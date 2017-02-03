OppMax Blogs by Katie Binkholder

2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­1...
  1. 1. 2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­101/ 1/6 Twitter Marketing: 101  June 11, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Online Reputation, Social Resources Close your eyes and imagine a magical place where you can send a quick shout out to your customers, thank them for their business, share details of an upcoming sale or event, or maybe just a company update. That place is real, and far from magical. It’s Twitter, and it’s waiting for you to join the conversation. For a long time, Twitter was sort of viewed as “second best” to Facebook in the social media marketing world. Of course, that time has passed, and Facebook is far from being the only valuable player in the social game. “But… My Customers Don’t Tweet!” This is one of the biggest social media myths out there. Here’s the deal: your customers are part of the 302 million monthly active users, and they’re contributing to the 500 million tweets that are sent every day. Care to guess what they’re talking about? Lots of things, but most importantly, they’re talking about you and your business.
  2. 2. 2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­101/ 2/6 Twitter Marketing Basics | A Brief Overview Establishing a presence on Twitter is quick and easy, but before we get into the basics of creating an account and setting up a pro䀙le, there are a few common terms you need to be aware of. So, without further ado, let’s review some of the key user guidelines: Character Limitations Every tweet sent has a 140 character maximum – so keep your tweet short and sweet! DMs Direct Messages (aka, DMs) are private messages that can be sent from user to user. Note: the 140 character limitation still applies within DMs. Follow Carefully Aggressive following is a big no-no in the Twitter world, so you’ll want to choose wisely when following users. Click here to read more about Twitter’s follower guidelines.
  3. 3. 2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­101/ 3/6 Mentions & Usernames To direct a tweet to a speci䀙c user, you’ll need to use the @ symbol before their user name. If you don’t include the @ symbol before their user name, Twitter will not recognize the user, and the user will not be noti䀙ed that you mentioned them in a tweet. Note: you may mention multiple users in one tweet – just be sure to stay within the 140 character limitation! See the di䙗�erence? Favorite Tweets To “favorite” a user’s tweet is a way of telling the user that you liked their tweet, and if your tweet is “favorited” by a user, it is their way of telling you that they liked your tweet. At the top of your pro䀙le, you’ll see a “Favorites” link; this is where all of your favorite tweets are stored. Following Remember, the goal of a Twitter presence is to connect with users who you share interests with, use your products or services, or could potentially become a future customer. To “follow” a user is to subscribe to their account. Simply click the “Follow” button next to their user name, and you’ll begin seeing their tweets. Don’t worry, if you change your mind and wish to unfollow a user, you can do that at any time. Followers We just reviewed what it means to follow someone, so as you can imagine, your total number of followers is a collection of users who have chosen to follow your account. Hashtags Twitter made the hashtag famous! Just like on any other social network, the hashtag can be clicked on to view other posts (tweets) containing the same keyword or topic. Searching hashtags is a great way to connect and engage with users who share your same interests!
  4. 4. 2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­101/ 4/6 Replies If someone has mentioned you in a tweet, send them a reply! Remember: you must include the @ symbol before their username in order for the person to be noti䀙ed of your reply. If you’d like to reply to a tweet that you haven’t been mentioned in, you’re welcome to do so. Simply click the “reply” button next to the tweet, and you’ll become part of the conversation. Retweets See a tweet that you want to share with your followers? Go ahead and retweet it. Often times, tweets containing breaking news, statistics, images, videos, or other popular topics are retweeted. Retweets are a great way tool for measuring the level of interest your followers have in the content you’re tweeting. Joining Twitter | 4 Simple Steps Before you create your user pro䀙le, spend some time familiarizing yourself with the platform to get a feel for how users connect and communicate. Once you feel comfortable, you’re ready to join! Follow these four steps, and you’re in! Step #1: Sign up at Twitter.com by clicking the “Sign Up” button. Step #2: Complete all 䀙elds, and choose a secure password. Your 䀙rst username choice may not be available, so note the username suggestions below. Once all information is correctly submitted, click the “Sign up” button. Step #3: You may enter your phone number to keep your account secure, or you may choose to skip this step by clicking the “skip” link below the “Next” button. If you choose to add a phone number, you will receive a veri䀙cation code in the form of a text message. Standard messaging and data rates will apply.
  5. 5. 2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­101/ 5/6 Step #4: You’re all set – now it’s time to create your pro䀙le! Click the “Let’s go!” button to get started.   Creating Your Twitter Pro䀙le As you build a pro䀙le for your business, consider your brand identity, and be sure to incorporate that personality into your interests, content, and images. Let’s get started. Step #1: Upload a pro䀙le photo. This will be the thumbnail image that is displayed on your account, as well as alongside your tweets. Be sure the image you choose appropriately represents your brand identity and 䀙ts well within the frame. The recommended image format is either JPG or PNG, and size is 400×400 pixels. Step #2: Complete your bio. You have 160 characters in this space, so don’t get too detailed. Stick to the basics, and if you have one, include a brand hashtag. Step #3: Add a URL. Include a link to your website, and be sure to use UTM parameters to measure tra閊c! Step #4: Upload a header image. Your header image is the maximum opportunity to get creative and let your brand personality shine! Choose a large rich image to showcase your business, and don’t be afraid to change it up every once in a while.
  6. 6. 2/2/2017 Twitter Marketing: 101 ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/twitter­marketing­101/ 6/6 twitter twitter for business twitter marketing A few things to note as you’re choosing your image: header images are automatically re-sized to 䀙t the designated space, so 1500×1500 pixels is the ideal image size. Also, on mobile devices the header image is cropped to a 2:1 ratio. Final Thoughts For many digital marketers, the idea of using Twitter as an ample marketing resource has always sounded more exhausting than appealing – but why is that? After all, Twitter has created a unique platform for users to have quick conversations about everything they’re interested in – including your business. Kristin Smaby, author of Being Human is Good Business, said it best, “When customers share their story, they’re not just sharing pain points. They’re actually teaching you how to make your product, service, and business better.” Use your Twitter marketing strategy to listen to your customers, get to know their interests, and engage with them in a space they’re already occupying. With that mindset, the sky’s the limit. Sources https://support.twitter.com/groups/50-welcome-to-twitter/topics/204-the-basics/articles/166337-the-twitter- glossary https://business.twitter.com/basics/create-a-pro䀙le-for-your-business http://www.helpscout.net/75-customer-service-facts-quotes-statistics/
  7. 7. 2/2/2017 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/5­ways­to­build­brand­identity/ 1/6 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity  May 8, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Online Reputation Today’s most popular brands are easily recognizable. Take Apple, Nike, and Target, for example – all three are huge companies, but have embraced the art of simplistic branding, and because of that, they’re always top of mind. Whether you’re launching a startup or leading a 50-year old business, marketers must strive for a strong brand identity. The American Marketing Association de槠nes a brand as “the name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identi槠es one seller’s goods or service as distinct from those of other sellers,” but incorporating the idea of “brand” into an everyday marketing strategy can be challenging. The 槠rst step down the path of beautiful branding is to determine your identity – let’s talk about that. Determining Brand Identity
  8. 8. 2/2/2017 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/5­ways­to­build­brand­identity/ 2/6 There are many steps to take to determine your brand identity, but the main objective of every step should contribute to the bottom line of de槠ning your brand’s goals and personality. To determine your brand identity, you’ll need to do 槠ve main things: 1. Create a Vision Statement 2. Build a Mission Statement 3. Pave the Way for Your Brand’s Reputation 4. Assign a Personality 5. Develop a Brand Positioning Statement Together, we’ll break down each action item so that they can be easily implemented into your existing marketing strategy. Let’s get started! 1: Vision Statement Chances are, you probably already have a vision statement in place. Review your vision statement to make sure it clearly communicates your company’s vision for the future. Typically, vision statements are one sentence long, and only focus on future objectives. Remember: your vision statement is not the place to explain the ways your organization plans to meet their future goals – keep it short and inspirational. As you’re developing your brand’s vision statement, ask yourself the following questions: What is my brand’s most important products and/or services? What products and services will my brand never oᗢ�er? How does your brand provide a unique engagement experience? How would your best customers describe your brand? What changes do you see your brand facing in the next 槠ve years? Sample Vision Statements To get your creative wheels turning, check out the examples below of ㎋awless vision statements from some of today’s most in㎋uential brands: Amazon “To be the earth’s most customer centric company.” Ben & Jerry’s “Making the best possible ice cream, in the nicest possible way.”
  9. 9. 2/2/2017 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/5­ways­to­build­brand­identity/ 3/6 Charles Schwab “Helping investors help themselves.” Google “To provide access to the world’s information in one click.” Instagram “Capture and Share the World’s Moments.” 2: Mission Statement What’s your brand’s purpose? In your mission statement, you’ll answer that question. To leave behind a lasting impact, a mission statement must be simple, straightforward, clear, and free of industry jargon. As you’re writing, put yourself in the shoes of your customers and your employees – the mission statement is used to motivate both groups. While there is no “rule” regarding how long or short a mission statement should be, most brands stick to a paragraph. In three to 槠ve sentences, you can easily touch on the following points: Your brand’s speci槠c markets and their needs. Your brand’s approach to addressing those needs. The principles that de槠ne your brand’s approach. The reason your brand outshines the competition. The Walt Disney Company nails their mission statement by remaining concise, sincere, and clear. Check it out: “The mission of The Walt Disney Company is to be one of the world’s leading producers and providers of entertainment and information. Using our portfolio of brands to diᗢ�erentiate our content, services and consumer products, we seek to develop the most creative, innovative and pro槠table entertainment experiences and related products in the world.” 3: Reputation It’s up to you to set the standards for how your brand will be viewed by your customers. Regardless of someone’s experience with your products or services, the way your brand’s essence is portrayed on social media, websites, marketing materials, etc. is the way your brand’s reputation is developed.
