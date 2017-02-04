Imagen: Mexican Business Web QUINTO INFORME Quinto Informe Trimestral COMISIÓN DE OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Rioverde, San...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 QUINTO INFORM...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En el encuent...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Com...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En esta reuni...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 PRIMER Y SEGU...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Comenta tambi...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 invitación de...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 SEXTO PUNTO.-...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Siguiendo las...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Reu...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En la ciudad ...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Ela...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Una comitiva ...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 De igual form...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Después de má...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 ---------- El...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 contó con la ...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En el evento ...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Arranque de O...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Municipal apo...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Las principal...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 El primero, r...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016  Visita a Wa...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 -14 de diciem...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Tuvimos la op...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Este día la j...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016  Rueda de Pr...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Tamaulipas y ...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016  Bienvenida ...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Enc...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 ---------- El...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 ---------- Se...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Los integrant...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Fue el Alcald...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Respecto a Ma...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En el evento,...
INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En una segund...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quinto informe de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales

20 views

Published on

Quinto informe de trabajo de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales del H. Ayuntamiento de Rioverde, que corresponde a los meses de octubre, noviembre y diciembre de 2016.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Quinto informe de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales

  1. 1. Imagen: Mexican Business Web QUINTO INFORME Quinto Informe Trimestral COMISIÓN DE OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016
  2. 2. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Rioverde, San Luis Potosí a 06 de enero de 2016 LIC. RUBÉN GONZÁLEZ JUÁREZ SECRETARIO GENERAL DEL H. AYUNTAMIENTO PRESENTE.- Con fundamento en lo establecido en el artículo 91, párrafo tercero de la Ley Orgánica del MunicipiolibredeSanLuis Potosí, que a la letra diceque“lascomisionesdeben entregar al Ayuntamiento, en sesión ordinaria, informe trimestral que permita conocer y transparentar el desarrollo de sus actividades, trabajo y gestiones realizadas”, me permito presentarle en mi calidad de Presidente de Comisión, el quinto informe trimestral de la ComisióndeMigraciónyAsuntos InternacionaleseIntermunicipales,mismoquecomprende los meses de octubre, noviembre y diciembre de 2016, dando cumplimiento así a nuestra obligación legal. Sin otro particular me despido enviándole un cordial saludo. Atentamente LRI. Julia Isabel Amador Nieto Regidora Presidente de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales
  3. 3. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 QUINTO INFORME TRIMESTRAL COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES E INTERMUNICIPALES Meses comprendidos: octubre, noviembre y diciembre de 2016 Preside: L.R.I Julisa Amador Nieto Integran: C. Marselina Hernández González C. José Luis Zamarrón González GESTIONES Y ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS: Gestiones Caravana con Diputada Verónica Orozco 12 de octubre En representación del Presidente Municipal y de esta Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales, y con la encomienda de sumar esfuerzos para la realización de la VII Caravana de Migrantes, a través del regidor Víctor Zanella, contacté a la diputada Verónica Orozco, presidente de la Comisión de Asuntos Migratorios del Congreso del Estado de Guanajuato, a quien se le hizo una invitación para integrarse a la organización de la Caravana y atender a sus migrantes para su seguro retorno.
  4. 4. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En el encuentro tuvimos oportunidad de hablar también con la Lic. Susana Guerra, directora del Instituto del Migrante Guanajuatense y sus Familias, quien mostró un gran interés por sumarse a esta Caravana, y con quien establecimos una fecha para reunirnos posteriormente y formalizar la integración del Gobierno de Guanajuato.
  5. 5. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Comité Organizador de la Caravana 13 de octubre
  6. 6. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En esta reunión con la comisión que planea y organiza la VII Caravana del Migrante, como presidente de esta comisión, hice del conocimiento de los compañeros los resultados de la visita al Congreso de Guanajuato, resaltando la gran posibilidad de que el Gobierno del Estado de Guanajuato se sume a la VII Caravana del Migrante. -------- Sesión Ordinaria de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales 20 de octubre En el Municipio de Rioverde, S.L.P, siendo las 10:15horas del día 20de octubre del año dos mil dieciséis, se reunieron en el Salón de Cabildo, los CC. Lic. Julia Isabel Amador Nieto y C. Marselina Hernández González, Integrantes de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales, así como el Lic. Alfonso Salazar Herrera, Jefe de la Oficina de Atención al Migrante y el Lic. David Montalvo Figueroa, encargado del Programa 3x1 para Migrantes con el propósito de llevar a cabo la Sesión Ordinaria de esta comisión, bajo el siguiente: Orden del día: 1. Lista de Asistencia 2. Verificación del quórum e Instalación de la Comisión. 3. Actividades de la Oficina de Migración y Enlace Internacional. 4. Avances del Programa 3x1 5. Avances de la VII Caravana del Migrante 6. Asuntos generales 7. Clausura de la sesión.
