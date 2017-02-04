“Um modelo para minimização dos custos totais de abastecimento considerando as múltiplas escalas das aeronaves nas rotas d...
IT-500 TESE Roteiro 1. Introdução 2. Revisão Bibliográfica 3. Definições Gerais 4. Modelagem Matemática 5. Estudo de Caso ...
1.Introdução 1/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Custos das Em...
1.Introdução Evolução dos Preços do Combustível de Aviação no Mundo 2/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PA...
1.Introdução • A Petrobrás produz aproximadamente 85% do volume de QAV comercializado no Brasil • Os 15% restantes são imp...
IT-500 TESE 4/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Preços do Comb...
1.Introdução • Consumo por etapa: 2207 kg 1% do consumo ~ 22 kg • Etapas / ano = 6x6x52 = 1872 • Exemplo : Embraer 170LR •...
1.Introdução Economia de Combustível nas Empresas Aéreas 6/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC...
Procedimento de tanqueamento de combustível A B C Preço Comb US$1,00 / Gal Preço Comb US $1,10 / Gal • Variações de preço ...
1.Introdução Procedimento para tanqueamento de combustível • Geralmente as empresas aéreas analisam a viabilidade econômic...
1.Introdução Objetivos da Tese 1. Elaborar um modelo de programação linear que minimize o custo de abastecimento total de ...
2.Revisão Bibliográfica Procedimento sugerido por um Fabricante de Aeronaves EMBRAER [19] IT-500 TESE 10/46ROTEIRO / INTRO...
2.Revisão Bibliográfica Outras Referências IT-500 TESE • Saboya [39] Análise de viabilidade econômica para tanqueamento de...
IT-500 TESE 2.Revisão Bibliográfica • Teodorovic [43] Modelo de rede simples. Considera: diferencial de preços e restriçõe...
IT-500 TESE 2.Revisão Bibliográfica 13/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID /...
IT-500 TESE 2.Revisão Bibliográfica Comentários sobre os modelos existentes 14/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / ...
IT-500 TESE 3. Definições 15/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES...
IT-500 TESE 3. Definições 16/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES...
IT-500 TESE 3. Definições Algumas definições Importantes Máximo Estrutural de Decolagem (PMED) Limitante de Pavimento (PCN...
Modelo: Hipóteses Básicas 1. Existe um único fornecedor de combustível, determinado contratualmente em cada localidade. 2....
• Modelo de Programação Linear para minimização total do custo total de abastecimento ao longo de N-1 etapas ( N localidad...
4. Modelagem Matemática Min Z = Σ Pi*Xi para i = 1,...,N-1 Sujeito a: Restrição de peso Máximo de Decolagem (PMD): PZCi + ...
4. Modelagem Matemática Modelo: Comentários • Número de restrições é função do Número de Localidades servidas (N) → Nr = 5...
Metodologia Proposta • A partir de: Uma malha de vôos fornecida por uma empresa aérea comercial e as respectivas programaç...
IT-500 TESE 5. Estudo de Caso Aeronave Utilizada • Motores: GE CF3410-E6A1, Flat rate ISA+20 / Máxima Tração @ SL,ISA = 18...
Malha de Vôos e Preços de Combustível DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA FOR REC GIG GRU GIG ...
IT-500 TESE 5. Estudo de Caso Determinação do Consumo 25/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC /...
IT-500 TESE 6. Parametrização Dados de Entrada 26/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT...
Dados de Entrada: Informações dos Aeroportos 6.Parametrização 27/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM /...
6.Parametrização Dados de Entrada: Análise de Desempenho de Decolagem e Pouso • Os valores de limitantes de desempenho (PM...
Dados de Entrada • Combustível Mínimo Regulamentar (MFOB0i) e Consumo sem tanqueamento (TRIP0i): Reservas: RBHA 121.645. A...
Dados de Entrada: Análise de Rota IT-500 TESE 6.Parametrização 30/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM ...
Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” • Primeiro passo: modelar o consumo de combustível de forma polinomial a partir do gráfi...
Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” 1. Escolher um valor de peso de pouso de referência (PPref = 36000 kg ~ PZC). 2. Calcula...
Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” Dist [NM] 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 37000 39000 41000 200 1,30% 1,19% 1,07% 0,99% 0,...
Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” • A distância di, deve ser considerada percorrida no ar, ou seja, ajustada para a compon...
Fator "f" y = 5,8769E-05x - 2,1286E-03 R2 = 9,9781E-01 0,00% 1,00% 2,00% 3,00% 4,00% 5,00% 6,00% 7,00% 8,00% 9,00% 0 100 2...
IT-500 TESE 36/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Execução Arqu...
PREÇO 0 d ALT ISA D HW TAS D PMZC PMD PMP CP PZC MFOB0 PD TRIP0 PP REM Xi CUSTO REM Xi FOB PD TRIP PP XTR CUSTO TRIP CUSTO...
• Projeção de Economia Anual de US$ 3.035.564,09 • Economia por etapa: US$ 166,27 • Consumo extra por etapa: 25,71 kg • Ci...
8. Análise dos Resultados IT-500 TESE 39/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID...
IT-500 TESE • A restrição de Peso Máximo de Pouso (PMP) no destino é a que governa o limite do combustível tanqueado. Este...
IT-500 TESE 41/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • Por fim , a...
42/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE Relação Econo...
Impacto Ambiental • O consumo adicional implica na maior emissão de poluentes que serão liberados nas camadas superiores d...
44/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • O modelo de P.L. propos...
Modelo para 4 etapas • Pode ser desenvolvido analiticamente e resolvido através da função “solver” no Microsoft Excell. (A...
Sugestões para Estudos Futuros 46/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGE...
OBRIGADO ! José Alexandre Tavares Guerreiro Fregnani xanlu2 @ hotmail.com "Toda a nossa ciência, comparada com a realidade...
  1. 1. “Um modelo para minimização dos custos totais de abastecimento considerando as múltiplas escalas das aeronaves nas rotas de uma empresa aérea brasileira” INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO DE AERONÁUTICA DIVISÃO DE ENGEHARIA DE INFRA-ESTRUTURA AERONÁUTICA DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE AÉREO E AEROPORTOS (EIA-T) IT 500 - TESE José Alexandre Tavares Guerreiro Fregnani Mestrando Profº.Dr. Anderson Ribeiro Correia Orientador Profº.Dr. Carlos Müller Co-orientador 12/11/2007
  2. 2. IT-500 TESE Roteiro 1. Introdução 2. Revisão Bibliográfica 3. Definições Gerais 4. Modelagem Matemática 5. Estudo de Caso 6. Parametrização 7. Aplicação Prática 8. Análise dos Resultados 9. Considerações Finais 10. Sugestões para Estudos Futuros
  3. 3. 1.Introdução 1/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Custos das Empresas Aéreas Brasileiras 2005 (Nacionais e Internacionais) Combustível 32,89% Câmbio 15,78% Mão de Obra 13,91% Outros 22,80% Comercial 14,62% Fote: ANAC. Anuaário estatístico do Transporte Aéreo 2005. Vol.2. Dados Econômicos. Custos de combustível • O consumo de combustível representa 20% ou mais sobre os custos diretos operacionais nas empresas aéreas (IATA [31]) • No Brasil é o maior custo, seguindo por custos de mão de obra, comerciais e câmbio. • O ramo da aviação comercial tem como característica própria de se fazer presente em mercados extremamente competitivos e com baixas margens de lucro. As empresas aéreas que conseguirem gerenciar o consumo de combustível de forma eficiente apresentarão, sem dúvida, vantagens competitivas que poderão determinar sua sobrevivência. IT-500 TESE
  4. 4. 1.Introdução Evolução dos Preços do Combustível de Aviação no Mundo 2/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • O preço do barril de petróleo tem experimentado um dramático aumento desde o ano 2000. • Observa-se um aumento de quase 4% ao mês no preço do barril de petróleo desde janeiro de 2002 até janeiro de 2006. • Fatores de influência: esgotamento de recursos , natureza geopolítica, catástrofes naturais, etc... Estima-se que ao final de 2007 o preço do barril de petróleo possa atingir a marca dos US $90,00 caso tal tendência se mantenha. Evolução de Preços Barril de Petróleo x Querosene de Aviação Fonte:Airline Transport Association of America (ATA) / US Department of Transportation 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1974 1976 1978 1980 1982 1984 1986 1988 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 AnoUS$/Barril JET A1 Óleo Cru IT-500 TESE Evolução do Preço do JET A1 (1986 - 2006) Vôos Programados nos Estados Unidos Fonte: US Department of Transportation (DOT) 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1 1,2 1,4 1,6 1,8 2 2,2 2,4 jan/86 jan/87 jan/88 jan/89 jan/90 jan/91 jan/92 jan/93 jan/94 jan/95 jan/96 jan/97 jan/98 jan/99 jan/00 jan/01 jan/02 jan/03 jan/04 jan/05 jan/06 AnoUS$/Gal
  5. 5. 1.Introdução • A Petrobrás produz aproximadamente 85% do volume de QAV comercializado no Brasil • Os 15% restantes são importados e destinados aos portos das regiões Norte e Nordeste. • O mercado consumidor está fortemente concentrado na Região Sudeste (58% das vendas) • Petrobrás continuou determinando os níveis de preço deste tipo de combustível, em condição monopolista. • Preços sujeitos também sujeitos à variação mundial do preço do barril de petróleo. Sul 6% Norte 9% Sudeste 58% Nordeste 16% Centro-Oeste 11% Preços do Combustível de Aviação no Brasil 3/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Refinarias Produtoras de QAV no Brasil Distribuição Geográfica do Consumo de QAV no Brasil . Fonte: Petrobrás . Fonte: Petrobrás IT-500 TESE
