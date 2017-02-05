Sistemas de Gestión de Seguridad de la Información -KEVIN RAFAEL ROSALES FLORES 20112001979 -ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA Y POLI...
Definición de un SGSI Un Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad de la Información (SGSI), según la Norma UNE-ISO/IEC 27001, es un...
La norma especifica que, como cualquier otro sistema de gestión, el SGSI incluye tanto la organización como las políticas,...
La Norma UNE-ISO/IEC 27001 Podemos entender por informacion todo el conjunto de datos que se organizan en una organizacion...
Tambien nos ayuda a preservar la confidencialidad y la disponibilidad del sistema en si, ademas de todos los sistemas impl...
Confidencialidad: Eso quiere decir que la informacion no se pone a disposicion de inviduos, ni se revela a individuos o en...
Modo de Uso La información, junto a los procesos y los sistemas que hacen uso de ella, son activos demasiado importantes p...
Beneficios •Establecer una metodología de Gestión de la Seguridad estructurada y clara. •Reducir el riesgo de pérdida, rob...
Beneficios •Se garantiza la continuidad de negocio tras un incidente grave. •Cumple con la legislación vigente sobre infor...
Gracias por su Atención