  7. 7. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 PRIMER Y SEGUNDO PUNTO: La Lic. Julia Isabel Amador Nieto, Regidora Presidente de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales, realiza el pase de la lista de asistencia, certifica y da fe de que al momento de la misma se encuentra la mayoría de los integrantes de la Comisión y manifiesta y declara instalada legalmente la sesión y validos los acuerdos emanados de ella. TERCER PUNTO.- Toma la palabra el Lic. Alfonso Salazar Herrera, quien menciona que el próximo año es el año de San Luis Potosí en Texas. Propone llevar artesanos a Dallas y hacer el día de la enchilada rioverdense. Se presentará la propuesta al Presidente Municipal. Se propone que se realice para enero, organizado junto con el Consulado de Dallas y se llevarían a cabo los trámites desde pasaporte, visa y transporte de los artesanos y participantes. De igual forma indica que para el mes de enero o febrero se planea una reunión con presidentes municipales de la región para que se incorporen a la próxima Caravana y comenzar a planearla con suficiente tiempo. El día 15 de mayo plantea la posibilidad de realizar una feria artesanal y día de la enchilada en la ciudad de Dallas. La regidora Julisa Amador propone que, si bien es sabido que hay gran cantidad de rioverdenses en Garland, se puede aprovechar el marco de los 400 Años de Fundación de Rioverde para realizar un hermanamiento. El Lic. Alfonso Salazar comenta que sería una buena idea, ya que de hecho se tienen registradas 250 personas originarias de aquí en Dallas, a través de la oficina de enlace en Dallas para toda la región.
  8. 8. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Comenta también respecto a las actividades pendientes, que el Instituto de Migración del Estado busca llevar a cabo un Foro para entregar formatos del programa Corazón Todito, mientras que el programa Construye en tu Tierra aún no llega al estado. En cuanto al programa de proyectos productivos para migrantes, se mandaron 25 proyectos productivos de 25 mil pesos cada uno, de los cuales se espera respuesta para diciembre. CUARTO PUNTO.- En cuanto al Programa 3x1, menciona el Lic. David Montalvo que ya se presentó hace un mes el expediente del proyecto de La Palmita, sólo faltaba un estudio de laboratorio que ya está por entregarse para que se pueda calificar el proyecto y realizarse. La Regidora Julisa Amador toma la palabra para preguntar cuándo puede ser esto, a lo cual responde el Lic. Montalvo que aún no se sabe, pues se desconoce cuándo sesionará el COVAM. En el caso de Progreso, se tiene pensado pavimentar la calle J. R. Guillén, con un costo de 400 mil pesos. Aún se está en el llenado de formatos para poder presentar el proyecto a través del programa, pero si no puede ingresar al Programa 3x1, se llevará a cabo con la aportación de los paisanos y una aportación municipal. Referente a la comunidad de San Diego no se sabe en qué estatus se encuentra el trámite, ya que aún no se tiene un proyecto definido. Lic. Alfonso Salazar propone reunirnos con el grupo de paisanos para ver este tema en el mes de noviembre que vienen los paisanos. QUINTO PUNTO.- El Lic. Alfonso Salazar presenta la publicidad que se utilizará para la VII Caravana del Migrante. Menciona la Lic. Julia Isabel que el día de hoy tendrán una reunión en Concá, con el comité organizador, para ver cuestiones de operatividad ya que se está sobre el tiempo. Informa la presidente de la Comisión que se han estado realizando gestiones con autoridades, funcionarios y diputados de los Estados de Zacatecas, Guanajuato y Michoacán, de las cuales ella personalmente ha estado dando seguimiento al contacto con la diputada local Verónica Orozco de Guanajuato, así como con la Lic. Susana Guerra, Directora del Instituto de Atención al Migrante Guanajuatense y sus Familias, así como con la diputada Macarena Chávez de Michoacán, para hacerles la
  9. 9. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 invitación de unirse a la caravana, ya que contamos con registros de la procedencia de los paisanos y hay muchos que vienen de esos estados. Menciona que se realizó una visita a la ciudad de Guanajuato el pasado 12 de octubre, donde se tuvo la oportunidad de hablar con la diputada Verónica Orozco, presidente de la Comisión de Migración, y la Lic. Susana Guerra, Directora del Instituto de Atención al Migrante Guanajuatense, y que ésta última se mostró muy entusiasta respecto de participar en la Caravana, para lo cual se quedó de reunirse en la siguiente semana y formalizar el acuerdo a nombre de la asociación Migrantes Unidos en Caravana, A.C. Comenta que también se analiza la posibilidad de una reunión