  6. 6. IT-500 TESE 4/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Preços do Combustível de Aviação no Brasil • As empresas aéreas consomem quantidades proporcionais ao tamanho de suas malhas aéreas sejam quais forem os preços praticados (preço inelástico). • Negociam diretamente, e de forma sigilosa, com as distribuidoras, que ditam os preços de forma absoluta. • A estratégia de abastecimento no Brasil é vinculada essencialmente à variação do ICMS entre estados. • O ICMS varia de 4% a 25% ao longo dos estados brasileiros. Estado Alíquota Estado Alíquota Acre 25% Paraíba 17% Alagoas 17% Paraná (*) 17% Amapá 25% Pernambuco 25% Amazonas (*) 25% Piauí 25% Bahia (*) 17% Rio de Janeiro (*) 4% Ceará (*) 25% Rio Grande do Norte 25% Espírito Santo 25% Rio Grande do Sul (*) 25% Goiás 15% Rondônia 25% Maranhão 25% Roraima 25% Mato Grosso 25% Santa Catarina 25% Mato Grosso do Sul 17% São Paulo (*) 25% Minas Gerais (*) 25% Sergipe 25% Minas Gerais (Confins) 4% Tocantins 14% Pará 17% MÉDIA 20,89% (*) = Estados onde há presença de refinarias Alíquotas de ICMS sobre o querosene de aviação. Fonte: Jornal O Povo 02/08/2007
  7. 7. 1.Introdução • Consumo por etapa: 2207 kg 1% do consumo ~ 22 kg • Etapas / ano = 6x6x52 = 1872 • Exemplo : Embraer 170LR • Load Factor médio: 70% • Peso de Descolagem : 32537 kg • Utilização : 6 etapas por dia / 6 dias por semana / 52 semanas • Custo de combustível : US$ 2,00 US$/Gal (US$0.66/kg) • Aeroporto alternado distante 200NM do destino. • Reservas segundo RBHA 121.645 500NM / 01:17h Condições Meteorológicas: ISA/Vento Calmo. Altitude ótima de cruzeiro (FL350) Cruzeiro Mach 0.78 Subida 270KIAS/M0.70 Descida 290KIAS/M0.77 Nível do Mar Nível do Mar Para uma frota de 20 aeronaves: US$ 543.628,80 ao ano ! Economia anual por aeronave: 41184 kg = US$ 27.181,44 Quanto representa a redução de 1% no consumo de combustível ? 5/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  8. 8. 1.Introdução Economia de Combustível nas Empresas Aéreas 6/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE • Procedimentos operacionais com foco em conservação de combustível são de fácil execução e não envolvem grandes investimentos. • Na maioria das vezes concentram-se apenas no treinamento de pilotos e despachantes operacionais.1% de economia de combustível pode ser facilmente atingida através de práticas operacionais coerentes.Exemplos: • Adotar velocidades econômicas em todas as fases do vôo (COST INDEX). • Selecionar altitudes ótimas de cruzeiro (máximo alcance específico). • Na medida do possível, efetuar navegação direta entre origem e destino. • Outras... • A literatura prevê que reduções substanciais no consumo podem ser obtidos através da técnica operacional chamada de “Tanqueamento de Combustível” ou “Abastecimento Econômico”.
  9. 9. Procedimento de tanqueamento de combustível A B C Preço Comb US$1,00 / Gal Preço Comb US $1,10 / Gal • Variações de preço ,falta de abastecedor ou motivos contratuais podem requerer abastecer-se mais combustível nas localidades de origem do que mínimo requerido regulamentar para cada etapa. • Existe um consumo adicional devido ao aumento de peso de decolagem através desta estratégia. • O custo de transporte deste combustível extra deve ser levado em conta. Seria viável efetuar o tanqueamento de combustível a partir da localidade “A”? 1.Introdução 7/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  10. 10. 1.Introdução Procedimento para tanqueamento de combustível • Geralmente as empresas aéreas analisam a viabilidade econômica de transporte de combustível etapa por etapa, para cada aeronave. • Não existe a análise da rede como um todo. Abatece-se mais, a priori, onde o combustível é mais barato, analisando-se pares de aeroportos ao longo da programação. • Programa-se abastecer a aeronave na origem com tal quantidade de combustível de modo que o combustível remanescente no destino seja exatamente o combustível regulamentar para a próxima etapa A REMB= FOBA-TRIPAB= MFOBBC B C REM B = Combustível remanescente em B. FOB A = Combustível abastecido em A. TRIP AB = Consumo previsto de A para B. MFOB BC = Combustível Mínimo Regulamentar (*) de B para C. 8/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE • Abdelghany et. al [1], obtém economias da ordem de 0,5% a 2% ao longo de uma malha de vôos quando analisando trechos isolados e utilizando-se sistemas automatizados de despacho.
  11. 11. 1.Introdução Objetivos da Tese 1. Elaborar um modelo de programação linear que minimize o custo de abastecimento total de uma malha de vôos típica de uma empresa aérea doméstica, para um único modelo de aeronave. O modelo deve ser capaz de: • Determinar a viabilidade de se abastecer acima do combustível mínimo regulamentar requerido em determinadas etapas de acordo com o preço de combustível informado em cada localidade ao longo da programação das aeronaves. • Gerar a previsão da quantidade de combustível a abastecer em cada localidade. 2. Verificar o ganho potencial em relação à metodologia de abastecimento convencional (mínimo regulamentar em todas as etapas). 3. Confrontar o resultado obtido com as previsões de ganho econômico previstos na literatura. 4. Verificar o impacto ambiental (emissão de poluentes) adicional quando se adota tal procedimento. 9/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  12. 12. 2.Revisão Bibliográfica Procedimento sugerido por um Fabricante de Aeronaves EMBRAER [19] IT-500 TESE 10/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • Análise de viabilidade econômica para tanqueamento de combustível em uma única etapa. • Calcula-se o coeficiente de ajuste percentual de consumo de combustível (Fator f ou Fuel Surplus ) em função do tamanho da etapa,velocidade, vento e altitude de cruzeiro. • Calcula-se Pdeq (preço break even) a partir de f e do preço de combustível na origem (Po). • Se o preço do combustível no destino (Pd) for maior que Pdeq é viável o tanqueamento de combustível na localidade de origem. O Fator f representa o consumo adicional por cada kg carregado a mais na aeronave. )1( f P Pd o eq − = FUELSURPLUS-LONGRANGECRUISE EMBRAER190/ALLENGINESTYPES 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 5.0% 6.0% 7.0% 8.0% 9.0% 10.0% 11.0% 12.0% 13.0% 14.0% 15.0% FUELSURPLUS(%) -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 1300 1400 1500 DISTANCE(NAM) CRZWIND(kt) 25000ft AND BELLOW 26000/35000ft 36000 ftAND ABOVE REF. LINE FUELSURPLUS-LONGRANGECRUISE EMBRAER190/ALLENGINESTYPES 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 5.0% 6.0% 7.0% 8.0% 9.0% 10.0% 11.0% 12.0% 13.0% 14.0% 15.0% FUELSURPLUS(%) -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 1300 1400 1500 DISTANCE(NAM) CRZWIND(kt) 25000ft AND BELLOW 26000/35000ft 36000 ftAND ABOVE REF. LINE BELOW
  13. 13. 2.Revisão Bibliográfica Outras Referências IT-500 TESE • Saboya [39] Análise de viabilidade econômica para tanqueamento de combustível em uma única etapa. Metodologia para determinação do Fator f, em função de altitude e distância. • Padilla [37] Sugere analisar graficamente áreas abaixo da curva de Consumo Específico x Peso. Curvas de Alcance Integrado dos Manuais de Operações. • Stroup e Lackey [41] Primeiro modelo de Programação Linear; Considera: diferencial de preços e restrições de fornecimento (por localidade e fornecedor); Fator f constante. • Darnell e Loflin [16] Modelo de Programação Linear Considera: diferencial de preços e disponibilidade de fornecimento. Trechos de uma malha de vôos de uma empresa aérea, obtendo ganhos de 3%. Fator f constante. 11/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES
  14. 14. IT-500 TESE 2.Revisão Bibliográfica • Teodorovic [43] Modelo de rede simples. Considera: diferencial de preços e restrições Peso Máximo de Decolagem e Pouso; Analisa programação de uma única aeronave em 18 etapas, obtendo ganhos de 2,06%; Fator f constante. • Diaz [17] Modelo de rede generalizada. Considera: diferencial de preços e combustível comprado de um único fornecedor. Fator f constante. • Stroup e Wollmer [42] Modelo de Programação Linear, transformado em um Modelo de Redes; Considerando diferencial de preços e restrições de fornecedores→ Rede Generalizada; Considerando diferencial de preços, sem restrição de fornecedores → Rede Simples; Analisam programação de uma única aeronave em 10 etapas. Obtém ganhos de 5.69%. Fator f constante. 12/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Outras Referências
  15. 15. IT-500 TESE 2.Revisão Bibliográfica 13/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Outras Referências • Zouhein et. al [44] Modelo de Programação Linear. Malha de vôos completa e 6 tipos de aeronaves. Consideram: diferencial de preços,PMD,PMP, Máxima Capacidade nos Tanques e Combustível Mínimo. Consumo Linear com Peso → Fator f médio para cada trecho. Obtém ganhos de 10% ( horizonte mensal). • Abdelghany et.al [1] Modelo de Programação Linear. Introduzem os custos de manutenção no modelo. Consideram: diferencial de preços e limitações de PMP e PMD. Estudam 8 etapas de uma única aeronave (de 200NM a 800NM). Cenários: múltiplo abastecimento e trecho a trecho. Fator f constante ( análise ára 5%,10% e 20%). Ganhos de 0.5% (trecho a trecho) e 3% (múltiplo abastecimento).
