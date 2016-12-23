GLYCOGEN METABOLISM M.Kalaivani sathish,M.Pharm,
INTRODUCTION  Glycogen is the storage form of glucose in animals, and as starch in plants.  In liver (6-8%) and in muscl...
GLYCOGEN FUNCTIONS  Maintain blood glucose levels.  Liver glycogen stores increase in a well fed state, which are deplet...
GLYCOGENESIS  Synthesis of glycogen from glucose is glycogenesis.  It takes place in cytosol and requires ATP and UTP.
1. Synthesis of UDP - Glucose  Glucose is converted into glucose 6- phosphate by the enzymes hexokinase (in muscles) and ...
2. Requirement of Primer to initiate glycogenesis  A small fragment of pre – existing glycogen must act as a ‘primer’ to ...
 The enzyme glycogen initiator synthase transfers the first molecule of glucose to glycogenin.
3. Glycogen synthesis by glycogen synthase  Glycogen synthase is responsible for the formation of 1,4-glycosidic linkages...
4. Formation of branches in glycogen  Glycogen synthase can catalyse the synthesis of a linear unbranched molecule with 1...
 This enzyme transfers a small fragment of five to eight glucose residues from the non – reducing end of glycogen chain t...
 The ocerall reaction of glycogen synthesis for the addition of each glucose residue is (Glucose)n + Glucose + 2 ATP (Glu...
GLYCOGENOLYSIS  The breakdown of stored glycogen in liver and muscle is called as glycogenolysis.  The pathway for the s...
1. Action of glycogen phosphorylase  The -1,4- glycosidic bonds are cleaved sequentially by the enzyme glycogen phosphor...
 The glycogen thus formed is known as limit dextrin. Which cannot be further degraded by phosphorylase.  Glycogen phosph...
2. Action of Debranching Enzyme  The branches of glycogen are cleaved by two enzyme activities present on a single polype...
 Amylo -1,6- glucosidase breaks the -1,6 bond at the branch with a single glucose residue and release a free glucose. ...
3. Formation of Glucose – 6- phosphate and Glucose  Through the combined action of glycogen phosphorylase and debranching...
 The fate of glucose 6 – phosphate depends on the tissue, the liver, kidney and intestine contains the enzyme glucose – 6...
 In the peripheral tissues, glucose 6- phosphate produced by glycogenolysis will be used for glycolysis.  It may be note...