con la diputada Macarena Chávez, presidente de la Comisión de Migración del Congreso del Estado de Michoacán. Agrega que se pretende que estas autoridades coordinen a sus respectivos estados realizando las siguientes tareas: • Apoyo logístico y operativo el día “D” (14-15de diciembre). Principalmente registro • Participación en agenda política • Organizar el recibimiento de sus paisanos en sus municipios y estados respectivos. • Realizar difusión de la Caravana en sus estados/municipios, así como con comunidades y grupos de paisanos en Estados Unidos. • Aportar recursos para la impresión y compra de los materiales necesarios. La Regidora Presidente de la Comisión invita a los presentes a que si tienen familiares o conocidos en Estados Unidos, los invitan a viajar con la Caravana, recordando la información general y requisitos, los cuales son: la salida será el día 15 de diciembre, a las 5 de la mañana en punto. Hay que registrarse un día antes en el estacionamiento de la empresa de Walmart, ubicada en Avenida San Bernardo 5610, de la ciudad de Laredo, Texas, el cual es el punto de partida de la Caravana. Los interesados deben traer consigo su permiso de internación temporal del vehículo al país, recomendándoles no portar armas de fuego, ni sustancias prohibidas, así como obedecer todas las indicaciones en carreteras.
  10. 10. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 SEXTO PUNTO.- Pregunta la Lic. Julia Isabel Amador Nieto si alguien tiene algún asunto general a tratar, ante lo cual notifica que ninguno de los presentes manifiesta algún asunto. SÉPTIMO PUNTO.- La Lic. Julia Isabel Amador Nieto, Regidora Presidente de la Comisión, informa a los presentes que se han agotado los puntos del orden del día y procede a clausurar la sesión, diciendo que siendo las once horas con quince minutos del día de su fecha, da por clausurada la Sesión, y declara válidos todo los acuerdos en ella tomadas. ---------- Reunión del Comité Organizador de la VII Caravana de Migrantes 20 de octubre Se llevó a cabo en la ciudad de Concá, Querétaro, y asistieron varios funcionarios y representantes de la asociación civil Migrantes Unidos en Caravana, A.C. Se dio seguimiento a varios acuerdos previos, se informó acerca de las gestiones y tareas que cada uno está desempeñando. --------- Visita al Instituto Estatal de Atención al Migrante Guanajuatense y sus Familias 24 de octubre
  11. 11. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Siguiendo las gestiones que comenzamos para la inclusión de los gobiernos de Guanajuato y Michoacán a la VII Caravana del Migrante, y según lo acordado con la directora del Instituto Estatal de Atención al Migrante de Guanajuato, la Lic. Susana Guerra, este día nos acudimos a esta dependencia para buscar el apoyo del Gobierno del Estado de Guanajuato para la realización de la Caravana. Entablamos un diálogo entusiasta con el Lic. Jorge Bosco, encargado de atención al migrante guanajuatense y sus familias, quien mostró una gran disposición y nos anunció, en nombre de la directora, Lic. Susana Guerra, que están dispuestos a unirse a la Caravana, lo cual es un gran logro para esta séptima edición.
  12. 12. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Reunión con titular del Instituto de Migración y Enlace Internacional 24 de octubre En este mismo día nos reunimos en la ciudad de San Luis Potosí con el Lic. Enrique Malacara, director del Instituto de Migración y Enlace Internacional del Gobierno del Estado de San Luis Potosí, con quien también se busca obtener apoyo para la realización de la Caravana. --------- Reunión con diputada Claudia Corichi de Zacatecas 28 de octubre Siguiendo con las gestiones de la VII Caravana de Migrantes, y en la búsqueda de sumar esfuerzos a esta noble causa, a iniciativa de la Lic. Gloria Olvera, se contactó a la diputada federal Claudia Corichi, cuyo distrito se encuentra en Zacatecas, y quien mostró entusiasmo de colaborar en este proyecto. --------- Reunión del Comité Organizador de la Caravana 29 de octubre
  13. 13. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En la ciudad de Querétaro se reunió el comité organizador de la VII Caravana del Migrante. Durante la junta se abordaron los siguientes puntos del orden del día: 1. Presentación de participantes 2. Presentación caravana y lineamientos 3. Presentación y aprobación diseño de calcomanías 4. Aprobación para impresión de calcomanías y logotipos incluidos 5. Presentación app de pre-registro y seguimiento de vehículos 6. Visita a Laredo Tx., y Nuevo Laredo 7. Reunión INM-Ángeles Verdes (Querétaro) 8. Participación otros estados: Guanajuato y Michoacán 9. Enlaces con instituciones 10. Asuntos generales.