  16. 16. IT-500 TESE 2.Revisão Bibliográfica Comentários sobre os modelos existentes 14/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES 1. Todos os autores consideram incremento de consumo, devido ao acréscimo de peso de decolagem, como variável a ser considerada nos modelos de escolha. 2. O acréscimo de consumo é sempre modelado de forma linear, multiplicando-se o acréscimo de peso pelo Fator f, expresso geralmente sob forma percentual. É assumido constante pela maioria dos autores pesquisados. 3. Até hoje não houve preocupação em se determinar o acréscimo de consumo em função de outras variáveis tais como: distância, peso, altitude de cruzeiro, condições atmosféricas, além da configuração aeronave/motor. 4. A maioria dos modelos é validado em programações de uma única aeronave (exceção à Zouein et.al (2002)).Faltam estudos analisando-se malhas de vôos completas. 5. Não há menção a restrições por Peso Máximo por Desempenho ou Limitantes de Pavimento. 6. Não há referências para impactos ambientais resultantes do consumo adicional de combustível.
  17. 17. IT-500 TESE 3. Definições 15/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Algumas definições Importantes •Combustível Mínimo Regulamentar (MFOB) MFOB = A + C + B + D A = Consumo da origem para o destino. B = Consumo para 10% do tempo de vôo da origem p/ destino. C = Consumo do destino para o alternado. D = Consumo de 30 min de espera a 1500 ft sobre o alternado. Fonte: RBHA 121.645
  18. 18. IT-500 TESE 3. Definições 16/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Algumas definições Importantes •Fator de ajuste de consumo de combustível (Fator f) )0( )0( FOBFOB TRIPTRIP dW dWf f − − ≈= Onde: Wf = Combustível Consumido. W = Peso. TRIP = Consumo da Etapa. TRIP0 = Consumo Mínimo da Etapa FOB = Combustível Total a Bordo. MFOB0 = Combustível Mínimo Regulamentar Representa o consumo adicional por cada kg carregado adicionalmente na aeronave.
  19. 19. IT-500 TESE 3. Definições Algumas definições Importantes Máximo Estrutural de Decolagem (PMED) Limitante de Pavimento (PCN) LIMITANTES DE DESEMPENHO - Comprimento de pista - Obstáculos - Cap.Subida (Climb Limit) - Max Energia de Freios (Max.Bakes Energy) - Max. Velocidade e roda (Tire speed limit) Máximo Estrutural de Pouso (PMEP) Limitante de Pavimento (PCN) LIMITANTES DE DESEMPENHO - Comprimento de pista - Cap.Subida em config.aprox (App Climb) - Cap.Subida em config.pouso (Land Cimb) - Max Energia de Freios (Max.Bakes Energy) - Max. Velocidade e roda (Tire speed limit) PMD PMP •Pesos Máximos de Decolagem (PMD) e Pouso (PMP) 17/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES
  20. 20. Modelo: Hipóteses Básicas 1. Existe um único fornecedor de combustível, determinado contratualmente em cada localidade. 2. Não há restrições de volume total de combustível comprado ao longo da malha de vôos para um determinado fornecedor. 3. Não há restrições de capacidade de fornecimento de combustível para atender a todas as aeronaves que passem em cada localidade. 4. Como conseqüência: O abastecimento de cada aeronave não interfere no abastecimento das outras ao longo da malha de vôos. Tratamento de cada aeronave separadamente em sua programação. O custo de abastecimento total da malha de vôos será a somatória dos custos de abastecimento de cada aeronave. IT-500 TESE 18/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES 4. Modelagem Matemática
  21. 21. • Modelo de Programação Linear para minimização total do custo total de abastecimento ao longo de N-1 etapas ( N localidades) na programação de cada aeronave. • Variável de decisão : quantidade de combustível a se abastecer (kg) em cada localidade, representada por Xi ( i=1..N-1). • Restrições a serem obedecidas: 1. PMD não deve ser excedido em cada localidade. 2. PMP não deve ser excedido em cada localidade. 3. Capacidade Máxima de Combustível (MAXF) da aeronave não deve ser excedida. 4. Combustível abastecido não deve ser inferior ao mínimo regulamentar (MFOB0) 5. Combustível remanescente no destino não deve ser inferior ao combustível mínimo definido pela política operacional da empresa (MINF). Modelo: Equacionamento 4. Modelagem Matemática trecho 1 trecho 2 trecho N-2 trecho N-1 Localidade 1 P1 Localidade 2 P2 Localidade N-1 PN-1 Localidade N PN Localidade i Pi 19/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  22. 22. 4. Modelagem Matemática Min Z = Σ Pi*Xi para i = 1,...,N-1 Sujeito a: Restrição de peso Máximo de Decolagem (PMD): PZCi + FOBi ≤ PMDi para i = 1,..,N-1 Restrição de Peso Máximo de Pouso (PMP): PDi – TRIPi ≤ PMPi para i = 1,..,N-1 Restrição de máxima capacidade de combustível: REM i + Xi ≤ MAXF para i = 1,...,N-1 Restrição de combustível regulamentar mínimo para a etapa i: REM i + Xi ≥ FOB0i para i = 1,...,N-1 Restrição de combustível remanescente mínimo no destino: FOBi-1 – TRIPi-1 ≥ MINFi para i = 2,..,N Ajuste de consumo pelo fator f: TRIPi = fi*REMi + fi*Xi + TRIP0i-fi*FOB0i para i = 1,...,N-1 Definição de combustível a bordo na localidade de origem FOBi = REMi + Xi para i = 1,...,N-1 Definição do combustível remanescente no destino: REMi = FOBi-1 – TRIPi-1 para i = 1,...,N-1 Positividade de abastecimento: Xi≥0 para i = 1,...,N-1 Min Z = Σ Pi*Xi para i = 1,...,N-1 Sujeito a: Restrição de peso Máximo de Decolagem (PMD): PZCi + FOBi ≤ PMDi para i = 1,..,N-1 Restrição de Peso Máximo de Pouso (PMP): PDi – TRIPi ≤ PMPi para i = 1,..,N-1 Restrição de máxima capacidade de combustível: REM i + Xi ≤ MAXF para i = 1,...,N-1 Restrição de combustível regulamentar mínimo para a etapa i: REM i + Xi ≥ FOB0i para i = 1,...,N-1 Restrição de combustível remanescente mínimo no destino: FOBi-1 – TRIPi-1 ≥ MINFi para i = 2,..,N Ajuste de consumo pelo fator f: TRIPi = fi*REMi + fi*Xi + TRIP0i-fi*FOB0i para i = 1,...,N-1 Definição de combustível a bordo na localidade de origem FOBi = REMi + Xi para i = 1,...,N-1 Definição do combustível remanescente no destino: REMi = FOBi-1 – TRIPi-1 para i = 1,...,N-1 Positividade de abastecimento: Xi≥0 para i = 1,...,N-1 fi Constante de Ajuste de Combustível. ≈ (TRIPi – TRP0i)/(FOBi-FOB0i) FOB0i Combustível regulamentar mínimo no trecho i (segundo o RBHA 121.645) [kg]. FOBi Combustível total a bordo no trecho i [kg] MAXF Máxima Capacidade de Combustível nos tanques [kg]. MINFi Combustível remanescente mínimo do trecho i [kg]. PDi Peso de decolagem no trecho i em [kg]. Pi Preço do combustível no aeroporto de origem no trecho i [US$/kg]. PMDi Peso Máximo Estrutural de Decolagem [kg]. PMPi Peso Máximo Estrutural de Pouso [kg]. PMZCi Peso Máximo Zero Combustível [kg]. PPi Peso de Pouso no trecho i [kg]. PZCi Peso Zero Combustível no trecho i [kg]. REMi Combustível remanescente após o pouso no trecho i [kg]. TRIP0i Consumo da etapa i com combustível mínimo regulamentar [kg]. TRIPi Consumo da etapa no trecho i [kg]. dW dWf fi = Modelo: Equacionamento 20/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  23. 23. 4. Modelagem Matemática Modelo: Comentários • Número de restrições é função do Número de Localidades servidas (N) → Nr = 5 x (N-1) 4 etapas (5 localidades) → 20 restrições. 12 etapas (13 localidades) → 60 restrições. • Complexidade : - Parâmetros das restrições são combinações lineares das variáveis das etapas anteriores - Caráter recursivo (Figura 8, Pg.43). • SIMPLEX : - Algoritmo Heurístico ( Dantzig [15] ) para resolução de Problemas de P.L. - Amplamente usado na indústria. Facilmente programável. - Convergência pode não acontecer em problemas com muitos graus de liberdade, devido à maior ocorrência de soluções degeneradas. - Feofiloff [27]: se houver convergência são estimadas 2N-1 interações com 4.N.M operações cada. → 11.796.480 operações para 12 etapas ! • CPLEX: Desenvolvido para convergência de problemas de grande escala ( Bixby [5] ). → Incorporado no AIMMS ( Advanced Integrated Multidimensional Modeling Sofware) 21/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  24. 