  10. 10. 2/2/2017 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/5­ways­to­build­brand­identity/ 4/6 Everything that has your brand’s name on it is an opportunity to communicate your brand’s reputation. If your reputation isn’t as pristine as you’d like, don’t rely on your customers to change the way you’re perceived – take matters into your own hands by making over your reputation. For example, if you’ve recently experienced some bad PR because of a product recall or poor customer service, refer to your vision and mission statements. Use the points used to create those statements to re- communicate your reputation to the public. Remember: you’re in charge of how your audience perceives you; don’t settle for anything less than the best. 4: Personality Humanizing your brand is essential for success. Customers love feeling like they can relate to a brand, and the best way to elicit those emotions is to give them a personality. On your website, blog, social channels, promotional materials, etc. keep the “voice” of your brand consistent. Determine what personality you want your brand to have. When people experience your brand, what will their experience be? Maybe you’re friendly and light hearted or maybe you’re business-focused and professional. Whatever your brand personality is, it’s your responsibility to keep it consistent and visible at all times. 5: Positioning Statement Similar to your value statement, a brand positioning statement communicates the unique values of your products or services. In no more than two sentences, the positioning statement de槠nes your audience and the bene槠ts of your products and/or services. In the positioning statement, use your words carefully – the overall objective is to communicate the value of your brand as compared to competitor brands. A successful positioning statement gives your customers a rational and emotional brand promise, and keeps the tone consistent with the de槠ned brand personality. To help you develop a perfect positioning statement, use the format below as a guide:
  11. 11. 2/2/2017 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/5­ways­to­build­brand­identity/ 5/6 Here’s an example of a positioning statement that was developed with the format above: For new parents who are still adjusting to the parenting lifestyle, Parenting magazine oᗢ�ers a variety of helpful articles, tips, and insights to provide new moms and dads with the answers they’re looking for. Unlike other publications that focus only on certain age groups, Parenting magazine strives to be an advocate and resource for new parents to trust throughout the years. Final Thoughts To establish a solid brand identity, the personality and reputation of your brand must be clearly determined. Without these two items, your brand can easily get lost in a sea of competitors, and quickly become invisible to your audience. First impressions are everything. If your brand is lacking con槠dence, a clear vision, or has an unstable reputation, your customers will notice. Alternatively, if your brand is radiating with con槠dence and has a shining reputation, your customers will also notice. It’s up to you to determine the kind of recognition your brand will attract, and it all starts with the identity. Sources: http://www.creativebloq.com/branding/create-brand-identity-1233282
  12. 12. 2/2/2017 5 Ways to Build Brand Identity ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/5­ways­to­build­brand­identity/ 6/6 brand identity brand reputation branding digital marketing http://blog.hubspot.com/blog/tabid/6307/bid/34238/The-Marketer-s-Guide-to-Developing-a-Strong-Brand- Identity.aspx http://www.thebuzzfactoree.com/how-to-write-a-kick-butt-brand-positioning-statement/
  13. 13. 2/2/2017 QUIZ: Is Your Site Mobile­Friendly? ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/mobile­friendly­website­quiz/ 1/4 QUIZ: Is Your Site Mobile-Friendly?  April 27, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Google's Algorithm, Mobile-Friendly Update, Website Optimization Well, it’s been about a week since Google’s new algorithm update (aka, #Mobilegeddon), and digital marketers with a not-so-friendly mobile website are starting to panic. And for good reason. In 2014, a whopping 30% of all searches were done on a mobile device, but YTD, the numbers have more than doubled. Yes, you read that correctly. Today, more than 60% of all searches are done on a mobile device. In addition to looking for sites with spammy links, Google’s infamous Penguins and Pandas are now on the prowl for non- mobile-friendly sites, and they’re not taking any prisoners. If your site isn’t mobile-friendly, you can either wave goodbye to those beautiful search rankings you’ve worked so hard to achieve and maintain, or you can ᯸x it with a few tweaks. Seriously, It’s Time to Get Mobile-Friendly Optimizing your website to be as mobile-friendly as possible is crucial for SEO. There are many things you can do to get on Google’s good side, but as of April 21, 2015, the best thing you can do is have a mobile-friendly website. Not sure if your site is mobile-friendly? Can you survive #Mobilegeddon? Take this quiz to ᯸nd out.
  14. 14. 2/2/2017 QUIZ: Is Your Site Mobile­Friendly? ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/mobile­friendly­website­quiz/ 2/4 1) How Responsive is Your Website? Before answering, try this: Access your website from your smart phone. Take a look around, does your content, images, and other website elements ᯸t properly within the size of the display area, or do things look “oⰺ�.” In order for Google to deem your site, “mobile-friendly” responsiveness is absolutely critical. Yes 2) Are Your Links Properly Spaced Out? Since mobile device display areas are so much smaller than desktop displays, it is essential that any links on your web pages are far enough apart to save your users the frustration of accidentally clicking the wrong link or having to zoom way in to click. See the included example? There’s a very small chance that the user would be able to accurately select the link they were trying to access without having to do some serious zooming in ᯸rst. Not only is this an eye sore, but it’s frustrating for users. With a link setup link this one, you can practically guarantee a high bounce rate. Yes 3) Got a Mobile Sitemap? Diⰺ�erent than your site’s regular sitemap, a mobile XML sitemap is necessary if you have a mobile version of your website. Yes 4) Is Your Mobile Site Fast Enough? If your website takes more than three-seconds to fully-load, 57% of mobile users will give up and abandon your site. Before answering, click here to test your mobile site speed. If your score is green, select “yes” from the drop-down menu, then pat yourself on the back – you’re doing it right! If your score is yellow or red, select “no” and make note of the steps to take to improve your mobile site speed. Yes 5) Are You Using Flash®?
  15. 15. 2/2/2017 QUIZ: Is Your Site Mobile­Friendly? ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/mobile­friendly­website­quiz/ 3/4 Simply put: Flash® content is not compatible with mobile-devices. Meaning, if your site includes Flash® content, visitors can’t see it. In fact, they’re going to get an error message that looks similar to this one. Yikes. Yes 6) Are Your Images the Right Size? Big images = slow load time (see question #4), making them a big no-no in the mobile-friendly world. Images should be no larger than 1200px wide, and should be programmed to adjust to ᯸t whatever size screen they’re being viewed on. So, are your images mobile-friendly? Yes 7) Have You Enabled Click-to-Call? The ultimate convenience, not to mention, extremely popular. With 70% of mobile searchers using the click-to- call feature, this is a “must” on the mobile-friendly checklist. Have you ever heard one of your customers complain about how “easy” it was to contact your business? Of course not. Click-to-call oⰺ�ers instant connection – a perk for you, and your customers. Yes Check Yourself Time to review! How’d you do? If you answered “Yes” to every question, you’re a mobile superstar and Google is going to reward you with high search rankings. If you answered “Yes” to some of the questions, but also answered “No” to a few, you’ve got some work to do – but don’t worry, we’re here to help. Google Resources for Digital Marketers Since the new algorithm update, Google has provided a ton of resources to assist marketers in making their website as mobile-friendly as possible. Check out these helpful tools and tutorials to make the transition to mobile-friendly land as painless as possible:
  16. 16. 2/2/2017 QUIZ: Is Your Site Mobile­Friendly? ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/mobile­friendly­website­quiz/ 4/4 Google+ mobile friendly mobilegeddon search rankings General FAQs About the Algorithm Update Mobile-Friendly Website Guide Mobile SEO Working with a Developer to Get Mobile-Friendly Google’s Mobile Friendly Testing Tool Sources: http://www.hu䦸�ngtonpost.com/ian-mills/5-reasons-you-absolutely-_b_5122485.html http://thenextweb.com/google/2015/04/22/are-you-ready-for-googles-mobile-algorithm-change/ Images via, via  
  17. 17. 2/2/2017 Top 10 SEO Tips for New Websites ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­10­seo­tips­for­new­websites/ 1/3 Top 10 SEO Tips for New Websites  April 24, 2015  admin  Content Marketing, Digital Marketing, Website Optimization Building a new website isn’t a quick process. Time, e ort, and strategy are all required to achieve SEO success, but constant updates are also necessary. The age of digital marketing is still young, so of course, new SEO tips and tricks are constantly being uncovered. Bottom line? Quality SEO is fueled by text, links, popularity, and reputation. Stay on top of the latest SEO updates to make the most of your online presence, and your rankings will thank you for it. Check out these top 10 SEO tips for new websites, and compare them to your current strategy. 1: Content is King Don’t underestimate this piece of the puzzle. Not only is content critical to explaining the objectives of each web page, but it gives you the opportunity to focus on primary keywords and keyword phrases. Another important aspect of content? Backlinks. If content is king, backlinks are queen. How do you get quality backlinks? By sharing quality content. Create a blog and publish unique and “share-worthy” content on a regular basis, and similar sites will share links to your content on their website. 2: Backlink Audits While backlinks are a key piece of the SEO puzzle, it is important to remember that not all backlinks are valuable. Running a monthly backlink audit is the quickest and simplest way to ensure you avoid Google penalties. Click here to learn more about performing backlink audits. 3: Text vs. Images Using a awlessly designed header image to list your phone number, address, and contact information might look great, however, this is anything but SEO friendly. To ensure you’re showing up in local search results, skip the images. Instead, list your phone numbers, address, and contact information in text format. For even greater success, keep your listing information consistent across your Google Local, Yahoo! Local, Bing Local, and social media pages.
