E-Mail:pkarthikeyan1709@gmail.com, KARTHIKEYAN P. Mobile: +917025117023. OBJECTIVE To achieve excellence in the technologi...
COMPUTER and IT KNOWLEDGES  Good knowledge in Computer programming in C, C++.  Operating system Handling and Installatio...
KARTHIKEYAN_P[1]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

KARTHIKEYAN_P[1]

23 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

KARTHIKEYAN_P[1]

  1. 1. E-Mail:pkarthikeyan1709@gmail.com, KARTHIKEYAN P. Mobile: +917025117023. OBJECTIVE To achieve excellence in the technological area by constantly taking up challenging assignments and continuously upgrading skills to keep pace with the rapidly changing environment. EXPERIENCES 1. Name of the Firm : M/s. Bhoruka Power Corporation LTD (BPCL), Bangalore. Duration : AUG 2015 to till date. Designation : Electrical Engineer-Operation & Maintenance. Responsibilities  Operation and Maintenance of (2*5.5 Mw Synchronous generators).  Operation and Maintenance of Transformers(11Kv/433V and 33Kv/11Kv)  Operation and Maintenance of Breakers and Switch gears (ACB-415V/800A, VCB-12Kv, 1200A).  Maintenance and Trouble shooting of Various Control panels (APFC, PLC, PT, Relay Panels).  Preparing of Form B reports, Generation reports and Break down reports, IMS (Integrated Management Systems), Electrical document and Record preparations. 2. Name of the Firm : M/s Power Best Electricals Private Limited, Palakkad. Duration : From DEC 2013 to FEB 2015. Designation : Supervisor-Electrical. Responsibilities  Installation of LT equipment.  PLC control panel wirings, Distribution Board wirings.  Reading and Analyzing of Single line diagram. CERTIFICATE COURSE  I did a basic course about CERTIFIED AUTOMATION PROGRAMMER in PLC (Ladder Logic program), SCADA (Allen Bradley), HMI, VFD and Control panel wiring in Sunrise Automation and Solution, Coimbatore.
  2. 2. COMPUTER and IT KNOWLEDGES  Good knowledge in Computer programming in C, C++.  Operating system Handling and Installations (WINDOWS 98, 7,8,10, LINUX).  Having Knowledge in Computer Hardware and Networking (LAN, WAN, ISO-OSI model, TCP/IP Protocol and types of Networks). CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES  Participated a workshop about “Switch Gear and Fuses” in PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore from 5th to 6th august 2011.  Participated a workshop about “PLC and SCADA” in my college from 19th to 21st September 2011. EDUCATION PROFILE  B.E (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) from Sasurie Academy of Engineering Coimbatore in April 2013 with CGPA of 7.48.  Diploma (Computer Hardware and Maintenance/Networking) from Government Polytechnic College Palakkad in April 2010 With 69%.  SSLC from Bhagavathi Government Higher Secondary School Vannamada, Palakkad in March 2007 with 75%. PERSONAL DETAILS Personal Qualities -Smart worker, Flexible, Having good Problem solving and Analytical skills. Date of Birth -17th May 1992. Marital status -Single. Address for Communication -S/o Palanisamy, Canara Bank OPP, Vannamada PO, Palakkad, Kerala-678555. Languages known -English, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi(R&W), Kannada(S). Current CTC -1, 62,000 PA, Notice Period -7 Days. DECLARATION I do hereby declare that the above particulars are true to the best of my knowledge and I assure you that I will work earnestly and fulfill the expectation of my superiors. Place- Palakkad Date- Karthikeyan P

×