General Pharmacology for BPT Students

Pharmacokinetics By; Mrs. Kalaivani Sathish M. Pharm Assistant Professor PIMS - Panipat
What is Pharmacokinetics how the human body act on the drugs?  Pharmacokinetics is the quantitative study of drug moveme...
Relationship – Dynamics and Kinetics Absorption Distribution Metabolism Excretion Dosage Regimen Concentration in Plasma C...
The Pharmacokinetic Process
BIOLOGICAL MEMBRANE
Drug Transportation Drug molecules can cross cell membrane by: Passive Diffusion Protein – mediated transport (carrier ...
Passive transport (down hill movement)  Most important Mechanism for most of the Drugs  Majority of drugs diffuses acros...
Passive transport Affecting factors : the size of molecule lipid solubility polarity degree of ionization the PH of the en...
REMEMBER The drugs which are Unionized, low polarity and higher lipid solubility are easy to permeate membrane. The drug...
pH Effect Most of drugs are weak acids or weak bases. The ionization of drugs may markedly reduce their ability to perme...
Henderson–Hasselbalch Equation pKa = negative logarithm of acid dissociation constant [A-] = ionized Drug [HA] = unionized...
Implications  Acidic drugs re absorbed are largely unionized in stomach and absorbed faster while basic drugs are absorbe...
Filtration  Passage of Drugs through aqueous pores in membrane or through Para cellular space  Lipid insoluble drugs can...
FILTRATION
Carrier Mediated Transport  Involve specific membrane transport proteins know as drug transporters or carriers – specific...
Facilitative transporters  Move substrate of a single class (uniporters) down a concentration gradient  No energy depend...
Active Transport – energy dependent  Active (concentrative) transporters  can move solutes against a concentration gradi...
Major Drug Transporters• ATP-Binding Cassette Transporters (ABC) Super family – Primary active transport • P-glycoprotein ...
 It involves the invagination of a part of the cell membrane and trapping within the cell of a small vesicle containing e...
1. Absorption of Drugs  Absorption is the transfer of a drug from its site of administration to the blood stream  Most o...
Factors affecting absorption Drug properties: lipid solubility, molecular weight, and polarity etc Blood flow to the abs...
Route of administration:  Topical:  Depends on lipid solubility – only lipid soluble drugs are penetrate intact skin – o...
Route of administration: Subcutaneous and Intramuscular: Drugs directly reach the vicinity of capillaries – passes capil...
Route of administration: Oral Route  Physical properties – Physical state, lipid or water solubility  Dosage forms:  Pa...
Oral Administration – 1st pass metabolism Before the drug reaches the systemic circulation, the drug can be metabolized i...
Absorption – contd. Intravenous administration has no absorption phase According to the rate of absorption: Inhalation→S...
Bioavailability  Bioavailability refers to the rate and extent of absorption of a drug from dosage form as determined by ...
Biovailability – contd. MTC MEC
BIOEQUVALENCE  Oral formulation of a drug from different manufactures or different batches from the same mfr may have the...
Manufacture process – force used in compressing the tablet may affect disintegration. The rate of dissolution – solubility...
2. Distribution of Drugs  It is the passage of drug from the circulation to the tissue and site of its action.  The exte...
Volume of Distribution (V)  Definition: Apparent Volume of distribution is defined as the volume that would accommodate a...
Volume of Distribution (V) Total Body Fluid = 42 L (approx.)
Volume of Distribution (V) Chloroquin – 13000 liters, Digoxin – 420 L, Morphine – 250 L and Propranolol – 280 L Streptom...
Factors influencing Vd Lipid solubility (lipid : water partition coefficient) pKa of the drug Affinity for different ti...
Redistribution Highly lipid soluble drugs – distribute to brain, heart and kidney etc. immediately followed by muscle and...
 later ,less vascular but more bulky tissues take up the drug –plasma concentration falls and the drug is withdrawn from ...
Blood brain barrier (BBB): includes the capillary endothelial cells (which have tight junctions and lack large intracellul...
Brain and CSF Penetration – contd  BBB is lipoidal and limits the entry of non-lipid soluble drugs (amikacin, gentamicin,...