  18. 18. 2/2/2017 Top 10 SEO Tips for New Websites ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­10­seo­tips­for­new­websites/ 2/3 4: Choose Quality Over Quantity When link building, it may seem natural to stu as many links as possible into your content to boost search results and rankings. However, it is important to realize that one single high-quality link can do much more for your SEO strategy than 10 low-quality links ever could. Plus, as you can see below, link stu ng is not very reader-friendly. 5: Go All-Natural Search engines (and your customers) favor natural web content over content that has been stu ed with keywords and links. In addition to sounding robotic and forced, search engines keep track of the amount of search terms on your page, and how many times each term is repeated – if the count is too high, prepare to be knocked down a few pegs on search engine results pages. Rather than focusing on speci c words, target phrases that sound natural and feel conversational. 6: One & Done Don’t attempt to optimize your page for every search term you’re tracking; each page on your site should focus on only one keyword phrase. Keeping your web content dedicated to one topic will provide a much better reader experience and will also keep your search engine rankings high. 7: Integrate Social Social media is everything right now, and this “trend” is here to stay. If you don’t have an established social media presence, build one by creating an account for your brand on all applicable social channels. On your website, link to your social channels by including easy-to- nd social media buttons at the top of your web pages.  Encourage your followers to visit your website, share special o ers via social media, and use UTM parameters to measure leads. With social media, the possibilities are endless.
  19. 19. 2/2/2017 Top 10 SEO Tips for New Websites ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­10­seo­tips­for­new­websites/ 3/3 content marketing seo seo tips social media social media marketing 8: Refresh Regularly Once you’ve developed the perfect page of web content, make a note of the date it was implemented. Every six-months, set a reminder to refresh the content. Study your analytics to see which terms have been most successful and which terms could use some work, then revamp your content based on your ndings. Keeping your content fresh helps to improve search engine rankings by adding relevancy, setting your site apart from competing sites. 9: Share the Love Just wrote a great piece of content based on an incredible blog you stumbled upon? Give credit! When it comes to linking to other sites, don’t be stingy. Sharing the link love makes it that much easier to get backlinks, and keeps your content credible. Another great way to share the link love is to email the website/blog author you’ve linked to; let them know that you enjoyed the content, that you’ve referenced them on your page and invite them to check it out. 10: Determine Your CTA This may be the 10 tip, but it is the most important part of your SEO strategy. As you’re building your new site, writing content, etc. keep your call-to-action top of mind. Every page on your website should strongly communicate your CTA. For example, if your objective is to get visitors to call, make the phone number easily accessible, enable click-to-call, etc. Reinforcing your CTA doesn’t have to feel pushy or unnatural either – just think like your visitors. After all, they came to your site for a reason. Final Thoughts Launching a new website is exciting, but if not done with proper SEO tactics in mind, you could nd yourself (and your website) in a world of disappointment. The most important thing to remember? SEO is all about building quality links, rich web content optimized with natural keyword phrases, and enhancing your online reputation. Source: http://www.searchenginejournal.com/55-quick-seo-tips-even-your-mother-would-love/ th
  20. 20. 2/2/2017 Targeting Organic Posts with the Facebook Targeting Tool https://oppmax.com/blog/using­facebook­targeting­tool/ 1/5 How to Use the Facebook Targeting Tool for Organic  April 17, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Online Reputation, Social Resources Let’s be honest, getting fans to engage with your Facebook page is hard. Unless you’re willing to shell out advertising dollars to promote every single post, you’re probably going to fall into the low-engagement category that so many other social media marketers nd themselves in. While Facebook ads and promoted posts should be a crucial piece of your social media strategy, there is an easy way to increase engagement, conversions, and overall interaction with your organic Facebook posts too: meet the Facebook Targeting Tool for Organic Posts. You’re going to love it! With the help of this handy and incredibly easy to use tool, you can target a customized audience for every single post. Because you’re narrowing the audience, the total number of users targeted will be fewer, but quality engagement is much more likely since you’re catering the post to the audience. Getting Started If you’ve never targeted an organic post before, there is a quick and easy setup process you’ll need to complete in order to enable the tool. Simply click on the “settings” tab (top left sidebar).
  21. 21. 2/2/2017 Targeting Organic Posts with the Facebook Targeting Tool https://oppmax.com/blog/using­facebook­targeting­tool/ 2/5 Once you’re there, select the “Targeting and Privacy for Posts” option, then check then “Allow targeting and privacy options when I create posts on my page.” Save your changes, and you’re ready to do some targeting. Note: only page admins are able to make this account change. It’s All About the Audience The ability to target your organic posts on Facebook has been around for a few years now, but it has only recently become a necessity thanks to the major decline in Facebook page reach. To start the targeting process, click the segmentation icon below the posting space (see image below).
  22. 22. 2/2/2017 Targeting Organic Posts with the Facebook Targeting Tool https://oppmax.com/blog/using­facebook­targeting­tool/ 3/5 Hand-picking your audience is a breeze! With the tool, you can target based on gender, age, relationship status, education, location, language, and even speci c interests. Once you’ve determined what your target audience looks like, start setting the segments. Take a look at the example below; this healthy cooking blogger gets it right by creating the perfect audience for her post.
  23. 23. 2/2/2017 Targeting Organic Posts with the Facebook Targeting Tool https://oppmax.com/blog/using­facebook­targeting­tool/ 4/5 Make the Most of the Tool Before using the targeting tool, do your homework. Targeting your posts without having a rm grasp on your follower’s engagement habits won’t get you very far. Take a look at your month-over-month social metrics to analyze the following information: What types of posts generate the most overall engagement? What kind of engagement is most common? Are your tracking parameters being utilized correctly? What about conversions – are your goals and CTA clearly outlined? Measure Results As with any new social media trick or tool, it is important to measure e ectiveness. Once you’ve implemented the targeting tool into your posting strategy, analyze your engagement. You may be getting the same CTR, but
  24. 24. 2/2/2017 Targeting Organic Posts with the Facebook Targeting Tool https://oppmax.com/blog/using­facebook­targeting­tool/ 5/5 facebook facebook targeting tool organic posts targeting tool since your audience is statistically more interested in the content, your conversions might be higher. If you’re not noticing a di erence, alter your targeting strategy, and continue A/B testing. Final Thoughts Unless you are managing an extremely speci c page, keep your posts vibrant with variety. In other words, don’t always target to married women between the ages of 35 and 55 with an interest in gardening. If there’s one thing all social media marketers know for certain, it’s that a one-size- ts-all approach never works – the same concept applies here. Delivering hand-picked content to the right audience will do wonders for your engagement score, but more importantly, you’ll quickly become a go-to resource for your fans. Why? Because you’ll always give them exactly what they’re looking for, and they never even had to ask you for it. That’s a win-win, folks. Source http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/facebook-organic-post-targeting/
  25. 25. 2/2/2017 3 Ways Larger Phones Impact Mobile Marketing ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/how­larger­phones­impact­mobile­marketing/ 1/3 3 Ways Larger Phones Impact Mobile Marketing  April 14, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Mobile Marketing Did you know that Apple sold an incredible 10 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices in the 韈�rst weekend it was available? What’s more, sales didn’t begin to taper o音� until about two months later. Many attribute the booming sales to the fact that Apple had 韈�nally released a product of the same caliber of its large-screened competitors (talking about you, Samsung). Even though it’s been about six months since the release of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, in that short amount of time, we’ve quickly learned that the bigger the phone, the more content the user consumes. So, what does this mean for advertisers competing in the mobile marketing space? Does viewing ads on a larger screen have the power to increase CTR and conversions? Simply put – yes. Big Screens = Big Opportunity                          In addition to Apple’s massive fan base, marketers are equally as excited about the release of the new iPhone models. After the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, marketers found themselves in the center of the advertising realm. With more screen space to utilize on the larger iPhones, ad units (i.e. banners and interstitials) have become more ample and advantageous for marketers. The added space on these big-screened devices has created an undeniably positive impact on the total ad spend targeted to mobile devices – allowing marketers to reach their audience with perfectly personalized content anywhere, anytime.
  26. 26. 2/2/2017 3 Ways Larger Phones Impact Mobile Marketing ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/how­larger­phones­impact­mobile­marketing/ 2/3 Increased Conversion Rates Since the release of the all-new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, mobile conversion rates on ecommerce sites have skyrocketed. Prior to the launce of these larger iPhones, tablets were dominating the mobile space, and were responsible for the majority of mobile conversions. Enter the new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and suddenly, the tables have turned. A larger screen with larger ads equates to a reduced amount of error clicks, meaning your number of viewers may go down, but so will your bounce rate. Larger screen aside, these new Apple phones have been built with enhanced pixel ratios and Retina HD video, giving it the prime foundation of a powerful visual advertising experience. Mobile Purchasing Made Easy Aside from the ability to create beautifully rich ads, the new iPhones came with the introduction of Apple Pay – a quick and easy way to make purchases from your mobile device. For mobile marketers and advertisers, Apple Pay is a serious game changer. By streamlining the entire mobile process, the hassle of entering shipping, billing, and credit card information into small forms has dissipated. With Apple Pay, all it takes is one click, and the purchase is complete. Final Thoughts
  27. 27. 2/2/2017 3 Ways Larger Phones Impact Mobile Marketing ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/how­larger­phones­impact­mobile­marketing/ 3/3 mobile ads mobile marketing While it’s still very early in the game for digital marketers to measure the true success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, the future is looking bright. At this rate, 2015 is looking to be a monumental year for the mobile advertising world. The bottom line? The bigger the screen, the bigger the opportunity for increased clicks, conversions, and overall success. Sources http://pando.com/2014/11/26/welcome-to-the-big-phone-era-study-shows-phone-size-directly-impacts- content-consumption-behavior/ http://www.impactradius.com/blog/4-reasons-marketers-ecstatic-iphone-6 http://marketingland.com/larger-iphones-might-impact-advertisers-99598 http://www.ampush.com/blog/the-big-bene韈�ts-iphone-6-and-apple-pay-pose-for-mobile-marketers/
  28. 28. 2/2/2017 6 Tips for Managing Negative Feedback on Social Media ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­tips­managing­negative­feedback­social­media/ 1/4 6 Tips for Managing Negative Feedback on Social Me  April 6, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Online Reputation, Social Resources Negative social media comments, posts, reviews, and overall feedback – it happens. When dealing with these types of responses from your fans and followers, the question should never be, “how can we eliminate this type of feedback?” Instead, ask yourselves, “How should we be managing our response process?” While working with your community management team to streamline this process, implement these six tips for managing negative feedback on you social media channels. 1) Always Respond It is never okay to disregard negative feedback (or any feedback, for that matter). Not only does inactivity make the situation worse, but it greatly impacts your social in uence score. Dismissing the feedback gives the impression that you either don’t care or you’re trying to ignore the issue – both of which can generate additional negative feedback on your social pages. We’ll talk more about crafting the perfect response in just a bit, but know that responding is paramount in these situations. Consider this: your social media fans and followers went through the e𐀜ort of reaching out to you to express their concerns and/or complaints; they’re not ignoring the situation, so you shouldn’t be either. 2) Keep it Clean The exception to the “always respond” rule? There’s only one. If you’re planning a defensive and hateful response, don’t acknowledge the feedback. Feuding with your customers in a public forum is the absolute worst practice, so if that’s your game plan, don’t bother with a response at all.