24. Metodologia Proposta • A partir de: Uma malha de vôos fornecida por uma empresa aérea comercial e as respectivas programações semanais de suas aeronaves: 8 aeronaves com programação de segunda a domingo. 355 trechos no total. E sua tabela de preços de combustível e abastecedores cedidos pela empresa. •Utilizamos o modelo proposto para determinar o abastecimento ótimo em todas as etapas: Resolução através do Software AIMMS. Aeronave: Embraer 190LR. Resultados serão extrapolados para os períodos de um mês e de um ano. • Desgaste de freios, pneus e uso de reversores não considerado. 5. Estudo de Caso 22/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  25. 25. IT-500 TESE 5. Estudo de Caso Aeronave Utilizada • Motores: GE CF3410-E6A1, Flat rate ISA+20 / Máxima Tração @ SL,ISA = 18500Lb. • Configuração : 108 PAX • Velocidade “Long Range Cruise” ~ M0.78 • MMO/VMO = M0.82 / 320 KIAS Decolagem (PMED) 50300 kg Pouso (PMEP) 43000 kg Zero Combustível (PMEZC) 40800 kg Capacidade Máxima de Combustível 13000 kg Peso Básico Operacional (PBO) 27400 kg Pesos Fonte: Embraer [18] CARGA PAGA X ALCANCE Embraer 190LR - Motor CF34-10E6A1 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 9000 10000 11000 12000 13000 14000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 Alcance (NM) CargaPaga(Kg) RESERVAS 100 NM + 45 min FL370 ISA LONG RANGE CRUISE 108 PAX @ 100 kg 1780 NM 23/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Embraer 190 LR Carga Paga Máxima = 13400 kg
  26. 26. Malha de Vôos e Preços de Combustível DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA FOR REC GIG GRU GIG CGH CGH CWB CGH POA PNZ REC SSA AJU XAP CGH REC MCZ GRU GIG CGH GIG CWB POA POA CGH REC SSA AJU MCZ CGH BSB MCZ AJU GIG BSB GIG SSA POA CWB CGH SSA SSA BSB MCZ REC BSB CGH AJU SSA BSB SSA SSA FOR CWB CGH SSA CGH BSB GIG REC GRU CGH POA SSA GRU SSA REC FOR JDO CGH XAP CGH GIG GIG BSB GRU POA POA CGH GRU CWB REC PNZ JDO FOR BSB GIG POA GRU CWB GRU FOR SSA GRU REC GRU SSA SSA GIG REC MCZ SSA AJU GIG CGH MCZ AJU AJU MCZ AJU SSA MCZ REC REC FOR FOR REC PNZ REC CGH CWB XAP CGH GIG CGH GIG GRU SSA AJU CGH POA REC MCZ REC SSA CWB POA CGH SSA CGH GIG GRU GIG AJU MCZ POA CGH MCZ AJU SSA BSB POA CWB SSA CGH GIG SSA GIG BSB MCZ REC CGH XAP AJU SSA BSB SSA CWB CGH CGH GIG SSA FOR BSB GIG REC GRU SSA GRU SSA REC CGH PFB FOR JDO GIG BSB GRU POA GRU CWB REC PNZ PFB CGH JDO FOR BSB GIG POA GRU CWB GRU CGH POA FOR SSA GIG GRU GRU REC GRU SSA POA CGH SSA GIG REC MCZ SSA AJU GIG CGH MCZ AJU AJU MCZ AJU SSA MCZ REC REC FOR FOR REC PNZ REC CGH CWB GIG CGH CGH POA GRU GIG SSA AJU XAP CGH REC MCZ REC SSA CWB POA CGH GIG POA CGH GIG BSB AJU MCZ CGH XAP MCZ AJU SSA BSB POA CWB GIG SSA CGH SSA BSB SSA MCZ REC AJU SSA BSB GIG CWB CGH SSA FOR SSA CGH SSA REC REC GRU SSA GRU GIG BSB CGH CWB FOR JDO CGH GIG REC PNZ GRU POA GRU CWB BSB GIG CWB CGH JDO FOR POA GRU CWB GRU CGH POA FOR SSA GRU REC GRU SSA POA CGH SSA GIG REC MCZ SSA AJU GIG CGH MCZ AJU AJU MCZ AJU SSA MCZ REC REC FOR FOR REC GIG CGH CGH CWB CGH POA GIG CGH PNZ REC SSA AJU XAP CGH REC MCZ CGH GIG CWB POA POA CGH CGH GIG REC SSA AJU MCZ CGH SSA MCZ AJU GIG SSA POA CWB CGH GIG GIG BSB SSA BSB MCZ REC SSA CGH AJU SSA SSA FOR CWB CGH BSB GIG BSB SSA REC GRU SSA GRU FOR JDO CGH PFB GIG BSB SSA REC GRU POA GRU CWB JDO FOR PFB CGH BSB GIG REC PNZ POA GRU CWB GRU FOR SSA CGH POA GRU REC GRU SSA SSA GIG POA CGH REC MCZ SSA AJU GIG CGH MCZ AJU AJU MCZ AJU SSA MCZ REC REC FOR AERONAVE 3 4 5 61 2 7 8 QUI DIA SEG TER QUA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA DE PARA FOR REC CGH POA CGH CWB GIG CGH GIG CGH PNZ REC SSA AJU XAP CGH REC MCZ POA CGH CWB POA CGH GIG CGH GIG REC SSA AJU MCZ CGH XAP MCZ AJU CGH SSA POA CWB GIG SSA GIG BSB SSA BSB MCZ REC AJU SSA SSA CGH CWB CGH SSA FOR BSB GIG BSB SSA REC GRU SSA GRU CGH GIG CGH PFB FOR JDO GIG BSB SSA REC GRU POA GRU CWB PFB CGH JDO FOR BSB GIG REC PNZ POA GRU CWB GRU CGH POA FOR SSA GRU REC GRU SSA POA CGH SSA GIG REC MCZ SSA AJU GIG CGH MCZ AJU AJU MCZ AJU SSA MCZ REC REC FOR FOR REC GIG GRU CGH BPS PNZ REC SSA AJU XAP CGH REC MCZ GRU GIG BPS SSA REC SSA AJU MCZ CGH XAP MCZ AJU SSA FOR MCZ REC AJU SSA FOR JDO REC GRU SSA GRU JDO FOR GRU POA GRU CWB FOR SSA POA GRU CWB GRU SSA BPS GRU SSA SSA AJU AJU MCZ MCZ REC REC FOR FOR REC BPS CGH CGH PFB GIG GRU SSA REC GRU GIG XAP CGH REC MCZ CGH BPS PFB CGH GRU POA REC PNZ CGH XAP MCZ AJU BPS SSA POA GRU AJU SSA SSA FOR GRU REC SSA GRU FOR JDO REC MCZ GRU CWB JDO FOR MCZ AJU CWB GRU FOR SSA AJU SSA GRU SSA SSA BPS SSA AJU BPS CGH AJU MCZ MCZ REC REC FOR DIA AERONAVE 1 2 3 4 5 6 SEX 7 8 SAB DOM 5. Estudo de Caso 24/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE Preço Preço (R$/Lt) (US$/Kg) AJU Petrobrás (BR) 1,999 0,908 BPS Shell 2,366 1,076 BSB Petrobrás (BR) 1,836 0,834 CGH Petrobrás (BR) 1,815 0,825 CWB Petrobrás (BR) 1,6 0,727 FOR Petrobrás (BR) 2,169 0,986 GIG Petrobrás (BR) 1,298 0,59 GRU Petrobrás (BR) 1,651 0,751 JDO Petrobrás (BR) 2,358 1,072 MCZ Petrobrás (BR) 2,005 0,911 PFB Shell 2,664 1,211 PNZ Petrobrás (BR) 2,171 0,987 POA Petrobrás (BR) 1,864 0,847 REC Petrobrás (BR) 1,751 0,796 SSA Petrobrás (BR) 1,811 0,823 XAP Shell 2,249 1,022 1,975 0,898 2,664 1,211 1,298 0,59ValorMínimo Preços de Combustível Cotaçao do Dólar: R$2,00 / 1,00 US$ Densidade Média: 0.785 kg/l Localidade Fornecedor Média Valor Máximo Preço Preço (R$/Lt) (US$/Kg) AJU Petrobrás (BR) 1,999 0,908 BPS Shell 2,366 1,076 BSB Petrobrás (BR) 1,836 0,834 CGH Petrobrás (BR) 1,815 0,825 CWB Petrobrás (BR) 1,6 0,727 FOR Petrobrás (BR) 2,169 0,986 GIG Petrobrás (BR) 1,298 0,59 GRU Petrobrás (BR) 1,651 0,751 JDO Petrobrás (BR) 2,358 1,072 MCZ Petrobrás (BR) 2,005 0,911 PFB Shell 2,664 1,211 PNZ Petrobrás (BR) 2,171 0,987 POA Petrobrás (BR) 1,864 0,847 REC Petrobrás (BR) 1,751 0,796 SSA Petrobrás (BR) 1,811 0,823 XAP Shell 2,249 1,022 1,975 0,898 2,664 1,211 1,298 0,59ValorMínimo Preços de Combustível Cotaçao do Dólar: R$2,00 / 1,00 US$ Densidade Média: 0.785 kg/l Localidade Fornecedor Média Valor Máximo
  27. 27. IT-500 TESE 5. Estudo de Caso Determinação do Consumo 25/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES EMBRAER 190 SIMPLIFIED FLIGHT PLANNING TRIP FUEL ALL ENGINE TYPES LONG RANGE CRUISE -9000 -8500 -8000 -7500 -7000 -6500 -6000 -5500 -5000 -4500 -4000 -3500 -3000 -2500 -2000 -1500 -1000 -500 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 5000 5500 6000 6500 7000 7500 8000 8500 9000 9500 10000 10500 11000 11500 12000 12500 13000 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2000 2200 2400 2600 2800 REF. LINE REF. LINE TRIP DISTANCE - NM ISA CONDITION BASED ON: 250/290/M0.75 CLIMB M0.77/290/250 DESCENT FUELREQUIRED-kg FL150 FL200 FL250 FL300 FL350 190AOM001 - 07OCT2005 WIND-kt HEADTAIL 60 30 0 30 60 LANDINGWEIGHT-kg 40000 36000 44000 38000 42000 34000 FL370 Fonte: Embraer. [22] • Determinado a partir do Gráfico de Planejamento de Rota Simplificado (Manual de Operações [22]) : • Consumo é função da distância, peso de pouso, altitude e vento médio de cruzeiro. • Aeroportos de destino e origem considerados ao nível do mar. • Perfis de Velocidade assumidos: Subida: 250/290KAS/Mach 0.75 Cruzeiro: Long Range Cruise. Descida: Mach 0.75/290/250 KIAS
  28. 28. IT-500 TESE 6. Parametrização Dados de Entrada 26/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES
  29. 29. Dados de Entrada: Informações dos Aeroportos 6.Parametrização 27/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE • Dados Gerais / Características geométricas do AIP Brasil ou ROTAER • Informações de obstáculos provenientes de um provedor de banco de dados terceirizado. • Limite de Pavimento proveniente do Manual de Planejamento de Aeroportos da Aeronave [21].