  14. 14. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Elaboración de convenios 2 de noviembre A petición del Gobierno del Estado de Guanajuato, elaboré el convenio para la colaboración interinstitucional para la VII Caravana del Migrante, convenio que serviría de modelo para formalizar la cooperación con otros gobiernos y dependencias. ---------- Reunión VII Caravana 4 de noviembre Para ver los últimos detalles de la visita a la ciudad de Laredo, así como avances para la realización de la Caravana. --------- Videoconferencia con diputada María Macarena Chávez 8 y 14 de noviembre Siguiendo con la estrategia emprendida por este gobierno municipal, y con el apoyo del Presidente Municipal, conversamos por videoconferencia con la diputada María Macarena Chávez Flores, presidente de la Comisión de Asuntos Migratorios del Congreso del Estado de Michoacán, con el objetivo de hacerle una cordial invitación a sumarse a los esfuerzos emprendidos para la realización de la VII Caravana. Me acompañó el titular de la Oficina de Enlace con el IMEI. --------- Visita de trabajo a Laredo, Texas 11 de noviembre
  15. 15. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Una comitiva del Gobierno Municipal de Rioverde, en la cual participó la Regidora Julisa Amador, presidente de esta comisión, realizó una visita de trabajo a la ciudad de Laredo, Texas, acompañando al alcalde José Ramón Torres García, como municipio que participa de la organización de la VII Caravana del Migrante. Acudimos en representación del Estado de San Luis Potosí y dialogamos con el Regente de la ciudad de Laredo, Jesús Olivares, así como la Directora del Visitors Bureau, Blasita López y se estableció el compromiso por parte de las autoridades de Laredo de brindar todo tipo de respaldo para la realización de la VII Caravana de Migrantes. De esta forma durante nuestra visita se hizo el ofrecimiento de brindar seguridad, patrullaje, iluminación y la logística necesaria para recibir a más de 500 vehículos.
  16. 16. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 De igual forma realizamos una visita al Wal-Mart de Av. San Bernardo, donde nos encontramos con la gerente de dicho establecimiento comercial, a quien se le hicieron algunas solicitudes para los días de la Caravana, mostrando siempre la mejor disposición para ello. Posteriormente se sostuvo una reunión con el equipo operativo de la caravana. --------- Reapertura del Boulevard Ferrocarrilero 12 de noviembre
  17. 17. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Después de más de 1 año y 10 meses que permaneció cerrado el paso sobre el Boulevard Ferrocarrilero; fue reabierta la circulación sobre esta vía de comunicación, en su entronque con el Boulevard Carlos Jonguitud Barrios, efectuándose un acto protocolario, seguido de un recorrido atlético por este sector, con la participación de un nutrido grupo de funcionarios y deportistas. Se pretende que una parte del recurso para el pago de esta vialidad provenga del Fondo Metropolitano, ya que esta vialidad es de suma importancia para el área conurbada Rioverde-Ciudad Fernández, absorbiendo el municipio el costo restante.
  18. 18. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 ---------- Elaboración de folleto informativo Caravana 22 de noviembre Me fue delegada la responsabilidad de realizar una propuesta de folleto informativo para la Caravana, misma que realicé en este día y envié al Lic. Cuauhtémoc de Cadereita, para su edición e impresión final. ---------- Rueda de Prensa VII Caravana del Migrante 6 de diciembre La Comisión participó en una rueda de prensa de la VII Caravana del Migrante, la cual se dio a conocer que propiciará una derrama económica de alrededor de 28 millones de pesos desde su entrada al país, en donde se espera una participación de aproximadamente 3 mil personas, a bordo de más de 700 vehículos. La rueda de prensa efectuada el día de hoy en el salón de Cabildo de la Presidencia Municipal, fue presidida por el Alcalde José Ramón Torres García, y se
  19. 19. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 contó con la asistencia del Presidente Municipal de Ciudad Fernández, Guillermo Mendieta Méndez; del representante de la organización Migrantes Unidos en Caravana A.C., Fernando Rocha Mier; el Representante del Instituto de Migración y Enlace Internacional del Gobierno del Estado, Alejandro Manzanares, además de la Regidora, Julissa Amador Nieto y el Jefe de Atención al migrante, Alfonso Salazar Herrera. Se informó que la caravana del migrante estará saliendo el próximo día 15 de diciembre, a partir de las 5 de la mañana, del estacionamiento de la empresa de Walmart, ubicada en Avenida San Bernardo 5610, de la ciudad de Laredo Texas. Los participantes deberán de arribar al lugar un día antes, debiendo de sacar con anticipación su permiso de internación temporal del vehículo al país, recomendándoles no portar armas de fuego, ni sustancias prohibidas, así como obedecer todas las indicaciones en carreteras.