  29. 29. 2/2/2017 6 Tips for Managing Negative Feedback on Social Media ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­tips­managing­negative­feedback­social­media/ 2/4 This harsh response from Amy’s Baking Company Bakery Boutique & Bistro is a perfect example of what not to do. If you’re feeling defensive or angered by the feedback that was shared, don’t respond at that moment, or ask another member of your team to respond for you. 3) Respond Quickly In the B2C world, communication via social media has become one of the big three customer service channels, along with phone and email. In fact, 42% of consumers who post a complaint on a brand’s social media page expect a 60-minute response time, and 25% of those consumers expect a response on the same day the complaint was posted. Of course, every brand is di𐀜erent, and every team has a unique operation. While some brands may ānd it impossible to respond to every piece of feedback within the favored 60-minute time frame, brands should make it an obligation to address complaints within 24-hours. In situations like this, you can’t a𐀜ord to put o𐀜 your response – your customers are waiting for an explanation. 4) Put Yourself in Their Shoes The truth is, negative feedback on your social media pages always stings. Regardless of your immediate reaction to the critical post, it’s important to remember that your response is an opportunity to gain control of the situation. Before responding, try to think like your customer, and ask yourself the following question as you’re crafting your response: Last time I received, what I believed to be, an unsatisfactory product, service, or customer service experience, I felt _______________. Use your past experience to give a genuine, respectful, and empathetic response. Providing your customers with a heartfelt response reassures your dissatisāed customer and shows your other fans and followers that you care about the satisfaction of your customers. Take a look at the tweets from Comcast and Seamless. Both responses are very di𐀜erent, but both are unique to the speciāc situation, aim to troubleshoot the issue, and provide immediate assistance.  
  30. 30. 2/2/2017 6 Tips for Managing Negative Feedback on Social Media ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­tips­managing­negative­feedback­social­media/ 3/4 5) Respond Publicly & Privately On occasion, negative social media feedback can get heated. To avoid a PR disaster, and to show your fans that you’re dedicated to addressing their issues, always invite your unsatisāed fans to share more details about their experience over the phone, in a private message, or via email. Take a look at the conversation below between an unsatisāed Best Buy customer. Best Buy gets it right by o𐀜ering a helpful response to negative customer feedback, then directs the customer to contact the appropriate party directly at a private email address. 6) Make it Right
  31. 31. 2/2/2017 6 Tips for Managing Negative Feedback on Social Media ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­tips­managing­negative­feedback­social­media/ 4/4 online reputation management social media management social media strategy While it’s true that you can’t please everyone, every situation deserves acknowledgement and appreciation. If you don’t have an immediate solution to their issue, thank them for their valuable input and reassure them that their satisfaction is your top priority. Newegg.com gets it right with this kind and simple response to negative feedback about pricing. Why Not Just Delete Negative Social Feedback? Not only is deleting negative social media feedback disrespectful to the customer(s) who took the time to share their thoughts and experience, but it does a disservice to your brand. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule. Deleting threatening, tasteless, or abusive content from your social proāle is always encouraged. Social media is a place for complete transparency, and while negative feedback may be disheartening, it is important to look at it as nothing other than a chance for improvement. Your customers are the MVPs of your organization, and without their criticisms, you’ll be no better o𐀜 tomorrow than you were yesterday. Final Thoughts Always respond to social media feedback, and do it quickly. O𐀜er dissatisāed customers a helpful solution, apology, and an opportunity to escalate the matter further. When your customers know they can rely on your social pages for an immediate and helpful response, engagement and loyalty skyrocket. Use a negative review as an opportunity to show your best self, and your fans will take notice. Source http://www.convinceandconvert.com/social-media-research/42-percent-of-consumers-complaining-in-social- media-expect-60-minute-response-time/
  32. 32. 2/2/2017 6 Brilliant PPC Hacks for Digital Marketers ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­brilliant­ppc­hacks­digital­marketers/ 1/4 6 Brilliant PPC Hacks for Digital Marketers  March 27, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Paid Search PPC campaigns take a great deal of monitoring and testing to measure success. Tracking the wrong (or inappropriate) metrics could be detrimental to the success of your ads, but failing to try new tactics to take your performance to the next level is also a risky game. Before you launch another PPC campaign with the same tired ad strategy, use these helpful PPC hacks to add value and variety to your ads and campaigns. 1) Increase Your Quality Score Think your quality score isn’t a valuable metric? Think again. Your quality score is not only used to impact your CTR and CPC, but it also plays a huge role in ad ranking. To increase your quality score, simply incorporate these items into your PPC planning strategy before launching your next campaign: Perform detailed keyword research Eliminate low-performing keywords Ensure that 10% of your keywords are branded terms Organize keywords into small groups to enhance targeting e韚�orts Use best performing keywords to develop compelling ads
  33. 33. 2/2/2017 6 Brilliant PPC Hacks for Digital Marketers ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­brilliant­ppc­hacks­digital­marketers/ 2/4 Increasing your quality score is a fairly easy process, and is something that should be examined prior to the launch of any new PPC campaign. With regular management and maintenance, keeping your quality score at a desirable level is quick and simple. 2) Embrace Unicorn Ads Yep, that’s right. Unicorn ads. The term “unicorn ads” is coined for those ultra-compelling ads that generate a CTR that’s three times higher than your everyday paid search ad. Just like unicorns, these ads are rare and exciting. To incorporate unicorn ads into your PPC campaigns, start thinking like your searchers. What would motivate you to click on an ad? What’s so great about your page that a searcher absolutely must click through to see? What separates your page from your competitor’s page? In addition to changing your thinking habits, you must have some solid data to back up your ad campaigns. Create multiple ads, all focused on the same topic and directed to the same page, but write them all di韚�erently – choose di韚�erent keywords, change up the layout of meta titles, play with formatting, etc. Once your various ad campaigns are live, monitor their performance closely. Did one perform better than the other? If so, ask yourself why. What did that ad have that the other didn’t? Once you determine that, you’ve found your unicorn. 3) Optimize for Mobile Devices Currently, half of all searches are done on a mobile device, and the numbers are only going up from here. If your PPC campaigns are not optimized for mobile devices, you’re doing yourself (and your ads) a huge disservice. To optimize for mobile, you must have a solid quality score (see above). Why? Well, due to the extreme popularity and limited page space, mobile is extremely competitive. In order to ensure your ads are seen by mobile searchers, you’ll want to aim for the top three page positions. Within your mobile-optimized ad copy, be sure to focus on mobile actions, like driving directions, emails, and phone calls. After optimizing your PPC ads for mobile devices, you’ll want to ensure that your landing pages are mobile-friendly as well. 4) Enable Click to Call Also known as call extensions, the click to call feature is a must-have for all mobile PPC ads. By enabling this handy feature, mobile searchers can get in touch with you anywhere, anytime, with the simple click of a button.