  30. 30. 6.Parametrização Dados de Entrada: Análise de Desempenho de Decolagem e Pouso • Os valores de limitantes de desempenho (PMDD e PMDP) foram obtidos através do Software de Análises de Pista do fabricante. • Flape ótima para Decolagem (melhor payload) e Pouso (menor consumo). 28/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE FLAPE PMDD FLAPE PMDP PMD PMP ÓTIMO [kg] ÓTIMO [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] AJU 11 31 3 50300 Cap.Subida 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 BPS 10 30 4 49287 Cap.Subida 5 43000 PMEP 50300 49287 43000 BSB 11L 28 1 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 CGH 17R 26 3 44965 Obstáculos 5 43000 PMEP 50300 44965 43000 CWB 15 25 3 46971 Compr. Pista 5 43000 PMEP 50300 46971 43000 FOR 13 31 2 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 GIG 10 30 2 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 GRU 09L 28 2 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 JDO 13 31 4 47448 Compr. Pista 5 43000 PMEP 50300 47448 43000 MCZ 12 29 3 50198 Compr. Pista 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50198 43000 PFB 8 30 4 46105 Compr. Pista 5 42964 PMEP 49200 46105 42964 PNZ 13 30 3 50133 Compr. Pista 5 43000 Compr. Pista 50300 50133 43000 POA 11 30 2 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 REC 18 29 2 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 SSA 10 31 2 50300 PMED 5 43000 PMEP 50300 50300 43000 XAP 11 29 3 49413 Cap.Subida 5 43000 PMEP 49200 49200 43000 DECOLAGEM POUSO PCN LIMITANTES LOCALIDADE TrefRWY LIMITANTE DE DESEMPENHO Limitante Limitante
  31. 31. Dados de Entrada • Combustível Mínimo Regulamentar (MFOB0i) e Consumo sem tanqueamento (TRIP0i): Reservas: RBHA 121.645. Alternado: distante em até 200 NM. Altitudes de Cruzeiro: Melhor alcance específico, Máxima Altitude Operacional ou máxima permissível na aerovia. Velocidades: Cruzeiro em LRC. Perfil de subida e descida econômicos. • Ventos e temperaturas em rota: estatísticos anuais com 85% de significância. • Carga Paga considerada em todos os trechos (8200 kg): Load Factor = 65% (70 PAX). 500 kg de carga nos porões. Pesos por PAX : 85 kg + 5 kg bagagem de mão+ 20 kg bagagem despachada.Total=110 kg. • Combustível Remanescente Mínimo: MINFi = 2000 kg. • Combustível Remanescente no primeiro trecho: REM1 = 2000 kg. 6.Parametrização IT-500 TESE 29/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES
  32. 32. Dados de Entrada: Análise de Rota IT-500 TESE 6.Parametrização 30/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • Os dados de navegação foram obtidos através do Software de Análises de Rota do fabricante. • 52 trechos analisados, com respectivos alternados (Cap.6 , Pgs. 73 e 74)
  33. 33. Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” • Primeiro passo: modelar o consumo de combustível de forma polinomial a partir do gráfico de Análise de Rota Simplificada para o regime de Long Range Cruise. Consumo com PP = 40000 kg: Wf = A0+A1D+A2D2+A3D3 A0 = a00+a01h+a02h2+a03h3 A1 = a10+a11h+a12h2+a13h3 A2 = a20+a21h+a22h2+a23h3 A3 = a30+a31h+a32h2+a33h3 Correção da distância para outros pesos: D = d + B0+B1W+B2W+B3W3 B0 = b00+b01d+b02d2 B1 = b10+b11d+b12d2 B2 = b20+b21d+b22d2 B3 = b30+b31d+b32d2 0 1 2 3 0 6,9321E+02 5,7533E+00 2,0829E-03 -7,8504E-07 1 -6,5396E-02 1,3092E-04 -2,5902E-07 1,1254E-10 2 3,2558E-06 -1,1359E-08 1,1452E-11 -5,1733E-15 3 -4,3513E-11 1,8274E-13 -1,6471E-16 7,6253E-20 0 1 2 3 0 1,8149E+03 -1,5367E-01 4,3192E-06 -4,0292E-11 1 -7,0287E+00 5,8345E-04 -1,6467E-08 1,5686E-13 2 -7,5029E-03 5,6750E-07 -1,4240E-11 1,1855E-16 Coeficientes akl n m Coeficientes bmn l k R2 = 0,9992 R2 = 0,9999 IT-500 TESE 31/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES 6.Parametrização Onde d : Distância de referência [NM]. D : Distância corrigida [NM]. H : Altitude de cruzeiro [ft]. Wf : Consumo total da etapa [kg]. W : Peso de Pouso[kg]
  34. 34. Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” 1. Escolher um valor de peso de pouso de referência (PPref = 36000 kg ~ PZC). 2. Calcular o consumo para cada combinação de pesos de pouso, altitudes e distâncias previamente estabelecidas: a. Distâncias: 200, 400, 600, 800,1000 e 1200 NM. b. Altitudes: 15000, 20000, 25000, 30000, 35000, 39000 e 41000 ft. c. Pesos: 36000 (peso de referência), 38000, 40000, 42000 e 43000 (PMEP) kg. 3. Para cada conjunto de pesos para um dado par distância e altitude, calcular a diferença percentual de consumo em relação ao peso de referência neste conjunto. 4. A média dos desvios percentuais será o fator f referente à respectiva combinação de altitude e distância. d PP D Consumo Dif PD [Nm] [kg] [Nm] [kg] [kg] [kg] 36000 191 1335 37335 38000 196 1357 22 39357 1,12% 40000 200 1377 42 41377 1,06% 42000 204 1399 64 43399 1,07% 43000 206 1408 73 44408 1,05% 36000 382 2268 38268 38000 391 2310 42 40310 2,10% 40000 400 2356 88 42356 2,19% 42000 414 2425 157 44425 2,61% 43000 423 2467 199 45467 2,84% 36000 573 3216 39216 38000 586 3278 63 41278 3,13% 40000 600 3349 133 43349 3,32% 42000 623 3464 249 45464 4,14% 43000 638 3540 325 46540 4,64% 36000 765 4177 40177 38000 781 4261 84 42261 4,21% 40000 800 4355 178 44355 4,45% 42000 832 4516 340 46516 5,66% 43000 854 4627 451 47627 6,44% 36000 956 5151 41151 38000 977 5257 107 43257 5,34% 40000 1000 5373 223 45373 5,57% 42000 1040 5581 430 47581 7,17% 43000 1069 5727 576 48727 8,23% 36000 1148 6137 42137 38000 1174 6268 131 44268 6,53% 40000 1200 6404 267 46404 6,68% 42000 1249 6656 519 48656 8,65% 43000 1284 6838 701 49838 10,02% 1200 7,97% 25000 ft 800 5,19% 1000 6,58% 400 2,43% 600 3,81% Dif % Fator f 200 1,07% d PP D Consumo Dif PD [Nm] [kg] [Nm] [kg] [kg] [kg] 36000 191 1335 37335 38000 196 1357 22 39357 1,12% 40000 200 1377 42 41377 1,06% 42000 204 1399 64 43399 1,07% 43000 206 1408 73 44408 1,05% 36000 382 2268 38268 38000 391 2310 42 40310 2,10% 40000 400 2356 88 42356 2,19% 42000 414 2425 157 44425 2,61% 43000 423 2467 199 45467 2,84% 36000 573 3216 39216 38000 586 3278 63 41278 3,13% 40000 600 3349 133 43349 3,32% 42000 623 3464 249 45464 4,14% 43000 638 3540 325 46540 4,64% 36000 765 4177 40177 38000 781 4261 84 42261 4,21% 40000 800 4355 178 44355 4,45% 42000 832 4516 340 46516 5,66% 43000 854 4627 451 47627 6,44% 36000 956 5151 41151 38000 977 5257 107 43257 5,34% 40000 1000 5373 223 45373 5,57% 42000 1040 5581 430 47581 7,17% 43000 1069 5727 576 48727 8,23% 36000 1148 6137 42137 38000 1174 6268 131 44268 6,53% 40000 1200 6404 267 46404 6,68% 42000 1249 6656 519 48656 8,65% 43000 1284 6838 701 49838 10,02% 1200 7,97% 25000 ft 800 5,19% 1000 6,58% 400 2,43% 600 3,81% Dif % Fator f 200 1,07% • Segundo passo: aplica-se a metodologia proposta por Saboya [39] : IT-500 TESE 32/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES 6.Parametrização
