatalos SUZUKI márkaszerviz végezhet. Vegyük figyelembe a szervizkönyv minden VIGYÁZAT címszó alatti megjegyzését, és iktassuk ki a rendszereket, mielőtt azok elemein vagy vezetékein szervizmunkát végeznénk. A szervizkönyv(ek) a jelen szervizkönyv ELŐSZAVÁBAN van(nak) megadva. Ha a VIGYÁZAT alatti utasításokat nem követjük, akkor a rendszer szándékunk ellenére aktiválódhat vagy működésképtelenné válhat. Mindkét esetben súlyos sérülések következhetnek be. FIGYELEM: Az elektromos/elektronikus elemek (különösen a számítógépek és félvezetők) megsérülésének és tűz keletkezésének elkerülése érdekében.
  4. 4. 8A-1-1 Általános tájékoztató A dugaszoló csatlakozók elrendezési rajzának jelölései [A-1] A kábelköteg megnevezése [A-1] A Akkumulátor kábelköteg B Légkondicionáló kábelköteg C Motor kábelköteg D Befecskendezés kábelkötege E Fő kábelköteg, kenőolaj nyomáskapcsoló vezetéke, a konzol vezetékei G A műszerfal kábelkötege J Az oldalajtó vezetéke (villamos működtetésű ablakemelő) K A belső világítás kábelkötege, a hátsó hangszóró vezetéke, a tető vezetéke L Padló kábelköteg, a G-érzékelő vezetéke (üzemanyag szivattyú kábelkötege) M A hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege O A hátfali ajtó kábelkötege Q Légzsák / biztonsági öv előfeszítő kábelkötege R (az üzemanyag-szivattyú vezetéke) [A-2] A csatlakozó száma [B] A testpont (föld) száma
  5. 5. 8A-1-2 A dugaszoló csatlakozók kódja és az érintkezők számozása Csatlakozó kódszáma/érintkező száma/az érintkezők kiosztása A csatlakozó típusa
  6. 6. 8A-1-3 Érintkezők egy csatlakozón belül (szaggatott vonal) (B15) / érintkezők különböző csatlakozókban (B14,B16) Egyesítő csatlakozó (J/C) B15 B15 B14 B16 5 7 B14 B165 7 MEGJEGYZÉS: Az egyesítő csatlakozó (J/C) több azonos színű vezetéket köt össze egy helyen ahelyett, hogy egyenkénti összeforrasztással vagy összenyomással kötnék össze. Ez nem egy szokásos csatlakozó, hanem a kábelköteg megszakítatlan vezetékének része.
  7. 7. 8A-1-4 A csatlakozó helye, alakja és az érintkező száma A testelési (föld) pontok jelölése
  8. 8. 8A-1-5 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajzának jelölései
  9. 9. 8A-1-6 Az egyes rendszerek kapcsolási rajzainak jelölései A kapcsolási rajzok úgy vannak kialakítva, hogy az áram a rajz tetejétől (áramforrás) annak alja felé (test (föld)) halad, mintegy a víz folyását jelképezve.
  10. 10. 8A-1-7 [A] A biztosíték száma [B] Az áramkör folytatása, oldal / irány [C] Az áramkör folytatása, pont / irány [D] Az egy csatlakozóban lévő érintkezők jelzése [E] Vezetékszín [F] Árnyékoló huzal [G] Testpont (föld) [H] „-tól” vagy „-hoz” [I] Specifikációtól függő változat [J] „-tól”(azonosító betűvel (betűkkel)) [K] „-hoz”(azonosító betűvel (betűkkel)) [L] Csatlakozó kódszáma [M] Érintkező sorszáma [N] Jelkép [O] „Lásd” jel [B] Az áramkör folytatása, oldal / irány Ez a következőt jelenti: „Ugorjunk arra az oldalra, amelyet a nyíl (nyilak) iránya és száma jelez.” (Például:” Két balra mutató nyíl” azt jelenti, hogy „Ugorjunk a kettővel előbbi oldalra”.) Itt ugyanezt a jelképet fogjuk látni, de a nyilak ellenkező irányba, az elhagyott oldalra mutatnak. Az áramkör a jelképek között folytonos. [C] Az áramkör folytatása, pont / irány Az áramkör ugyanilyen, de ellenkező irányba mutató jelképnél folytatódik, ugyanezen az oldalon. A másik jelképet a nyíl irányát követve találjuk meg. [I] Az A és B közötti fehér nyíl jelentése: „vagy”.
  11. 11. 8A-1-8 Jelképek és jelölések Akkumulátor Test (föld) Biztosíték Tekercs, elektromágnes Fűtés Izzó Szivargyújtó Villamos motor Szivattyú Kürt Hangszóró Zümmögő Kondenzátor Termisztor Reed relé Ellenállás Változtatható ellenállás, potenciométer Tranzisztor Dióda Piezoelektromos alkatrész Kábelek (érintkeznek) Kábelek (nem érintkeznek) Gyűrűs érintkező Relé (alaphelyzetben nyitott) Relé (alaphelyzetben zárt) Nyitott kapcsoló Zárt kapcsoló LED M P H
  12. 12. 8A-1-9 Gyújtáskapcsoló Kulcs nélküli ajtónyitó rendszer Indításgátló rendszer Kombinált műszer Világításkapcsoló Fényszóró magasságállítás Vészvillogó Mellső ködlámpa Hátsó ködlámpa Gyújtógyertya Hűtőventilátor Üzemanyag-szivattyú Befecskendező szelep XX vezérlőegység Szélvédő-törlő Szélvédő-mosó Hátsó ablaktörlő Hátsó ablakmosó Hátsó páramentesítő Villamos működtetésű ablakemelő Központi ajtózár Villamos működtetésű tükör Légzsák Biztonsági öv előfeszítő Utas oldali Vezető oldali Ülésmelegítő Légkondicionáló (L/K) XX Cont M
  13. 13. 8A-1-10 Rövidítések Oldallégzsák (jobb) Oldallégzsák (bal) Szervokormány Izzítógyertya Rövidítés Teljes megnevezés 2WD 2-kerék meghajtású gépkocsi 4WD 4-kerék meghajtású gépkocsi A/B Légzsák A/C Légkondicionáló (L/K) A/T Automatikus erőátviteli hajtómű ACC Tartozék CKP Forgattyústengely helyzet CMP Vezérműtengely helyzet COMB Kombinált DLC Adatátviteli csatlakozó DRL Nappali lámpa DSL Dízelmotor ECM Motorvezérlő egység ECT Motor hűtőfolyadék hőmérséklet EGR Kipufogógáz visszavezetés EVAP Üzemanyag pára FWD Előre HI Magas IAC Alapjárati levegőszabályozás IAT Beszívott levegő hőmérséklete Imb CM Indításgátló vezérlőegység IF EQPD ha van IG Gyújtás IG COIL Gyújtótekercs ILL Megvilágítás IND Jelző INT Szakaszos ISC Alapjárati fordulatszám szabályozás J/B Leágazó biztosíték-blokk J/C Egyesítő csatlakozó L Bal LED Világító dióda LHD Balkormányos gépkocsi LO Alacsony MAP Szívócső abszolút nyomása M/T Kézi erőátviteli hajtómű O/D Over drive (gyorsító fokozat) P/N Teljesítmény/normál P/S Szervokormány (SZ/K) PSP Szervokormány nyomás R Jobb RHD Jobbkormányos gépkocsi SDM Érzékelő és diagnosztikai egység