  34. 34. 2/2/2017 6 Brilliant PPC Hacks for Digital Marketers ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­brilliant­ppc­hacks­digital­marketers/ 3/4 Typically, mobile-optimized PPC ads with call extensions see an increased CTR by as much as 8%. Additionally, measuring success of your call extensions is a breeze since you can setup your AdWords account to track calls as a conversion. Get a guided tour, or watch this quick video to learn how to enable the click to call feature on your PPC ads. 5) Try Sponsored Promotion Gmail Ads Gmail added an incredible advertising feature for PPC ads after its inbox redesign in 2014 – sponsored promotion ads. Di韚�erent than banner sidebar ads, sponsored promotion ads resemble an unread email in the inbox, and are located just above the actual inbox. So, what do these new Gmail ads mean for your ad campaign? Well, for starters a much higher CTR and higher-quality site visits. With the ability to target based on everything from demographic and interests to recent search queries and inbox items, Gmail ads o韚�er an undeniable level of personalization. 6) Advertise on YouTube There’s no denying the popularity of YouTube. This Google-owned property is the go-to site for everything from funny videos to helpful tutorials, and with more than 1 billion users, more than a million advertisers are using YouTube ads to reach their audience. There are many di韚�erent avenues to take when advertising on YouTube, but some of the most common options include: Display Ads: Appear to the right of the feature video and above the video suggestions list. (Desktop only) Overlay Ads: Semi-Transparent overlay ads appearing on the lower 20% of the video. (Desktop only) 00:00 00:00
  35. 35. 2/2/2017 6 Brilliant PPC Hacks for Digital Marketers ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/6­brilliant­ppc­hacks­digital­marketers/ 4/4 ppc PPC ads ppc tips Skippable Audio Ads: May be inserted before, during, or after main video. Allows viewers to skip the ad after ퟌ�ve seconds of viewing. (Desktop, mobile, TV, and gaming consoles) Non-Skippable Video Ads: Up to 20-seconds long, must be watched before video can be viewed. (Desktop and mobile only) Long Non-Skippable Video Ads: May be up to 30-seconds long, must be watched before video can be viewed. (Desktop and mobile only) Final Thoughts Remember: the secret to any successful ad campaign is to perform regular testing. Don’t settle on just one version of an ad – try out multiple formats to see what gets the most attention. The most important takeaway is the value of your quality score. With a solid quality score, you’ll see greater ad exposure, higher CTRs, an increase in quality visits, and secure yourself a position on the mobile platform. Sources: http://www.ezanga.com/articles/larry-kims-top-10-adwords-hacks http://www.ppchero.com/8-ppc-experts-share-secrets-for-optimizing-your-ppc-campaigns-for-mobile-users/ https://support.google.com/adwords/answer/2453991?hl=en https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2467968?hl=en
  36. 36. 2/2/2017 Advanced SEO: All About Rich Snippets & Structured Data ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/advanced­seo­rich­snippets­structured­data/ 1/3 Advanced SEO: All About Rich Snippets & Structured  March 18, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Website Optimization Understanding Rich Snippets You’ve probably heard this term thrown around by your fellow SEOers, but maybe you’re not 100% sure what it means – that’s okay. Rich snippets is a fairly new term, but to simplify things, just think of them as a fancy title for the “extras” that appear under the lines within every search result. Advantages of Rich Snippets Rich snippets are diʷerent than traditional meta information because they are uniquely designed to give your searchers a sneak peek into your website and individual landing pages. The bene��ts of rich snippets are great: Higher CTRs More Engaged Visits & Visitors Instant Information Made Easily Accessible Decreased Bounce Rates In short: when Google is given the tools to understand the content that lies within your pages (rich snippets), it is able to provide searchers with detailed information to closely match their exact search query.  Rich Snippets in Action Maybe you’re in the market for a new car in St. Louis, Missouri, and you’re using Google to help you ��nd a reputable auto dealership. Chances are, dealership ratings are pretty important to you, so seeing a search result with a visible rating score would de��nitely peak your interest.
  37. 37. 2/2/2017 Advanced SEO: All About Rich Snippets & Structured Data ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/advanced­seo­rich­snippets­structured­data/ 2/3 In addition to displaying ratings, rich snippets can also be developed to show events, music tracks, and even photos below the standard search result. How to Implement Rich Snippets Implementing rich snippets doesn’t require extensive developer experience – all you need is basic HTML knowledge. When implementing rich snippets, you’re actually adding structured data to your site. While Microdata is the recommended format, there are actually three formats in which rich snippets may be implemented:
  38. 38. 2/2/2017 Advanced SEO: All About Rich Snippets & Structured Data ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/advanced­seo­rich­snippets­structured­data/ 3/3 rich snippets seo structured data Microdata (Google recommended) Microformats RDFa Understanding Structured Data Before you can start adding rich snippets to your site, it’s important to understand the three formats of structured data for implementation. Not sure how to add Microdata to your site? Never fear, Google oʷers a helpful Structured Data Markup Helper to walk you through the process. Microdata speci��cations allow you to label content in a way that describes speci��c pieces of data and information (i.e., reviews, events, music, etc.). Microformats are diʷerent than Microdata in that each piece of data is referenced as entities with their own properties, rather than recycling original HTML tags to depict meta information and page content. While the RDFa format is slightly more complex than Microdata and Microformats, it allows you to implement newer and more unique attributes to your content to create a richer display while oʷering deeper details. Final Thoughts: Rich Snippets & Structured Data Implementing rich snippets and structured data is a win-win situation – your searchers are given the information they’re truly seeking out, and you see dramatic increases in CTRs and on-site engagement. Remember: when creating your rich snippets, think like your customer. What are they searching for? What do you have that will surely wow them? What sets you apart from the competition? Those are the factors to keep in mind when building your structured data, yes, but also throughout every phase of your SEO planning process. Sources http://anicca.co.uk/blog/2014/02/google-manual-penalises-manipulation-of-rich-snippets/ http://manu.sporny.org/2011/uber-comparison-rdfa-md-uf/ https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/3069489
  39. 39. 2/2/2017 Top 5 Social Media Metrics to Measure for Success ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­5­social­media­metrics­measure­success/ 1/4 Top 5 Social Media Metrics to Measure for Success  March 16, 2015  admin  Digital Marketing, Social Resources Measuring social media ROI has always been a struggle for marketers. With so many metrics to manage and track, determining what “success” looks like for your social channels can be overwhelming, to say the least. While every brand should have a solid plan in place to ensure objectives are being reached on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, there are several social media metrics that are often left out of the KPI pool. Regardless of your industry, the goal of social media for brands is to generate conversions (it’s up to you to determine what a conversion is). To do that e韚�ectively, you must look outside of the general engagement metrics. Don’t get me wrong, engagement is absolutely critical for success, but there’s more to the equation than the total number of likes, comments, or shares your posts are getting. 5 Social Media Metrics You’re Not Measuring, But Should Be So, what should you be measuring? Well, in addition to your already monitored metrics, you should add in the ퟌ�ve social media metrics below. While each of these metrics are highly telling and detailed, most marketers fail to include them in their reports. With just a few tweaks and research, you can add each of these metrics to your reporting structure, and immediately start gaining more in-depth insight. 1) Referral Traퟙ�c If you’re not looking outside of your social analytics reports or the reporting dashboards in your social media scheduling programs, you’re missing out on essential information. There are several ways to track referral traퟙ�c from your social media channels, but the easiest way is to use Google Analytics. Here’s how it’s done: From the Acquisition drop down on the side bar of your Google Analytics account, click “Social” to display a series of options, then click “Network Referrals.”
  40. 40. 2/2/2017 Top 5 Social Media Metrics to Measure for Success ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­5­social­media­metrics­measure­success/ 2/4 From here, you’ll be taken to your social network referrals dashboard, where you can measure the amount of sessions, page views, average session durations, and the average number of pages viewed per session. To get speciퟌ�c details on the individual posts that generate the most referrals, simply click each social network. From there, you can determine which landing pages, as well as the types of content, that are generating the most traퟙ�c to your site. For more tips on Google Analytics, be sure to check out this checklist for digital marketing pros. 2) CTR vs. Bounce Rate
  41. 41. 2/2/2017 Top 5 Social Media Metrics to Measure for Success ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­5­social­media­metrics­measure­success/ 3/4 Click through rate can be measured directly through your social media analytics tab, or through Google Analytics if proper tracking UTMs have been added to the link. Most social media marketers measure CTR, but what about bounce rates? Obviously, the higher the CTR the better, but if that high CTR comes with an equally high bounce rate, it’s time to do some digging to ퟌ�gure out why. Bounce rates can be quite high when dealing with referral traퟙ�c from social media. But why? Well, typically, it is because the post that was shared on your social channel didn’t properly re埌�ect the content on the landing page; many refer to this tactic as “click bait.” Keeping your CTR high and your bounce rate low is a constant battle, which requires consistent testing and measurement. The goal is to understand what your audience views as “quality content,” then continue to share social posts that align with those views. 3) Social In埌�uence Score Ranging from 1 – 100, your social in埌�uence score represents how in埌�uential you are to your social community. The higher your social in埌�uence score, the better. There are several free tools to measure your social in埌�uence score, but the most common tools are Klout, PeerIndex, and Kred. If your social in埌�uence score is high, great! But, what if your score is low? There are plenty of ways to increase your social in埌�uence score, but the main idea revolves around sharing quality content (see above). Revamp your social strategy to only include posts that your audience deems as valuable, and your score will begin to in埌�ate. Additionally, a high social in埌�uence score requires commitment to your followers. Brands who ignore posts, messages, and reviews from fans have a much lower in埌�uence score than those who actively engage with their followers. Remember: social media is a great way to reach current and potential customers, don’t let them go unnoticed. 4) Response Time & Tactics Measuring your brand’s response time and rate helps you to determine how well your team engages with your social followers. Measuring the rate of response to social inquires also makes it easier to grow your social in埌�uence score (see above). Of course, responding to 100% of all customer interactions is ideal, but for larger brands with a booming social presence, that goal isn’t always attainable. The best practice for responding to social media posts is to respond to as many customer inquiries, comments, questions, reviews, etc. as you can, and do so within a few hours. One thing brands continue to struggle with is “playing favorites” – meaning, they only respond to positive posts. If you do ퟌ�nd yourself in the face of a negative social media post, never run from it, and certainly never ignore it. Use the opportunity to respond with compassion and understanding, and o韚�er a way to make the situation right. Taking the high road in these situations shows your followers that you care about their satisfaction.
  42. 42. 2/2/2017 Top 5 Social Media Metrics to Measure for Success ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/top­5­social­media­metrics­measure­success/ 4/4 social media management social media marketing social media metrics 5) Follower Growth Rate Of course, most marketers know to track their follower growth rate, but what many marketers are failing to do is track the net growth rate. If you’re simply measuring month-over-month (i.e. you had 500 Facebook followers last month, and this month you have 600) you’re only tracking the surface of your follower rate. What about those fans who unfollowed your page? Where do they come into play? In order to get an accurate analysis of your follower growth, you must track the net growth rate. If you had 500 followers last month, and this month you have 600, but during that time, 44 people unfollowed your page – your surface growth may appear to be 100 new followers, but in reality, you only gained 66 new net followers. To properly track this metric, analyze the new net followers your social channels have gained over the past six-months, then come up with an average – this is your new metric. Final Thoughts Building a solid social media presence is not something that can be done in an afternoon; the process takes time. If you’re ퟌ�nding that your social media channels aren’t producing the results you had hoped for, don’t throw in the towel; ask yourself why. With a better understanding of your follower’s engagement style and preferences, you’ll have everything you need to take your social presence to the top.
