UnchainYourVoice

KARIN KEARNS “Incredibly good! Top trainer. Top workshop. This training deserves unconditional recommendation. Motivating,...
navigating the logistics PROGRAM SCHEDULE 2016 October 20-21 (2 days immersion) Nov 04 (1 day intensive) December 12 -13 (...
IAK International Corp. 576 Fifth Avenue Ste. 903 New York, NY 10036 Karin Kearns CEO IAK USA/Canada office 917-678-1224 d...
  1. 1. Institute for Applied Creativity ® IA K CHANGE YOUR VOICE – CHANGE YOUR LIFE Is your vocal behavior sabotaging your personal or professional well-being without you ​even knowing it? unchain your voice from the series: “Executive Presence”
  2. 2. don’t underestimate the power of your voice unchain YOUR voice goes right into the heart of what remarkable communication is all about: YOU, and the way you think, feel, act and project yourself on stage, in a meeting, or in that crucial conversation with your team, partner, boss or customer. Outstanding leaders and performers are outstanding communicators. They bring dimension, invention, emotional depth, mindfulness and a great deal of performance self-awareness. They boldly share their thoughts and unapologetically ask for what they want. They command, lead, inspire. They speak at their peak and we pay attention. Voice matters! It matters greatly if you want to distinguish yourself as a thought leader and noteworthy professional. So why do we underestimate this powerhouse we have so freely available to us? Why do we take vocal behavior in our companies for granted. We rarely pause and observe ourselves mid-speech or "mid-knee-jerk-reaction" when we feel challenged or stressed, and we only tend to awaken to ourselves when we no longer get the results we want - or have the relationships we crave.
  3. 3. what you will achieve The workshop is an experiential and playful challenge to explore the outer limits of your vocal behavior and hidden talents. We work with a powerful method derived from stage acting training, behavioral psychology, leadership development and neurological re-programming. how we do it • develop your stage presence and impact through vivid language, confidence of expression and synergized voice-body projection • clear performance anxieties, knee-jerk reactions, stress triggers, unconscious bias, communication blocks and psychological curve balls • develop the “heart openers” to transform contentious, annoying, stale or obstructive relationships • bring out your improvisational talent and fearlessly creative nature • reach your goals faster and motivate others more effectively by changing the resonance and quality of your (inner and outer) voice
  4. 4. • is my impact as a speaker and leader obscured by confidence issues and unconscious fears? • do I suffer from reverse ego syndrome? (the assumption that I am safe from mistakes or criticism by limiting how freely, honestly and directly I express myself). • is being an extraordinary communicator something you’re born with or is it an acquired skill? • How do others really see me? And is how I see myself in my best interest? • Why do I keep running into the same issues again and again? • I want to advance in my life and my career faster. What can I do to make this happen? now ask yourself the question… ...and let us find the answer together
  5. 5. You will spend this powerful training in the company of likeminded professionals who have the same goals and desires you have: to excel as communicators, speakers and agents of change - and be the best at their game. you and your group Parts of your work will be filmed for you to take home for further self study. IA K Institute for Applied Creativity ®
  6. 6. KARIN KEARNS “Incredibly good! Top trainer. Top workshop. This training deserves unconditional recommendation. Motivating, inspiring, meaningful and highly enjoyable. Terrific!” Collective comments from the in-house group, Sept. 2015 PwC PROFESSIONAL FOCUS • Presentation Skills, Public Speaking • Stage Performance for Executive Presence • Leadership Effectiveness and Team Development • Innovation-Thinking and Change • Inclusion and Diversity • Intercultural Business Practices your trainer IA K Institute for Applied Creativity ® Over 25 years of experience as an international leadership and performance trainer, team coach and entrepreneur in the US, Canada and Europe. My continued development and professional focus reaches across two continents and includes stage performance, behavioral psychology in business, neuro-science, leadership development, innovation, filmmaking, writing, and a lifelong committment to coaching, training and organizational development. Trainer, Executive Coach, CEO of IAK International Corp., USA
  7. 7. navigating the logistics PROGRAM SCHEDULE 2016 October 20-21 (2 days immersion) Nov 04 (1 day intensive) December 12 -13 (2 day immersion) LOCATION New York City, mid-town Manhattan GROUP 5 to 12 participants INVESTMENT 2 Day IMMERSION $ 1,580.00 1 Day INTENSIVE $ 850.00 Included: all training materials Home coaching package Snacks and beverages TO BOOKING & RESERVE YOUR PLACE http://usa.iak.com/schedule/unchain-your-voice/ contact@iak.com Ask up about this program as a one-on-one workshop or a company-own training package.
  9. 9. IAK International Corp. 576 Fifth Avenue Ste. 903 New York, NY 10036 Karin Kearns CEO IAK USA/Canada office 917-678-1224 direct 323-821-9937 contact@iak.com www.usa.iak.com Institute for Applied Creativity ® IAKoffices & project locations