  20. 20. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En el evento el Presidente de COPARMEX Román Hernández González, así como el de la Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Alberto Tenorio Medina, destacaron la importancia que para el municipio tiene este evento, recomendando a la población se les dé un buen recibimiento a los connacionales que regresan a su lugar de origen durante esta temporada de navidad y fin de año. El Alcalde José Ramón Torres García mencionó que en esta caravana se tendrá la participación de los Estados de Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Oaxaca y San Luis Potosí, misma que tendrá como objetivo el garantizar la seguridad de los migrantes en su traslado hacia sus respectivos lugares de origen. --------- Reunión de Trabajo VII Caravana 6 de diciembre Al término de la rueda de prensa, llevamos a cabo una reunión de trabajo con los integrantes de la Comisión Organizadora de la VII Caravana del Migrante, en la cual también, la regidora presidente de esta Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales, dirigió una videoconferencia con el Lic. Jorge Bosco, del Instituto de Atención al Migrante Guanajuatense y sus Familias, para coordinar los trabajos de la Caravana. ----------
  21. 21. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Arranque de Obra de Pavimentación en Progreso 7 de diciembre Autoridades municipales, así como paisanos originarios del Ejido de Progreso, se unieron de manera solidaria, para apoyar la realización de la pavimentación de la calle J.R. Guillen, que se localiza a un costado de la iglesia de este lugar, misma que pusieron en marcha de manera formal este miércoles 07 de diciembre por la tarde. Para ello se llevó a cabo un acto, en el cual los habitantes de este poblado, encabezados por el Presidente del Comisariado Ejidal, Héctor Ibarra Padilla; el Juez Auxiliar Lorenzo Jordán; el Presidente del Comité de Paisanos de Progreso, Delfino Jordán y el señor Antonio Gerardo Martínez, recibieron y agradecieron el respaldo del Alcalde José Ramón Torres García, para poder emprender estos trabajos. En el evento, en donde también estuvo presente el Coordinador de Desarrollo Social, Daniel Nieto Caraveo, así como las regidoras del Ayuntamiento, Julisa Amador Nieto y Carmen Guevara Torres, se informó que en esta obra de pavimentación se estará aplicando una inversión de 450 mil pesos. De esta cantidad, el Gobierno
  22. 22. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Municipal aportará 300 mil pesos, mientras que los Paisanos de Progreso y habitantes del lugar, lo harán con 150 mil pesos. ---------- VII Caravana de Migrantes 2016 12 al 15 de diciembre Finalmente, gracias a los trabajos de planeación de mucho tiempo atrás, y a la encomienda del Presidente Municipal, Ramón Torres García, partió a la ciudad de Laredo la delegación integrada por el Lic. Alfonso Salazar Herrera, director de la oficina de Atención al Migrante; la Lic. Gloria Guadalupe Olvera Montes, tesorera de la Caravana y promotora de ésta desde años atrás, así como la regidora Julisa Amador Nieto, como presidente de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales, todos los cuales estuvieron activamente involucrados en los preparativos de esta Caravana, que encabeza y es coordinada por la asociación Migrantes Unidos en Caravana.
  23. 23. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Las principales actividades que se realizaron fueron las siguientes: - 12 de diciembre:  Traslado de la ciudad de Rioverde, San Luis Potosí, a Laredo, Texas. -13 de diciembre:  Reunión con funcionarios de Laredo para ver preparativos del arranque de la VII Caravana del Migrante. En las oficinas del Ayuntamiento de Laredo, estuvieron presentes el Presidente Municipal de Rioverde, el M.V.Z. José Ramón Torres García, el director de Atención al Migrante, Lic. Alfonso Salazar Herrera, el representante de Seguridad Pública del Estado, Cte. Arnulfo Urbiola Román; el C.P. Daniel Nieto Caraveo, Coordinador de Desarrollo Social; así como el Ing. Fernando Rocha Mier y el P. Aristeo Olvera, fundadores y coordinadores de la Caravana de Migrantes. Por parte de las autoridades de Laredo, estuvieron presentes el Sub-Director de la Policía de la Ciudad de Laredo, Jesús Torres y Blasita J. Lopez, Directora de la Oficina de Convenciones y Visitantes de Laredo, con quienes se sostuvo un diálogo cordial en dos sentidos.