  43. 43. 2/2/2017 Google Penguin 4.0 | How to Avoid Penguin Penalties with Backlink Audits ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/google­penguin­4­0­avoid­penguin­penalties­backlink­audits/ 1/4 Google Penguin 4.0 | How to Avoid Penguin Penaltie Backlink Audits  March 13, 2015  admin  Digital Footprint, Digital Marketing, Website Optimization Brace yourselves, Penguin panic is here. Digital marketers are deeply passionate about building quality links to improve search engine rankings, but with the anxiety of Penguin Penalties lurking at every click, it’s no wonder that fear has set in. Whether you’re fairly new to the world of digital marketing, or you’re an industry expert, having a healthy understanding of Google Penguin is essential for success. What is Google Penguin? Let’s start from the beginning. In 2012, Google launched the Penguin update with the goal of identifying sites that are guilty of spamming search results to falsely increase rankings – typically done via keyword stung or the purchasing of links from link networks.
  44. 44. 2/2/2017 Google Penguin 4.0 | How to Avoid Penguin Penalties with Backlink Audits ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/google­penguin­4­0­avoid­penguin­penalties­backlink­audits/ 2/4 Since the launch in 2012, several new versions have been released, all of which are designed to make the “capturing” process more e ective and inclusive than the last. Today, we’re going to review the newest Penguin update – Penguin 4.0. Avoiding Penguin Panic The 薅rst tip in avoiding the dreaded Penguin panic is to perform preemptive backlink audits on your site. While many marketers underestimate the importance of these audits, the fact is, after Penguin has attacked and penalized, recovery is a lengthy and dicult process. Google Penguin 4.0 is more detailed and ecient than ever, but with a cautionary backlink audit in your corner, you’ll keep those pesky Penguin penalties at bay. The best advice? Take a proactive approach to your digital marketing strategy. Read on to learn how to 翸awlessly execute your backlink audit – it’s easier than you think. Build Your Backlink Portfolio Since 翸awed backlink audits lead to serious implications, it is critical to seek out an experienced professional for assistance if you’re feeling uneasy about the process. To begin your backlink audit, you’ll need to gather enough backlinks to build a detailed report. While many resources are available for marketers to use to compile their backlinks, some of the most common avenues include Moz, Majestic, and Ahrefs. Using the tools from these sites equips you with a diverse portfolio of backlinks to examine and audit, ensuring you’re covering all of your bases. Footprint Identi cation Once you’ve rounded up all of your links, merge them all into one Excel document then remove your duplicates. With even data at your 薅ngertips, you can take the process one step further and start identifying any footprints within your backlinks. Use the sort and 薅lter features in Excel to identify these six basic types of footprints on your site: 1) Anchor Text Footprints Identify which backlinks have money keywords in the anchor text, as well as those with +5% density, then unfollow those links or simply change the anchor text. 2) Discovery Date Footprints Use Google Webmaster Tools to identify the date the backlinks were originally discovered. When 薅nding dates with a noticeable increase in backlink retrieval, attribute that to link buying and building.
  45. 45. 2/2/2017 Google Penguin 4.0 | How to Avoid Penguin Penalties with Backlink Audits ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/google­penguin­4­0­avoid­penguin­penalties­backlink­audits/ 3/4 backlink audits google penguin penguin update 3) Patterned URL Footprints During your backlink analysis, keep a keen eye out for the word “forum” built into the URL, link pages, or article submission sites. Group these links together to determine the total amount, type of content, and if any other footprints are present. 4) IP Address Footprints When sorting by IP patterns, you can identify Private Link Networks. Once identi薅ed, group those backlinks by IP address to identify any potential patterns, issues, or other dangerous footprints. 5) Email Address Footprints Dig deep into your backlinks to identify any commonly used email addresses. Once located, remove and unfollow. 6) Page Title Footprints Finding multiple sites with identical page titles indicates that site content has been extracted and duplicated. When locating page title footprints, examine them closely to determine the value, as well as if those links need to be removed or unfollowed. Backlink Audit Frequency Simply put: one thorough edit is not enough. Backlink edits need to be done on a monthly basis to ensure Google Penguin doesn’t penalize your site. Set aside time at the end of every month to perform a backlink audit, and the process will get quicker and simpler each time. Final Thoughts Even though digital marketers are feeling Penguin pressure, the tool is extremely helpful in weeding out spam content in search engine results. To stay one-step ahead of the Penguin, keep your backlink audits front and center of your digital marketing strategy, and be aware of any potential or existing footprints on your site. Source http://searchenginewatch.com/sew/how-to/2396580/preparing-for-penguin-40-a-google-penalty-prevention- protocol
  46. 46. 2/2/2017 Google Penguin 4.0 | How to Avoid Penguin Penalties with Backlink Audits ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/google­penguin­4­0­avoid­penguin­penalties­backlink­audits/ 4/4
  47. 47. 2/2/2017 4 Tips to Spring Clean Your Social Media Strategy ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/spring­cleaning­social­media­strategy/ 1/3 4 Tips to Spring Clean Your Social Media Strategy  March 2, 2015  admin  Digital Footprint, Social Resources Ahh, spring: the perfect time to renew and refresh. Rather than focusing all of your energy on spring cleaning your house or car, why not take some time to spring clean your social media strategy? Chances are, your social pages are long-overdue for a refresher. While social media management is, undoubtedly, a round-the- clock job, taking a closer look at your strategy every few months is key for continued success. Use these four tips to renew and refresh your social media strategy this spring. 1) Address Existing Metrics Performance Sure, you’re hitting your goals, and your metrics are green at the end of every month, but what does that really mean for your social status? Well, without continued assessment of KPIs and page performance, not much. To keep your metrics relevant, continue to raise the bar and examine your position. For example, if on- page engagement is more valuable than CTR, make note of that in your KPI tracker. Remember: metrics are ៯�uid, so they should change as new goals become important to your bottom line. The key to continued success on social media is to maintain a valuable, engaged, and relevant presence as it relates to your brand’s main objectives. If your performance over the past few months hasn’t exhibited these attributes, it’s time to re-evaluate your approach. What is the best advice for a solid social strategy in 2015? Focus on growth, targeting and ad performance. 2) Explore Your Options
  48. 48. 2/2/2017 4 Tips to Spring Clean Your Social Media Strategy ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/spring­cleaning­social­media­strategy/ 2/3 When was the last time you took a close look at the tools used to maintain your social media presence? As you’re addressing your goals for the future, take time to compare your current social media monitoring and scheduling services to other platforms. If you often ៯�nd yourself saying, “Gee, it would be great if our social media scheduling service o៛�ered X,” it’s time to look around at other options. With social media growth on the rise, there is no shortage of tools, add-ons, and platforms to help you with every aspect of page management. Most programs o៛�er free trials, so don’t be afraid to do a little testing. Should you ៯�nd a tool that works better for your needs, implement it and create a new series of deliverables to measure success. 3) Perform a Social Media Audit Don’t let the word “audit” make you cringe – performing a social media audit is quick and simple! The main goal of a social media audit is to streamline your social accounts so that they are all truly representative of your brand. Follow these ៯�ve steps to assist you with your social media audit: Step #1: Locate all of your social media pro៯�les – Don’t forget to check for copycat pages! Step #2: Check the bio and about us sections of your pages. Are they completely ៯�lled out? Is all information correct? If not, you know what to do. Step #3: Examine the performance of in៯�uencing competitors to get a feel for ideas on improving your social presence. Step #4: What about your pro៯�le and header images? Are they clear, humanized, and branded? This is critical. Step #5: Change your passwords, update noti៯�cation settings, and check your admin panel to see if all managers are assigned to the appropriate role. 4) Note New Opportunities Perhaps you have a booming Facebook presence, but you never bothered to establish a Twitter pro៯�le. While not every social channel is applicable to every brand, in most cases, brands bene៯�t greatly from a saturated social presence. Take time to get familiar with other social media channels to see how they operate, the types of users the channel attracts, and the type of engagement present between brands and followers. It’s no secret that the social media world is constantly changing, but one thing remains constant: growth. With new users every hour, social media is a great place to connect with customers you didn’t even know you had. Final Thoughts Spring is the perfect time to freshen up your social strategy, but don’t let this annual cleaning take the place of regular social media maintenance. Slight tweaks every day, week, and month is the best way to ensure continued growth and success.
  49. 49. 2/2/2017 4 Tips to Spring Clean Your Social Media Strategy ­ Digital Marketing Services ­ Opportunity MAX https://oppmax.com/blog/spring­cleaning­social­media­strategy/ 3/3 social media social media marketing social media strategy Sources: https://blog.bu៛�erapp.com/social-media-audit http://www.cyberalert.com/blog/index.php/how-to-spring-clean-your-social-media-strategy/
  50. 50. 2/2/2017 The Best  Worst Client Gifts to Give This Holiday Season https://oppmax.com/blog/the­best­worst­holiday­client­gifts/ 1/4 The Best Worst Client Gifts to Give This Holiday Se  December 7, 2015  admin  Customer Service Well, the holiday season is in full-swing. You’ve made your list, and you’ve checked it twice, but have you started shopping for your clients? The holidays are the perfect time to show your clients just how much you appreciate their business, as well as how valuable they are to your entire organization. Best Holiday Gifts to Give Clients When it comes to giving your clients holiday gifts, your main objective should be to leave a lasting impression. So, without further ado, let’s review the best client gifts to give this holiday season.