  14. 14. 8A-1-11 A vezetékek / csatlakozók színjelölései ST Indító TCC Nyomatékváltó tengelykapcsoló TCM Sebességváltó vezérlőegység VSS Gépkocsisebesség-érzékelő VSV Vákuum-kapcsolószelep Jelölés A vezeték / csatlakozó színe BLK Fekete BLU Kék BRN Barna GRN Zöld GRY Szürke LT BLU Világoskék LT GRN Világoszöld ORN Narancs RED Piros WHT Fehér YEL Sárga PNK Rózsaszín PPL Bíbor N Természetes
  15. 15. 8A-1-12 Feljegyzés
  16. 16. 8A-3-1 A dugaszoló csatlakozók elrendezési rajza A motortér C: A motor kábelei Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
  17. 17. 8A-3-2 C: A motor kábelei Balkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A motor kábelkötege C01/GRY 1. befecskendező szelep C02/GRY 2. befecskendező szelep C03/GRY 3. befecskendező szelep C04/GRY 4. befecskendező szelep C07/GRY 1. gyújtótekercs C08/GRY 2. gyújtótekercs C13/BLK ISC szelep C14/GRY(A/T) Kapcsoló mágnesszelep C15/BLK EVAP edény öblítőszelepe C16/BLK Légkondicionáló kompresszor C17/BLU Olajvezérlő szelep C18/GRY EGR szelep C21/GRY CKP érzékelő C23/BLK Fojtószelep-helyzet érzékelő
  18. 18. 8A-3-3 A motor kábelkötege C24/BLK MAP érzékelő C25/GRY ECT érzékelő C26/GRY Kopogásérzékelő C27/GRY Gépkocsisebesség-érzékelő C28/GRY IAT érzékelő C29/BLK CMP érzékelő C30/GRY 1. fűtött oxigénérzékelő C31/GRN 2. fűtött oxigénérzékelő C32/BLU(A/T) Bemeneti érzékelő C34/GRY (Jobbkormányos) Kettős kapcsoló C35/N Olajnyomás-kapcsoló C36/BLK(M/T) Hátrameneti lámpa kapcsoló C37/GRY(A/T) Erőátviteli hajtómű tartomány érzékelő C38/N(A/T) TCM C39/N(A/T) TCM C41 Generátor C42 Generátor C43/BLK Indítómotor C44 Indítómotor C51/BLK Kompresszor relé C52/BLK 1. sz. hűtőventilátor relé C53/BLK Üzemanyag-szivattyú relé C54/BLK Fő relé C57/BLK Kondenzátor ventilátor relé C58 Biztosítékdoboz C59 Biztosítékdoboz C60/N Biztosítékdoboz C61/BLK(A/T) A/T relé C63/N ECM C64/N ECM C76/ORN J/C C77/BLU J/C C81/BLU Műszerfal kábelköteg (G71-hez) C82/N(A/T) Műszerfal kábelköteg (G72-höz) C83/GRY Fő kábelköteg (E71-hez) Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye
  19. 19. 8A-3-4 C: A motor kábelei Balkormányos gépkocsi
  20. 20. 8A-3-5 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A motor kábelkötege C33/BLK Olajszint kapcsoló C42 Generátor C45/BLK Indítómotor C46 Indítómotor C47 Generátor C51/BLK Kompresszor relé C52/BLK 1. sz. hűtőventilátor relé C53/BLK Üzemanyag-szivattyú relé C58 Biztosítékdoboz C59 Biztosítékdoboz C60/N Biztosítékdoboz C62/BLK 2. sz. hűtőventilátor relé C87/GRY Fő kábelköteg (E80-hoz) C88/GRY Fő kábelköteg (E77-hez)
  21. 21. 8A-3-6 C: A befecskendezés kábelei Balkormányos gépkocsi
  22. 22. 8A-3-7 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A befecskendező rendszer kábelkötege C19 ECT érzékelő C20 Üzemanyag-nyomás szabályozó C40 Üzemanyag nyomás érzékelő C50 Olajnyomás-kapcsoló C66 ECM C68 Nyomásfokozó érzékelő C69 CMP érzékelő C70 EGR szelep C78 CKP érzékelő C79 Légáram mérő C80 Kompresszor C89 Fő kábelköteg (E28-hoz) C90 Fő kábelköteg (E69-hez) C93 1. befecskendező szelep C94 2. befecskendező szelep C95 3. befecskendező szelep C96 4. befecskendező szelep C97 1. izzítógyertya C98 2. izzítógyertya C99 3. izzítógyertya C100 4. izzítógyertya
  23. 23. 8A-3-8 E: A fő kábelköteg Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
  24. 24. 8A-3-9 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E01/BLK Fényszóró (jobb) E02/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E03/BLK Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (jobb) E04/N Mellső ködlámpa (jobb) E05/GRY Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (jobb) E06/BLK Oldalsó irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E11/BLK Fényszóró (bal) E12/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (bal) E13/BLK Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (bal) E14/N Mellső ködlámpa (bal) E15/GRY Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (bal) E16/BLK Oldalsó irányjelző lámpa (bal) E20/N Kürt E21/N Kürt E22/BLK Mellső ablakmosó motor E23/BLK Ablaktörlő motor E32/GRY Fékfolyadék szintkapcsoló E33/BLK Kondenzátor ventilátor motor E34/BLK(M/T) Hűtőventilátor villamos motor E35/BLK Környezeti hőmérséklet érzékelő E37/BLK(A/T) Hűtőventilátor villamos motor E41/N Kerék-fordulatszám érzékelő (mellső jobb) E42/N Kerék-fordulatszám érzékelő (mellső bal) E43/BLU ABS vezérlőmodul E51/N Fő biztosíték E52/N Fő biztosíték E53/BRN Fő biztosíték E71/GRY Motor kábelköteg (C83-hoz) E91/BLK Mellső ködlámpa relé E92/BLK Kürt relé E93/BLK Kondenzátor ventilátor relé
  25. 25. 8A-3-10 E: A fő kábelköteg Balkormányos gépkocsi
