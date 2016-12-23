Published By:Zion Market Research Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, a...
Power has become an important component in daily life. We cannot expect life without power. The absence of power will create disastrous consequence in human life.

  1. 1. Published By:Zion Market Research Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024 Contact Us: 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +1-386-310-3803 GMT Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651 sales@zionmarketresearch.com
  2. 2. IGBT & Thyristor Market Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Overview Power has become an important component in daily life. We cannot expect life without power. The absence of power will create disastrous consequence in human life. The transmission system is loaded with different limits and power trading with varied load pattern may cause blockage in urban cities. The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) & thyristor provide the advantage over metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) for minimum switching time and switching losses. In addition, it also provides the advantage over elevated breakdown voltage and fewer conduction losses of the bipolar junction transistor (BJT) in order to meet current power need. FACTS systems and HVDC use power electronic converters for power conversion and control power quality. Earlier, IGBTs and thyristors were used as key components in HVDC and FACTS converters for many years and now have been developed for higher power use. These devices also use high breakdown voltage and conduction losses in BJT to fulfill current power requirement. For example, New technology Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristor (IGCT) overcomes all drawbacks of the GTO thyristor and the IGBT; it makes all essential development in order to provide a reliable power device that can easily work in medium voltage applications. Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/igbt- thyristor-market
  3. 3. IGBT & Thyristor Market Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Growth Factors Owing to developed technology and introduction of smart grids in the power sector, the global IGBT and thyristor market is anticipated to boost in the near future. However, increasing population and demand for huge power supply is expected to enhance the market growth. IGBT and thyristor are used as power supplies, controllers, and inverters in power electronics applications to meet the increasing demand of solid state switching devices. An increasing number of nuclear families and infrastructure is expected to fuel the market demand in future. IGBT and thyristors accommodate several advantages such as less switching times of MOSFET and minimum switching losses in order to meet current electricity demands in future. Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Segmentation The global IGBT and thyristor market can be segmented on the basis of application as flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) and HVDC. Of which, flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) application is the leading segment in the market as it is used for congestion management, voltage stabilization, frequency stabilization; maintain power flow control & stability, and others. Others application segment is further sub-segmented as EV/HEV, renewable energy, liquid level regulator, transportation, light dimmer, pressure control system, motor controls, and so on.
  4. 4. IGBT & Thyristor Market Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Regional Analysis Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth in the power sector owing to increasing spending and developed the industrial network. In addition, India and China are the fastest growing regions for IGBT and thyristor market owing to rising population and growing infrastructure. Further, Brazil accounted for largest market share for FACTS application in IGBT and thyristor market. Australia is also anticipated to show a significant growth in the IGBT and thyristor market. Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Competitive Players Some of the major players in the IGBT and thyristor market are Fuji Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG., Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and others. Request Report TOC (Table of Contents) @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/igbt-thyristor-market
  5. 5. IGBT & Thyristor Market Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Regional Segment Analysis  North America o U.S.  Europe o UK o France o Germany  Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India  Latin America o Brazil  The Middle East and Africa What Report Provides  Full in-depth analysis of the parent market  Important changes in market dynamics  Segmentation details of the market  Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value  Assessment of niche industry developments  Market share analysis  Key strategies of major players
  6. 6. IGBT & Thyristor Market  Emerging segments and regional markets  Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market. Browse detail report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/igbt-thyristor-market Zion Market Research Address: 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +1-386-310-3803 GMT +49-322 210 92714 Tel: +1-855-465-4651 (US/CAN TOLL FREE) Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com Web:www.zionmarketresearch.com

