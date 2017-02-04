1624 Sextant Ave E, Maplewood, MN 55109 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net http://www.linkedin.com/kevinhustings Strateg...
Action Lists Delegate, Record, Drive & Update Acct Action Item Owner Status Next Review Date Comments M Action Action Acti...
POS Reports & Inventory Ladders Built weekly reports from scratch. Eventually used 3rd Party Weekly inventory ladders used...
Metrics Monitor targets, drive Root Cause solutions Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 6
Customer Scorecards Monthly and Executive Reviews December 2015 Channel Account Service Forecast Error Fines %Sales Invent...
Checklists & Process Documenting Best Practices and Driving Improvement Weekly / Bi weekly Forecast Updates Meetings Sched...
Process Documentation Process Mapping thru Kaizen & Express Workshops Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.ne...
Process Documentation Swim Lane Process Mapping thru Kaizen & Express Workshops Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@...
Process Manuals & Training Developed Several Manuals from Scratch and Trained 100’s Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khusti...
Portfolio 2017

  1. 1. 1624 Sextant Ave E, Maplewood, MN 55109 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net http://www.linkedin.com/kevinhustings Strategic Account/Product Teams Action Lists Sell Thru Analysis Metrics Inventory Management Customer Scorecards Checklists & Process Process Documentation Process Manuals & Training Kevin Hustings - Experience Portfolio
  2. 2. Key Account/Product Teams Led development of team structure to great success Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 2 • Cross functional team focused to ensure smooth account execution in sales, service and operations. – Can be focused on specific customer if large enough, multiple smaller accounts, critical product categories or entire channel.
  3. 3. Key Account/Product Teams Led development of team structure to great success Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 3 Customer Operations Rep Sales Support Demand Planning Channel Marketing Supply Planning Finance External Sales Rep Transportation Analyst or Manager (Lead) Sales Manager Team Key Activities • Weekly/Monthly Meetings • Drive tracking and activity of actions and due dates • Build & monitor Customer & Company metrics & reports. Drive root cause solution and proactively address account issues • Drive Collaboration with customer (Forecasts, operations & sales) • Support Sales Growth • Build account connections at multiple levels Core As Needed
  4. 4. Action Lists Delegate, Record, Drive & Update Acct Action Item Owner Status Next Review Date Comments M Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update M Action Action Action Bob Open 18-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update M Action Action Action Jane Open 20-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateM Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update D Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update D Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update D Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update D Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateD Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment D Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment D Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update S Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update S Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update S Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateS Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateS Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateS Action Action Action Bob Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateS Action Action Action Jane Open 11-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update UpdateSTP Action Action Action Bob Closed 4-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update STP Action Action Action Jane Closed 4-Jun 5-28: Comment Comment Comment 5-21: Update Update Update Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 4
