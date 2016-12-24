Simulacion para ISC - Unidad 1 Introducción a la Simulación

TECNOLÓGICO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO Ingeniería en Sistemas Computacionales Simulación Unidad I: Introducción a la Simulación Ma...
Competencias Previas de la Asignatura •Tener y aplicar habilidades de programación. •Aplicar conceptos de probabilidad y p...
Competencias Específicas de la Asignatura: • Analizar, modelar, desarrollar y experimentar sistemas productivos y de servi...
Caracterización de la asignatura. • 5 Unidades de Aprendizaje • 5 horas por semana • La asignatura de Simulación aporta al...
Bibliografía Recomendada Simulación y Análisis de Sistemas con Promodel. Primera Edición. Eduardo García Dunna. Prentice H...
Temario de la Asignatura Competencias: • Emplear los conceptos básicos de simulación. • Identificar claramente la metodolo...
Definición de Simulación • Simulación es el proceso de diseñar y desarrollar un modelo computarizado de un sistema o proce...
Importancia de la simulación en la ingeniería • Recientes avances en las metodologías de simulación y la gran disponibilid...
Ventajas de un diseño de simulación • A través de un estudio de simulación, se puede estudiar el efecto de cambios interno...
Conceptos básicos de simulación SIMULACIÓN • Es aquello que sirve para representar o describir otra cosa es decir crea pro...
Existen 3 formas de modelos SIMULACIÓN Icónico • Versión a escala del objeto real y con sus propiedades mas o menos releva...
Su utilidad puede tener las siguientes matrices: SIMULACIÓN Ayuda para aclarar el pensamiento acerca de un área de interés...
La actividad de diseñar esta interesada en definir como lograr un determinado propósito. Sin embargo, previamente al diseñ...
Metodología de la simulación Definición del sistema • Para tener una definición exacta del sistema que se desea simular, e...
Formulación del modelo • Una vez definidos con exactitud los resultados que se esperan obtener del estudio, se define y co...
Implementación del modelo con la computadora • Con el modelo definido, el siguiente paso es decidir si se utiliza algún le...
Validación • A través de esta etapa es posible detallar deficiencias en la formulación del modelo o en los datos alimentad...
Experimentación • Se realiza después de que el modelo haya sido validado, consiste en generar los datos deseados y en real...
Documentación • Dos tipos de documentación son requeridos para hacer un mejor uso del modelo de simulación. La primera se ...
Modelos y control • El concepto de sistema en general esta sustentado sobre el hecho de que ningún sistema puede existir a...
• Los objetivos que se persiguen al estudiar uno o varios fenómenos en función de un sistema son aprender cómo cambian los...
Conceptos Básicos de Sistemas • Entidad: "Una entidad es algo que tiene realidad física u objetiva y distinción de ser o d...
• Estructura: Es un conjunto de relaciones entre las entidades en la que cada entidad tienen una posición, en relación a l...
Modelación de sistemas • Puede ser una representación formal de la teoría o una explicación formal de la observación empír...
4. Constituye un sistema de referencia para probar la aceptación de las modificaciones del sistema. 5. Es mas fácil de man...
• La modelación de sistemas es una metodología aplicada y experimental que pretende: 1.Describir el comportamiento de sist...
• Un modelo se utiliza como ayuda para el pensamiento al organizar y clasificar conceptos confusos e inconsistentes. Al re...
Estructura y etapas de estudio de simulación • DEFINICIÓN DEL SISTEMA: Para tener una definición exacta del sistema que se...
• COLECCIÓN DE DATOS: Es posible que la facilidad de obtención de algunos datos o la dificultad de conseguir otros, pueda ...
• VALIDACIÓN: A través de esta etapa es posible detallar definiciones en la formulación del modelo o en los datos alimenta...
• EXPERIMENTACIÓN: La experimentación con el modelo se realizara después de que este ha sido validado. La experimentación ...
• DOCUMENTACIÓN: Existen dos tipos de documentación que son requeridos para hacer un mejor uso del modelo de simulación. 1...
Otras definiciones de Simulación • Simulación de Eventos Discretos: Es el conjunto de relaciones lógicas, matemáticas y pr...
• Sistema: se trata de un conjunto de elementos que se interrelacionan para funcionar como un todo; desde el punto de vist...
• Una entidad: es la representación de los flujos de entrada a un sistema; éste es el elemento responsable de que el estad...
• Un evento es un cambio en el estado actual del sistema; por ejemplo, la entrada o salida de una entidad, la finalización...