  24. 24. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 El primero, respecto a los preparativos y operativos de seguridad para la VII Caravana, y segundo, respecto al hermanamiento que busca concretar el Gobierno de Rioverde con el objetivo de cooperar y por este medio servir al cumplimiento de los objetivos de desarrollo de ambas ciudades y que esta comisión ha estado impulsando. En este sentido, se platicó que como parte de este hermanamiento los cuerpos de seguridad de Laredo pudieran capacitar y hasta donar herramientas y armamento al departamento de Seguridad Pública Municipal.
  25. 25. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016  Visita a Wal-Mart de Av. San Bernardo El equipo de la Caravana realizó una visita al Wal-Mart de Av. San Bernando, punto de arranque de la misma. En este lugar y en entrevista con la gerente de la tienda comercial, verificamos una vez más los preparativos para el registro y arranque el siguiente día. De igual forma realizamos una visita al estacionamiento donde se llevaría a cabo el registro.  Cena con invitados especiales VII Caravana del Migrante Esta cena, que fue organizada por la Comisión Organizadora de la VII Caravana, tuvo el propósito de reunir a las autoridades, funcionarios y actores importantes que participaron o contribuyeron a la realización de este proyecto. Tal es el caso de autoridades de Laredo, Texas; presidentes municipales de diversos municipios, diputados, empresarios, funcionarios estatales, etc. provenientes de los estados de Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Zacatecas y Tamaulipas.
  26. 26. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016
  27. 27. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 -14 de diciembre  Rueda de prensa Al iniciar esta jornada de trabajo, se llevó a cabo una rueda de prensa con todas las autoridades presentes, tanto funcionarios de la ciudad de Laredo, como Presidentes Municipales, los representantes de la asociación Migrantes Unidos en Caravana, A.C., diputados locales y federales y funcionarios de diversos estados.  Registro de participantes de la VII Caravana del Migrante Durante la mañana y tarde de este día se estuvo realizando el registro de los paisanos que viajarían con la Caravana, lo cual se llevó a cabo en el estacionamiento del Wal-Mart de Av. San Bernardo.
  28. 28. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Tuvimos la oportunidad de conocer a Juan Narvaez Izar, Council Member (Regidor, en ese momento en funciones de Presidente Municipal Suplente) cuyas raíces se encuentran en la ciudad de Rioverde, S.L.P., pues en esta ciudad tiene parte de su familia, como lo fue el exalcalde rioverdense, Fausto Izar Charre. También fue una gran alegría contar con la presencia de los amigos del Estado de Guanajuato, cuya inclusión en la séptima edición de la Caravana fue resultado de una gestión que realizamos con el Instituto Estatal de Atención al Migrante Guanajuatense y sus Familias.
  29. 29. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Este día la jornada de trabajo no se detuvo hasta la madrugada del día siguiente, y por la noche tuvimos la visita del Sr. Gobernador del Estado de San Luis Potosí, Juan Manuel Carreras López. También vale la pena mencionar que este día se recibieron donaciones por parte de algunos migrantes Rioverdenses, las cuales son también producto de las gestiones del titular de la oficina de Atención al Migrante.
  30. 30. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016
  31. 31. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016  Rueda de Prensa colaboración con compañía Hábvita para la implementación del programa Construye en tu Tierra Como parte de las gestiones que el Gobierno Municipal realiza en beneficio de los migrantes de Rioverde y sus familias, varios representantes de gobiernos municipales, estatales, y la propia asociación Migrantes Unidos en Caravana, A.C. formalizaron un acuerdo de colaboración con la empresa Hábvita. Dicho acuerdo tiene el objetivo de que esta empresa presente en el municipio el trabajo que realizan y la opción a los paisanos y sus familias para que puedan construir su casa a través del Programa Construye tu Tierra de SEDATU, Gobierno Federal, a través del cual se brinda un subsidio, gracias a lo cual la vivienda será más económica, ya que también la familia tendrá acceso a un crédito con un interés bajo, el cual lo puede pagar el migrante. -15 de diciembre  Arranque de la VII Caravana del Migrante Este día a las 5am salieron los automóviles del Wal-Mart de Av. San Bernardo con rumbo al Centro Cultural de Nuevo Laredo, donde se realizó el acto protocolario de la salida oficial, en la cual se contó con la presencia de autoridades y funcionarios de varios estados, destacando la presencia de los Gobernadores de San Luis Potosí,
  32. 32. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Tamaulipas y Nuevo León, además de representación de los estados de Querétaro, Zacatecas y Guanajuato.  Traslado de regreso a Rioverde Una vez saliendo del Centro Cultural, la Caravana no se detuvo hasta el Parador de San Pedro, en Nuevo León, punto en el cual re-organizamos los automóviles para salir en contingentes. La Caravana no se detuvo hasta la llegada a Rioverde.