  51. 51. 2/2/2017 The Best  Worst Client Gifts to Give This Holiday Season https://oppmax.com/blog/the­best­worst­holiday­client­gifts/ 2/4 #1) Tasty Treats The fastest way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach! Consider sending an edible arrangement, large popcorn tins, holiday themed candies, or even having a large lunch catered. Remember, even if you only engage with one or two people, it’s important to keep the entire team in mind – so be sure to send enough for everyone to enjoy! #2) An Experience Rather than giving something physical, give something that can be experienced and remembered forever. Perhaps a set of tickets to an upcoming sporting event, theatrical performance, or even a wine and chocolate tasting party for the whole team to enjoy. #3) A Membership Why not sign your clients up to receive a monthly delivery of gourmet goodies, like wine, cheese, fruits, and chocolate? This gift lasts all year long, and your clients are sure to think of you, and your generosity, every time a delivery is made. #4) A Donation If you know your client is particularly passionate about a speci戋�c group or organization, consider making a donation in their name. Not only will your client appreciate the attention to detail, but they’ll also greatly appreciate you taking the time to support something that’s so near and dear to their hearts. #5) Custom Oce Supplies From personalized jump drives and pens, to monogrammed leather-bound notebooks and planners, adding a custom touch is a great way to show that you care. #6) Gift Baskets Choose your theme, then build a basket full of goodies to match! Maybe your clients are die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fans? Fill a basket with Cardinals themed tumblers, t-shirts, key chains, and maybe even a set of tickets to an upcoming game. Maybe your clients are foodies? Perfect – grab a basket, and 戋�ll it with exotic fruits, gourmet chocolates, and imported cookies. Worst Holiday Gifts to Give Clients What about the other end of the spectrum? Let’s take a look at some of the worst client gifts to give this holiday season, shall we?
  52. 52. 2/2/2017 The Best  Worst Client Gifts to Give This Holiday Season https://oppmax.com/blog/the­best­worst­holiday­client­gifts/ 3/4 #1) Clothing Unless it’s a jersey to accommodate a pair of tickets to a sporting event, stay far away from clothing. Aside from the obvious sizing issue (you know, purchasing an XL when they really need a medium…), clothing can be seen as a very personal gift. Now, don’t get me wrong, it’s important to give your clients a gift that’s personal, but it also must be appropriate. Giving clothing as a gift could be viewed as inappropriate, as your client is bound to imagine you saying, “Hey, I’d love to see you wear that during our next meeting,” as soon as they open it. Best bet? Steer clear of clothing, but if your heart is set on giving something clothing-related, stick with something like a nice pair of leather gloves or cashmere scarf. #2) Gift Cards Gift cards are not only boring and “easy,” but they are completely impersonal. Anyone can swing by the store and pick up a gift card, but is that how you want them to remember you? If you must give a gift card, make it as personal as possible. For example, maybe your client has been talking for months about trying out a new restaurant downtown – snag a gift card for that restaurant, along with a hand-written note, and you’ll be in the clear. #3) Pets This one is extremely obvious, right? I always thought so too! However, about 3 years ago, a former colleague of mine told me that a vendor she worked with regularly decided to give her team an “o齫ce cat” as a holiday gift. She was completely astounded by the gift, and not in a good way! She graciously denied the gift, and both she and the vendor felt very uncomfortable. Moral of the story? Just say “no” when it comes to giving pets. Want to give something living? Go for a nice plant. Be sure to choose something low-maintenance, as well as something that can survive inside their o齫ce space.
  53. 53. 2/2/2017 The Best  Worst Client Gifts to Give This Holiday Season https://oppmax.com/blog/the­best­worst­holiday­client­gifts/ 4/4 client gifts gifts for clients holiday gifts Final Thoughts The holidays are hard enough without having to worry about choosing the perfect gift for your family, friends, co-workers, and clients. To keep things simple, always put yourself in your client’s shoes, asking yourself, “What would I like to receive as a holiday gift?” Don’t underestimate the power of your initial instinct, but remember to keep your client’s personality in mind as you’re shopping. Happy holidays, everyone!
  54. 54. 2/2/2017 Peak Posting Times for the Best Social Media Engagement https://oppmax.com/blog/peak­posting­times­for­social­media­engagement/ 1/3 Peak Posting Times for the Best Social Media Engage  November 17, 2015  admin  Social Resources If the development of your content calendars and social media strategy involves any type of guesswork, it’s time to dig a little deeper. Every business page on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, and every other platform is after one thing: social media engagement. It’s like that age-old question – If a tree falls down in a forest, but there is no one around to hear it, does it make a sound? Consider your social strategy – if you’re managing a social presence, but nobody engages with your page or content, do you even have a social presence? It’s impossible to be “social” without engaging with an audience. To be seen and heard on social media, you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time. Let’s start there. Facebook You’ve heard the saying, “the early bird gets the worm,” right? Well, forget it! On Facebook, the optimal engagement time just so happens to be in the afternoon. If you’re after shares (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), post around 1:00 p.m. If click growth is your main social media metric, post around 3:00 p.m. Of course, industry, the size of your fan base, and the demographics of your fan base all play a huge role in determining the “best” time for posting, but overall, Facebook engagement peaks on Thursdays and Fridays.
  55. 55. 2/2/2017 Peak Posting Times for the Best Social Media Engagement https://oppmax.com/blog/peak­posting­times­for­social­media­engagement/ 2/3 Now, this doesn’t mean that you should be MIA Monday – Wednesday. Simply use this information to tailor your posting strategy, and measure results to see how your engagement score is impacted. Twitter No surprise here – B2B tweets get the most engagement during the work week. Why? Well, business work with other businesses and industry professionals during the week, because that’s when they’re on the clock and in the zone. In fact, B2B tweets receive 14% more engagement during the week than B2B tweets that are sent over the weekend. If you’re a B2C tweeter, cheers to the weekend, because that’s your time to shine. Engagement rates are shown to be 17% higher for brands who tweet their consumers on Saturdays and Sundays. As far as timing goes, both B2B and B2C tweets fall into the same brackets for success: 5:00 p.m. for the highest amount of retweets, and between the hours of noon and 6:00 p.m. for the highest CTR. Twitter engagement data has shown that users are 181% more likely to be active during their commute and 119% more likely to be active during traditional business hours. LinkedIn Since LinkedIn is comprised primarily of a B2B audience, it’s no wonder that weekdays are the best time to share content and ads. Speciퟌ�cally, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are the best days for overall engagement, with Tuesday mornings between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ranking as the best time to generate the most clicks and shares. LinkedIn members are most active on the platform between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., as well as 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mondays and Fridays show the lowest amounts of activity and engagement, so be mindful of that data as you’re planning out next week’s posting strategy. Google+ Posts, collections, and circles see the highest levels of engagement on Wednesday mornings, between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00. While Wednesdays take the cake as the “best” day to share content, late morning hours during the work week also fall into the category of prime posting time. What About Trending Topics? Typically, trending topics on social media aren’t something you can predict. Therefore, it’s near impossible to factor them into your weekly/monthly content calendars. There really isn’t a best time or day to share trending topics on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Google+, as they are wildly popular on their own.