  26. 26. 8A-3-11 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E01/BLK Fényszóró (jobb) E02/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E03/BLK Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (jobb) E04/N Mellső ködlámpa (jobb) E05/GRY Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (jobb) E06/BLK Oldalsó irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E11/BLK Fényszóró (bal) E12/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (bal) E13/BLK Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (bal) E14/N Mellső ködlámpa (bal) E15/GRY Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (bal) E16/BLK Oldalsó irányjelző lámpa (bal) E20/N Kürt E21/N Kürt E22/BLK Mellső ablakmosó motor E23/BLK Ablaktörlő motor E33/BLK Kondenzátor ventilátor motor E34/BLK(M/T) Hűtőventilátor villamos motor E35/BLK Környezeti hőmérséklet érzékelő E37/BLK(A/T) Hűtőventilátor villamos motor E38/BRN Fékfolyadék szintkapcsoló E39/GRY Kettős kapcsoló E42/N Kerék-fordulatszám érzékelő (mellső bal) E43/BLU ABS vezérlőegység E44/N Kerék-fordulatszám érzékelő (mellső jobb) E51/N Fő biztosíték E52/N Fő biztosíték E53/BRN Fő biztosíték E71/GRY Motor kábelköteg (C83-hoz) E91/BLK Mellső ködlámpa relé E92/BLK Kürt relé E93/BLK Kondenzátor relé
  27. 27. 8A-3-12 E: A fő kábelköteg, és a hátrameneti lámpa kapcsolójának vezetéke Balkormányos gépkocsi
  28. 28. 8A-3-13 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E01/BLK Fényszóró (jobb) E02/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E03/BLK Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (jobb) E04/N Mellső ködlámpa (jobb) E05/GRY Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (jobb) E06/BLK Oldalsó irányjelző lámpa (jobb) E11/BLK Fényszóró (bal) E12/BLK Mellső irányjelző lámpa (bal) E13/BLK Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (bal) E14/N Mellső ködlámpa (bal) E15/GRY Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (bal) E16/BLK Oldalsó irányjelző lámpa (bal) E20/N Kürt E21/N Kürt E22/BLK Mellső ablakmosó motor E23/BLK Ablaktörlő motor E26/BLK L/K nyomás érzékelő E27/BLK ECM E28/BLK Befecskendező rendszer kábelköteg (C89-hez) E29/BLK Izzító vezérlőegység E31/BLK vagy GRY Hűtőventilátor villamos motor E35/BLK Környezeti hőmérséklet érzékelő E38/BRN Fékfolyadék szintkapcsoló E42/N Kerék-fordulatszám érzékelő (mellső bal) E43/BLU ABS vezérlőegység E44/N Kerék-fordulatszám érzékelő (mellső jobb) E50/GRN Üzemanyag hőmérséklet érzékelő E51/N Fő biztosíték E52/N Fő biztosíték E53/BRN Fő biztosíték E54/BRN Fő biztosíték E55/BLK Fő biztosíték E58/BLU Fő relé E59/BLK Üzemanyag fűtés relé E60/N 3. sz. hűtőventilátor relé E69/BLK Befecskendező rendszer kábelköteg (C90-hez) E70/GRY Hátrameneti lámpa kapcsoló vezetéke (E68-hoz) E77/GRY Motor kábelköteg (C88-hoz) E80/GRY Motor kábelköteg (C87-hez) E91/BLK Mellső ködlámpa relé E92/BLK Kürt relé Hátrameneti lámpa kapcsoló vezetéke E30/BLK Hátrameneti lámpa kapcsoló E68/GRY Fő kábelköteg (E70-hez) E81/BLK 1. sz. PTC fűtés relé E82/BLK 2. sz. PTC fűtés relé E83/BLK 3. sz. PTC fűtés relé E89/BLK PTC biztosítékdoboz
  29. 29. 8A-3-14 A műszerfal E: A fő kábelköteg Jobbkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E36/BLK Féklámpa kapcsoló E61/YEL J/C E72/BLU Műszerfal kábelköteg (G74-hez) E73/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G73-hoz) E74/N Padló kábelköteg (L61-hez) E75/GRY Műszerfal kábelköteg (G81-hez) E76/N Tető-vezeték (K01-hez) E100/GRY Belső világítás
  30. 30. 8A-3-15 E: A fő kábelköteg Balkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye Fő kábelköteg E25/BLK(DSL) Gázpedál érzékelő E36/BLK Féklámpa kapcsoló E48/BRN(DSL) Tengelykapcsoló kapcsoló E61/YEL J/C E62/GRN vagy YEL (DSL) J/C E63/ORN vagy GRY (DSL) J/C E72/BLU Műszerfal kábelköteg (G74-hez) E73/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G73-hoz) E74/N Padló kábelköteg (L61-hez) E75/GRY Műszerfal kábelköteg (G81-hez) E76/N Tető-vezeték (K01-hez) E78/BLU(DSL) Műszerfal kábelköteg (G82-höz) E79/N(DSL) Műszerfal kábelköteg (G83-hoz) E84/N(DSL) Műszerfal kábelköteg (G95-höz) E100/GRY Belső világítás
  31. 31. 8A-3-16 G: A műszerfal kábelkötege Jobbkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A műszerfal kábelkötege G01/BLK Kombinált kapcsoló G02/BLK Kombinált kapcsoló G03/BLK Kombinált kapcsoló (törlő) G05/BLK Fő kapcsoló (kulcs) G10/BLK Fényszóró relé G11/N Ajtóreteszelő vezérlője G13/N Szervokormány vezérlőegység G15/BLK Irányjelző lámpa relé G16/BLK Hátsó páramentesítő relé G17/N Világításszabályozó G18/N Világításszabályozó G19/BLK Indításgátló vezérlőegység G21/GRN Kombinált műszer G22/BLU Kombinált műszer G25/BLK Többfeladatú kijelző G26/BLK Mellső hangszóró (jobb) G27/BLK Mellső hangszóró (bal) G28/BLK Rádió G30/N Óra G31/GRN Légkondicionáló és páramentesítő kapcsoló G32/BRN Fűtési szellőzőventilátor motor kapcsoló G36/N Fűtőellenállás G37/N Fűtési szellőzőventilátor motor G41/BLK Vészvillogó kapcsoló G43/BLK EVAP termisztor G46/BLK Mellső szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő G47/BLK Hátsó szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő G51/BLK Vezető oldali felfúvódó egység G56/BLK Adatátviteli csatlakozó G58/YEL Érintkező tekercs G66/YEL J/C
  32. 32. 8A-3-17 A műszerfal kábelkötege G67/GRY J/C G68/BLU J/C G69/BLU J/C G71/BLU Motor kábelköteg (C81-hez) G72/N(A/T) Motor kábelköteg (C82-höz) G73/N Fő kábelköteg (E73-hoz) G74/BLU Fő kábelköteg (E72-höz) G75/N Padló kábelköteg (L63-hoz) G76/N Padló kábelköteg (L62-höz) G77/BLU Padló kábelköteg (L64-hez) G78/N Mellső ajtó vezetéke (J04-hez) G79/N Mellső ajtó vezetéke (J14-hez) G81/GRY Fő kábelköteg (E75-höz) G86/N Dióda G87/N Dióda G91/N ECM Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye
  33. 33. 8A-3-18 G: A műszerfal kábelkötege Balkormányos gépkocsi Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A műszerfal kábelkötege G01/BLK Kombinált kapcsoló G02/BLK Kombinált kapcsoló G03/BLK Kombinált kapcsoló (törlő) G05/BLK Fő kapcsoló (kulcs) G09/BLK Nappali lámpa G10/BLK Fényszóró relé G11/N Ajtóreteszelő vezérlője G13/N Szervokormány vezérlőegység G15/BLK Irányjelző lámpa relé G16/BLK Hátsó páramentesítő relé G17/N Világításszabályozó G18/N Világításszabályozó G19/BLK (M13/M15) Indításgátló vezérlőegység G21/GRN Kombinált műszer G22/BLU Kombinált műszer G25/BLK Többfeladatú kijelző G26/BLK Mellső hangszóró (jobb) G27/BLK Mellső hangszóró (bal) G28/BLK Rádió G30/N Óra G31/GRN Légkondicionáló és páramentesítő kapcsoló G32/BRN Fűtési szellőzőventilátor motor kapcsoló G36/N Fűtőellenállás G37/N Fűtési szellőzőventilátor motor G40/BLK(DSL) Légkondicionáló relé G41/BLK Vészvillogó kapcsoló G43/BLK (M13/M15) EVAP termisztor G46/BLK Mellső szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő G47/BLK Hátsó szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő
  34. 34. 8A-3-19 A műszerfal kábelkötege G50/GRY(DSL) Indításgátló vezérlőegység G51/BLK Vezető oldali felfúvódó egység G56/BLK Adatátviteli csatlakozó G58/YEL Érintkező tekercs G66/YEL J/C G67/GRY J/C G68/BLU J/C G69/BLU J/C G71/BLU (M13/M15) Motor kábelköteg (C81-hez) G72/N(A/T) Motor kábelköteg (C82-höz) G73/N Fő kábelköteg (E73-hoz) G74/BLU Fő kábelköteg (E72-höz) G75/YEL Padló kábelköteg (L63-hoz) G76/N Padló kábelköteg (L62-höz) G77/BLU Padló kábelköteg (L64-hez) G78/N Mellső ajtó vezetéke (J34-hez) G79/N Mellső ajtó vezetéke (J24-hez) G81/GRY Fő kábelköteg (E75-höz) G82/BLU(DSL) Fő kábelköteg (E78-hoz) G83/N(DSL) Fő kábelköteg (E79-hez) G86/N Dióda G87/N Dióda G89/N Dióda G91/N(M13/M15) ECM G92/GRY(DSL) PTC vezérlő G93/N(DSL) 1. sz. PTC fűtés G94/N(DSL) 2. sz. PTC fűtés G95/N(DSL) Fő kábelköteg (E84-hez) Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye
  35. 35. 8A-3-20 Ajtó, tető J: A mellső ajtó vezetékei, a hátsó ajtó vezetékei K: A tető vezetékei Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
  36. 36. 8A-3-21 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A mellső ajtó vezetéke (vezető oldali) J01/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő motor (vezető oldali) J02/N Villamos működtetésű ablakemelő főkapcsoló J04/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G78-hoz) J05/BLK Csipogó (jobb) J06/N Tükörállító motor (vezető oldali) J07/GRY Tükörállító kapcsoló J08/GRY Mellső ajtó reteszelő motor (vezető oldali) A mellső ajtó vezetéke (utas oldali) J11/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő motor (utas oldali) J12/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő al- kapcsoló J14/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G79-hez) J15/BLK Csipogó (bal) J16/N Tükörállító motor (utas oldali) J18/GRY A mellső ajtó reteszelő motorja (utas oldali) A hátsó ajtó vezetéke J41/GRY A hátsó ajtó reteszelő motorja (jobb) J42/N Padló kábelköteg (L68-hoz) J51/GRY A hátsó ajtó reteszelő motorja (bal) J52/N Padló kábelköteg (L69-hez) Tető vezetéke K01/N Padló kábelköteg (E76-hoz) K02/N Belső világítás
  37. 37. 8A-3-22 J: A mellső ajtó vezetékei, a hátsó ajtó vezetékei K: A tető vezetékei Balkormányos gépkocsi
  38. 38. 8A-3-23 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A mellső ajtó vezetéke (vezető oldali) J31/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő motor (vezető oldali) J32/N Villamos működtetésű ablakemelő főkapcsoló J34/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G78-hoz) J35/BLK Csipogó (bal) J36/N Tükörállító motor (vezető oldali) J37/GRY Tükörállító kapcsoló J38/GRY Mellső ajtó reteszelő motor (vezető oldali) A mellső ajtó vezetéke (utas oldali) J21/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő motor (utas oldali) J22/N Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő al- kapcsoló J24/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G79-hez) J25/BLK Csipogó (jobb) J26/N Tükörállító motor (utas oldali) J28/GRY A mellső ajtó reteszelő motorja (utas oldali) A hátsó ajtó vezetéke J41/GRY A hátsó ajtó reteszelő motorja (jobb) J42/N Padló kábelköteg (L69-hez) J51/GRY A hátsó ajtó reteszelő motorja (bal) J52/N Padló kábelköteg (L68-hoz) Tető vezetéke K01/N Fő kábelköteg (E76-hoz) K02/N Belső világítás
  39. 39. 8A-3-24 A padló E: A konzol vezetékei L: A padló kábelkötege, az üzemanyag-szivattyú kábelkötege, a hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
  40. 40. 8A-3-25 E: A konzol vezetékei L: A padló kábelkötege, az üzemanyag-szivattyú kábelkötege, a hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege Balkormányos gépkocsi