  33. 33. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016  Bienvenida de la Caravana Al arribar finalmente a Rioverde, la Caravana fue recibida por autoridades de Rioverde, quien le dieron la más cálida bienvenida y agradecimos la oportunidad de participar en esta Caravana. De igual forma, una vez que Fernando Rocha también dio su mensaje de agradecimiento, la Caravana siguió su rumbo a Jalpan y Xilitla, su destino final. Es de destacar que hubo gran cantidad de ciudadanos que se congregaron para recibir a los migrantes.
  34. 34. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 --------- Encuentro con paisanos de Plazuela 21 de diciembre El titular de la oficina de Atención al Migrante, el coordinador del Programa 3x1 del departamento de Desarrollo Social y la Regidora Julia Isabel Amador Nieto, como representante de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales, se reunieron con un grupo de paisanos provenientes de la comunidad de Plazuela. Se conversó con ellos acerca del programa Construye en tu Tierra, de gobierno federal, que recién se comenzó a promover en el Municipio, por lo que se les invitó a la sesión informativa que para este fin se llevara a cabo el día 29 de diciembre. Los asistentes se mostraron interesados. También, por parte del Lic. Alfonso Salazar, se les dio toda la información requerida para conformarse como “Grupo de Oriundos”, lo cual les traerá muchos beneficios, entre ellos, acceder al Programa 3x1 para Migrantes. Lo anterior les interesó, ya que tienen como prioridad la remodelación de su plaza, para lo cual buscarán sin duda el apoyo de este Gobierno Municipal. Por parte de los funcionarios ahí presentes mostramos todo nuestro apoyo para facilitar los trámites y acceder al programa, incluso invitamos al Arq. Adrián Peña, quien también mostró disposición para ayudar con la elaboración del proyecto.
  35. 35. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 ---------- Elección de Paisano Distinguido 2016 22 de diciembre Los integrantes de la Comisión de Migración y Asuntos Internacionales e Intermunicipales fuimos invitados por parte del Lic. Alfonso Salazar para integrar el panel de jueces en la elección del Paisano Distinguido 2016. Para este propósito nos reunimos este día en el Salón de Cabildo, para lo cual después de analizar las propuestas, llegamos a una decisión, siendo el resultado de la votación el siguiente: “Se aprueba y se eligen a los ganadores del reconocimiento al paisano distinguido 2016, para quedar como se mencionan a continuación: mención honorífica, a la C. Cinthia Jordán, destacada paisana por su labor altruista; mención honorífica, al C. Mario López González, destacado paisano por su labor altruista; y ganadores del reconocimiento al paisano distinguido 2016: a los niños Yaxeni Rivera y Ricardo Rivera; a quienes les serán entregados sus reconocimientos en sesión de cabildo. Se anexa copia del acta respectiva para que conste. --------- Misa por el Día del Paisano 23 de diciembre El Gobierno Municipal asistió a la misa con motivo del Día del Paisano, la cual fue oficiada por el Señor Cura, Pbro. Juan Carlos Carrera Rodríguez, en la Parroquia de Santa Catarina, en la cual los integrantes de esta Comisión participamos.
  36. 36. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 ---------- Sesión solemne de Cabildo: Reconocimiento al Paisano Distinguido 2016 23 de diciembre
  37. 37. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Los integrantes del Grupo Musical “Los Luceros de Rioverde”, los niños Yaxeni Rivera y Ricardo Rivera, de apenas 10 y 7 años de edad respectivamente, cuyos padres son originarios de la comunidad de El Nacimiento; recibieron el reconocimiento del “Paisano Distinguido 2016”, mismos que les fuera entregado por las autoridades municipales; en donde también se otorgó una mención honorifica a Cinthia Jordan del Ejido de Progreso, así como a Mario López González, paisano del Ejido Bordo Blanco. En la sesión solemne de Cabildo, efectuada este viernes por la noche, la Regidora Julissa Amador Nieto dio lectura previa a las 5 propuestas que para otorgar esta distinción fueron recibidas por representantes del gobierno municipal, señalando que por acuerdo de la comisión se decidió entregar los reconocimientos a las personas citadas.
