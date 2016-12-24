Kevin Bollhorst Resume

1 KEVIN BOLLHORST 4256 Redwood Terrace, Cincinnati, OH 45217, (513) 290-5984, kevinbollhorst@gmail.com, www.maketrix.co ED...
2 Engineered hard coating applications for increasing cold forging die life and performance. Said hard coatings include T...
3 Researched, tested, developed, and implemented advanced color management system and digital imaging hardware for Neff’s...
  1. 1. 1 KEVIN BOLLHORST 4256 Redwood Terrace, Cincinnati, OH 45217, (513) 290-5984, kevinbollhorst@gmail.com, www.maketrix.co EDUCATION B.S. in Physics: Purdue University; 5.82/6.00 GPA GUILDS Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Pi Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi SUMMARY Extensive experience as a strong, creative, technical contributor and leader within a cross-disciplinary environment. Developed a comprehensive technical background in project management, applied physics, engineering test laboratory management, mechanical engineering, process engineering, manufacturing engineering, continuous process improvement, metallurgical engineering, aerospace manufacturing, total quality management, root cause analysis, failure mode & effects analysis, process flow mapping, statistical process control, customer technical support, personnel mentoring & training, technical writing, and materials science. Developed numerous product advancements and process improvements through innovative problem solving abilities. Engineered award- winning cost saving solutions through the proficient application of project management and continuous process improvement principles. Proven ability in effective problem solving; developing workable solutions under a variety of conditions and stages of project evolution. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE MakeTrix Solutions, Cincinnati, Ohio 7/2015-Present Project Engineer Duties: Deliver multi-disciplined engineering and project management services for corporate customers. Research, develop, engineer, and implement advanced manufacturing processes and product improvements in support of customers’ continuous process improvement initiatives. Accomplishments: Researched, developed, and engineered advanced low cost technology for solar power generation. Provide engineering and technical services to manufacturers and service providers in the aerospace, automotive, graphic arts, metal stamping, optics, and publishing industries. Creator, contributor, & editor of the MakeTrix.co, a professional website devoted to providing practical solutions to real world problems. Said solutions encompass such topics as 3D printing methods, alternative renewable energy solutions, information technology techniques, manufacturing engineering applications, and continuous improvement methods. Osborne Coinage Company, Cincinnati, Ohio 3/2012-6/2015 Senior Process Engineer Duties: Lead engineer and project manager for the Osborne Coinage Company. Responsible for corporate-wide product development and manufacturing engineering programs. Research, develop, engineer, and implement advanced manufacturing processes and products in support of Osborne Coinage’s continuous process improvement initiatives. Conduct contract negotiations with industrial vendors on an as-needed basis. Perform technical sales support for Osborne Coinage’s Sales and Marketing Departments. Additional responsibilities include new product development, corporate budget planning, personnel training, customer technical support, and technical writing. Accomplishments: Researched, developed, and implemented advanced proprietary 3D photorealistic color printing process for imprinting high resolution images onto minted coins and international currency. Said system enables quality printing onto aluminum, brass, copper, gold, nickel brass, and silver coins. Technology successfully launched the lucrative Chroma Coin product line. Engineered machine vision coin alignment system in support of the Chroma Coin product line. Said system enables coin-to-print registrations to within ±0.05° and ±0.001". Develop and encode machine vision programs for all printed coin production orders. Chroma Coin manufacturing system resulted in long-term OEM relationship with the Royal Canadian Mint. RCM staff analytical review concluded that the Chroma Coin system is far superior in print quality in comparison to the RCM's in-house capabilities. Lead supervisor & work cell leader for the Chroma Coin production department. Actively manufactured printed coins for all coin orders through hands-on activities. All production orders are fulfilled 1-2 weeks ahead of customer delivery dates. Trained all production operators in the operation of all Chroma Coin production processes including machine vision programming, wide format printer operation, and equipment preventative maintenance. Developed all course materials and manuals in support of operator education. Create and design all production graphics for printed coin orders. Manufacture sales coin samples and graphics on an as-needed basis. Sales samples produced & delivered within 8 hour turnaround time. Developed and implemented variable data printing system which enables the automated printing of variable bar codes, QR codes, & serial numbers onto coins. Osborne Coinage is the only mint in North America that possesses this capability. Chroma Coin variable data printing resulted in the Pray with the Pope Coin contract for the Catholic Church's 2013 World Youth Day conference. Said serialized coin enables one to scan the coin number via cell phone for tracking the coin's travels throughout the world. Coin featured in BBC News broadcast. In addition, 1 coin is on display in the British Museum.