  41. 41. 8A-3-26 Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A padló kábelkötege L01/N Hátsó kombinált lámpa (jobb) L02/N Hátsó kombinált lámpa (bal) L04/BLK 1. dióda L05/BLK 2. dióda L11/N A mellső ajtó kapcsolója (vezető oldali) L12/N A mellső ajtó kapcsolója (utas oldali) L15/N Kézifék kapcsoló L16/N Az üzemanyag-szivattyú kábelkötege (L72-höz) L17/N A hátsó ajtó kapcsolója (bal) L18/N A hátsó ajtó kapcsolója (jobb) L21/YEL A légzsák vezérlőegysége L22/YEL Biztonsági öv előfeszítő (vezető oldali) L23/YEL Biztonsági öv előfeszítő (utas oldali) L25/YEL Oldallégzsák felfúvódó egység (vezető oldali) L26/YEL Oldallégzsák felfúvódó egység (utas oldali) L27/YEL Vezető oldali felfúvódó egység L28/YEL Utas oldali felfúvódó egység L31/N Kerék fordulatszám-érzékelő (hátsó jobb) L32/N Kerék fordulatszám-érzékelő (hátsó bal) L34/N Oldallégzsák érzékelő (vezető oldali) L35/N Oldallégzsák érzékelő (utas oldali) L51/ORN J/C L61/N Fő kábelköteg (E74-hez) L62/N Műszerfal kábelköteg (G76-hoz) L63/N (jobbkormányos) L63/YEL (balkormányos) Műszerfal kábelköteg (G75-höz) L64/BLU Műszerfal kábelköteg (G77-hez) L65/N Hátfali ajtó kábelkötege (O22-höz) L66/BLU Hátfali ajtó kábelkötege (O21-hez) L67/N A hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege (L76-hoz) L68/N (jobbkormányos) L69/N (balkormányos) A hátsó ajtó vezetéke (J42-höz) L69/N (jobbkormányos) L68/N (balkormányos) A hátsó ajtó vezetéke (J52-höz) L81/N Hátsó hangszóró (jobb) L82/N Hátsó hangszóró (bal) L83/N A konzol vezetéke (E95-höz) L91/N Ülésfűtés relé L92/N Ülésfűtés (vezető oldali) L93/N Ülésfűtés (utas oldali) L94/BLK Ülésfűtés kapcsoló (vezető oldali) L95/ORN Ülésfűtés kapcsoló (utas oldali) Üzemanyag-szivattyú kábelköteg L71/GRY Üzemanyag szivattyú és szintjelző L72/N Padló kábelköteg (L16-hoz) A hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege L75/N (jobbkormányos) L77/N (balkormányos) Hátrameneti lámpa L76/N Padló kábelköteg (L67-hez)
  42. 42. 8A-3-27 A hátsó lökhárító kábelkötege L77/N (jobbkormányos) L75/N (balkormányos) Hátsó ködlámpa A konzol vezetéke E95/N Padló kábelköteg (L83-hoz) E96/N Automatikus sebességváltó. kapcsolókar E97/BLK Szivargyújtó E98/BLK Szivargyújtó E99/BLK Tartozék dugaszoló aljzat Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye
  43. 43. 8A-3-28 A hátsó rész O: A hátfali ajtó kábelkötege, a hátsó páramentesítő vezetéke Szám/szín Csatlakozás helye A hátfali ajtó kábelkötege O01/N vagy GRY Belső világítás O02/N Harmadik féklámpa O03/N 1. rendszámtábla megvilágító lámpa O04/N 2. rendszámtábla megvilágító lámpa O11/N Hátsó páramentesítő (+) O12/N Hátsó ablaktörlő motor O13/N Hátfali ajtó kapcsoló O21/BLU Padló kábelköteg (L66-hoz) O22/N Padló kábelköteg (L65-höz) Hátsó páramentesítő vezetéke O14/N Hátsó páramentesítő (-)
  44. 44. 8A-4-1 A testelési (föld) pontok
  45. 45. 8A-4-2
  46. 46. 8A-5-1 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza
  47. 47. 8A-5-2 Az áramellátás kapcsolási rajza
  48. 48. 8A-5-3 A biztosítékok és a védett rendszerek Biztosítékok a fő biztosítékdobozban Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 80 A Akkumulátor Generátor Valamennyi villamos áramkör 60 A Gyújtáskapcsoló 60 A Áramköri biztosítékdoboz Biztosítékdoboz 60 A ABS működtető egység és vezérlőegység szerelvény 30 A 1. sz. hűtőventilátor-vezérlő relé Hűtőventilátor villamos motor Kondenzátor ventilátor relé 15 A Fényszóró (jobb) Dióda 15 A Fényszóró (bal) Dióda 30 A Üzemanyag-szivattyú relé Fő relé 20 A Kompresszor relé Kondenzátor ventilátor relé Légkondicionáló kompresszor 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  49. 49. 8A-5-4 15 A Fő relé ECM Indításgátló vezérlőegység Üzemanyag-szivattyú CKP érzékelő CMP érzékelő 1. befecskendező szelep 2. befecskendező szelep 3. befecskendező szelep 4. befecskendező szelep EVAP edény öblítőszelepe Gépkocsisebesség-érzékelő EGR szelep ISC szelep Olajvezérlő szelep <M13A/ M15A>15 A A/T relé <DSL>15 A Kompresszor relé Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 10 11
  50. 50. 8A-5-5 Az egyedi áramkörök biztosítékdoboza, Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (1. sz.) Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 15 A FRONT FOG Ködlámpa relé 15 A HORN Kürt relé Kürt 25 A HEATER Ülésfűtés relé Hátsó páramentesítő kapcsolója Hátsó páramentesítő relé Fűtési szellőzőventilátor motor 20 A SEAT HEATER Ülésfűtés relé Ülésfűtés kapcsoló (bal) Ülésfűtés kapcsoló (jobb) 15 A REAR DEFG Hátsó páramentesítő kapcsoló Hátsó páramentesítő relé Hátsó páramentesítő 15 A RADIO DOME ECM Adatátviteli csatlakozó Kombinált műszer Belső világítás Többfeladatú kijelző 15 A RADIO DOME Rádió Fő kapcsoló (kulcs kapcsoló) Óra TCM 10 A REAR FOG Hátsó ködlámpa kapcsoló Világításszabályozó 10 A HAZARD Vészvillogó kapcsoló 10 A TAIL Kombinált kapcsoló (világításkapcsoló) Dióda Világítás vezérlő 1. rendszámtábla megvilágító lámpa 2. rendszámtábla megvilágító lámpa Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (jobb) Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa (bal) Hátsó kombinált lámpa (jobb) Hátsó kombinált lámpa (bal) 13 14 15 16 17 18 18 19 20 22
  51. 51. 8A-5-6 15 A STOP Féklámpa kapcsoló A/T relé ECM Indításgátló vezérlőegység 20 A DOOR LOCK Ajtóreteszelő vezérlője 15 A AIRBAG A légzsák vezérlőegysége 15 A IG Üzemanyag-szivattyú relé 1. gyújtótekercs 2. gyújtótekercs 1. fűtött oxigénérzékelő 2. fűtött oxigénérzékelő ECM Indításgátló vezérlőegység Légáram mérő Tengelykapcsoló kapcsolója 10 A TURN. BACK Kombinált kapcsoló (világításkapcsoló) Ajtóreteszelő vezérlője Vészvillogó kapcsoló Tolató (hátrameneti) lámpa kapcsoló Szellőzőventilátor és légkondicionáló kapcsoló Erőátviteli hajtómű tartomány érzékelő Légkondicionáló relé 15 A WIPER. WASHER Mellső ablaktörlő motor Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (bal) Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető (jobb) Fényszóró magasságállító kapcsoló Kombinált kapcsoló Hátsó ablaktörlő relé Hátsó ablaktörlő motor Mellső szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő Hátsó szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő 10 A ABS ABS működtető egység és vezérlőegység szerelvény 10 A METER Kombinált műszer Figyelmeztető zümmögő vezérlője Szervokormány vezérlője Világítás vezérlő 15 A ACC Ajtóreteszelő vezérlője Vill. működtetésű tükör kapcsolója Rádió Szivargyújtó Figyelmeztető zümmögő vezérlője Többfeladatú kijelző Óra 15 A NWH ECM EGR szelep Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32