Placental Transfer Only lipid soluble Drugs can penetrate – limitation of hydrophillic drugs Placental P-gp serves as li...
Plasma Protein Binding  Plasma protein binding (PPB): Most drugs possess physicochemical affinity for plasma proteins. Ac...
Plasma Protein Binding – contd. d) The drugs with high physicochemical affinity for plasma proteins (e.g. aspirin, sulfona...
3. Biotransformation Metabolism of Drugs
What is Biotransformation? Chemical alteration of the drug in the body Aim: to convert non-polar lipid soluble compounds...
Results of Biotransformation 1. Active drug and its metabolite to inactive metabolites – most drugs (ibuprofen, paracetamo...
Biotransformation - Classification  2 (two) Phases of Biotransformation: • Phase I or Non-synthetic – metabolite may be a...
Phase I - Oxidation Most important drug metabolizing reaction – addition of oxygen or (–ve) charged radical or removal of...
Phase I - Oxidation  Involve – cytochrome P-450 monooxygenases (CYP), NADPH and Oxygen  More than 100 cytochrome P-450 i...
Inhibition of CYP 3A4 by erythromycin, clarithromycin, ketoconzole, itraconazole, verapamil, diltiazem and a constituent ...
Nonmicrosomal Enzyme Oxidation Some Drugs are oxidized by non-microsomal enzymes (mitochondrial and cytoplsmic) – Alcohol...
Phase I - Reduction  This reaction is conversed of oxidation and involves CYP 450 enzymes working in the opposite directi...
Phase I - Hydrolysis  This is cleavage of drug molecule by taking up of a molecule of water. Similarly amides and polypep...
Phase I – contd. Cyclization: is formation of ring structure from a straight chain compound, e.g. proguanil. Decyclizati...
Phase II metabolism  Conjugation of the drug or its phase I metabolite with an endogenous substrate - polar highly ionize...
Phase II metabolism – contd.  Acetylation: Compounds having amino or hydrazine residues are conjugated with the help of a...
Factors affecting Biotransformation Factors affecting biotransformation  Concurrent use of drugs: Induction and inhibiti...
Enzyme Inhibition  One drug can inhibit metabolism of other – if utilizes same enzyme  However not common because differ...
Microsomal Enzyme Induction  CYP3A – antiepileptic agents - Phenobarbitone, Rifampicin and glucocorticoide  CYP2E1 - iso...
4. Excretion
Organs of Excretion  Excretion is a transport procedure which the prototype drug (or parent drug) or other metabolic prod...
Hepatic Excretion  Drugs can be excreted in bile, especially when the are conjugated with – glucuronic Acid • Drug is abs...
Renal Excretion Glomerular Filtration Tubular Reabsorption Tubular Secretion
Glomerular Filtration  Normal GFR – 120 ml/min  Glomerular capillaries have pores larger than usual  The kidney is resp...
Tubular Re-absorption  Back diffusion of Drugs (99%) – lipid soluble drugs  Depends on pH of urine, ionization etc.  Li...
Tubular Secretion  Energy dependent active transport – reduces the free concentration of drugs – further, more drug disso...
Renal Excretion Acidic urine  alkaline drugs eliminated  acid drugs reabsorbed Alkaline urine - acid drugs eliminated ...
Kinetics of Elimination  Pharmacokinetics - F, V and CL  Clearance: The clearance (CL) of a drug is the theoretical volu...
Kinetics of Elimination  First Order Kinetics (exponential): Rate of elimination is directly proportional to drug concent...
Plasma half-life  Defined as time taken for its plasma concentration to be reduced to half of its original value – 2 phas...
Plasma half-life 1 half-life …………. 50% 2 half-lives………… 25% 3 half-lives …….…..12.5% 4 half-lives ………… 6.25% 50 + 25 + 12....
Excretion - The Platue Principle Repeated dosing: • When constant dose of a drug is repeated before the expiry of 4 half-l...
Repeated Dosing  At steady state, elimination = input Cpss = dose rate/CL Dose Rate = target Cpss x CL In oral administra...
Target Level Strategy  Low safety margin drugs (anticonvulsants, antidepressants, Lithium, Theophylline etc. – maintained...
Monitoring of Plasma concentration  Useful in  Narrow safety margin drugs – digoxin, anticonvulsants, antiarrhythmics an...
