期末報告PPT-黃偉明-張詠翔

兩岸保險 商品之分 析與比較 黃偉明 102408045 財金三 張詠翔 102408043 財金三
CONTENTS 產品偏好 生命表分析 產品差異 心得體會 1 2 3 4
PART ONE 產品偏好
PART ONE 產品偏好 生死合險熱銷逾千億 壽險業者表示，今年6年期繳費的生死合險極夯，即活著可以每年領生存保險，身故還可 領回已繳保費或保價金，這類保單新契約保費在今年前11月已破千億元 http://www.chinatimes.com...
PART ONE 產品偏好 中國萬能險 網銷萬能險重新上市銷售量飄紅 建議長期持有 http://money.sohu.com/20141216/n406992761.shtml
PART ONE 產品偏好
PART TWO 生命表分析
PART TWO 生命表分析 83.277.1 76.7 80.9 台灣男性平均餘命 台灣女性平均餘命 中國男性平均餘命 中國女性平均餘命
PART TWO 生命表分析 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 52 55 58 61 64 67 70 73 76 79 ...
PART TWO 生命表分析 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 52 55 58 61 64 67 70 73 76 79 ...
PART TWO 生命表分析 22，083 USD GDP per Capita 6,807.43 USD
PART TWO 生命表分析 103年的16.4%（男性29.2%，女性3.5%）
PART TWO 生命表分析
PART THREE 產品差異
PART THREE 產品差異 30歲男性投保20NAWL，保額100萬元，年繳 保費31,100元，即享有100萬元的身故/完全殘 廢保障。 三商美邦人壽新祥安終身壽險(NAWL) 77.9 台灣30歲男性預期壽命 30岁男性，选择购买10万...
PART THREE 產品差異 一、增加保額選擇權─反應身價，水漲船高 二、生命末期先行給付─生命尊嚴，備受呵護 三、契約轉換權─靈活變換，切合需要 三商美邦人壽新祥安終身壽險(NAWL)之特色
PART THREE 產品差異 單位保費：0.024679478 單位保費：0.014880793 三商美邦人壽新祥安終身壽險(NAWL) 【台灣利率2.25%】 太平一世终身寿险 【中國利率4%】 純保費:1488.079333 實繳保費:2...
PART THREE 產品差異 結論： • 我們發現台灣三商美邦的附加費用率比中國的太平一世來的低 • 有可能是因為太平一世壽險是採用人力也即是銷售員來銷售保單所以在費用負擔上較為大，但也 只是針對這份保單 • 若透過網絡銷售保單的話附加費用率...
PART FOUR 心得體會
PART FOUR 心得體會 一開始我們找的壽險商品過於複 雜，牽涉到許多艱深的計算01 於是我們換了較為單純的保險商 品，比較兩岸的生死合險02 發現兩岸商品在網路的透明度和 資訊的公開程度不同04 為了計算正確的保費，我們使用 了換算基數0...
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING 謝謝大家 PRESENTED BY Huang & Zhang
    ×