  52. 52. 8A-5-7 Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (2. sz.) Kiegészítő biztosítékdoboz (3. sz.) Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 30 A Szervokormány vezérlője 30 A Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő alkapcsoló Mellső villamos működtetésű ablakemelő alkapcsoló Szám Biztosíték Védett áramkör 80 A Izzító vezérlőegység 30 A Üzemanyag fűtés relé 30 A 1. sz. PTC fűtés relé 30 A 2. sz. PTC fűtés relé 30 A 3. sz. PTC fűtés relé 33 34 3536 35 36 37 38 39
  53. 53. 8A-5-8 Feljegyzés
  54. 54. 8A-6-1 A rendszerek kapcsolási rajzai A-1 A motorindító rendszer (M13A/M15A)
  55. 55. 8A-6-2 A-1 A motorindító rendszer (DSL)
  56. 56. 8A-6-3 A-2 Az akkumulátortöltő rendszer
  57. 57. 8A-6-4 A-3 Az indításgátló rendszer (M13A/M15A)
  58. 58. 8A-6-5 A-3 Az indításgátló rendszer (DSL)
  59. 59. 8A-6-6 A-4 A gyújtásrendszer (M13A/M15A)
  60. 60. 8A-6-7 A-5 A motorhűtő rendszer (M13A/M15A)
  61. 61. 8A-6-8 A-5 A motorhűtő rendszer (DSL)
  62. 62. 8A-6-9 Feljegyzés
  63. 63. 8A-6-10 A-6 A motor-és légkondicionáló-vezérlő rendszer (M13A/M15A) (1/4)
  64. 64. 8A-6-11 (2/4)
  65. 65. 8A-6-12 (3/4)
  66. 66. 8A-6-13 (4/4)
  67. 67. 8A-6-14 A-6 A motor-és légkondicionáló-vezérlő rendszer (DSL) (1/4)
  68. 68. 8A-6-15 (2/4)
  69. 69. 8A-6-16 (3/4)
  70. 70. 8A-6-17 (4/4)
  71. 71. 8A-6-18 B-1 A szélvédőtörlő és mosó
  72. 72. 8A-6-19 B-2 A hátsó ablaktörlő és mosó
  73. 73. 8A-6-20 B-3 A hátsó ablak páramentesítő
  74. 74. 8A-6-21 B-4 A villamos működtetésű ablakemelő
  75. 75. 8A-6-22 B-5 A központi ajtózár
  76. 76. 8A-6-23
  77. 77. 8A-6-24 B-6 A távműködtetésű tükör Jobbkormányos gépkocsi
  78. 78. 8A-6-25 B-6 A távműködtetésű tükör Balkormányos gépkocsi
  79. 79. 8A-6-26 B-7 A kürt
  80. 80. 8A-6-27 B-8 Az ülésfűtés
  81. 81. 8A-6-28 C-1 A kombinált műszer (mérőműszerek)
  82. 82. 8A-6-29 C-2 A kombinált műszer (jelzőlámpák)
  83. 83. 8A-6-30 C-3 A kombinált műszer (figyelmeztető lámpák)
  84. 84. 8A-6-31
  85. 85. 8A-6-32 D-1 A fényszóró rendszer
  86. 86. 8A-6-33 D-2 A fényszóró magasságállító rendszere
  87. 87. 8A-6-34 D-3 A helyzetjelző, hátsó és rendszámtábla-megvilágító lámpa
  88. 88. 8A-6-35 D-4 A mellső ködlámpa
  89. 89. 8A-6-36 D-5 A hátsó ködlámpa
  90. 90. 8A-6-37 Feljegyzés
  91. 91. 8A-6-38 D-6 A megvilágító lámpák
  92. 92. 8A-6-39
  93. 93. 8A-6-40
  94. 94. 8A-6-41 D-7 A belső világítás
  95. 95. 8A-6-42 D-8 Az irányjelző és vészvillogó lámpa
  96. 96. 8A-6-43 D-9 A féklámpa
  97. 97. 8A-6-44 D-10 A hátrameneti lámpa
  98. 98. 8A-6-45 E-1 A fűtés és légkondicionálás
  99. 99. 8A-6-46 E-2 PTC fûtés
  100. 100. 8A-6-47 F-1 Rádió / szivargyújtó
  101. 101. 8A-6-48 F-2 A többfeladatú kijelző
  102. 102. 8A-6-49 F-3 A zümmögő
  103. 103. 8A-6-50 F-5 Az óra
  104. 104. 8A-6-51 G-1 Az A/T vezérlőrendszer
  105. 105. 8A-6-52
  106. 106. 8A-6-53 G-2 A szervokormány
  107. 107. 8A-6-54 Feljegyzés
  108. 108. 8A-6-55 G-3 A légzsák vezérlőrendszer
  109. 109. 8A-6-56
  110. 110. 8A-6-57 G-4 A blokkolásgátló fékrendszer
  111. 111. 8A-6-58
  112. 112. 8A-6-59
  113. 113. 8A-6-60
  114. 114. 8A-7-1 A csatlakozók jegyzéke C C01 C02 C03 C04 C07 C08 C13 C14 C15 C16 C17 A/T C18 C19 C20 C21 C23 C24 DSL DSL C25 C26 C27 C28 C29 C30 C31 C32 C33 C34 C35 C36 A/T DSL Jobbkormányos M/T C37 C38 C39 A/T A/T A/T C40 C41 C42 C43 C44 C45 DSL DSL C46 C47 C50 C51 C52 C53 DSL DSL DSL 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 6 5 107 4 9 3 8 21 1 2 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 2 1 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 1 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 2 31 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 5 6 3 97 8 4 10 18 19 20 21 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 22 23 24 25 13 14 15 16 26 1711 12 17 18 19 20 7 1 2 5 6 8 9 10 11 13 14 15 16 21 22 23 24 12 3 4 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2
  115. 115. 8A-7-2 C54 C57 C58 C59 C60 C61 A/T C62 C63 C64 DSL C66 C68 C69 C70 DSL DSL DSL DSL C76 C77 C78 DSL C79 C80 C81 (G71-hez) C82 (G72-höz) C83 (E71-hez) DSL DSL A/T C87 (E80-hoz) C88 (E77-hez) C89 (E28-hoz) C90 (E69-hez) DSL DSL DSL DSL C93 C94 C95 C96 C97 C98 DSL DSL DSL DSL DSL DSL C99 C100 DSL DSL 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 1 1 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 20 21 22 23 24 25 28 29 30 31 32 34 35 2 3 4 5 6 7 18 19 33 26 27 1 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 2 3 4 5 6 7 15 30 14 29 13 28 12 27 11 26 10 25 9 24 8 23 7 22 6 21 5 20 4 19 3 18 2 17 1 16 45 60 44 59 43 58 42 57 41 56 40 55 39 54 38 53 37 52 36 51 35 50 34 49 33 48 32 47 31 46 3 2 1 3 2 1 6 4 2 5 3 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 1 4 9 32 8 13 5 10 6 11 7 12 1 2 3 84 6 75 4 5 1 2 3 321 654 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 1
