KARO AKPOKIERE www.karoakpokiere.com karo@karoakpokiere.com Born in Lagos, Nigeria. 1981. EDUCATION January – May 2014 Ger...
*2014 : Art 14 , London, England. *2014: London Art Fair , London, England. *2013: Another Africa - Contemporary Design in...
RESIDENCIES September 1 2016 - November 30 2016: Resident Artist IASPIS Grant. Konstepidemin, Gothenburg, Sweden September...
RECENT COMMISSIONS 2015 - 2016. “Your Ad Here”: Nigeria. A project that seeks to make connections between advertising and ...
Cityscapes Magazine #7. December 2015 *Oliberte Ambassadors. “Karo Akpokiere: Graphic Designer”. November 2015 Protocollum...
Logo Design 3. Zeixs/Feirabend publishing. 2012. *Bucketfeet.com. “Karo Akpokiere, the artist behind the Tokeria’s.”. 5 De...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

#11.11.2016 karo akpokiere cv

24 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

#11.11.2016 karo akpokiere cv

  1. 1. KARO AKPOKIERE www.karoakpokiere.com karo@karoakpokiere.com Born in Lagos, Nigeria. 1981. EDUCATION January – May 2014 German Language Course A1 – A.2.1 Goethe - Institut, Lagos and Goethe - Institut, Berlin. 2003 – 2006 HND Graphic Design, Yaba College of Technology Lagos 2000 - 2001 OND General Arts, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos EXHIBITIONS *Denotes group exhibitions 2016: Envision 2030. Next City World Stage United Nations Habitat 3 Conference, Quito, Ecuador 2016: International Comic-Salon Erlangen Erlangen, Germany *2015: 2nd Berliner Herbstsalon Maxim Gorki Theater, Berlin, Germany 2015: Old Drawings. Kunsthalle M3, Berlin, Germany. *2015: All of the World’s Futures. 56th Venice Biennale, International Art Exhibition. Curated by Okwui Enwezor. *2015: Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design. Vitra Design Museum, Weil am Rhein, Germany. 14 March - 13 September 2015. Guggenheim Bilbao, Spain. 30 October 2015 - 21 February 2016. *2014: Double Trouble Exhibition Kunsthalle M3, Berlin, Germany. *2014: Comiczeichner-Seminar Ausstellung Erlangen, Germany.
  2. 2. *2014 : Art 14 , London, England. *2014: London Art Fair , London, England. *2013: Another Africa - Contemporary Design in Africa ULUPUH Gallery, Tkalciceva 14, Zagreb, Croatia. *2013: Art Dubai 2013 (Marker programme) Madinat Arena, Madinat Jumeirah Resort, Dubai. 2012: Goethe - Institut Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lagos Mainland - Lagos Island *2012: Whitespace Lagos / WheatBaker Hotel Exhibition Lagos, Nigeria. *2011: Pictoplasma’s Missing Link Research Project. La gaite-lyrique, Paris, France. 2011: 26/365: An exhibition of Illustrated letters Goethe -Institut, Lagos, Nigeria . *2011: Dreaming Hazel Dooney Latrobe Contemporary Art Gallery, Morwell, Victoria, Australia *2011: African & African- Caribbean Design Diaspora Festival The Bargehouse, Southbank, London, England. 2011: Illustrated Letters Exhibition Monster Times Cafe, Copenhagen, Denmark *2011: Fax Exhibition South London Gallery, London, England. *2011: Smart Car Urban Stage drive-through Art Gallery London Southbank, England. *2010: The Green Summary Exhibition Center for Contemporary Art, Lagos ,Nigeria *2010: 7sins International Graphic Design Contest Travelling Exhibition Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Madrid. COLLECTIONS Private collections in Nigeria and Western Europe.
  3. 3. RESIDENCIES September 1 2016 - November 30 2016: Resident Artist IASPIS Grant. Konstepidemin, Gothenburg, Sweden September 1 2014 - January 30 2015: Gästkunstler/ Guest artist Atelierhaus Mengerzeile, Berlin, Germany. June/July 2012: Resident Artist. A Word of Art Residency Programme. Woodstock, Cape Town, South Africa. October 2010: Resident Artist. Center for Contemporary Art Lagos/Triangle Artists Trust Residency. Lagos, Nigeria. WORKSHOPS ATTENDED 2014: Comiczeichner-Seminar Erlangen, Germany 2013: Explorations in Contemporary Drawing workshop. Center for Contemporary Art, Lagos. 2010: Pinar Yolacan Art Photography Workshop. Center for Contemporary Art, Lagos. Art, Fashion and Identity Workshop Series. FACILITATED WORKSHOPS Sept 2011 : Art workshop Facilitator 26/365: Illustrated Letters Art Workshop Goethe-Institut, Lagos, Nigeria. September 2011/ December 2010 / September 2009 Art workshop for CATE(Children and the environment) at the Garden City Literary Festival, Port Harcourt, Nigeria. RECENT ARTIST PROJECTS 2016: Color - in Wall. Interactive drawing project, ArtxLagos, Lagos, Nigeria. 2014 -2016: “Es gibt kein Leben ohne Liebe”. 10 drawings about love set between Lagos and Berlin. Esopus Magazine issue #23. 2016: The Alternate Art Fair (live drawing installation) The Armory Show, New York.