  35. 35. Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” Dist [NM] 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 37000 39000 41000 200 1,30% 1,19% 1,07% 0,99% 0,94% - - - 400 2,94% 2,68% 2,43% 2,24% 2,12% 2,10% 2,10% 2,12% 600 4,60% 4,19% 3,81% 3,50% 3,30% 3,26% 3,24% 3,26% 800 6,28% 5,71% 5,19% 4,77% 4,51% 4,45% 4,43% 4,45% 1000 7,96% 7,24% 6,58% 6,06% 5,75% 5,71% 5,72% 5,78% 1200 9,67% 8,79% 7,97% 7,35% 7,05% 7,05% 7,14% 7,32% Altitude [ft] Fator f •Terceiro passo: modelar o fator f, em função de altitude e distância, sob forma polinomial. Para i = 1,..,N-1 Onde fi : Fator de ajuste de consumo para a etapa i. di : Distância na etapa i [NM]. Hi : Altitude de cruzeiro na etapa i [ft]. Amn : Coeficientes de ajuste. Para m=[0..3] e n=[0..3]. 3 03 2 0201000 ... HiAHiAHiAAA +++= 3 13 2 1211101 ... HiAHiAHiAAA +++= 3 23 2 2221202 ... HiAHiAHiAAA +++= 3 33 2 3231303 ... HiAHiAHiAAA +++= 3 3 2 210 ... diAdiAdiAAfi +++= 0 1 3 3 0 -3,7858E-03 3,2574E-09 2,9702E-12 -5,4218E-17 1 8,1052E-05 1,7169E-09 -1,5362E-13 2,4814E-18 2 5,0303E-08 -6,6826E-12 2,9830E-16 -4,3019E-21 3 -3,0389E-11 4,3148E-15 -1,9807E-19 2,9187E-24 n m Coeficientes Amn Fator "f" 1,00% 2,00% 3,00% 4,00% 5,00% 6,00% 7,00% 8,00% 9,00% 10,00% 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 DISTANCIA (NM) f(%) 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 37000 39000 41000 Fator "f" 1,00% 2,00% 3,00% 4,00% 5,00% 6,00% 7,00% 8,00% 9,00% 10,00% 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 DISTANCIA (NM) f(%) 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 37000 39000 41000 R2 = 0,9998 6.Parametrização 33/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  36. 36. Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” • A distância di, deve ser considerada percorrida no ar, ou seja, ajustada para a componente de vento de proa médio em rota: • O fator f deve também ser ajustado para desvio de temperatura ISA média em rota. Segundo o manual de operações da aeronave, para cada 1oC acima da temperatura ISA, há um acréscimo de 0.4% no consumo de combustível. Desta forma: ).( ii i ii VwTAS TAS Dd + = Onde TASi : Velocidade verdadeira média da aeronave para o trecho i [kt]. Vwi : Componente do vetor de vento médio de cruzeiro projetado no eixo longitudinal da aeronave para o trecho i [kt]. Di : Distância percorrida no solo (ou em aerovia) em NM para o trecho i. TTi: tempo totla de vôo no trecho i [min] Tdec: Tempo de decolagem = 1. 5 min. Tapp: Tempo de aproximação = 3 min. f i*= fi. (1+0,004*DELTA_ISAi) Onde fi*: Fator de ajuste de consumo de combustível em condições de temperatura diferentes da temperatura padrão (ISA) para o trecho i. fi : Fator de ajuste de consumo de combustível em condições de temperatura padrão (ISA) para o trecho i. DELTA_ISAi: Desvio da temperatura na altitude de cruzeiro em relação à temperatura padrão (ISA) para o trecho i [ºC]. IT-500 TESE 6.Parametrização 34/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES i i Vw TappTdecTT Di TASi − −− = ).(60
  37. 37. Fator "f" y = 5,8769E-05x - 2,1286E-03 R2 = 9,9781E-01 0,00% 1,00% 2,00% 3,00% 4,00% 5,00% 6,00% 7,00% 8,00% 9,00% 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 1300 Distância [NM] Fatorf Fator f sem correção Com correção de vento e ISA DEV (f*) Modelo: Determinação do fator “f” 35/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE 6.Parametrização • Fator f (sem correção) tem comportamento bastante linear para a malha analisada. • Maioria das rotas acima de 35000 ft. • Distorção devido à correção de ventos e desvio de ISA. • 2,5% a 3% em rotas regionais (500NM a 600NM)
  38. 38. IT-500 TESE 36/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Execução Arquivo texto de entrada ( por aeronave) Arquivo texto de saída (por aeronave) Apêndice E AIMMS (Modelo) Planilha de análise (Excell) PMDi PMPi MFOB0i TRIP0i MINi Fator f Pi REM1 MAXF Xi REMi FOBi PDi PPi SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 1 84 146477 148618 2141 1,46% 155.511,93$ 147.603,87$ 7.908,06$ 5,09% 2 34 82652 83741 1089 1,32% 83.254,76$ 76.611,73$ 6.643,02$ 7,98% 3 57 122389 124127 1738 1,42% 136.722,91$ 120.976,24$ 15.746,67$ 11,52% 4 32 72251 73524 1273 1,76% 76.993,02$ 65.974,13$ 11.018,90$ 14,31% 5 38 91537 92436 899 0,98% 89.472,16$ 81.224,54$ 8.247,62$ 9,22% 6 34 83113 83922 809 0,97% 83.022,23$ 79.472,45$ 3.549,79$ 4,28% 7 57 128415 129257 842 0,66% 131.867,56$ 128.157,22$ 3.710,34$ 2,81% 8 19 49503 49838 335 0,68% 55.728,05$ 53.527,59$ 2.200,46$ 3,95% TOTAL 355 776337 785463 9126 1,18% 812.572,62$ 753.547,76$ 59.024,86$ 7,26% SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 1 360 627758 636935 9178 1,46% 666.479,71$ 632.588,01$ 33.891,69$ 5,09% 2 146 354223 358890 4667 1,32% 356.806,09$ 328.335,99$ 28.470,10$ 7,98% 3 244 524524 531971 7447 1,42% 585.955,34$ 518.469,61$ 67.485,73$ 11,52% 4 137 309647 315104 5457 1,76% 329.970,10$ 282.746,26$ 47.223,84$ 14,31% 5 163 392301 396153 3852 0,98% 383.452,10$ 348.105,17$ 35.346,93$ 9,22% 6 146 356199 359666 3468 0,97% 355.809,57$ 340.596,19$ 15.213,37$ 4,28% 7 244 550350 553960 3610 0,66% 565.146,67$ 549.245,22$ 15.901,45$ 2,81% 8 81 212156 213589 1434 0,68% 238.834,50$ 229.403,96$ 9.430,55$ 3,95% TOTAL 1521 3327158 3366269 39111 1,18% 3.482.454,09$ 3.229.490,41$ 252.963,67$ 7,26% SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 1 4320 7533092 7643224 110132 1,46% 7.997.756,48$ 7.591.056,16$ 406.700,32$ 5,09% 2 1749 4250674 4306679 56005 1,32% 4.281.673,13$ 3.940.031,88$ 341.641,25$ 7,98% 3 2931 6294291 6383652 89361 1,42% 7.031.464,10$ 6.221.635,28$ 809.828,81$ 11,52% 4 1646 3715766 3781250 65485 1,76% 3.959.641,22$ 3.392.955,11$ 566.686,11$ 14,31% 5 1954 4707617 4753842 46225 0,98% 4.601.425,21$ 4.177.262,04$ 424.163,17$ 9,22% 6 1749 4274383 4315994 41611 0,97% 4.269.714,79$ 4.087.154,32$ 182.560,47$ 4,28% 7 2931 6604200 6647515 43315 0,66% 6.781.760,08$ 6.590.942,69$ 190.817,39$ 2,81% 8 977 2545869 2563072 17204 0,68% 2.866.014,04$ 2.752.847,48$ 113.166,57$ 3,95% TOTAL 18257 39925892 40395229 469337 1,18% 41.789.449,05$ 38.753.884,96$ 3.035.564,09$ 7,26% SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 2282 4990737 5049404 58667 1,18% 5.223.681,13$ 4.844.235,62$ 379.445,51$ 7,26% PROJEÇÃO MENSAL PROJEÇÃO ANUAL AERONAVE No. ETAPAS CONSUMO (Kg) CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) DADOS SEMANAIS AERONAVE No. ETAPAS CONSUMO (Kg) CONSUMO (Kg) CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) AERONAVE No. ETAPAS CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) No. ETAPAS CONSUMO (Kg) CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) Média anual por aeronave Resultados 7. Aplicação do Modelo