  56. 56. 2/2/2017 Peak Posting Times for the Best Social Media Engagement https://oppmax.com/blog/peak­posting­times­for­social­media­engagement/ 3/3 facebook marketing Google+ LinkedIn social media engagement twitter For the best results, plan your content calendars as you normally would, but include a few placeholders for trending topics. After all, the last thing you want to do is bombard your followers with excessive posting, so try padding your content calendar with enough space to accommodate any trending topics that may pop up. If no relevant trends occur, have a plan B in place – keep a few pieces of content on the backburner that can be easily scheduled when necessary. Final Thoughts As a social media marketer, the most frustrating aspect is the ever-changing social media algorithm. Just as soon as you think you’ve mastered the new rhythm, a new change occurs, leaving you to understand (and explain to your client) why. As much as those pesky algorithm changes through a monkey wrench in our social strategies, there’s one thing we can always fall back on: analytics. Use your weekly and monthly reporting data to your advantage to understand how and when your followers engage with your content. Combine that knowledge with each platform’s peak performance times, and you’ll always have a solid strategy in place. Sources http://www.quicksprout.com/2015/01/02/what-are-the-best-times-to-post-on-social-media/?display=wide
  57. 57. 2/2/2017 5 Facebook Marketing Tips to Amplify Engagement  Visibility https://oppmax.com/blog/5­facebook­marketing­tips­to­increase­visibility­engagement/ 1/3 5 Facebook Marketing Tips to Increase Visibility En  October 30, 2015  admin  Social Resources Let’s talk about your Facebook strategy, shall we? What goals fueled your strategy? How often are you updating your strategy to re漢�ect your post data? What about your fans – are they engaging? Are they even seeing your content? Facebook is one tough cookie, and their ever-changing algorithm only allows for 0-2% of your fans to actually see your organic posts in their newsfeed. That’s right. If you have 1,000 fans on your page, you can expect every post you share to be seen by about 20 fans. With stats like that, you might be asking yourself, “Why bother?” And, I have to agree with that logic. However, instead of throwing in the towel, try adjusting your Facebook marketing strategy to be seen and build a brand identity that your fans can’t help but notice. Use the 䀙ve Facebook marketing tips below to get seen!  1) Boost Measure
  58. 58. 2/2/2017 5 Facebook Marketing Tips to Amplify Engagement  Visibility https://oppmax.com/blog/5­facebook­marketing­tips­to­increase­visibility­engagement/ 2/3 That little blue “boost” button under your post can be a miracle worker! Using a budget of any size, you can give your post a little oomph, and then measure the results to see how your audience responded. Simply put: boosting a post gets your content seen. In other words, boosting is critical for social media success. Boosting comes along with a lot of great bene䀙ts, including increased visibility, higher engagement rates, and fan growth. Additionally, boosted posts come complete with detailed metrics so you can easily dig into each post to 䀙nd out which ones were most e䙗�ective. Before rolling out a Facebook advertising strategy, test the waters by boosting a few posts a week for a month. Use the data from your boosted posts to put your best foot forward. 2) Videos Photos While photos still outperform text-only updates, video updates steal the show when it comes to high- performance posts. Share a video update directly from YouTube, Vine, or any other video platform, or embed them directly into your post to keep your audience on your page longer. Bonus: boost a video update, and then watch as your visibility and engagement levels skyrocket! 3) Use the Facebook Targeting Tool For both boosted and organic posts, the Facebook targeting tool is a must! With the help of this handy and incredibly easy to use tool, you have the ability to target a customized audience for every single post. Remember: because you’re narrowing the audience, the total number of users targeted will be fewer. But don’t let that discourage you! Since you’re catering each post to the most applicable audience, the engagement you do receive will be of a much higher quality. Click here to learn more about using Facebook’s targeting tool. 4) Have a Pulse I’ll be the 䀙rst to say it – managing a solid Facebook presence is a lot of work and requires around-the-clock e䙗�ort. If you’re posting less than three times per week, you’re doing your page an injustice. However, post quantity isn’t everything. Keep up with on-site reviews and posts to your page, even if they’re less-than- complimentary. Click here for tips on managing negative social media feedback. Having an active presence on your page keeps your brand visible on your fan’s newsfeeds, but also increases the overall “score” of your page, which Facebook uses to determine how frequent your organic posts should be shown. If you’re not ready to dedicate the time it takes to manage and maintain your Facebook page, it’s time to contact a social media management company or social media consultant. 5) Report on Metrics Consistently
  59. 59. 2/2/2017 5 Facebook Marketing Tips to Amplify Engagement  Visibility https://oppmax.com/blog/5­facebook­marketing­tips­to­increase­visibility­engagement/ 3/3 facebook facebook marketing facebook marketing tips A Facebook marketing strategy only works if you do. Read: if you’re not willing to put in the e䙗�ort to monitor your page’s performance, your “strategy” is non-existent. Stay on your game with scheduled weekly and monthly reporting to analyze each metric on a granular level. Keeping a keen eye on your KPIs makes it easy to 漢�ip the switch on scaling back or ramping up your goals, not to mention, consistent reporting keeps your strategy accountable. Not sure which metrics you should be measuring? You’re not alone. Many social media marketers struggle to understand which metrics are the most valuable for their strategy. Unfortunately, since measured metrics are dependent on your strategy goals, there isn’t a clear-cut answer to this conundrum. However, a few of the most common social media metrics to measure for success include: Referral Tra閊c CTR vs. Bounce Rate Social In漢�uence Score Response Time Tactics Follower Growth Rate Final Thoughts Remember when Facebook 䀙rst got started? The small community quickly went from college undergrads sharing pictures of their Friday night shenanigans to one of the most powerful players in the digital marketing space. To be seen on this booming platform, brands must think outside the box to set themselves apart from their competitors. Facebook is full of pages just like yours, so why should someone follow yours? That’s the question you need to ask yourself each time you schedule a post, run a report, or build out a content calendar. To be seen, you must think like your viewers. Otherwise, nobody will notice.
  60. 60. 2/2/2017 6 Ridiculously Easy Email Marketing Hacks to Start Right Now https://oppmax.com/blog/6­ridiculously­easy­email­marketing­hacks/ 1/5 6 Ridiculously Easy Email Marketing Hacks  October 21, 2015  admin  Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Event Marketing Few things are more frustrating than trying to grow a robust email marketing list. From the fear of being marked as spam and the ever-declining click-through-rates, to the steady degrade (about 22.5% annually) of your email marketing database, attempting to execute a successful email marketing campaign is downright nerve wracking. It’s All About That Distribution List The only real way to enhance your email marketing eϼorts is to start with the basic building block of email marketing: build a high-quality distribution list. Easier said than done, right? I know, this is a tough piece of your overall marketing objective, and to make things even more exhausting, this is a task that must be continually monitored to ensure success. But, hey, who ever said mastering the email marketing angle was an easy feat? Six Easy Email Marketing Hacks
  61. 61. 2/2/2017 6 Ridiculously Easy Email Marketing Hacks to Start Right Now https://oppmax.com/blog/6­ridiculously­easy­email­marketing­hacks/ 2/5 Spoiler alert: none of the tips and tricks I’m going to share with you today are completely ground breaking or out-of-this-world exciting, but they are all simple aspects that are often left out of the average email marketing strategy. So, without further ado, let’s review six ridiculously easy ways to enhance your email marketing eϼorts. 1) Only Use Amazing Content Seems easy enough, right? Maybe in a perfect world. The fact is, email campaigns with glaring errors in the subject line and body content are sent out to thousands of subscribers every single day. Of course, everyone makes the occasional mistake, but frequent occurrences are unacceptable. Got an idea for your next email marketing campaign? Do yourself a favor and run it by several people in your organization, making sure to ask people of varying personalities. Not everyone on your distribution list thinks like you, so lose the tunnel vision and get feedback from your colleagues before pressing send. Trust me, the constructive criticism you might get from Patty in accounting is much better than your best customer clicking the dreaded unsubscribe button. Without amazing content, what does your email have to oϼer? Not much. When it comes to content in your email marketing campaigns, take “chances” that have been carefully researched and tested, keep personalization top of mind, engage the reader, and of course, don’t forget to proofread. 2) Make it Fun Use your social media accounts and website to promote a digital contest of some sort. The prize can be anything your customers would ϼnd desirable (i.e. gift certiϼcate, exclusive coupon code, etc.), but there’s one small catch: only people who subscribe to receive your emails are eligible to participate in the contest. With the right promotion and prize, you can kick back and relax while your email distribution list skyrockets. Of course, using a contest to sway customers to sign up for your emails can result in a high number of unsubscribers after the contest ends, but you can easily keep them intrigued by making contests a regular occurrence. 
  62. 62. 2/2/2017 6 Ridiculously Easy Email Marketing Hacks to Start Right Now https://oppmax.com/blog/6­ridiculously­easy­email­marketing­hacks/ 3/5 Remember, when it comes to contests, there are certain rules and legalities that need to be followed. Read more about email contest rules here. 3) Incorporate Social Accounts Use your social media presence to promote oϼers and events for email subscribers only, and encourage your subscribers to do the same thing. Include social sharing buttons in your email campaigns, and invite them to share the events of the oϼer/event on their social channels for an additional incentive. When you integrate social media into your email marketing campaigns, it’s almost like expanding your marketing team to include your distribution list! Make it easy and enticing to share your content, and you’ll ϼnd that your customers are more than happy to help you get the word out. 4) Clean up Your List You might have 10,000 email subscribers but only have a 0.002% engagement rate. What’s the beneϼt of that massive email list if only a handful of your subscribers are actually interested in what you have to say? It’s doing nothing good for your campaign, folks. Don’t be afraid to perform regular cleanings of your email list; it’s a necessary part of the email marketing game. Cutting the dead weight is a quick and easy way to reinvigorate your list, and evaluate who the 
  63. 63. 2/2/2017 6 Ridiculously Easy Email Marketing Hacks to Start Right Now https://oppmax.com/blog/6­ridiculously­easy­email­marketing­hacks/ 4/5 customers are who have stopped engaging with your campaigns (this is a great opportunity to explore what caused them to lose interest vs. what has kept your engaged subscribers engaged). To do this in the most eϼective way, create an engaging opt-in message and send it to your distribution list. Use content and graphics that encourage them to re-opt-in to your email list, and let those who don’t wish to subscribe again that they will no longer receive emails from you. Sure, seeing your email list dwindle from 10,000 to 400 might sting a little, but there’s no point in hanging on to yesterday – focus on tomorrow instead. 5) Collect Email Addresses Leverage your PPC campaigns to work for you in terms of email marketing and list growth. Simply direct your paid search ads to a landing page with an email sign up, and you’ll grow your list with quality subscribers. The same concept can be applied to online webinars (collect email addresses at registration) and QR codes on print marketing materials that direct to an email sign-up page. 6) Partner Up Run an email campaign, promotion, or webinar with a partner company to expand your reach. Your content, oϼers, and emails will become visible and accessible to an entirely new audience, and you’ll be given the opportunity to learn how others in the industry tackle their email marketing strategy. Keep the partnership running for a couple of months, and while you have access, study the diϼerences in their subscribers versus your subscribers. If both industries are the same, and you ϼnd some glaring diϼerences, do some digging to understand why, then adjust your strategy to reach that niche. Final Thoughts Giant click-through-rates and high engagement scores are tough to achieve in the email marketing world – which is precisely why most of your email marketing eϼorts should happen outside of email marketing. Use your website, social presence, PPC campaigns, events, and even your print marketing materials to grow your distribution list and become an email marketing rock star. 
  64. 64. 2/2/2017 6 Ridiculously Easy Email Marketing Hacks to Start Right Now https://oppmax.com/blog/6­ridiculously­easy­email­marketing­hacks/ 5/5 email distribution list email marketing Best advice? Lose the blinders and start thinking like your customers. They don’t spend all day staring at their email inbox, so why should you? Sources https://blog.sendinblue.com/5-contest-rules-email-marketing/ http://blog.hubspot.com/blog/tabid/6307/bid/32028/25-Clever-Ways-to-Grow-Your-Email-Marketing-List.aspx 

