社会福祉協議会災害対応初動訓練プログラム

社会福祉協議会災害時初動対応訓練 ～ 災害想定と情報収集・整理～ 宮﨑賢哉 社会福祉士・ボランティアコーディネーター Twitter @kenyamiyazaki ／ Facebook Kenya.miyazaki
はじめに • 本資料は社会福祉協議会の災害対応初動訓練で 使用したものを公開用に修正したものです。 • 記載内容はサンプルですので、実施者の環境に 合わせてください（社協だけでなく学校、企業、 団体等にも応用できます）。 • PowerPoin...
発災状況 ●月●日（●）早朝４時、最大震度＿＿の ＿＿＿＿を震源とする地震が発生した。 職員は自宅にて自身や家族、周囲の安全を 確保した後、徒歩や自転車により出勤し、現 在約＿＿＿名の職員が出勤している。 管理職や他職員は出勤していないが、連絡...
訓練内容説明＜１回目＞ ・現在時刻は 午前８時 とします。 ・社協施設に倒壊の危険はないと想定します。 ・電気、ガス、水道はいずれも不通です。 ・午前１１時の時点で出勤している職員と管 理職による『第1回災害対策本部会議』が 開催されると想定し...
訓練内容説明＜１回目＞ ・各班は「非常参集できた職員」として、災 害対策本部が設置されるまでの間、つまり 管理職等による指示命令がなく方針等も 決まっていない状態での「初動」について 検討します。
具体的な作業＜１回目＞ ① 発災４時間後（＝午前８時）から ７時間後（＝午前１１時）まで 非常参集してから、災害対策本部会議が行わ れるまでの間にやるべきこと、確認すべきこ とを具体的に（何を、誰が、いつからいつま で、どうやって…）話し合い、...
具体的な作業＜１回目＞ ② 発災４時間後（＝午前８時）から ７時間後（＝午前１１時）まで ①の作業を行いながら、ラジオや市職員、避 難住民からの情報を確認し、災害対策本部に 報告する情報として整理する。問い合わせが あれば回答を考えておく。
具体的な作業＜１回目＞ ③ ①で話し合った活動項目と、②で整理した災 害情報の概要を『第1回災害対策本部』で報 告する資料をイメージしながら、模造紙に書 き込む。
災害情報シート （開始）
（メモ）災害情報シートについて 災害情報シートは、ラジオや口頭での情報を イメージしていますので【３０秒～６０秒】 程度で自動送りするよう設定します。または 指導員が適当なタイミングで送ります。見逃 し（聞き逃し）たら情報が記録できません。 実...
午前４時頃、＿＿で大きな地震 が発生し、現在も余震が続いて います。今後も大きな揺れが続 く可能性があります。 被災地の方は注意してください。
今朝未明に地震があった＿＿で すが、現在の天気はくもり、午 後にかけて気温が下がり、明日 以降、雨や雪の可能性がありま す。
コミュニティラジオ 「気象庁発表の情報によると、 ＿＿＿市内では最大震度６強を 観測した地域もあります。」
市民が役所に集まってるんです けど、職員が少なくて対応がで きていません。庁舎の安全確認 もしないといけないし…僕も状 況が分からなくて….
コミュニティラジオ 「市内各地で家屋倒壊が発生し、 生き埋めになっている方も多い とのことです。 隣近所で声をかけあい、助け 合ってください！」
＿＿＿駅から中継でお伝えしま す。手元の温度計では気温は５ 度、風も強くかなり寒いです。 JR私鉄各線は復旧の見込みが立 たず、多くの人が不安そうにア ナウンスに耳を傾けています。
コミュニティラジオ 交通規制情報が入りました。＿＿＿＿ ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿ ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿などが緊急交 通路、輸送路に指定されています。救 急車や消防車、自衛隊などの車両の移 動を妨げないよう、車で移動される方 はご注意...
自宅が傾いて避難しましたが、避難 所の仮設トイレは一杯では入れませ ん。携帯トイレは持っていますし、 補助はいりませんから、社協さんの トイレを使わせてください。
コミュニティラジオ 市内各地で断水や停電が起きてい ます。家屋倒壊によりガス漏れが 発生している可能性があります。 倒壊家屋の近くでは、ライターや マッチを使わないでください。
会社から＿＿＿＿街道を歩いて帰るんです。 途中の学校で救援物資をもらう列に並んだ らとしたら後ろの人に”どこに住んでる？” と聞かれ、＿＿＿だと答えたら、物資は市 民の税金で買っている、あんたはもらう権 利がないと言われました。 そのまま並び続...
