  1. 1. 1-DAY IMMERSION February 25, 2017 (New York City) 2-DAY / 1-NIGHT RETREAT March 24-25, 2017 (Catskills, NY) Institute for Applied Creativity ® IAK willpower workshop event the science + art of mindful leadership A provocative training that leverages the mind’s potential for self-directed happiness and empowerment.
  2. 2. why it matters IAKMindful Willpower is the practice of mental and emotional self-mastery with the goal to effectively regulate our internal realities in times of stress, uncertainty and performance pressure. In this training we uncover the fundamental difference between wanting something and willing it - and nurturing the causes and conditions that make it a powerful and deeply inspired state of being. The mastery allows us to tap into our mind’s unbound creative nature and helps us shift from powerlessness and dependency to self-directed ease and empowerment. Forward-thinking organizations understand the positive impact self-regulated leaders and key employees have on corporate health and positive human development. They are more effective, inspire others to reach for excellence, optimize performance and promote a sense of ease and well-being even when under pressure. Conflict decreases and the innate capacity for creative thinking and working increases. what are the benefits Institute for Applied Creativity ®
  3. 3. • Gain practical understanding of your mind’s ability to increase empathy, insight and balance, especially in challenging situations • Enhance your ability to regulate and control your attention, emotions and rejection-resilience • Confront self-defeating habits that diminish your sense of influence and achievement • Empower relationships by understanding and working with inter-subjectivity • Develop an expanded sense of self • Refine your yin-power of nurture, magnetism and ease and the yang-power of non-predatory assertiveness and command what you will achieve IAK Institute for Applied Creativity ®
  4. 4. By applying a pragmatic cross-over technique of contemplative psychology and behavioral awareness training, we dismantle undercurrents of anxiety, frustration and feelings of disempowerment to restore the mind to its natural state of brightness and clarity. The newly learned techniques are designed to leverage the brain’s plasticity to better respond and deal with outside influences such as stress, competitiveness, performance pressure and relational challenges. As we learn to cultivate our inner resources of self-regulation and balance, we release the dependency on outer conditions to do the work for us. Our sense of purpose rises to a peak and we gain new perspectives on what it means to embrace the freedom to think, feel and act according to our own original truth and full potential. what you can expect IAK Institute for Applied Creativity ®
  5. 5. Karin brings over 25 years of experience as an international leadership and performance trainer in the US, Canada and Europe. Her professional focus includes stage performance, behavioral psychology in business, Neuroscience, and the development of innovation and creative thinking. She is also a documentary filmmaker and writer. Karin started her first training organization in Ireland at age 23 and expanded it to Paris and Germany working with many of the Fortune 100 companies around the globe. Karin Kearns Trainer, Executive Coach, CEO, IAK International Corp., USA Anahita Moghaddam Trainer, Keynote Speaker, Partner IAK International Corp. USA Rooted in the Eastern contemplative traditions, Anahita’s leadership development aims to disrupt habitual patterns of behavior by challenging perception and self- reinforcing systems of belief that lock us into cycles of stress and dissatisfaction. Born in Tehran, raised in Hamburg and attended university in London, Anahita has led workshops and keynote presentations on the Neuroscience of Mindfulness at The Harvard Business School Club NY, Soho House NY, The 88, The Lowell Hotel, Civic Hall and more. Anahita has been a student of meditation, yoga, philosophy and epistemology within the Indo-Tibetan tradition for over a decade. She is also a modern Persian and Sufi dancer, and a Muay Thai practitioner. your trainers & guides IAK Institute for Applied Creativity ®
  6. 6. UPCOMING DATES 2017 1-DAY IMMERSION February 25, New York City 9.00 am – 5.00pm 2-DAY / 1 NIGHT RETREAT March 24-25 (Catskills / overnight) Day one: 11:00 am – 10.00 pm Day two: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm INVESTMENT 1 Day INTENSIVE $ 875.00 Included in price: all training materials Snacks and beverages 2-Day / 1-Night RETREAT $ 1,650.00 Included in price: Full day training Evening program All meals and beverages Plus: Hotel room overnight/full board $230 Single room. Ask us for reduced shared room prices. BOOKING PORTAL open enrolment IAK International Corp. 576 Fifth Avenue Ste. 903 New York, NY 10036 office 917-678-1224 direct 323-821-9937 contact@iak.com www.usa.iak.com http://usa.iak.com/schedule/willpower/ IAK
