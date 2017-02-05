Kareem Badawy PHP Developer. Phone: 011/10117237 Email: ekareem82@gmail.com Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kareem95...
3 – TO DOOR My job application: an Admin panel work for your application. the application Allows users to request completi...
- C# - ASP.NET
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

kareem

51 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
51
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

kareem

  1. 1. Kareem Badawy PHP Developer. Phone: 011/10117237 Email: ekareem82@gmail.com Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kareem95 Education Madina Academy Management Information Systems - MIS Experience PHP Developer at Magdsoft(2016 - present) September 2016 - Present(5 Months) Work as a PHP Developer Some of the projects were built and other developed 1 – Kutub Website contains many books to be an easy reference for all researchers who are interested in learning (Stages of development) 2 - Basra My job application: a web service and developed admin panel work for your application. Application of news for the city of Basra, contains three sections: 1. News: Lets you follow the latest news Basra 2. Sports: allows you to follow the latest sports news Basra 3. Be a reporter: Allows you to be the correspondent's application 4. ads: it allows you to communicate with management to add your ad through the application
  2. 2. 3 – TO DOOR My job application: an Admin panel work for your application. the application Allows users to request completion of official documents such as licenses and identity without stress and hardship and can also be allowed to buy some of the products from him 4 – Maids It provides you with application servers time and effort to get the appropriate servers for your home. PHP Developer at Speakol May 2016 - Present(2 Months) Work as a PHP Developer I participate in the Lamar company system that collects product prices for Mar and comparisons to competitors from other products PHP Developer at Freelancer (2016 - present) Skills - PHP - MySQL - MVC - Laravel Framwork - WebServices API - Javascript, Jquery, VueJs - Bootstrap - HTML , CSS - Linux System - Git
  3. 3. - C# - ASP.NET

×