  5. 5. POS Reports & Inventory Ladders Built weekly reports from scratch. Eventually used 3rd Party Weekly inventory ladders used to project sales/inventory Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 5 PALLET CIRCULAR CURRENT ON HAND PLACEHOLDER PROMO ON ORDER FORECAST ONLINE PROMO UNPLANNED PROMO! 3-Jul 10-Jul 17-Jul 24-Jul 31-Jul CUST PK 9-Jul 16-Jul 23-Jul 30-Jul 6-Aug PART # UPC CAT SZ DESCRIPTION BRAND 28 29 30 31 32 158307 735854815875 DVD 100 Ativa DVD+R 100 PK ATIVA Forecast DOMESTIC Starting Inv. 31,511 30,082 30,007 29,932 29,857 Orders - 10,500 AD PRICE $17.99 Proj. Sales 10,000 75 75 75 75 Actual Sales 4,474 Ending Inv. 21,511 30,007 29,932 29,857 40,282 WOS 286.81 400.09 399.09 398.09 537.09 158217 735854815851 CDR 50 CDR 50 PK ATIVA Forecast DOMESTIC Starting Inv. 17,753 17,378 17,188 16,998 16,808 Orders 5,000 Proj. Sales 190 190 190 190 190 Actual Sales 183 Ending Inv. 17,563 17,188 16,998 16,808 21,618 WOS 92.44 90.46 89.46 88.46 113.78 JULY
  6. 6. Metrics Monitor targets, drive Root Cause solutions Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 6
  7. 7. Driving Inventory Weekly review of inventory, adjusting forecasts & taking action Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 7 PALLET CIRCULAR CURRENT ON HAND PLACEHOLDER PROMO ON ORDER FORECAST ONLINE PROMO UNPLANNED PROMO! 3-Jul 10-Jul 17-Jul 24-Jul 31-Jul CUST PK 9-Jul 16-Jul 23-Jul 30-Jul 6-Aug PART # UPC CAT SZ DESCRIPTION BRAND 28 29 30 31 32 158307 735854815875 DVD 100 Ativa DVD+R 100 PK ATIVA Forecast DOMESTIC Starting Inv. 31,511 30,082 30,007 29,932 29,857 Orders - 10,500 AD PRICE $17.99 Proj. Sales 10,000 75 75 75 75 Actual Sales 4,474 Ending Inv. 21,511 30,007 29,932 29,857 40,282 WOS 286.81 400.09 399.09 398.09 537.09 158217 735854815851 CDR 50 CDR 50 PK ATIVA Forecast DOMESTIC Starting Inv. 17,753 17,378 17,188 16,998 16,808 Orders 5,000 Proj. Sales 190 190 190 190 190 Actual Sales 183 Ending Inv. 17,563 17,188 16,998 16,808 21,618 WOS 92.44 90.46 89.46 88.46 113.78 JULY
  8. 8. Customer Scorecards Monthly and Executive Reviews December 2015 Channel Account Service Forecast Error Fines %Sales Inventory InStock OnTime Routing Revenue A Customer 1 98% 20% 50,000$ 1.2$ 82% 98% -$ A Customer 2 98% 35% -$ 3.4$ 84% 98% -$ A Customer 3 82% 66% 9,200$ 8.9$ 85% 82% 9,200$ B Customer 4 84% 78% -$ 7.1$ 95% 84% -$ B Customer 5 85% 53% -$ 2.4$ 100% 85% -$ B Customer 6 95% 29% 531$ 5.1$ 88% 95% 531$ C Customer 7 100% 29% -$ 8.1$ 90% 100% -$ C Customer 8 88% 140% -$ 0.7$ 50% 88% -$ C Customer 9 88% 123% -$ 0.9$ 100% -$ D Customer 10 50% 66% -$ 2.7$ 91% 50% -$ D Customer 11 100% 57% -$ 6.2$ 100% 100% -$ D Customer 12 91% 57% 1,540$ 5.4$ 91% 91% 1,540$ Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 8 Strategic Customer Scorecard (Week Ending Date) * Fill-rate based on qty 19 20 21 22 23 24 27 28 29 30 31 Customer Goal 23-May-15 30-May-15 6-Jun-15 13-Jun-15 20-Jun-15 27-Jun-15 18-Jul-15 25-Jul-15 1-Aug-15 8-Aug-15 15-Aug-15 Customer 1 95% 100% 100% 100% 79% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Customer 2 95% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Customer 3 95% 99% 94% 96% 96% 99% 94% 100% 97% 99% 100% 99% Customer 4 95% 99% 99% 97% 95% 94% 96% 99% 97% 99% 100% 99% Customer 5 95% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 93% 83% 95% 98% Customer 6 98% 70% 100% 94% 100% 100% 84% 68% 89% 80% 85% 82%
  9. 9. Checklists & Process Documenting Best Practices and Driving Improvement Weekly / Bi weekly Forecast Updates Meetings Scheduled Updated with Supply & Demand agreement Concise Agenda noted on invite Room reserved and confirmed Action List Updated Conference Number & Meeting ID on invite Sametime session setup if applicable Updated SAT File Sales & Inventory Weekly Sales & Inventory Reports Metrics Updated Generated and Available on time Frcst Consumption Updated Action Items Updated Metrics Reviewed - Actions, owners & due dates assigned - Clear Action Items noted Sales vs Plan - Single Owner per item per week Forecast Accuracy - Comments updated with date noted Forecast Consumption Sent out to team same day Service (Imn or Cust View) Backorder - recovery dates Team Notified of possible shortages (via planning) Instocks Compliance Customer Collaboration Meetings (if applicable) Inventory (Consignment only) Meetings & Actions Completed No Issues with Order Flow Process Operations Report out Completed (Monthly) Strategic Account Team Checklist Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 9
  10. 10. Process Documentation Process Mapping thru Kaizen & Express Workshops Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 10
  11. 11. Process Documentation Swim Lane Process Mapping thru Kaizen & Express Workshops Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 11
  12. 12. Process Manuals & Training Developed Several Manuals from Scratch and Trained 100’s Kevin Hustings - 651-285-7115 - khustings@comcast.net 12