Summary – Must Know  Definition of Pharmacokinetics  Transport of Drugs across Biological Membrane – different processes...
Prolongation of Drug action By prolonging absorption from the site of action – Oral and parenteral By increasing plasma ...
  Faeces: Liver actively transport drugs and its metabolites into bile (Glucoronides). OATP – orgnic acids and OCT – organic bases. Other lipophillic drugs – by P-gp. Most lucoronides are deconjugated by bacteria and reabsorbed in intestine – enterohepatic circulation. Drugs – erythromycin, rifmpicin and tetracycline etc. Ultimate excretion occurs in urine
    Milk – not importnt for mother but for fetus. Basic drugs can pass to milk as it has slightly lower pH
    Saliva – Lithium, KI, heavy metals and rifampicin
  Although Cpss cn be calculated, its real value actually varies with individuls – deviation from averge ptients

    1. 1. Pharmacokinetics By; Mrs. Kalaivani Sathish M. Pharm Assistant Professor PIMS - Panipat
    2. 2. What is Pharmacokinetics how the human body act on the drugs?  Pharmacokinetics is the quantitative study of drug movement in, through and out of the body. Intensity of effect is related to concentration of the drug at the site of action, which depends on its pharmacokinetic properties  Pharmacokinetic properties of particular drug is important to determine the route of administration, dose, onset of action, peak action time, duration of action and frequency of dosing
    3. 3. Relationship – Dynamics and Kinetics Absorption Distribution Metabolism Excretion Dosage Regimen Concentration in Plasma Concentration at the site of action Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics Effect
    4. 4. The Pharmacokinetic Process
    5. 5. BIOLOGICAL MEMBRANE
    6. 6. Drug Transportation Drug molecules can cross cell membrane by: Passive Diffusion Protein – mediated transport (carrier mediated) Facilitated Transport Active trnsport  Primary  Secondary
    7. 7. Passive transport (down hill movement)  Most important Mechanism for most of the Drugs  Majority of drugs diffuses across the membrane in the direction of concentration gradient  No active role of the membrane  The rate of the transport being Proportional to lipid : water partition coefficient  Lipid soluble drugs diffuse by dissolving in the lipoidal matrix of the membrane  A more lipid solid drug attains higher concentration in the membrane and diffuses quickly.  Also greater the difference in the concentration of the drug on the two sides of the membrane, faster its diffusion.
    8. 8. Passive transport Affecting factors : the size of molecule lipid solubility polarity degree of ionization the PH of the environment such as: fluid of body fluid in cell blood, urine
    9. 9. REMEMBER The drugs which are Unionized, low polarity and higher lipid solubility are easy to permeate membrane. The drugs which are ionized, high polarity and lower lipid solubility are difficult to permeate membrane.
    10. 10. pH Effect Most of drugs are weak acids or weak bases. The ionization of drugs may markedly reduce their ability to permeate membranes. The degree of ionization of drugs is determined by the surrounding pH and their pKa.