  116. 116. 8A-7-3 E E01 E02 E03 E04 E05 E06 E11 E12 E13 E14 E15 E16 E20 E21 E22 E23 E25 E26 DSL DSL E27 E28 (C89-hez) E29 DSL DSL DSL E30 E31 E32 E33 E34 E35 DSL DSL Jobbkormányos M/T E36 E37 E38 E39 E41 E42 A/T Balkormányos Balkormányos Jobbkormányos E43 E44 E48 E50 Balkormányos DSL DSL E51 E52 E53 E54 E55 E58 DSL DSL DSL 1 2 3 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 2 1 2 3 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 2 3 4 4 5 631 2 1 2 3 8 30 9 31 10 32 11 33 12 34 13 35 14 36 15 37 16 38 17 39 18 40 19 41 20 42 21 43 22 44 23 45 24 46 25 47 26 48 27 49 28 50 1 7 29 51 73 52 74 53 75 54 76 55 77 56 78 57 79 58 80 59 81 60 82 61 83 62 84 63 85 64 86 65 87 66 88 67 89 68 90 69 91 70 92 71 93 72 94 2 3 4 5 6 4 5 1 2 3 6 7 6 1 2 3 7 4 5 8 1 2 1 2 3 4 2 1 21 2 1 1 2 3 4 21 12 34 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 13 26 1 14 2 1 431 2 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 21 1 1 2 1 4 2 3
  117. 117. 8A-7-4 E59 E60 E61 DSL DSL E62 E63 E68 (E70-hez) DSL DSL DSL E69 (C90-hez) E70 (E68-hoz) E71 (L83-hoz) E72 (G74-hez) E73 (G73-hoz) DSL DSL E74 (L61-hez) E75 (G81-hez) E76 (K01-hez) E77 (C88-hoz) E78 (G82-höz) DSL DSL E79 (G83-hoz) DSL E80 (C87-hez) DSL E81 E82 E83 E84 (G95-höz) E89 E91 E92 E93 E95 (L83-hoz) E96 E97 E98 E99 E100 3 4 5 1 2 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 2 1 123 456 1 2 4 5 1 2 3 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 22 21 20 19 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 12 1 2 3 84 6 75 2 7 12 1 3 8 6 11 5 10 4 9 2 1 4 3 1 2 4 9 3 8 13 5 10 6 11 7 12 1 3 8 2 7 12 4 9 5 10 6 11 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 3 2 1 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 5 321 64 5 321 64 5 1 1 2 21 3 1 3 2
  118. 118. 8A-7-5 G G01 G02 G03 G05 G09 Balkormányos G10 G11 G13 G15 G16 G17 G18 G19 G21 M13A/M15A G22 G25 G26 G27 G28 G30 G31 G32 G36 G37 G40 G41 G43 G46 DSL M13A/M15A G47 G50 G51 DSL 1 2 3 4 5 6 9 10 7 8 1 7 3 4 8 9 2 5 6 12 13 14 10 11 1 2 3 4 7 8 9 5 6 4 5 32 6 1 5 4 3 2 1 5 4 3 2 1 1 4 5 8 9 12 13 14 15 18 2 7 10 3 11 17 6 16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 5 4 3 2 1 1098765 4321 1 3 2 64 5 21 43 1 2 3 4 5 11 12 13 14 15 6 7 8 9 10 18 19 20 21 2216 17 1 2 3 4 5 11 12 13 14 15 6 7 8 9 10 18 19 20 21 2216 17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 1 2 1 2 17 18 19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 20 21 22 23 292827262524 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 4 2 6 3 75 1 2 3 4 1 2 5 4 3 2 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  119. 119. 8A-7-6 G56 G58 G66 G67 G68 G69 G71 (C81-hez) G72 (C82-höz) G73 (E73-hoz) G74 (E72-höz) G75 (L63-hoz) M13A/M15A A/T G76 (L62-höz) G77 (L64-hez) G78 (J04-hez vagy J34-hez) G79 (J14-hez vagy J24-hez) G81 (E75-höz) G82 (E78-hoz) G83 (E79-hez) G86 DSL DSL G87 G89 G91 G92 M13A/M15A G93 G94 G95 (E84-hez) 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 910111213141516 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 3 8 13 12 4 9 7 12 6 11 5 10 3 8 2 5 1 47 6 21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 431 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1 2 4 9 3 8 13 5 10 6 11 7 12 7 456 1 16 15 14 13 10 9 2 18 8 17 11 3 12 7 456 1 16 15 14 13 10 9 2 18 8 17 11 3 12 1 3 8 2 7 12 4 9 5 10 6 11 3 8 13 12 4 9 7 12 6 11 5 10 2 7 12 1 3 8 6 11 5 10 4 9 2 1 ( ) 2 1 ( ) 2 1 ( ) 7 1 2 3 4 65 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 1817 19 1928 30 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 31 32 33 34 35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 9 19 20 21 431 2 1 2 3
  120. 120. 8A-7-7 J K J01 J02 J04 (G78-hoz) J05 J06 J07 J08 J11 J12 J14 (G79-hez) J15 J16 J18 J21 J22 J24 (G79-hez) J25 J26 J28 J31 J32 J34 (G78-hoz) J35 J36 J37 J38 J41 J42 (L69-hez vagy L68-hoz) J51 J52 (L68-hoz vagy L69-hez) 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 10 11 12 13 14 7 17 98 1815 16 21 4 3 2 5 1 7 68 1 2 3 8 4 6 75 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 10 11 12 13 14 7 17 98 1815 16 21 4 3 2 5 1 7 68 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 10 11 12 13 14 7 17 98 1815 16 21 4 3 2 5 1 7 68 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 10 11 12 13 14 7 17 98 1815 16 21 4 3 2 5 1 7 68 1 2 3 8 4 6 75 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 K01 (E76-hoz) K02 1 2 3 4 1 3 2
  121. 121. 8A-7-8 L L01 L02 L04 L05 L11 L12 L15 L16 (L72-höz) L17 L18 L21 L22 L23 L25 L26 L27 L28 L31 L32 L34 L35 L51 L61 (E74-hez) L62 (G76-hoz) L63 (G75-höz) L64 (G77-hez) L65 (O22-höz) L66 (O21-hez) L67 (L76-hoz) L68 (J52-höz vagy J42-höz) L69 (J42-höz vagy J52-höz) L71 L72 (L16-hoz) L75 L76 (L67-hez) L77 L81 L82 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 2 1 ( ) 2 1 ( ) 1 1 1 2 1 4 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 9 10 118 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 3623 24 25 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 21 21 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 7 13 14 ( ) 3 8 2 5 1 47 6 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 124 3 3 8 13 12 4 9 7 12 6 11 5 10 123 46 5 123 456 1 2 3 4 21 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 2 1 4 3 1 2 1 2 1 2