• Las localizaciones: son todos aquellos lugares en los que la pieza puede detenerse para ser transformada o esperar a ser...
• Como indica su nombre, las variables son condiciones cuyos valores se crean y modifican por medio de ecuaciones matemáti...
Podemos hablar de dos tipos de reloj de simulación: • El reloj de simulación absoluto, que parte de cero y termina en un t...
Ejemplo 1 • Un taller recibe ciertas piezas, mismas que son acumuladas en un almacén temporal en donde esperan a ser proce...
• Sistema: En este caso, el sistema está conformado por el conjunto de elementos interre-lacionados para el funcionamiento...
• Eventos: Entre otros, podríamos considerar como eventos de este sistema el tiempo de descanso del operario o la salida d...
• Atributos: Digamos que (aunque no se menciona en el ejemplo) las piezas pueden ser de tres tamaños diferentes. En este c...
El Producto final son engranes metálicos que se producen a partir de los dados de acero de forma cúbica que miden 20 cm po...
Identificar: 1. Entidades: 2. Estado del sistema: 3. Eventos actuales: 4. Eventos futuros: 5. Localizaciones: 6. Recursos:...
Problemas Determine los elementos de cada uno de los siguientes sistemas, de acuerdo con lo que se comentó en la sección a...
Etapas de un proyectos de simulación FORMULACION DEL PROBLEMA • Otro importante aspecto abordado en la investigación es la...
1. Modelación: Fijado el objetivo que se persigue en la creación de un problema, inmediatamente se activan los componentes...
• La técnica de modelación es un recurso asociativo de gran valor en la fluidez de los procesos lógicos de análisis y sínt...
• La construcción de los diagramas de Euler para estudiar las distintas relaciones que se establecen entre los conocimient...
2. Tanteo-error: Consiste en un proceso continuo de adecuación y ajuste por búsqueda y prueba de los datos y/o las incógni...
3. Asociación por analogía: En esta técnica se hace uso de la reproducción en una primera fase. Consiste en establecer nue...
• Estas tres primeras técnicas son tipificadas como complementarias en el acto de creación de las tareas docentes, porque ...
4. Integración por inclusión: Es una técnica muy sencilla, cuyo procedimiento es asequible a cualesquier sujeto. Consiste ...
6. Fusión de tareas (o contenidos) auxiliares: Como parte de las estrategias de integración, la fusión de tareas docentes ...
• Además, en su conjunto, los fundamentos teóricos estudiados sobre los distintos tipos de tareas integradoras y las técni...
3. Desarrollar una adecuada variedad, concebida la variedad no sólo en términos de enfoque que propicien reflexión, estimu...
5. Redactar las tareas de forma tal que expresen siempre más de una función. Además de la función cognoscitiva, incorporar...
Elementos básicos de un simulador de eventos discretos • La simulación por computadora ha tenido un desarrollo simultáneo ...
Simulación Estática • Consiste en un conjunto de ecuaciones relacionadas entre sí, donde típicamente el tiempo se mide en ...
Simulación Continua: • Es aquella en donde las variables de estado cambian de forma continua. Para ello se desarrolla una ...
Simulación de eventos discretos • En este tipo de simulación se generan y administran eventos en el tiempo por medio de un...
• Una variación importante de la simulación de eventos discretos es la simulación de agentes, en ella las entidades (tales...
Por qué simulación de eventos discretos I. Facilidad de modelamiento • En general la simulación de eventos discretos permi...
II. Estadísticas e indicadores • Dada la estructura de la simulación de eventos discretos es posible obtener todo tipo de ...
Elementos básicos de un simulador de eventos discretos Puntos a tener en cuenta en el desarrollo de un proyecto de simulac...
I. Definición de objetivos, alcance y de medidas de desempeño a evaluar • Antes de iniciar la construcción del modelo se d...
II. Definición del nivel de detalle adecuado • Una vez definido el objetivo e indicadores a evaluar, se procede a establec...
II. Construcción del modelo base • El objetivo en este punto es construir un modelo pivote robusto y válido sobre el cual ...
3. Verificación: en esta fase se compara las salidas del modelo con las salidas esperadas, por ejemplo en throughput, inve...
• Anteriormente se nombraron algunos objetos típicos de la simulación de eventos discretos, a continuación quisiera nombra...
Administrador de escenarios • En la corrida de escenarios, en muchos casos, es probable que se quiera realizar comparación...