  38. 38. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Fue el Alcalde José Ramón Torres García, quien hizo la entrega de estas distinciones, destacando la música de Los Luceros de Rioverde, quienes a través de ella ponen en alto los valores y la identidad de México en el extranjero, a través de las presentaciones que han hecho en diferentes ciudades de los Estados Unidos. Se informó que en el caso de Cinthia Jordan, quien tiene 20 años residiendo en el Estado de california, se ha distinguido por realizar la entrega de despensas y medicinas, a personas adultas y madres solteras, además de aportar recursos para el arreglo de la capilla de Progreso.
  39. 39. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 Respecto a Mario López, se mencionó que tiene 28 años que se fué a trabajar a la ciudad de Houston, y ahora se encuentra apoyando a la gente de este lugar con la entrega de juguetes, sillas de ruedas y andadores. De manera conjunta regidores y síndicos reconocieron el esfuerzo que hacen los paisanos en el extranjero para poder salir adelante con sus familias, sin embargo, con ello también contribuyen al desarrollo del municipio de Rioverde y al del Estado de San Luis Potosí. ---------- Revisión y envío de Perfil Municipal 27 de diciembre Revisé por última vez el Perfil Municipal del Municipio de Rioverde que elaboré, ya con la traducción hecha por el perito Freddy Díaz, y se lo envié al Lic. Alfonso Salazar Herrera, titular de la Oficina de Migración, para su edición de imagen y utilización para los trámites para el hermanamiento con la ciudad de Laredo, Texas. --------- Presentación del Programa Construye en tu Tierra 29 de diciembre Ante el interés de las autoridades municipales, de que migrantes y familiares de paisanos, que se encuentran laborando en los Estados Unidos, puedan contar con un patrimonio propio en su lugar de origen; este jueves 29 de diciembre se llevó a cabo la reunión de información del programa federal “Construye en Tu Tierra”.
  40. 40. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En el evento, que fue presidido por el alcalde de Rioverde, M.V.Z. José Ramón Torres García, también estuvieron presentes el titular del Departamento Municipal de Atención al Migrante, Alfonso Salazar Herrera; el representante de la empresa constructora Hábvita, Manuel González Rivero; el empresario y escritor residente en los Estados Unidos, Mario César Ramírez; además de la Regidora Julissa Amador Nieto en representación de la Comisión de Migración del H. Ayuntamiento, contándose con la asistencia de una cantidad considerable de personas, en su gran mayoría migrantes y familiares de personas que se encuentran laborando en el extranjero. Se informó que después de cumplir con los requisitos establecidos, la construcción de la vivienda iniciará en un período de 4 meses, para lo cual los beneficiarios deben de contar ya con un terreno en donde se pueda levantar la construcción. Las viviendas de una etapa tendrán un costo de 7 mil 796 dólares, las cuales constarán de 2 recamaras, salas, comedor, cocina y baño, recibiendo como subsidio del gobierno federal 3 mil 462 dólares y 1 mil 613 del gobierno estatal, otorgándoseles a la vez un crédito por la cantidad de 2 mil 331 dólares, que deberán de cubrir en mensualidades que van desde los 95 dólares.
  41. 41. INFORME TRIMESTRAL DE LA COMISIÓN DE MIGRACIÓN Y ASUNTOS INTERNACIONALES OCTUBRE, NOVIEMBRE Y DICIEMBRE 2016 En una segunda etapa, que corresponde además de lo anterior a una ampliación de cocina, el costo de la vivienda es de 9 mil 712 dólares, el crédito que se les otorga a los interesados es de 3 mil 666 dólares, que deberán de cubrir con mensualidades que van desde los 149 dólares, además del subsidio del gobierno federal por 3 mil 462 dólares y 1 mil 613 del gobierno estatal. Además de la anteriores también se contempla una tercera etapa de las viviendas a las cuales se las amplían 2 recamaras más y un cubo de escaleras. Para mayor información, los interesados podrán acudir al Departamento Municipal de Atención al Migrante ubicado sobre calle Escandón, casi esquina con Reyes, ó bien llamando al teléfono celular 487 102 2162, aunque también pueden hacerlo de manera directa a la empresa “Hábvita”, llamando del interior del país al número 018004447788 y desde los Estados Unidos al número 184 429 105 64. ---------

×