  39. 39. PREÇO 0 d ALT ISA D HW TAS D PMZC PMD PMP CP PZC MFOB0 PD TRIP0 PP REM Xi CUSTO REM Xi FOB PD TRIP PP XTR CUSTO TRIP CUSTO [US$] 0 [NM] [ft] [C] [kt] [kt] [nm] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [US$] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [kg] [US$] [kg] [US$] 1 FOR REC 1,26$ FORREC 339 39000 4 -11 404 348 1,80% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 4870 40470 1957 38513 2000 2870 3.604,53$ 2000 2870 4870 40470 1957 38513 0 3.604,53$ 0 -$ 2 REC MCZ 1,01$ RECMCZ 98 15000 17 -5 310 100 0,46% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 2639 38239 1143 37096 2913 0 -$ 2913 5657 8570 44170 1170 43000 5931 5.737,21$ 27 5.737,21$ 3 MCZ AJU 1,16$ MCZAJU 116 20000 17 -9 330 119 0,57% 40800 50198 43000 8200 35600 2841 38441 964 37477 1496 1345 1.561,73$ 7400 0 7400 43000 990 42010 4559 -$ 26 (1.561,73)$ 4 AJU SSA 1,16$ AJUSSA 137 24000 16 -9 347 141 0,67% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 3093 38693 1085 37608 1877 1216 1.407,17$ 6410 0 6410 42010 1107 40903 3317 -$ 22 (1.407,17)$ 5 SSA GRU 1,05$ SSAGRU 846 38000 6 -44 439 940 5,31% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 6818 42418 4395 38023 2008 4810 5.042,84$ 5303 1515 6818 42418 4395 38023 0 1.588,56$ 0 (3.454,28)$ 6 GRU CWB 0,96$ GRUCWB 194 30000 12 -52 386 224 1,13% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 3707 39307 1400 37907 2423 1284 1.227,57$ 2423 1284 3707 39307 1400 37907 0 1.227,57$ 0 -$ 7 CWB GRU 0,93$ CWBGRU 221 31000 12 5 377 218 1,07% 40800 46971 43000 8200 35600 3520 39120 1382 37738 2307 1213 1.124,01$ 2307 6532 8839 44439 1439 43000 5319 6.052,70$ 57 4.928,69$ 8 GRU SSA 0,96$ GRUSSA 787 39000 4 2 432 783 4,33% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 5941 41541 3675 37866 2138 3803 3.635,86$ 7400 1355 8755 44355 3797 40558 2814 1.295,40$ 122 (2.340,46)$ 9 SSA AJU 1,05$ SSAAJU 137 25000 16 -17 353 144 0,68% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 3093 38693 1098 37595 2266 827 867,03$ 4958 0 4958 40558 1111 39447 1865 -$ 13 (867,03)$ 10 AJU MCZ 1,16$ AJUMCZ 116 19000 17 -10 325 120 0,58% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 2750 38350 973 37377 1995 755 873,69$ 3847 0 3847 39447 979 38468 1097 -$ 6 (873,69)$ 11 MCZ REC 1,16$ MCZREC 98 18000 17 -10 319 101 0,45% 40800 50198 43000 8200 35600 2633 38233 867 37366 1777 856 993,74$ 2868 0 2868 38468 868 37600 235 -$ 1 (993,74)$ 12 REC FOR 1,01$ RECFOR 337 38000 6 -22 408 356 1,84% 40800 50300 43000 8200 35600 4875 40475 1986 38489 1766 3109 3.152,93$ 2000 4893 6893 42493 2023 40470 2018 4.962,27$ 37 1.809,34$ f SEG DADOS INICIAS SEM TANQUEAMENTO COM TANQUEAMENTO DIFERENÇA DIA i DE PARA ESTRATÉGIA DE ABASTECIMENTO 2870 0 1345 1216 4810 1284 1213 3803 827 755 856 3109 2870 5657 0 0 1515 1284 6532 1355 0 0 0 4893 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 FOR ($1,26) REC ($1,01) MCZ ($1,16) AJU ($1,16) SSA ($1,05) GRU ($0,96) CWB ($0,93) GRU ($0,96) SSA ($1,05) AJU ($1,16) MCZ ($1,16) REC ($1,01) Base CombustívelAbastecido-Xi[kg] Sem Tanqueamento Com Tanqueamento • 355 etapas . • 8 aeronaves • 7 dias • Comparação com estratégia convencional. 37/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE 7. Aplicação do Modelo Resultados Obtidos • Apêndice F
  40. 40. • Projeção de Economia Anual de US$ 3.035.564,09 • Economia por etapa: US$ 166,27 • Consumo extra por etapa: 25,71 kg • Ciclos anuais médios por aeronave: 2282. 38/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 1 84 146477 148618 2141 1,46% 155.511,93$ 147.603,87$ 7.908,06$ 5,09% 2 34 82652 83741 1089 1,32% 83.254,76$ 76.611,73$ 6.643,02$ 7,98% 3 57 122389 124127 1738 1,42% 136.722,91$ 120.976,24$ 15.746,67$ 11,52% 4 32 72251 73524 1273 1,76% 76.993,02$ 65.974,13$ 11.018,90$ 14,31% 5 38 91537 92436 899 0,98% 89.472,16$ 81.224,54$ 8.247,62$ 9,22% 6 34 83113 83922 809 0,97% 83.022,23$ 79.472,45$ 3.549,79$ 4,28% 7 57 128415 129257 842 0,66% 131.867,56$ 128.157,22$ 3.710,34$ 2,81% 8 19 49503 49838 335 0,68% 55.728,05$ 53.527,59$ 2.200,46$ 3,95% TOTAL 355 776337 785463 9126 1,18% 812.572,62$ 753.547,76$ 59.024,86$ 7,26% SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 1 360 627758 636935 9178 1,46% 666.479,71$ 632.588,01$ 33.891,69$ 5,09% 2 146 354223 358890 4667 1,32% 356.806,09$ 328.335,99$ 28.470,10$ 7,98% 3 244 524524 531971 7447 1,42% 585.955,34$ 518.469,61$ 67.485,73$ 11,52% 4 137 309647 315104 5457 1,76% 329.970,10$ 282.746,26$ 47.223,84$ 14,31% 5 163 392301 396153 3852 0,98% 383.452,10$ 348.105,17$ 35.346,93$ 9,22% 6 146 356199 359666 3468 0,97% 355.809,57$ 340.596,19$ 15.213,37$ 4,28% 7 244 550350 553960 3610 0,66% 565.146,67$ 549.245,22$ 15.901,45$ 2,81% 8 81 212156 213589 1434 0,68% 238.834,50$ 229.403,96$ 9.430,55$ 3,95% TOTAL 1521 3327158 3366269 39111 1,18% 3.482.454,09$ 3.229.490,41$ 252.963,67$ 7,26% SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 1 4320 7533092 7643224 110132 1,46% 7.997.756,48$ 7.591.056,16$ 406.700,32$ 5,09% 2 1749 4250674 4306679 56005 1,32% 4.281.673,13$ 3.940.031,88$ 341.641,25$ 7,98% 3 2931 6294291 6383652 89361 1,42% 7.031.464,10$ 6.221.635,28$ 809.828,81$ 11,52% 4 1646 3715766 3781250 65485 1,76% 3.959.641,22$ 3.392.955,11$ 566.686,11$ 14,31% 5 1954 4707617 4753842 46225 0,98% 4.601.425,21$ 4.177.262,04$ 424.163,17$ 9,22% 6 1749 4274383 4315994 41611 0,97% 4.269.714,79$ 4.087.154,32$ 182.560,47$ 4,28% 7 2931 6604200 6647515 43315 0,66% 6.781.760,08$ 6.590.942,69$ 190.817,39$ 2,81% 8 977 2545869 2563072 17204 0,68% 2.866.014,04$ 2.752.847,48$ 113.166,57$ 3,95% TOTAL 18257 39925892 40395229 469337 1,18% 41.789.449,05$ 38.753.884,96$ 3.035.564,09$ 7,26% SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. DIF DIF % SEM TANQ. COM TANQ. ECONOMIA DIF % 2282 4990737 5049404 58667 1,18% 5.223.681,13$ 4.844.235,62$ 379.445,51$ 7,26% PROJEÇÃO MENSAL PROJEÇÃO ANUAL AERONAVE No. ETAPAS CONSUMO (Kg) CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) DADOS SEMANAIS AERONAVE No. ETAPAS CONSUMO (Kg) CONSUMO (Kg) CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) AERONAVE No. ETAPAS CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) No. ETAPAS CONSUMO (Kg) CUSTO DE ABASTECIMENTO (USD$) Média anual por aeronave IT-500 TESE 8. Análise dos Resultados
  41. 41. 8. Análise dos Resultados IT-500 TESE 39/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • O modelo procura, a princípio, priorizar o abastecimento onde se apresentam os menores preços. • O abastecimento é também influenciado pelo diferencial de preços em conjunto com o Fator “f”. Em algumas localidades, se o diferencial é muito pequeno e o Fator “f” significante, o custo do transporte do combustível pode não compensar o tanqueamento (e se abastece o MFOB0). Preço do Combustível (Pi) - Aeronave 2 $0,70 $0,75 $0,80 $0,85 $0,90 $0,95 $1,00 $1,05 $1,10 $1,15 $1,20 $1,25 $1,30 $1,35 $1,40 GIG GRU GIG BSB SSA REC PNZ REC SSA BSB SSA REC PNZ REC SSA BSB GIG BSB GIG CGH GIG SSA FOR JDO FOR SSA GIG CGH POA CGH SSA CGH GIG GRU Localidade de Abastecimento US$/kg Abastecimento (Xi) - Aeronave 2 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 9000 Localidade de Abastecimento Abastecimento[kg] Estratégia Convencional Tanqueamento
  42. 42. IT-500 TESE • A restrição de Peso Máximo de Pouso (PMP) no destino é a que governa o limite do combustível tanqueado. Este limitante é atingido primeiro devido ao tamanho médio/curto das etapas, onde o consumo da etapa (TRIPi) é pequeno. Os limites de PMD e MAXF nunca são atingidos. 40/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES Peso de Decolagem (PDi) - Aeronave 4 32000 33000 34000 35000 36000 37000 38000 39000 40000 41000 42000 43000 44000 45000 46000 47000 48000 49000 50000 CGH CWB POA CWB CGH XAP CGH SSA CGH GIG CGH GIG SSA FOR JDO FOR SSA GIG CGH POA CGH GIG CGH GIG SSA FOR JDO FOR SSA GIG CGH PFB Localidade de Abastecimento PD[kg] Estratégia Convencional Tanqueamento PMD Peso de Pouso (PPi) - Aeronave 4 32000 33000 34000 35000 36000 37000 38000 39000 40000 41000 42000 43000 CGH CWB POA CWB CGH XAP CGH SSA CGH GIG CGH GIG SSA FOR JDO FOR SSA GIG CGH POA CGH GIG CGH GIG SSA FOR JDO FOR SSA GIG CGH PFB Localidade de Abastecimento PP[kg] Estratégia Convencional Tanqueamento PMP 8. Análise dos Resultados