  2. 2. 2 Engineered hard coating applications for increasing cold forging die life and performance. Said hard coatings include Titanium Nitride, Titanium Carbo-Nitride, and Zirconium Nitride coatings. Conducted metallurgical research and materials science investigation regarding die material failure modes and performance problems. Analysis resulted in replacing DC-53 steel with UDDEHOLM CALDIE® steel thereby increasing die life by 600%. Improved and advanced Osborne Coinage's steel heat treating facility and processes via metallurgical investigation of in-house practices and equipment. Researched and developed additive manufacturing capability through the implementation of 3D printing technology. Said system enables prototype building and small volume manufacturing within a 298mm x 275mm x 250mm build volume. Technology manufactures components using PLA, ABS, HIPS, Polycarbonate, Nylon, wood composite, and ceramic composite materials. Patriot Engineering, Greenville, Ohio 11/2005-3/2012 Principal Engineer Duties: Provide multi-disciplined engineering and project management services for corporate customers. Responsible for corporate- wide product development, design engineering, and manufacturing engineering programs. Research, develop, engineer, and implement advanced manufacturing processes and product improvements in support of customers’ continuous process improvement initiatives. Conduct contract negotiations with industrial vendors on an as-needed basis. Perform technical sales support for customers’ Marketing and Sales Departments. Additional responsibilities include new product development, MIS services, personnel training, customer technical support, and technical writing. Accomplishments: Researched, developed, and implemented advanced biodiesel manufacturing process. Resultant process produces biodiesel fuel at a manufacturing cost of 50¢ per gallon. Invented Greene 100 biodiesel fuel which requires no engine conversion. Multiple field tests demonstrated that Greene 100 is 100% fully compatible with all current automotive, agricultural, and truck diesel engines. Provided timely information technology and computer maintenance services to clients in a cost-effective manner. Researched, tested, developed, and implemented improved combustion gas handling system for Henny Penny Corporation’s 8 head pressure fryers. Said improvements subsequently eliminated premature failures of blower motors. Researched, developed, and engineered a self-cleaning system for gas pressure fryer dilution box thereby improving fryer performance and reliability. Researched, tested, developed, and implemented improvement in rotisserie display lamps for Henny Penny Corporation’s international markets thereby eliminating premature tungsten halogen lamp failures. As a result, lamp lives were extended by a factor of 40. Execute plant level APQP projects in accordance with ISO 14001 & TS16949 requirements for U.S. automotive manufacturers. Successfully developed corporate-wide automated SPC Software via MS Access 2007 programming skills. Data package lead times reduced from 2 weeks down to 10 minutes. Said quality relational database provides real-time product, process, & raw material SPC analyses to SMC customer's North American staff on a 24/7 basis. Engineered automated data acquisition system for CSP's A-Side material mixing/blending operations. System provides automated viscosity inspections including automated email broadcasts of process alerts. System successfully replaced outdated paper-based inspection system. Conducted numerous quality engineering analyses using Minitab Version 15. Said quality engineering projects delivered timely results to CSP’s world-wide automotive customers thereby enabling improvements in SMC formulations and products. Delivered engineering solutions for new composite product development in support of PPAP requirements. Implemented process improvements in fiberglass handling system thereby reducing customer's glass faults and machine downtime by 50%. Provided engineering and technical support to customers' production personnel on an as-needed basis. Published technical reports documenting resultant design engineering & technology advancements in support of customer documentation requirements. Published the technical book A Storm in the Clouds which is a historical science book on Galileo Galilei. Said book is sold and marketed on Amazon.com (ASIN: B005GY0PB4). Neff Company, Greenville, Ohio 1998-2005 Senior Process Engineer Duties: Lead engineer and project manager for the Neff Company. Responsible for corporate-wide product development and manufacturing engineering programs. Research, develop, engineer, and implement advanced manufacturing processes in support of Neff’s continuous process improvement initiatives. Conduct contract negotiations with industrial vendors on an as-needed basis. Perform technical sales support for Neff’s Sales and Marketing Departments. Additional responsibilities include new product development, corporate budget planning, personnel training, customer technical support, and technical writing. Accomplishments: Researched, developed, and implemented Neff’s digital variable information printing module based upon Banta Integrated Media’s DesignMerge software. V.I.P. process yielded an 80% reduction in labor costs. Program successes resulted in being chosen for beta test engineering with Banta Integrated Media Inc. and with CadCam Technology Inc. Researched, developed, and implemented digital color vinyl banner product line. CELEX banner product added $1,000,000+ in yearly sales revenue.
