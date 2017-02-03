Especificación de procedimiento de soldadura Welding procedure specification José Barreiro Paola Ochoa Independencia 2017
Es un documento que provee las directrices para realizar la soldadura con base en los requerimientos del código, proporcio...
Diseño de unión Tipo de unión : a tope Tipo de soldadura: ranura en v simple: x doble: Abertura de raíz: longitud de cara ...
Metales base MB 1 MB 2 Grupo 1 1 Especificación del acero ASTM A-304 ASTM A-316L Grado - - Espesor de la plancha - - Diáme...
Metal de aporte Especificación AWS: - Clasificación AWS: E – 316 - 16 Marca: Grinox 12 Tamaño de electrodo: 5.4
Protección Fundente: Revestimiento Gas: - Composición: Velocidad de flujo: Tamaño de la boquilla:
Posición Ranura: filete: 3g Plancha: tubería: x
Características eléctricas Modo de transferencia (GMAW) Corto circuito Globular Spray Corriente : AC DCEP X PULSO DCEN
Técnica Aportación: recta: x oscilante: PASE: simple: x múltiple: Limpieza entre pases: si: x no: método: esmeril
Precalentamiento Temperatura de precalentamiento: - Temperatura de interpase: -
postcalentamiento Temperatura: - Tiempo: -
pase proceso progresión clase Diam. (mm) Tipo y polaridad amp volt velocidad de alimentació n de alambre Velocidad de avan...
Soldadura WPS

×