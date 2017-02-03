Girls Can Code M e e t i n g 10 - 1/27/17 +   t e c h n o v a t i o n
voting, scheduling, and things splitting up meetings alternative meeting times time commitments
finding a problem What is the problem? In design terms, this also translates to: what is the need Who does the problem aff...
Brainstorm and write down all the possible stakeholders for your project To find out what stakeholders want the app to do,...
JUNIOR TEAMSENIOR TEAM first opening screen login screen sign in screen monitor/information screen how-to-use screen norma...
T H A N K Y O U for being a part of our day Love, Frank & Lily https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMjozqJS44M
Girls Can Code - 1/27/17