    11. 11. Henderson–Hasselbalch Equation pKa = negative logarithm of acid dissociation constant [A-] = ionized Drug [HA] = unionized drug
    12. 12. Implications  Acidic drugs re absorbed are largely unionized in stomach and absorbed faster while basic drugs are absorbed faster in intestines  Ion trapping  Acidic drugs are excreted faster in alkaline urine – urinary alkalizers  Basic drugs are excreted faster in acidic urine – urinary acidifiers
    13. 13. Filtration  Passage of Drugs through aqueous pores in membrane or through Para cellular space  Lipid insoluble drugs can cross – if the molecular size is small  Majority of intestinal mucosa and RBCs have small pores and drugs cannot cross  But, capillaries have large paracellular space and most drugs can filter through this
    14. 14. FILTRATION
    15. 15. Carrier Mediated Transport  Involve specific membrane transport proteins know as drug transporters or carriers – specific for the substrate  Drug molecules bind to the transporter, translocated across the membrane, and then released on the on other side of the membrane.  Specific, saturable and inhibitable  Depending on Energy requirement - Can be either Facilitated (passive) or Active Transport
    16. 16. Facilitative transporters  Move substrate of a single class (uniporters) down a concentration gradient  No energy dependent  Similar to entry of glucose into muscle (GLUT 4)
    17. 17. Active Transport – energy dependent  Active (concentrative) transporters  can move solutes against a concentration gradient  energy dependent  Primary active transporters - generate energy themselves (e.g. ATP hydrolysis)  Secondary transporters - utilize energy stored in voltage and ion gradients generated by a primary active transporter (e.g. Na+/K+-ATPase)  Symporters (Co-transporters)  Antiporters (Exchangers)
    18. 18. Major Drug Transporters• ATP-Binding Cassette Transporters (ABC) Super family – Primary active transport • P-glycoprotein (P-gp encoded by MDR1) • Intestinal mucosa, renal tubules and blood brain barrier etc. • Mediate only efflux of solute from cytoplasm - detoxification  Solute Carrier (SLC) transporters – Secondary active transport  Organic anion transporting polypeptides (OATPs)  Organic cation transporters (OCTs) Expressed in liver and renal tubules – metabolism and excretion of drugs
    19. 19.  It involves the invagination of a part of the cell membrane and trapping within the cell of a small vesicle containing extra cellular constituents. The vesicle contents can than be released within the cell, or extruded from the other side of the cell. Pinocytosis is important for the transport of some macromolecules (e.g. insulin through BBB). Pinocytosis
    20. 20. 1. Absorption of Drugs  Absorption is the transfer of a drug from its site of administration to the blood stream  Most of drugs are absorbed by the way of passive transport  Intravenous administration has no absorption  Fraction of administered dose and rate of absorption are important
    21. 21. Factors affecting absorption Drug properties: lipid solubility, molecular weight, and polarity etc Blood flow to the absorption site Total surface area available for absorption Contact time at the absorption surface Affinity with special tissue Routes of Administration (important):
    22. 22. Route of administration:  Topical:  Depends on lipid solubility – only lipid soluble drugs are penetrate intact skin – only few drugs are used therapeutically  Examples – Hyoscine, Fentanyl, Nicotine, testosterone and estradiol  Organophosphorous compounds – systemic toxicity  Abraded skin (burnt skin ): tannic acid – hepatic necrosis  Cornea permeable to lipid soluble drugs (absorbed from nasolacrimal duct) e.g. timolol may produce bradycardia and pricipitate asthma.  Mucus membranes of mouth, rectum, vagina etc, are permeable to lipophillic drugs
    23. 23. Route of administration: Subcutaneous and Intramuscular: Drugs directly reach the vicinity of capillaries – passes capillary endothelium and reach circulation. Capillaries having large paracellular spaces do not abstract absorption of large lipid insoluble molecules or ions. Very large molecules are absorbed through lymphatics. Passes through the large paracellular pores Faster and more predictable than oral absorption
    24. 24. Route of administration: Oral Route  Physical properties – Physical state, lipid or water solubility  Dosage forms:  Particle size  Disintegration time and Dissolution Rate  Formulation – Biopharmaceutics  Physiological factors:  Ionization, pH effect  Presence of Food  Presence of Other agents
    25. 25. Oral Administration – 1st pass metabolism Before the drug reaches the systemic circulation, the drug can be metabolized in the liver or intestine. As a Result, the concentration of drug in the systemic circulation will be reduced.
    26. 26. Absorption – contd. Intravenous administration has no absorption phase According to the rate of absorption: Inhalation→Sublingual→Rectal→intramuscular→sub cutaneous→oral→transdermal  Example – Nitroglycerine:  IV effect – immediate, SL – 1 to 3 min and per rectal – 40 to 60 minute
    27. 27. Bioavailability  Bioavailability refers to the rate and extent of absorption of a drug from dosage form as determined by its concentration-time curve in blood or by its excretion in urine. It is a measure of the fraction (F) of administered dose of a drug that reaches the systemic circulation in the unchanged form  Bioavailability of drug injected i.v. is 100%, but is frequently lower after oral ingestion, because:  The drug may be incompletely absorbed  The absorbed drug may undergo first pass metabolism in intestinal wall and/or liver or be excreted in bile.  Practical Significance – low safety margin drugs
    28. 28. Biovailability – contd. MTC MEC
    29. 29. BIOEQUVALENCE  Oral formulation of a drug from different manufactures or different batches from the same mfr may have the same amount of the drug (chemically equvalent) but may not yield the same blood levels- biologically inequivalent .  Before a drug administered orally in solid dosage form can be absorbed,it must break into individual particle of the active drug (disintegration) .Tablets and capsules contains-diluents,stabilizing agents ,binders ,lubricants etc.