  122. 122. 8A-7-9 O L83 (E95-höz) L91 L92 L93 L94 L95 123 46 5 1 2 3 4 21 21 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 O01 O02 O03 O04 O11 O12 O13 O14 O21 (L66-hoz) O22 (L65-höz) 1 3 2 21 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 321 654 321 64 5
  123. 123. 8A-7-10 Feljegyzés
  124. 124. 8A-8-1 Szakkifejezések Angol Magyar A/C amplifier Légkondicionáló erősítő A/C mode actuator Légkondicionáló üzemmód működtető elem A/C Pressure sensor L/K nyomás érzékelő A/C & Rear defogger switch Légkondicionáló és hátsó páramentesítő kapcsoló A/T fluid Automatikus sebességváltó folyadéka A/T mode switch Automatikus sebességváltó üzemmód kapcsoló A/T shift illumination Automatikus sebességváltó kapcsolókar megvilágítás A/T shift lock solenoid Automatikus sebességváltó reteszelő mágnes ABS control actuator ABS vezérlés működtető elem Acceleration pedal sensor Gázpedál-helyzet érzékelő Actuator Működtető elem Air flow meter Légáram mérő Ambient temperature sensor Környezeti hőmérséklet érzékelő Back-up light switch wire Hátrameneti lámpa kapcsoló vezetéke Boost pressure sensor Nyomásfokozó érzékelő Circuit breaker Megszakító Clutch pedal position switch Tengelykapcsoló pedálhelyzet kapcsoló Clutch switch Tengelykapcsoló kapcsolója CO adjusting resistor CO beállító ellenállás Coil antenna Tekercsantenna Combination switch Kombinált kapcsoló Condenser fan Kondenzátor ventilátor Contact coil Érintkező tekercs Cruise actuator Sebességstabilizáló működtető elem Data link connector Adatátviteli csatlakozó Dual cut switch Kettős kapcsoló Dual pressure switch Kettős nyomáskapcsoló EGR stepper motor EGR léptetőmotor EVAP canister purge valve EVAP edény öblítőszelepe EVAP canister vent valve EVAP edény légzőszelepe Exhaust gas recirculation Kipufogógáz visszavezetés Forward clutch cylinder revolution sensor Előremeneti tengelykapcsoló henger fordulatszám érzékelő Front clearance light Mellső helyzetjelző lámpa Front combination light Mellső kombinált lámpa Fuel injection Üzemanyag befecskendezés Front intermittent timer relay Mellső szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő reléje Fuel heating relay Üzemanyag fűtés relé Fuel level gauge Üzemanyag szintjelző Fuel pressure sensor Üzemanyag nyomás érzékelő G sensor G-érzékelő Gas generator Gázgenerátor Generator Generátor Glow controller Izzító vezérlőegység Hazard warning light Vészvillogó Headlight beam leveling actuator Fényszóró magasságállítás működtető elem Headlight leveling motor Fényszóró magasságállító motor Heated oxygen sensor Fűtött oxigénérzékelő Heater blower motor Fűtési szellőzőmotor Heater resistor Fűtőellenállás High mounted stop light Harmadik féklámpa
  125. 125. 8A-8-2 Angol Magyar Ignition coil Gyújtótekercs Ignition timing resister Gyújtásbeállító ellenállás Ignitor Gyújtóegység Illumination controller Megvilágítás szabályozó Input sensor Bemeneti érzékelő Interior (dome) light Belső (mennyezet-) világítás Knock sensor Kopogásérzékelő License plate light Rendszámtábla megvilágítás Light emitting diode Világító dióda lighting controller Világítás vezérlő Limit switch Végállás kapcsoló Lock up solenoid Reteszelő mágnes Meter illumination control Műszermegvilágítás-szabályozó Mode actuator Üzemmód működtető elem Mode control switch Üzemmódvezérlő kapcsoló Mode select switch Üzemmódválasztó kapcsoló Noise suppressor Zajvédelem O/D cut switch O/D KI kapcsoló Oil control valve Olajvezérlő szelep Oil level switch Olajszint kapcsoló Oil pressure switch Olajnyomás-kapcsoló Output diagnosis coupler Kimenő diagnosztikai csatlakozó Output shaft speed sensor Kihajtótengely-fordulatszám érzékelő Parking brake switch Kézifék kapcsoló Photo diode Fotodióda Photo transistor Fototranzisztor Piezoelectric element Piezoelektromos alkatrész Position light Helyzetjelző lámpa Pressure regulator Nyomásszabályozó Pressure switch Nyomáskapcsoló Rear intermittent timer relay Hátsó szakaszos ablaktörlés időzítő reléje Reed switch Reed relé Reference (zener) diode Referencia (zener) dióda Seat belt switch Biztonsági öv kapcsoló Shift illumination Kapcsolókar megvilágítás Shift lock relay Kapcsolásreteszelő relé Shift lock solenoid Kapcsolásreteszelő mágnes Side air-bag inflator Oldallégzsák felfúvódó egység Slide switch Csúszókapcsoló Sliding roof Tolótető Solenoid valve Mágnesszelep Starting motor Indítómotor Tail light Hátsó lámpa Throttle position sensor Fojtószelep-helyzet érzékelő Tilt switch Megdőlés-kapcsoló Torque sensor Nyomatékérzékelő Transmission control module Sebességváltó vezérlőegység Transaxle range switch Erőátviteli hajtómű tartomány kapcsoló Triple pressure switch Hármas nyomáskapcsoló Turn signal light Irányjelző lámpa Tweeter(L) Csipogó (bal) Tweeter(R) Csipogó (jobb) Variable resistance Változtatható ellenállás, potenciométer Vehicle speed sensor Gépkocsisebesség-érzékelő
  126. 126. 8A-8-3 Angol Magyar Warning controller Figyelmeztető vezérlőkészülék Water-in-fuel sensor Víz-az-üzemanyagban érzékelő With -val, -vel Without Nélkül
  127. 127. 8A-8-4
  128. 128. Készítette MAGYAR SUZUKI CORPORATION 1. kiadás: 2003. október 126 F

×