  4. 4. RECENT COMMISSIONS 2015 - 2016. “Your Ad Here”: Nigeria. A project that seeks to make connections between advertising and daily life in Lagos, Nigeria. Commisoners : Create London, AWCA, Lagos. Funded by The British Council. 2015: Oliberte Footwear skateboard deck design 2012 - 2013. “Illustrations for The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State”. Commisioner: Ralph Appelbaum Associates, London, England. WORK EXPERIENCE February 2007 - December 2008 : Graphic Designer Soulsight Nigeria Limited Industry: Brand marketing January 2008 - July 2008: Graphic Designer Brandwarriors Limited, Lagos, Nigeria Industry: Advertising AWARDS 2016. Nominated artist. Queen Sonja Print Award, Norway. 2012. “Honourable Mention”. Taipei International Digital Content Awards (TIDCA). Digital Graphic Category. 2008. “Artist of the year”. Future Awards, Nigeria. INTERVIEWS (video) Arte .tv: Karo Akpokiere: Lagos/Berlin 2015. 15 May 2015. German/French. Vitra Design Museum: Making Africa Interview. 28 June 2014. English. SELECTED BIBLIOGRAHY, PUBLICATIONS *denotes online Ours Magazine #11. The thirsty issue. AK Zeitung: The shape of things to come. March 2016 Alanna Martinez. “At the Armory Show Nigerian artist Karo Akpokiere to create a fair within a fair”. New York Observer. March 2016. Beaux Arts Magazine. March 2016
  5. 5. Cityscapes Magazine #7. December 2015 *Oliberte Ambassadors. “Karo Akpokiere: Graphic Designer”. November 2015 Protocollum: global perspectives on visual vocabulary issue #2. Page 122 - 123. October 2015. “Three periods of engagement with the Bauhaus”. Essay published in the Bauhaus: #itsalldesign exhibition catalogue. Page 360 - 363. September 2015. Contemporary And Print issue #4. “Spotlight: Karo Akpokiere”. Page 44 - 45. 2015 *Contemporaryand.com. “Karo Akpokiere: On drawing shoes and movement”. 19 June 2015. L’uomo Vogue. “All of the World’s Futures”. May/June 2015 *Designindaba.com. “Nigerian graphic designer stumbles onto the world’s art stage. 15 May 2015. *Ours Magazine. “Okwui-Enwezor’s all the worlds futures, a call to action”. 13 May 2015. *Fad Magazine. “Politics and nature: unnatural and natural states of the world at 56th international art exhibition la biennale di Venezia”. 13 May 2015. 56th Venice Biennale catalogue. “All of the World’s Futures”. May 2015. Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary African Design. Exhibition catalogue. March 2015. Artist Invites: Emeka Ogboh presents Karo Akpokiere. Center for Contemporary, Lagos Articulate Series #1. October 2014. *Conway Megan. “Redefining African Luxury in Lagos, Nigeria”. Wall Street Journal. 29 May 2014. *Smit Rouen. “Art with Bus Rapid Transit Systems: Lagos, Nigeria. Future Cape Town. 17 June 2013. *ArtsProjekt.com. “Artist Highlight: Karo Akpokiere”. 29 March 2013. *Ruis Cristina. “Visions of a Fast-moving Continent”. Financial Times . 8 March 2013. Ijusi Magazine South Africa #28. “The Tattoo Issue”. 2013. *Awa Winnie. “Feature #1: Karo Akpokiere.” www.Uli-Museum.com. 2013.
  6. 6. Logo Design 3. Zeixs/Feirabend publishing. 2012. *Bucketfeet.com. “Karo Akpokiere, the artist behind the Tokeria’s.”. 5 December 2012. Springleap.com. “Woodstock Wall Art”. 2012. *ArtsProjekt.com. Guest Blog from AP Artist Karo Akpokiere”. 21 August 2012. *Shane de Lange. “The long palying album cover”. Ijusi Magazine South Africa #27. 6 July 2012. Clam Magazine #25. The Fresh Issue”. 2012. Ijusi Magazine South Africa #26. “Afrika Typografika”.. 2011. New Typography 2. Zeixs/Feirabend publishing. 2011. Omotayo Bobo. “London Life , Lagos Living”. 2011. *Anotherafrica.com. “Featured: Karo Akpokiere”. 21 June 2011. *ArtsProjekt.com. “Artsit proof Interview with Artist: Karo Akpokiere”. 11 June 2011. The Publisher Club. “Collaborative Zine #1”. 2011. Patel Jitesh. “The Tote Bag Book”. Laurence King Publishing. 2011. *Otani Natsuki. “Artsit 41: Karo Akpokiere”. Illustration Rally. 5 November 2010. Byrd Antawan. “Art, Fashion and Identity”. Center for Contemporary, Lagos Art Newsletter #10. 2010. *Jacques Lange. “African Thought Leaders feature”. Design Magazine South Africa #13. 2009.

×