    30. 30. Manufacture process – force used in compressing the tablet may affect disintegration. The rate of dissolution – solubility, particle size, crystal form,and other physical properties of the drug. Differences in bioavilability- may arise due to variation in Disintegration and dissolution rates. Reduction in particle size↑es the rate of absorption of asprin(micrifine tablet)
    31. 31. 2. Distribution of Drugs  It is the passage of drug from the circulation to the tissue and site of its action.  The extent of distribution of drug depends on its lipid solubility, ionization at physiological pH (dependent on pKa), extent of binding to plasma and tissue proteins and differences in regional blood flow,  Movement of drug - until equilibration between unbound drug in plasma and tissue fluids
    32. 32. Volume of Distribution (V)  Definition: Apparent Volume of distribution is defined as the volume that would accommodate all the drugs in the body, if the concentration was the same as in plasma  Expressed as: in Liters V = Dose administered IV Plasma concentration
    33. 33. Volume of Distribution (V) Total Body Fluid = 42 L (approx.)
    34. 34. Volume of Distribution (V) Chloroquin – 13000 liters, Digoxin – 420 L, Morphine – 250 L and Propranolol – 280 L Streptomycin and Gentamicin – 18 L
    35. 35. Factors influencing Vd Lipid solubility (lipid : water partition coefficient) pKa of the drug Affinity for different tissues Blood flow – Brain Vs Fat Disease states Plasma protein Binding
    36. 36. Redistribution Highly lipid soluble drugs – distribute to brain, heart and kidney etc. immediately followed by muscle and Fats
    37. 37.  later ,less vascular but more bulky tissues take up the drug –plasma concentration falls and the drug is withdrawn from the sites.  Redistribution results in termination of the drug action.  Greater lipid solubility of a drug ,faster is its redistribution.  Aneathetic action of thiopentone terminated in few min due to redistribution.
    38. 38. Blood brain barrier (BBB): includes the capillary endothelial cells (which have tight junctions and lack large intracellular pores) and an investment of glial tissue, over the capillaries. Brain and CSF Penetration
    39. 39. Brain and CSF Penetration – contd  BBB is lipoidal and limits the entry of non-lipid soluble drugs (amikacin, gentamicin, neostigmine etc.). (Only lipid soluble unionized drugs penetrate and have action on the CNS)  Efflux carriers like P-gp (glycoprotein) present in brain capillary endothelial cell (also in intestinal mucosal, renal tubular, hepatic canicular, placental and testicular cells) extrude drugs that enter brain by other processes  brain increases permeability of BBB)  Dopamine (DA) does not enter brain, but its precursor levodopa does. This is used latter in parkinsonism.
    40. 40. Placental Transfer Only lipid soluble Drugs can penetrate – limitation of hydrophillic drugs Placental P-gp serves as limiting factor But, REMEMBER, its an incomplete barrier – some influx transporters operate Thalidomide
    41. 41. Plasma Protein Binding  Plasma protein binding (PPB): Most drugs possess physicochemical affinity for plasma proteins. Acidic drugs bind to plasma albumin and basic drugs to α1-glycoprotein  Extent of binding depends on the individual compound. Increasing concentration of drug can progressively saturate the binding sites The clinical significant implications of PPB are: a) Highly PPB drugs are largely restricted to the vascular compartment and tend to have lower Vd. b) The PPB fraction is not available for action. c) There is an equilibration between PPB fraction of drug and free molecules of drug.
    42. 42. Plasma Protein Binding – contd. d) The drugs with high physicochemical affinity for plasma proteins (e.g. aspirin, sulfonamides, chloramphenicol) can replace the other drugs(e.g. acenocoumarol, warfarin) or endogenous compounds (bilirubin) with lower affinity. e) High degree of protein binding makes the drug long acting, because bound fraction is not available for metabolism, unless it is actively excreted by liver or kidney tubules. f) Generally expressed plasma concentrations of the drug refer to bound as well as free drug. g) In hypoalbuminemia, binding may be reduced and high concentration of free drug may be attained (e.g. phenytoin).
