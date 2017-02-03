ResumeJanuary2017

Joyleen Wels Phone (507)317-6399 E-mail: jwels72@gmail.com EXPERIENCE SUMMARY Process Improvements Operation Specialist Cu...
Administrative Assistant – Mayo Health System, Mankato, MN 2006-2007  Field incoming phone calls between the HR Coordinat...
ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCE  School Based Mentor, YMCA  Leadership Academy, Rasmussen College  Instructor, Junior Achievement
  1. 1. Joyleen Wels Phone (507)317-6399 E-mail: jwels72@gmail.com EXPERIENCE SUMMARY Process Improvements Operation Specialist Customer Service Project Coordination Quality Analysis Staff Training Management Coaching Accounts Payable Accounts Receivables Industries: Medical, Call Center, Psychology, Customer Service, Customer Relationship Management, Construction, Rental Properties Technologies: Microsoft, Multi phone system, Quickbooks, Multifunctional office Equipment Degrees: Associates of Applied Sciences (AAS), Rasmussen College – Small Business Management Bachelors of Science (BS) Rasmussen College – Business Management Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Ashford University – In progress WORK HISTORY Verizon Wireless, Mankato, MN 2009-2016 Customer Service Supervisor, Technical Support Supervisor, New Hire Experience Supervisor, Customer Service Coordinator  Hire, supervise, and manage customer service staff dedicated to Verizon Wireless accounts.  Coached employees based on the quality expectations of service.  Worked directly with staff and customers to ensure 100% satisfaction.  Communication with staff regarding company changes.  Assist representative and customer with troubleshooting. Alltel Wireless, Mankato, MN 2007-2009 Advanced Technology Support Representative, Technical Support Representative  Communication with supporting departments in the process of achieving resolution.  Assist calls in regards to troubleshooting equipment.  Operational support of software for other companies.  Built customer profiles in the network switch.
  2. 2. Administrative Assistant – Mayo Health System, Mankato, MN 2006-2007  Field incoming phone calls between the HR Coordinator and internal and external personnel.  Establish paperwork necessary for setting up employee’s personnel file and benefit enrollment.  Ensure timeliness of data to be filed in accordance with company and union guidelines.  Assisted individuals with the application process online and checking status of applications. Administrative Assistant - Mankato Clinic, Mankato, MN 2004-2006  Effectively coordinate patient’s schedules in computer systems.  Greet patients upon their arrival and communicate arrival to the nursing staff.  Communication with nurses and doctors for emergency appointments.  Verify insurance coverage for proper billing. Office Coordinator/Manager – ASC Psychological Clinic, Mankato, MN 1999-2004  Effectively manage patient’s and psychologist’s schedules in the system.  Managed daily operations of the business.  Worked with insurance companies and other billing agencies for pre-approval of services.  Collected and compiled patient statistical information for proper payment and treatment. Co-Owner, Ken Wels Construction, Nicollet, MN 1995-2004  Develop Osha Safety manual for business.  Establish bids and contracts for general projects.  Presentation of exclusive bid for project (per required data), which resulted in contract to build guest home for Glen Taylor.  Ongoing communication of updates and invoices, completed at the frequency of request for Glen Taylor project.  Human Resources including I-9 and W4 forms, discipline action, payroll.  Management of up to 10 employees, with a maximum of 3 crews working.  Coordinated and planned specialized contractors for constructionsites to allow for minimal down time.  Communicated with prospective customers, in addition to established customers.  Directly worked with accountant during times of IRS audit. Partner, Twin Maple Apartments, Nicollet, MN 1995-2004  First point of contact for communication with current tenants.  Background check on prospective tenants.  Set up and arrange for showings of available apartments.  Advertising for property.  Maintain building with general repairs and cleanliness.  Handle all finances of the buildings including ensuring all monies for rent is received.  Evicting tenants when needed.  Preparation of property for new tenants.  Coordination of efforts to constructand build second apartment building and fill vacancies.
  3. 3. ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCE  School Based Mentor, YMCA  Leadership Academy, Rasmussen College  Instructor, Junior Achievement