＿＿＿＿などでも揺れを感じる 方が多く、ツイッターでは＿＿ ＿＿の噴火に注意という情報が 流れています。降灰に備えコン ビニ等でマスクを買い求める人 も多いようです。
＿＿＿にある施設に人が集まっ ちゃって大変らしいわよ。隣の 中学校は人がいっぱいで、お年 寄りや障害をもった人が施設に 入れて欲しいって。社協さんで 何とかしてあげられないの？
気象庁「今後１週間程度は、同 程度の地震が発生する可能性が あります。」 防災アドバイザー「次の地震で 家が崩れる可能性もありますの で注意が必要です。」
最寄りの小学校に行ったら、人がいっ ぱいで、若い人たちが先に並んで物資 をいくつもらっていた。 私のように足の悪い人やお年寄りは長 い時間、列に並べない。市役所か社協 になら何かあると思って来た。
今朝未明に＿＿＿で起きた地震 による死者は、総務省消防庁に よりますと、今朝９時の時点で ＿＿＿名とのことです。現在も 各地で救助活動が行われていま す。
若い女性や乳幼児を連れた母親、 女性だけのグループなどを、安全 な避難場所に連れていくといって 車に連れ込む事件が起きている。 注意を呼びかけてください。
＿＿＿＿内のJR私鉄各線は全線 運転を見合わせています。＿＿ ＿＿＿駅付近で線路トラブルが あり、復旧の見込みが立ってい ません。
市内の給水拠点で給水を行う予 定だが人手が足りない。ボラン ティアで協力してくれそうな人 がいたら、応急給水拠点に直接 来て欲しい。
携帯大手3社は災害用伝言板の 運用を開始していますが、市内 を中心に各地で通信がつながり にくい、圏外になる状況が起き ているようです。
市内に住む友人と２人でキャン プ道具や救助用具を車で積んで きた。東日本や熊本でも活動し たので、すぐに活動できる。
災害情報シート （終了）
項 目 状 況 死傷者等 死傷者 負傷が多い模様、市内病院でも対処中 終 日 家屋崩壊等 半壊が多い模様だが全体像はまだ不明 道路・ 交通 道路 幹線道路は１車線通行可能 道路は随所遮断 交通機関 電車・バスは、ごく一部区間のみ不定期 運行 ラ...
訓練内容説明＜２回目＞ ・発災２日目、災害対策本部が設置され、管 理職等も合流した後と想定します。 ・各班はそれぞれ『総務班A』、『総務班B』、 『情報・渉外班』に分かれます。 ・各班でマニュアル記載の分掌事務を具体的 にどう進めるかを検討しま...
訓練内容説明＜２回目＞ 総務班A ＝ 担当事務１～４ 総務班B ＝ 担当事務５～８ 情報・渉外班 ＝ 担当事務 それぞれについて「誰が、いつ、何を、どう やるのか」話し合い、結果（概略）をホワイ トボードに記載してください。
（メモ）緊急対応班の編成等について 各社会福祉協議会が作成するマニュアルには 「●●班」、「●●係」などの災害発生時に 班や係が記載されていることが多いです。 マニュアルに従って訓練を行いますので、ス ライド32,33の内容は該当のマニュアルに...
１回目の講評、アドバイスポイント ・災害情報は適切に整理されているか。 ・管理職がいない状態でも話し合いが スムーズかつ積極的に行われているか。 ・災害対策本部設置に必要な情報、設備、 環境などを洗い出せているか。 など
２回目の講評、アドバイスポイント ・マニュアルに記載された緊急対応班 それぞれの役割を理解できているか。 ・ひとりひとりが、班の役割を果たすために 何をするべきか話し合えているか。 ・第２回災害対策本部会議に対し、事実報告 だけでなく、話し合っ...
訓練講評とまとめ講義 【要点】 • 社会福祉協議会の初動対応 – 災害対策本部（組織体制）の速やかな実施準備、指揮命令系統の確認（管 理職や役員不在時を含む）、社協としての業務の優先順位の整理 など • 災害情報の収集伝達と整理 – “情報トリ...