  43. 43. IT-500 TESE 41/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • Por fim , a restrição de combustível mínimo no destino (MINF) pode determinar o abastecimento em alguns trechos. Combustível Remanescente (REMi) - Aeronave 6 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 PNZ REC SSA BSB GIG BSB GIG GRU GIG BSB GIG BSB GIG GRU GIG BSB SSA REC PNZ REC SSA BSB SSA REC PNZ REC SSA BSB SSA REC PNZ REC SSA REC Localidade de Abastecimento CombustívelRemanescente[kg] Estratégia Convencional Tanqueamento MINF • A economia final encontrada (7.26%) encontra-se coerente com a literatura, entre os valores encontrados por Stroup e Wollmer [42] ( 5,69% , 10 etapas) e Zouein et al.[44] (10% , 300 etapas). • A economia por etapa (US$ 166,27) superou o valor encontrado por Teodorovic [43] (US$ 50,00). • A restrição de combustível mínimo (MFOB0i) foi respeitada em todas as etapas. 8. Análise dos Resultados
  44. 44. 42/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE Relação Economia x Consumo Adicional y = 1,0358E+01x - 9,3995E+01 R2 = 7,3030E-01 0,00 50,00 100,00 150,00 200,00 250,00 300,00 350,00 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 Consumo médio adicional por Etapa EconomiamédiaporEtapa[US$] Esta malha de vôos apresenta o potencial de geração de ganho econômico de: •US$ 252.963,67 / mês ~ Folha de pagamento de tripulantes ou; Leasing de 2 aeronaves MK28-100. •US$ 3.035.564,09 / ano ~ 1/3 do valor de mercado MK-28-100. • Paradoxo !!! Ganho aproximado de US$ 10,36 para kg de combustível consumido a mais por etapa. Porém... O tanqueamento de combustível traz, além dos ganhos econômicos, um grande impacto ambiental, pois tal estratégia implica sempre em um consumo adicional. Ganho econômico 8. Análise dos Resultados
  45. 45. Impacto Ambiental • O consumo adicional implica na maior emissão de poluentes que serão liberados nas camadas superiores da troposfera e tropopausa, onde as aeronaves comerciais a jato voam. • No exemplo analisado, projeta-se 469377 kg de consumo adicional (1.18%) anual para a frota de 8 aeronaves. O que significa as seguintes projeções de emissões de poluentes adicionais : Puluente Emissão [kg] NOX 23,957 CO 3,547 HC 0,312 CO2 3155,933 H20 1311,297 SOX 0,799 Emissões para cada 1000 kg de JET A1 consumido Puluente Emissão [kg] NOX 23,957 CO 3,547 HC 0,312 CO2 3155,933 H20 1311,297 SOX 0,799 Emissões para cada 1000 kg de JET A1 consumido Fonte: SAGE - FAA • Nos próximos anos, é previsto que o Anexo XVI da OACI já contenha recomendações para a determinação de tarifas e classificação de grupos de aeronaves poluentes nos aeroportos. • Empresas aéreas que operarem aeronaves com altos níveis de emissão pagarão mais por seu prejuízo ecológico. 8. Análise dos Resultados 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 MENSAL ANUAL NOX 220 112 178 131 92 83 86 34 937 11244 CO 33 17 26 19 14 12 13 5 139 1665 Hidrocarbonetos 3 1 2 2 1 1 1 0 12 146 CO2 28964 14729 23501 17222 12157 10943 11392 4524 123433 1481197 Vapor Dágua 12035 6120 9765 7156 5051 4547 4733 1880 51287 615441 SOX 7 4 6 4 3 3 3 1 31 375 POLUENTE AERONAVE Quantidade Adicional Emitida [kg] TOTAL DA FROTA 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 MENSAL ANUAL NOX 220 112 178 131 92 83 86 34 937 11244 CO 33 17 26 19 14 12 13 5 139 1665 Hidrocarbonetos 3 1 2 2 1 1 1 0 12 146 CO2 28964 14729 23501 17222 12157 10943 11392 4524 123433 1481197 Vapor Dágua 12035 6120 9765 7156 5051 4547 4733 1880 51287 615441 SOX 7 4 6 4 3 3 3 1 31 375 POLUENTE AERONAVE Quantidade Adicional Emitida [kg] TOTAL DA FROTA 43/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  46. 46. 44/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • O modelo de P.L. proposto representa uma maneira de se quantificar o potencial teórico de uma malha de vôos ao se aplicar o procedimento de tanqueamento de combustível. • São obtidos (7,26%) valores muito superiores aos buscados pela indústria (1%) podem ser obtidos através deste método. • Proposta uma nova metodologia para cálculo do Fator “f”, em função de Distância, desvio de ISA e vento médio de cruzeiro. • Aspectos de fornecimento podem ser considerados em outros cenários fora do Brasil : múltiplos abastecedores ou restrições de consumo. • Aspectos do mundo real: Confiabilidade de dados meteorológicos é de no máximo 6 horas (TAF / METAR). Carregamento e número de PAX acurados cerca de uma hora antes da decolagem. Despachantes trabalham em turnos de 6 horas / processando cerca de 10 vôos. Malhas regionais tem etapas médias de 500 NM ou 1,2 h de vôo. ANÁLISE EM GRUPOS DE 4 ETAPAS É VIÁVEL NA PRÁTICA 9. Considerações Finais IT-500 TESE
  47. 47. Modelo para 4 etapas • Pode ser desenvolvido analiticamente e resolvido através da função “solver” no Microsoft Excell. (Apêndice G) • Porém implica na redução de ganhos, devido ao menor número de pontos analisados. 9. Considerações Finais Estratégias de Análise 12 primeiras etapas / Aeronave 1 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 FO R /R E CR EC /M C ZM C Z/AJUAJU /SSASS A/G R UG R U/CW BC W B /G R UG R U/SSASS A/AJU AJU /M C ZM C Z/R ECR EC /FO R Etapa Abastecimento(Xi) Abat. Convencional AIMMS (12 etapas) Excell (Grupos de 4 etapas) Exemplo: Aeronave 1 / Segunda Feira • 12 etapas (AIMMS) : 3,24% • 3 grupos de 4 etapas (Excell): 2,31% → Redução de 28,73% 45/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES IT-500 TESE
  48. 48. Sugestões para Estudos Futuros 46/46ROTEIRO / INTRO / REV BIBL / DEF / MOD / CASO / PARAM / APLIC / RESULT / CONSID / SUGESTÕES • Aplicação do modelo à outra malha de vôos com característica diferente (Ex: Vôos Internacionais) • Estudo sobre desgaste de freios, pneus e reversores. Introduzir custos adicionais no modelo. • Incluir no modelo a variação da altitude ótima com o acréscimo do Peso de Decolagem. • Integração do modelo a um sistema computadorizado de despacho, em tempo real. • Desenvolvimento de um algoritmo de resolução para o modelo proposto utilizando-se da abordagem de redes. • Incluir no modelo restrições de fornecimento: capacidade do aeroporto ou quantidade comprada do fornecedor. • Verificar a sensibilidade do modelo à variação do Load Factor. • Efetuar estudo de impactos ambientais completo (ruído e emissões) ao se utilizar o procedimento de tanqueamento de combustível. Quantificar as perdas econômicas devido a estes fatores. IT-500 TESE
  49. 49. OBRIGADO ! José Alexandre Tavares Guerreiro Fregnani xanlu2 @ hotmail.com "Toda a nossa ciência, comparada com a realidade, é primitiva e infantil - e, no entanto, é a coisa mais preciosa que temos. " ( Albert Einstein )

×