  3. 3. 3 Researched, tested, developed, and implemented advanced color management system and digital imaging hardware for Neff’s digital awards product line. Said systems yielded an 83% reduction in labor costs. Researched, developed, and engineered an advanced high resolution, durable, color sports helmet decal product. Said proprietary process resulted in Neff’s first professional sports sales. Decals manufactured via an automated machine vision-based process which yields 77% profit margins. Successfully re-engineered Neff’s outdated Banner manufacturing processes. Process improvements and productivity advancements implemented into both Digital and Textile Banner Departments. Successfully automated Neff’s textile letter and emblem production via the implementation of an IOLINE Model 300 Cutter. Said advanced process yielded an 87% reduction in letter production time and a 39% reduction in production costs. Responsible for all TrueType font engineering at Neff. Successfully engineered 34 TrueType fonts in support of advanced digital manufacturing programs. Created and implemented project management processes into Neff’s Operations Department. Published 30+ technical reports documenting process technology advancements. Noetic Press Inc., Dayton, Ohio 1995-1999 Chief Engineer Duties: Lead manager and chief engineer for Noetic Press Inc. Research, develop, manufacture, and market new digital color imaging/printing technologies for advanced color printing products. Conduct market research in support of new product development. Conduct contract negotiations with industrial vendors and customers. Perform technical sales support on an as-needed basis. Additional responsibilities included manufacturing engineering, project management, new product development, corporate budget planning, personnel training, customer technical support, and technical writing. Accomplishments: Successfully developed an advanced digital color manufacturing process for producing low cost designer literature, business stationary, athletic apparel, and corporate insignia. Products sold to industrial, retail, and commercial markets. Created and implemented enhanced materials and processes that yield superior color products. Products are waterproof, solvent resistant, and light fast. Designed and produced a digital image processing system for expediting the graphic design and delivery of customer orders. Led the development of sales markets in Northwest Indiana and Central Ohio. Provided senior engineering and technical services to manufacturers and service providers in the aerospace, automotive, graphic arts, HVAC, optics, publishing, real estate, and sporting goods industries. Grimes Aerospace, Urbana, Ohio 1989-1995 Manager, Advanced Technology Labs Duties: Creator and manager of Grimes Advanced Technology Labs. Research, develop, and implement advancements in aircraft lighting products, glass products, and manufacturing processes through engineering and applied physics expertise. Responsibilities included the supervision of 2 physicists, project management, department budget planning, test equipment preventative maintenance & calibration, advanced product/market development, and technical publication of completed programs. Accomplishments: Served as Chief Engineer for all aircraft optical products. Developed advanced engineering techniques for the resolution of performance and quality problems with products and manufacturing processes. Responsibilities included the technical training and mentoring of Engineering, Production, and QA personnel. Successfully provided technical support and problem resolution for Grimes’ customers on an as-needed 24/7 basis. Developed and acquired ATL resources for spectroradiometric testing, environmental testing, polymer coating fabrication, and pigment dispersion. Created and developed custom optical filter technology (customized transmittances over 380nm to 930nm range) based upon environmentally compatible polymer thin films. Awarded Grimes Patent Honorarium. Successfully developed environmentally compatible NVIS Green A polymer optical filters fulfilling MIL-L-85762A and MIL- STD-810E specifications. Successfully developed Grimes Black, the Optical Black Coating Technology which exhibits reflectances < 1.5% over the 300nm to 30µm wavelength range. Developed aerospace lighting industry’s highest performance deadfront system for NVIS cockpit indicators. Said system possesses contrast ratios of Cl > 0.80 and Cul = 0.00 ± 0.10. Said product overwhelmingly fulfills MIL-L-85762A’s daylight readability specifications. Developed glass formulation for unique infrared lens implemented in covert aircraft searchlight. Conducted electro-optical research, tests, and analyses for Grimes NVIS compatible AMLCD avionics products. Successfully completed training and obtained Grimes Certification in Statistical Process Control and Total Quality Management. Served as Senior Engineer for Grimes Quality Assurance & Engineering Test Laboratories. Upgraded and restructured Engineering Test Laboratories. Improved test capabilities through the acquisition and custom fabrication of Photometric, EMI, Vibration, and Environmental Test Facilities. Responsibilities included the supervision and technical training of 5 test technicians, calibration of test equipment per MIL-STD-45662A, and project management. Recipient of 1993 Grimes Aerospace Inventor of the Year Award. Received 3 awards for advancements in optics. Published 30+ technical reports documenting product technology advancements.