  1. 1. 社会福祉協議会災害時初動対応訓練 ～ 災害想定と情報収集・整理～ 宮﨑賢哉 社会福祉士・ボランティアコーディネーター Twitter @kenyamiyazaki ／ Facebook Kenya.miyazaki
  2. 2. はじめに • 本資料は社会福祉協議会の災害対応初動訓練で 使用したものを公開用に修正したものです。 • 記載内容はサンプルですので、実施者の環境に 合わせてください（社協だけでなく学校、企業、 団体等にも応用できます）。 • PowerPointデータ、詳しい説明資料が必要な方は 作者まで直接ご連絡ください。
  3. 3. 発災状況 ●月●日（●）早朝４時、最大震度＿＿の ＿＿＿＿を震源とする地震が発生した。 職員は自宅にて自身や家族、周囲の安全を 確保した後、徒歩や自転車により出勤し、現 在約＿＿＿名の職員が出勤している。 管理職や他職員は出勤していないが、連絡 がとれず出勤の状況は不明である。
  4. 4. 訓練内容説明＜１回目＞ ・現在時刻は 午前８時 とします。 ・社協施設に倒壊の危険はないと想定します。 ・電気、ガス、水道はいずれも不通です。 ・午前１１時の時点で出勤している職員と管 理職による『第1回災害対策本部会議』が 開催されると想定します
  5. 5. 訓練内容説明＜１回目＞ ・各班は「非常参集できた職員」として、災 害対策本部が設置されるまでの間、つまり 管理職等による指示命令がなく方針等も 決まっていない状態での「初動」について 検討します。
  6. 6. 具体的な作業＜１回目＞ ① 発災４時間後（＝午前８時）から ７時間後（＝午前１１時）まで 非常参集してから、災害対策本部会議が行わ れるまでの間にやるべきこと、確認すべきこ とを具体的に（何を、誰が、いつからいつま で、どうやって…）話し合い、ベースメモに 書き出しておく。
  7. 7. 具体的な作業＜１回目＞ ② 発災４時間後（＝午前８時）から ７時間後（＝午前１１時）まで ①の作業を行いながら、ラジオや市職員、避 難住民からの情報を確認し、災害対策本部に 報告する情報として整理する。問い合わせが あれば回答を考えておく。
  8. 8. 具体的な作業＜１回目＞ ③ ①で話し合った活動項目と、②で整理した災 害情報の概要を『第1回災害対策本部』で報 告する資料をイメージしながら、模造紙に書 き込む。
  9. 9. 災害情報シート （開始）
  10. 10. （メモ）災害情報シートについて 災害情報シートは、ラジオや口頭での情報を イメージしていますので【３０秒～６０秒】 程度で自動送りするよう設定します。または 指導員が適当なタイミングで送ります。見逃 し（聞き逃し）たら情報が記録できません。 実際にラジオや災害ニュース録画を流す、講 師がアドリブで伝えるのも効果的です。 参加者は「災害対策本部設置に向けた初動対 応を検討しつつ、災害情報を収集・対応・整 理する」という行動を求められます。
  11. 11. 午前４時頃、＿＿で大きな地震 が発生し、現在も余震が続いて います。今後も大きな揺れが続 く可能性があります。 被災地の方は注意してください。
  12. 12. 今朝未明に地震があった＿＿で すが、現在の天気はくもり、午 後にかけて気温が下がり、明日 以降、雨や雪の可能性がありま す。
  13. 13. コミュニティラジオ 「気象庁発表の情報によると、 ＿＿＿市内では最大震度６強を 観測した地域もあります。」
  14. 14. 市民が役所に集まってるんです けど、職員が少なくて対応がで きていません。庁舎の安全確認 もしないといけないし…僕も状 況が分からなくて….
  15. 15. コミュニティラジオ 「市内各地で家屋倒壊が発生し、 生き埋めになっている方も多い とのことです。 隣近所で声をかけあい、助け 合ってください！」
  16. 16. ＿＿＿駅から中継でお伝えしま す。手元の温度計では気温は５ 度、風も強くかなり寒いです。 JR私鉄各線は復旧の見込みが立 たず、多くの人が不安そうにア ナウンスに耳を傾けています。
  17. 17. コミュニティラジオ 交通規制情報が入りました。＿＿＿＿ ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿ ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿などが緊急交 通路、輸送路に指定されています。救 急車や消防車、自衛隊などの車両の移 動を妨げないよう、車で移動される方 はご注意ください。
  18. 18. 自宅が傾いて避難しましたが、避難 所の仮設トイレは一杯では入れませ ん。携帯トイレは持っていますし、 補助はいりませんから、社協さんの トイレを使わせてください。
  19. 19. コミュニティラジオ 市内各地で断水や停電が起きてい ます。家屋倒壊によりガス漏れが 発生している可能性があります。 倒壊家屋の近くでは、ライターや マッチを使わないでください。
  20. 20. 会社から＿＿＿＿街道を歩いて帰るんです。 途中の学校で救援物資をもらう列に並んだ らとしたら後ろの人に”どこに住んでる？” と聞かれ、＿＿＿だと答えたら、物資は市 民の税金で買っている、あんたはもらう権 利がないと言われました。 そのまま並び続けることもできなくて…