    43. 43. 3. Biotransformation Metabolism of Drugs
    44. 44. What is Biotransformation? Chemical alteration of the drug in the body Aim: to convert non-polar lipid soluble compounds to polar lipid insoluble compounds to avoid reabsorption in renal tubules Most hydrophilic drugs are less biotransformed and excreted unchanged – streptomycin, neostigmine and pancuronium etc. Biotransformation is required for protection of body from toxic metabolites
    45. 45. Results of Biotransformation 1. Active drug and its metabolite to inactive metabolites – most drugs (ibuprofen, paracetamol, chlormphenicol etc.) 2. Active drug to active product (phenacetin – acetminophen or paracetamol, morphine to Morphine- 6-glucoronide, digitoxin to digoxin etc.) 3. Inactive drug to active/enhanced activity (prodrug) – levodopa - carbidopa, prednisone – prednisolone and enlpril – enlprilat) 4. No toxic or less toxic drug to toxic metabolites (Isonizide to Acetyl isoniazide) (teratogenicity, carcinogenicity, hepatotoxicity)
    46. 46. Biotransformation - Classification  2 (two) Phases of Biotransformation: • Phase I or Non-synthetic – metabolite may be active or inactive • Phase II or Synthetic – metabolites are inactive (Morphine – M-6 glucoronide is exception)
    47. 47. Phase I - Oxidation Most important drug metabolizing reaction – addition of oxygen or (–ve) charged radical or removal of hydrogen or (+ve) charged radical Various oxidation reactions are – oxygenation or hydroxylation of C-, N- or S-atoms; N or 0- dealkylation Examples – Barbiturates, phenothiazines, paracetamol and steroids
    48. 48. Phase I - Oxidation  Involve – cytochrome P-450 monooxygenases (CYP), NADPH and Oxygen  More than 100 cytochrome P-450 isoenzymes are identified and grouped into more than 20 families – 1, 2 and 3 …  Sub-families are identified as A, B, and C etc.  In human - only 3 isoenzyme families important – CYP1, CYP2 and CYP3  CYP 3A4/5 carry out biotransformation of largest number (30–50%) of drugs. In addition to liver, this isoforms are expressed in intestine (responsible for first pass metabolism at this site) and kidney too
    49. 49. Inhibition of CYP 3A4 by erythromycin, clarithromycin, ketoconzole, itraconazole, verapamil, diltiazem and a constituent of grape fruit juice is responsible for unwanted interaction with terfenadine and astemizole Rifampicin, phenytoin, carbmazepine, phenobarbital are inducers of the CYP 3A4
    50. 50. Nonmicrosomal Enzyme Oxidation Some Drugs are oxidized by non-microsomal enzymes (mitochondrial and cytoplsmic) – Alcohol, Adrenaline, Mercaptopurine Alcohol – Dehydrogenase Adrenaline – MAO and COMT(catechol –o-methyl transferase) Mercaptopurine – Xanthine oxidase
    51. 51. Phase I - Reduction  This reaction is conversed of oxidation and involves CYP 450 enzymes working in the opposite direction.  Examples - Chloramphenicol, levodopa, halothane and warfarin Levodopa (DOPA) Dopamine DOPA-decarboxylase
    52. 52. Phase I - Hydrolysis  This is cleavage of drug molecule by taking up of a molecule of water. Similarly amides and polypeptides are hydrolyzed by amidase and peptidases. Hydrolysis occurs in liver, intestines, plasma and other tissues.  Examples - Choline esters, procaine, lidocaine, pethidine, oxytocin Ester + H20 Acid + Alcohol Esterase
    53. 53. Phase I – contd. Cyclization: is formation of ring structure from a straight chain compound, e.g. proguanil. Decyclization: is opening up of ring structure of the cyclic molecule, e.g. phenytoin, barbiturates
