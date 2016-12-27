KIM DANIELLE RAFAEL 1 Timothy Cor Narra St Multinational Village Paranaque City Contact No: +639064467370 Email: kimy.rafa...
 Ability to adjust working hours to support 24X7 operation  Perform other duties as required Application Support Enginee...
Certifications Certified SAP ABAP Programmer IBM Level 1 Information Technology Passport Philippine National IT Standards ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

kcrafael2016

55 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
55
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

kcrafael2016

  1. 1. KIM DANIELLE RAFAEL 1 Timothy Cor Narra St Multinational Village Paranaque City Contact No: +639064467370 Email: kimy.rafael@gmail.com Experience IT Fleet Analyst ▪ April 16 2016 - Present Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ▪ 12F 5Ecom Plaza SM Mall of Asia Pasay City  Provide first and second level support for a wide variety of software applications  Monitor, update, and resolve incoming incident, problem, change and service request tickets  Identifies client requirements by establishing personal rapport with shipboard and shore side employees  Prepares substantial reports by collecting, analyzing, and classifying retrieved data during handling reported day-to-day incidents  Read technical manuals to help in the investigation, resolution and provision of technical assistance and support.  Enter commands in server as required  Assures certain services are running for uninterrupted operations  Work with subject matter experts to resolve complex issues  Escalates call to other departments when necessary upon evaluation of concern  Actively responds to clients demands with respect to urgency of reported issues  Analyze issues with existing software and develop support efficiencies  Provides updates, status and completion information to managers and/or users, via voice mail, or e- mail  Maintain record of daily high and critical reported issues by shipboard IT personnel  Share knowledge and support new teams  Assist with migration, standards, and administration as needed  Ability to adjust working hours to support 24X7 operation  Demonstrate OS flexibility from Windows to Linux  Create RFC (Request for Change)  Remotely access production servers to troubleshoot critical issues  Organization and resource utilization  Provision of technical instructions/documentation for team’s reference  Contributes ideas for the accomplishment of team goals  Perform other duties as required Fleet Support Analyst for RCCL▪ August 20 2015 – April 15 2016 First Maritime Shared Services ▪ 7458 First Maritime Place Bagtikan St San Antonio Village Makati City  Provide first and second level support for a wide variety of software applications  Monitor, update, and resolve incoming incident, problem, change and service request tickets  Work with subject matter experts to resolve complex issues  Escalate call to other departments when necessary upon evaluation of concern  Analyze issues with existing software and develop support efficiencies  Share knowledge and support new teams  Assist with migration, standards, and administration as needed
  2. 2.  Ability to adjust working hours to support 24X7 operation  Perform other duties as required Application Support Engineer ▪ September 15 2014 – February 27 2015 Cormant Technologies Inc ▪ 10F Net One Center 3rd Avenue Cor 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Philippines  Probes pertinent information about all incident tickets directed to the Application Support Department  Gathers and analyzes data and use those in recommending resolution of tickets  Understands user concerns and replicates issue as needed  Understands business and customer processes which will be used as reference for handling issues  Undertake testing and quality assurance of application  Communicates and coordinates with team mates, clients and other teams for faster resolution of tickets  Proper escalation of issues to superiors  Attend to all concerns in a timely and effective manner  Compliance with Customer Service Level Agreement  Documentation of all trouble tickets encountered  Maintains support environment Customer Care Specialist ▪ June 14 2013 – March 1 2014 IBM ▪ Bldg F UP Ayala Land Technohub Diliman Quezon City  First line of contact for customers with billing inquiries  Processes sales approval for off-shore store associates by following the company policies  Assists customers regarding their online account such as account creation, username and password reset, online walkthrough, linking multiple accounts, online sales validation or cancellation  Escalates call to other departments when necessary upon evaluation of concern  Processes activation, cancellation, travel notices, fraud detection, change of address and other information requests of clients’ accounts Skills  OS Platforms: Red Hat, Linux Mint, Windows XP, Windows Vista  Network Configuration: DHCP, Frame Relay, NAT  Programming Language: SAP ABAP, MySQL, DB2, PHP, VB.NET, Java Applications: MS Office, Eclipse, Net Beans, Packet Tracer, Oracle Virtual Box, Wireshark, Sam Spade, Visual Studio 2010, Team Viewer, HyperV, SOAP UI, AWS Education Asia Pacific College 2009-2013 ▪ BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – Computer Network Engineering
  3. 3. Certifications Certified SAP ABAP Programmer IBM Level 1 Information Technology Passport Philippine National IT Standards Information (PHILNITS JITSE) References Will be provided upon request KIM DANIELLE RAFAEL Page 2

×