  21. 21. ＿＿＿＿などでも揺れを感じる 方が多く、ツイッターでは＿＿ ＿＿の噴火に注意という情報が 流れています。降灰に備えコン ビニ等でマスクを買い求める人 も多いようです。
  22. 22. ＿＿＿にある施設に人が集まっ ちゃって大変らしいわよ。隣の 中学校は人がいっぱいで、お年 寄りや障害をもった人が施設に 入れて欲しいって。社協さんで 何とかしてあげられないの？
  23. 23. 気象庁「今後１週間程度は、同 程度の地震が発生する可能性が あります。」 防災アドバイザー「次の地震で 家が崩れる可能性もありますの で注意が必要です。」
  24. 24. 最寄りの小学校に行ったら、人がいっ ぱいで、若い人たちが先に並んで物資 をいくつもらっていた。 私のように足の悪い人やお年寄りは長 い時間、列に並べない。市役所か社協 になら何かあると思って来た。
  25. 25. 今朝未明に＿＿＿で起きた地震 による死者は、総務省消防庁に よりますと、今朝９時の時点で ＿＿＿名とのことです。現在も 各地で救助活動が行われていま す。
  26. 26. 若い女性や乳幼児を連れた母親、 女性だけのグループなどを、安全 な避難場所に連れていくといって 車に連れ込む事件が起きている。 注意を呼びかけてください。
  27. 27. ＿＿＿＿内のJR私鉄各線は全線 運転を見合わせています。＿＿ ＿＿＿駅付近で線路トラブルが あり、復旧の見込みが立ってい ません。
  28. 28. 市内の給水拠点で給水を行う予 定だが人手が足りない。ボラン ティアで協力してくれそうな人 がいたら、応急給水拠点に直接 来て欲しい。
  29. 29. 携帯大手3社は災害用伝言板の 運用を開始していますが、市内 を中心に各地で通信がつながり にくい、圏外になる状況が起き ているようです。
  30. 30. 市内に住む友人と２人でキャン プ道具や救助用具を車で積んで きた。東日本や熊本でも活動し たので、すぐに活動できる。
  31. 31. 災害情報シート （終了）
  32. 32. 項 目 状 況 死傷者等 死傷者 負傷が多い模様、市内病院でも対処中 終 日 家屋崩壊等 半壊が多い模様だが全体像はまだ不明 道路・ 交通 道路 幹線道路は１車線通行可能 道路は随所遮断 交通機関 電車・バスは、ごく一部区間のみ不定期 運行 ライフ ライン 電気 社協建物、市庁舎、近隣は復旧 ガス 同上 上下水道 同上 情報 テレビ・ラジオ 放送有 電話・ネット 回復 終 日 食料 店舗 商品は品切れ、納品見込みもなく多くの店舗が 休業状態にある
  33. 33. 訓練内容説明＜２回目＞ ・発災２日目、災害対策本部が設置され、管 理職等も合流した後と想定します。 ・各班はそれぞれ『総務班A』、『総務班B』、 『情報・渉外班』に分かれます。 ・各班でマニュアル記載の分掌事務を具体的 にどう進めるかを検討します。
  34. 34. 訓練内容説明＜２回目＞ 総務班A ＝ 担当事務１～４ 総務班B ＝ 担当事務５～８ 情報・渉外班 ＝ 担当事務 それぞれについて「誰が、いつ、何を、どう やるのか」話し合い、結果（概略）をホワイ トボードに記載してください。
  35. 35. （メモ）緊急対応班の編成等について 各社会福祉協議会が作成するマニュアルには 「●●班」、「●●係」などの災害発生時に 班や係が記載されていることが多いです。 マニュアルに従って訓練を行いますので、ス ライド32,33の内容は該当のマニュアルに従っ て編集してください。 なお本訓練はあくまで初動を想定するため、 災害VC関係は個別の訓練をオススメします。
  36. 36. １回目の講評、アドバイスポイント ・災害情報は適切に整理されているか。 ・管理職がいない状態でも話し合いが スムーズかつ積極的に行われているか。 ・災害対策本部設置に必要な情報、設備、 環境などを洗い出せているか。 など
  37. 37. ２回目の講評、アドバイスポイント ・マニュアルに記載された緊急対応班 それぞれの役割を理解できているか。 ・ひとりひとりが、班の役割を果たすために 何をするべきか話し合えているか。 ・第２回災害対策本部会議に対し、事実報告 だけでなく、話し合った結果に基づく提案 などもできているか（●●の状況なので、 ●●を優先してはどうか、など）。 ・他班との対応活動のつながりを意識し、 組織的な対応の重要性が認識できたか。等
  38. 38. 訓練講評とまとめ講義 【要点】 • 社会福祉協議会の初動対応 – 災害対策本部（組織体制）の速やかな実施準備、指揮命令系統の確認（管 理職や役員不在時を含む）、社協としての業務の優先順位の整理 など • 災害情報の収集伝達と整理 – “情報トリアージ”を意識する、事実と伝聞と意見を混同しない、定期的に ミーティングを行うなどして情報共有を徹底、役員や管理職への報告 • 組織活動とリーダーシップ – リーダーとなる人物の特性（総合型・民主型・専制型・放任型）を理解す る、フォロワーとリーダーの信頼関係をつくる、責任は組織全体で負う