    54. 54. Phase II metabolism  Conjugation of the drug or its phase I metabolite with an endogenous substrate - polar highly ionized organic acid to be excreted in urine or bile - high energy requirements Glucoronide conjugation - most important synthetic reaction  Compounds with hydroxyl or carboxylic acid group are easily conjugated with glucoronic acid - derived from glucose  Examples: Chloramphenicol, aspirin, morphine, metroniazole, bilirubin, thyroxine  Drug glucuronides, excreted in bile, can be hydrolyzed in the gut by bacteria, producing beta-glucoronidase - liberated drug is reabsorbed and undergoes the same fate - enterohepatic recirculation (e.g. chloramphenicol, phenolphthalein, oral contraceptives) and prolongs their action
    55. 55. Phase II metabolism – contd.  Acetylation: Compounds having amino or hydrazine residues are conjugated with the help of acetyl CoA, e.g.sulfonamides, isoniazid Genetic polymorphism (slow and fast acetylators)  Sulfate conjugation: The phenolic compounds and steroids are sulfated by sulfokinases, e.g. chloramphenicol, adrenal and sex steroids
    56. 56. Factors affecting Biotransformation Factors affecting biotransformation  Concurrent use of drugs: Induction and inhibition  Genetic polymorphism  Pollutant exposure from environment or industry  Pathological status  Age
    57. 57. Enzyme Inhibition  One drug can inhibit metabolism of other – if utilizes same enzyme  However not common because different drugs are substrate of different CYPs  A drug may inhibit one isoenzyme while being substrate of other isoenzyme – quinidine  Some enzyme inhibitors – Omeprazole, metronidazole, isoniazide, ciprofloxacin and sulfonamides
    58. 58. Microsomal Enzyme Induction  CYP3A – antiepileptic agents - Phenobarbitone, Rifampicin and glucocorticoide  CYP2E1 - isoniazid, acetone, chronic use of alcohol  Other inducers – cigarette smoking, charcoal broiled meat, industrial pollutants – CYP1A  Consequences of Induction:  Decreased intensity or duration of action of drugs – Failure of OCPs  Increased intensity – Paracetamol poisoning  Tolerance – Carbmazepine (if the drug induce its own metabolism)  Some endogenous substrates are metabolized faster – steroids, bilirubin
    59. 59. 4. Excretion
    60. 60. Organs of Excretion  Excretion is a transport procedure which the prototype drug (or parent drug) or other metabolic products are excreted through excretion organ or secretion organ  Hydrophilic compounds can be easily excreted.  Routes of drug excretion  Kidney  Biliary excretion  Sweat and saliva  Milk  Pulmonary
    61. 61. Hepatic Excretion  Drugs can be excreted in bile, especially when the are conjugated with – glucuronic Acid • Drug is absorbed → glucuronidated or sulfatated in the liver and secreted through the bile → glucuronic acid/sulfate is cleaved off by bacteria in GI tract → drug is reabsorbed (steroid hormones, rifampicin, amoxycillin, contraceptives) • Anthraquinone, heavy metals – directly excreted in colon Portal vein Bile duct Intestines
    62. 62. Renal Excretion Glomerular Filtration Tubular Reabsorption Tubular Secretion
    63. 63. Glomerular Filtration  Normal GFR – 120 ml/min  Glomerular capillaries have pores larger than usual  The kidney is responsible for excreting of all water soluble substances  All nonprotein bound drugs (lipid soluble or insoluble) presented to the glomerulus are filtered  Glomerular filtration of drugs depends on their plasma protein binding and renal blood flow - Protein bound drugs are not filtered !  Renal failure and aged persons
    64. 64. Tubular Re-absorption  Back diffusion of Drugs (99%) – lipid soluble drugs  Depends on pH of urine, ionization etc.  Lipid insoluble ionized drugs excreted as it is – aminoglycoside (amikacin, gentamicin, tobramycin)  Changes in urinary pH can change the excretion pattern of drugs  Weak bases ionize more and are less reabsorbed in acidic urine.  Weak acids ionized more and are less reabsorbed in alkaline urine  Utilized clinically in salicylate and barbiturate poisoning – alkanized urine (Drugs with pKa: 5 – 8)  Acidified urine – atropine and morphine etc.
    65. 65. Tubular Secretion  Energy dependent active transport – reduces the free concentration of drugs – further, more drug dissociation from plasma binding – again more secretion (protein binding is facilitatory for excretion for some drugs)  OATP – organic acid transport  OCT – organic base transport  P-gp  Bidirectional transport – Blood Vs tubular fluid  Utilized clinically – penicillin Vs probenecid, probenecid Vs uric acid (salicylate) • Quinidine decreases renal and biliary clearance of digoxin by inhibiting efflux carrier P-gp
    66. 66. Renal Excretion Acidic urine  alkaline drugs eliminated  acid drugs reabsorbed Alkaline urine - acid drugs eliminated - alkaline drugs absorbed
    67. 67. Kinetics of Elimination  Pharmacokinetics - F, V and CL  Clearance: The clearance (CL) of a drug is the theoretical volume of plasma from which drug is completely removed in unit time CL = Rate of elimination (RoE)/C Example = If a drug has 20 mcg/ml and RoE is 100 mcg/min CL = 100/20 = 5 ml /min
    68. 68. Kinetics of Elimination  First Order Kinetics (exponential): Rate of elimination is directly proportional to drug concentration, CL remaining constant  Constant fraction of drug is eliminated per unit time  Zero Order kinetics (linear): The rate of elimination remains constant irrespective of drug concentration  CL decreases with increase in concentration  Alcohol, theophyline, tolbutmide etc.
    69. 69. Plasma half-life  Defined as time taken for its plasma concentration to be reduced to half of its original value – 2 phases rapid declining and slow declining t1/2 = In2/k In2 = natural logarithm of 2 (0.693) k = elimination rate constant = CL / V t1/2 = 0.693 x V / CL CL = RoE/C V = dose IV/C
    70. 70. Plasma half-life 1 half-life …………. 50% 2 half-lives………… 25% 3 half-lives …….…..12.5% 4 half-lives ………… 6.25% 50 + 25 + 12.5 + 6.25 = 93.75 93.75 + 3.125 + 1.56 = 98% after 5 HL
    71. 71. Excretion - The Platue Principle Repeated dosing: • When constant dose of a drug is repeated before the expiry of 4 half-life – peak concentration is achieved after certain interval • Balances between dose administered and dose interval
    72. 72. Repeated Dosing  At steady state, elimination = input Cpss = dose rate/CL Dose Rate = target Cpss x CL In oral administration Dose rate = target Cpss x CL/F In zero order kinetics: follow Michaelis Menten kinetics RoE = (Vmax) (C) / Km + C Vmax = max. rate of drug elimination, Km = Plasma conc. In which elimination rate is half maximal CL = Roe/C
    73. 73. Target Level Strategy  Low safety margin drugs (anticonvulsants, antidepressants, Lithium, Theophylline etc. – maintained at certain concentration within therapeutic range  Drugs with short half-life (2-3 Hrs) – drugs are administered at conventional intervals (6-12 Hrs) – fluctuations are therapeutically acceptable  Long acting drugs:  Loading dose: Single dose or repeated dose in quick succession – to attain target conc. Quickly  Loading dose = target Cp X V/F  Maintenance dose: dose to be repeated at specific intervals
    74. 74. Monitoring of Plasma concentration  Useful in  Narrow safety margin drugs – digoxin, anticonvulsants, antiarrhythmics and aminoglycosides etc  Large individual variation – lithium and antidepressants  Renal failure cases  Poisoning cases  Not useful in  Response mesurable drugs – antihypertensives, diuretics etc  Drugs activated in body – levodopa  Hit and run drugs – Reseprpine, MAO inhibitors  Irreversible action drugs – Orgnophosphorous compounds
    75. 75. Summary – Must Know  Definition of Pharmacokinetics  Transport of Drugs across Biological Membrane – different processes with example  Factors affecting absorption of drugs  Concept of Bioavailability  Distribution of Drugs – Vd and its concept  Biotransformation Mechanisms with examples  Enzyme induction and inhibition concept and important examples  Routes of excretion of drugs  Orders of Kinetics  Definition and concept of drug clearance  Definition of half life and platue principle
    76. 76. Prolongation of Drug action By prolonging absorption from the site of action – Oral and parenteral By increasing plasma protein binding By retarding rate of metabolism By retarding renal excretion

    ×